Stakeholders Laud Navy’s Role In Inter-Agency Collaboration
Key players in the maritime sector have lauded the initiative of the Nigerian Navy towards enhancing inter-agency collaboration and harnessing the potentials of the maritime domain.
The stakeholders gave the commendation in Calabar at a sea trip, organised by the Naval War College, Nigeria, for participants of Course 7 and other security agencies and maritime stakeholders for inter-agency collaboration.
Speaking, Mr Chancellor Egbufor, Unit Head, Corporate Affairs, Inland Waters Authority (NIWA), said the initiative of the Navy to embark on the sea trip with maritime stakeholders was a welcome development.
Egbufor said such collaboration and exchange of ideas by maritime stakeholders would further enhance proficiency in service delivery, better collaboration at sea and also foster unity along the line of duty.
He said in view of the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures (HSOP), the collaboration would also help to promote economic activities in the maritime sector.
“The function of the Nigerian Navy in the maritime sector can never be neglected because the Navy is the chief architect of security in the waterways.
“This collaboration will help us to know our lines of duty and what is expected of us at all times as key players in the maritime sector,” he said.
An official from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Ikpi Eni, said the agency had always enjoyed the warm collaboration of navy.
Eni said the agency had worked together with the navy in the area of arrest of suspected traffickers and rescue of victims.
“As we all know, NAPTIP does not carry arms and we are dealing with human traffickers that are well armed.
“So our collaboration with the Navy has helped us a lot because they have handed over several suspects and victims to us.
“Most of the traffickers convey their victims through the sea, so our collaboration with the Navy has impacted greatly on us in the area of arrest and rescue of victims,” he said.
Also speaking, Mr Obi Ogboaka, a legal practitioner and a representative from the Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar, said if the synergy was done constantly, there would not be friction among the security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector.
“If this collaboration is sustained; it will go a long way because even in the court we won’t have difficulties with conflicting reports from maritime stakeholders.
“The initiative by Navy to bring all these agencies together, including the Immigration, Customs, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIWA, NAPTIP and others is laudable,” he said.
Commandant of the Naval War College, Nigeria, Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, said that the aim of the sea trip was to expose the participants to sea experience in the maritime sector.
Akinwande said that no single agency could tackle security alone, hence the need for the Navy to work with other maritime stakeholders with a view to tackling the myriads of security challenges in the maritime sector.
“We believe that when maritime stakeholders and the Navy synergise, there is an equal understanding, information sharing and vision to keep our maritime space safe for socio economic activities to thrive,” he said.
The Tide’s source reports that after the sea trip, the Naval War College Course 7 participants gave a brief of their experience at sea, especially in the area of arrest of illegal petroleum product, and arrest of suspected child traffickers amongst others.
Rivers Guber: Monarch Urges Party Faithfuls To Vote PDP
Wokoma Emmanuel & Michael Abraham
The Amanyanabo of ancient Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, has called on his subjects and all his supporters across the State to rally round the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Siminialayi Fubara in the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections.
Making the call while receiving members of the Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) PDP Campaign Council who were in his palace on a courtesy visit, King Tom said his call was necessitated by the good works of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Okochiri Kingdom and the State at large.
King Tom, who is also the Sekuro of Niger Delta, said that for the State to continue on the fast lane of development and peace, the need to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Wike is inevitable, hence his support for Fubara.
Earlier, Chairman of Okrika LGA Campaign Council of the PDP, Hon. Akuro Tobin, had informed the Amanyanabo of Okochiri that they were in his palace to brief him on the outcome of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, and also thank him for the peace experienced before, during and after the elections.
Hon. Tobin informed him that they were also in his palace to seek his support in the forthcoming March 11 Governorship election.
Present at the visit were delegation of the Campaign Council, representatives of the Grassroot Democratic Initiative (GDI), and a foremost political pressure group in the area, Amaibi 1st.
PWDs Want Assistive Devices To Vote On March 11
Some Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Edo State have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make assistive devices available in polling units during the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.
The PWDs made the call recently in separate interviews with The Tide’s source in Benin.
They commended voters at the polling units who gave priority and assisted some PWDs to cast their votes during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
According to the Chairperson of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Edo State, Ms Ann Ojugp, assistive devices should be made available across polling units; both in urban and rural places.
“Magnifying glasses and braille ballot guide should be provided so that persons with low vision and blindness could vote.
“There should also be sign language interpreters at the polling units, and posters for the deaf.
She urged INEC to also provide the EC40H forms at polling units in the forthcoming elections to help record the number of PWDs that would be voting.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Disability Overcomers Society, Edo Staye, Mr Timothy Osemwegie, urged INEC to keep to its promise of having an inclusive election during the March 11 elections.
Osemwegie said, “many persons with physical disabilities could not vote in the last election because of the pavement. They weren’t accessible for wheelchairs.
“When it comes to inclusion of PWDs in the election, we are not yet there”.
The Head of Deaf Cluster, JONAPWD, Edo State, Mr Kingsley Eromosele, said some deaf persons could not locate their polling units during the Feb. 25 election.
Eromosele said some deaf voters complained of inability to locate their polling units. We hope this issue will be addressed before the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly election”.
BEDC Partners Independent Company For Power In Ondo
The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) plc, says it has entered into patnership with an independent power company to restore power supply to four local government areas of Ondo which were disconnected from the National Grid.
The Tide’s source reports that BEDC franchise states include Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti
This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Dr Henry Ajagbawa and made available to newsmen on Friday in Benin.
Ajagbawa noted that the partnership was to render excellent services to the company’s numerous customers in BEDC franchise states.
He said no community would be left out of supply on account of BEDC policy, adding that, partnering independent power company was in line with NERC regulations and guidelines.
According to Ajagbawa, BEDC has decided to partner with the independent power company to restore supply to the local government areas that made up Ondo South Senatorial District.
He said the effort was to ensure customer satisfaction, in spite of the massive destruction and vandalism of BEDC electrical fittings, transformers and injection sub stations in the network.
”The management of BEDC still went ahead to restore power supply to the local government areas of the state.
‘The task of restoring power supply to the communities was sequel to limitations of funds, as the company’s funds could not accommodate the project.
“Hence BEDC has to go into pathnership so that areas the company’s allocation from the National Grid couldn’t cover will benefit from the partnership initiative, ” he said.
According to him, the company’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team was already on ground for enumeration while the administrative services department is also taking inventory of these areas.
“We are going to lease our infrastructure to the company, to distribute energy which will be a win-win for both companies and a happy story for our esteemed customers in these areas,” he stated.
