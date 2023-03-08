BEDC Partners Independent Company For Power In Ondo

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) plc, says it has entered into patnership with an independent power company to restore power supply to four local government areas of Ondo which were disconnected from the National Grid.

The Tide’s source reports that BEDC franchise states include Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti

This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Dr Henry Ajagbawa and made available to newsmen on Friday in Benin.

Ajagbawa noted that the partnership was to render excellent services to the company’s numerous customers in BEDC franchise states.

He said no community would be left out of supply on account of BEDC policy, adding that, partnering independent power company was in line with NERC regulations and guidelines.

According to Ajagbawa, BEDC has decided to partner with the independent power company to restore supply to the local government areas that made up Ondo South Senatorial District.

He said the effort was to ensure customer satisfaction, in spite of the massive destruction and vandalism of BEDC electrical fittings, transformers and injection sub stations in the network.

”The management of BEDC still went ahead to restore power supply to the local government areas of the state.

‘The task of restoring power supply to the communities was sequel to limitations of funds, as the company’s funds could not accommodate the project.

“Hence BEDC has to go into pathnership so that areas the company’s allocation from the National Grid couldn’t cover will benefit from the partnership initiative, ” he said.

According to him, the company’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team was already on ground for enumeration while the administrative services department is also taking inventory of these areas.

“We are going to lease our infrastructure to the company, to distribute energy which will be a win-win for both companies and a happy story for our esteemed customers in these areas,” he stated.