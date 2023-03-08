Okowa Seeks Support From Religious Leaders, Others 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to religious leaders and Delta residents to support the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 Governorship election.

Okowa made the appeal on Friday at a meeting with members of the Isoko Church Leaders Council held at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also urged them to vote for all the PDP candidates for the Delta House of Assembly in various constituencies across the state.

He thanked members of the Forum for the opportunity given to him to talk to them.

Okowa, who was PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, described Oborevwori as a God fearing man.

He added that Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, had the needed experience to inspire more development in the state.

According to him, Oborevwori will consolidate the tempo of infrastructure and human capital development recorded in the state by his administration if elected as Governor.

On the outcome of the last Presidential and National Assembly election, Okowa said the exercise was compromised, adding that the outcome was not the will of God.

“We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the Church of Christ prayed against the situation which we have just found ourselves.

“Obviously, this is not the will of God. It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is the time for us to truly pray. It is a time for me to encourage the Church of Christ to continue to pray.

“I believe this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will will be done in our state and in Nigeria.

“This is the time for us to rise up in faith and not time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious and have to think from inside.

“It is my prayer that the chapel in Government House, Asaba, will remain to the glory of God”, the Governor said.

On his part, Oborevwori solicited the support of the Church and religious leaders in the state towards his victory in the March 11 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the country.

He assured the people of Delta that he would not disappoint them if elected as governor of the state.

Oborevwori said that he would build on the achievements recorded by the Okowa-led administration in the state to the glory of God.

Earlier, the President, Isoko Church Leaders Council, Bishop John Aruakpor said the meeting was apt and necessary as it was a platform to meet and rub minds together.

Aruakpor said Nigerians were demoralised with the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“As Christians, we should not give up because the storm of life cannot stop us. The end has not come because the Nigeria of our dream is coming”, he said.

The bishop, however, urged the people to vote massively for the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the March 11 gubernatorial election.