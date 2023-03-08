Editorial
Rumuekpe: Wages Of Oil Theft
The pipeline fire explosion which occurred in Rumuekpe, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing at least 12 persons and utterly destroying many cars and tricycles at the weekend, should be a big lesson to perpetrators and intending miscreants of illegal oil bunkering activities in the state. We entirely condemn the unfortunate development.
The regrettable Rumuekpe fire incident, happening at an illegal crude oil tapping point from a pipeline operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, came just about 18 months after a similar fire explosion rocked an illegal refining site in the area in 2021, killing at least 22 persons. The defiant behaviour of those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in the community should be denounced by all.
Although the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, said a preliminary investigation by the police indicated that the victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire, there is a need for both the Federal and state governments to conduct independent investigations to ascertain useful facts relating to the happenstance and punish the culprits. We admonish the public to stay away from illegal oil bunkering activities.
In the past, fire incidents were traceable to power surges, the use of candles and carelessness, among others. However, Rivers State residents have been grappling with a new wave of fire outbreaks caused by artisanal oil refining activities, popularly called “Kpofire”. This is simply the process of heating or cooking the crude to extract petroleum products. Its name originated from the explosive sound that follows whenever adulterated petroleum products are in flames.
The state has witnessed several fire episodes in the recent past. One such incident occurred at Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty, which left four persons dead. A woman became devastated after she lost her three children to the fire. It was learnt that the woman left the children inside the boat to purchase something because she could not carry the three children at the same time. But sadly, before her arrival, the boat, which was loaded with gallons of illegal crude, caught fire and burnt the children beyond recognition.
Recall that for four straight days, beginning from 22 November 2021, Port Harcourt recorded four incidents of fire disasters. A fifth was reported a day after the earlier four incidents. Two other fire outbreaks followed, making it seven in nine days. These incidents left in their trail the destruction of valuable properties and four lives sent to their early graves. In the heydays of militancy, “kpofire” production and illegal oil bunkering as well as hostage-taking of oil workers for ransom were the constitutive elements of the economy of resistance.
Oil theft has become a cancer in Nigeria for years, with unimaginable volumes of oil being lifted illegally by some cabals in the oil sector. For Port Harcourt residents, the effects of artisanal oil refining remained a distant reality until 2016 when the black soot resulting from incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons hit home. Concerned residents of Port Harcourt, galvanized popular non-violent protests against the life-threatening pollution that has since become their experience.
In response, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, set up a task force to resolve the menace of black soot. The task force shut down three companies for air pollution associated with their activities. It also confiscated condemned motor vehicle tyres so that these would not be burnt into the air. These prescriptions, good as they were, failed to end the menace.
The fight was later intensified as the governor marched into the forests on his own to hunt down illegal refining and bunkering sites. He later ordered all the local council chairmen to do the same and promised N2 million for any site discovered. He also gave them 48 hours to discover and list the refining sites around the state and asked any chairman not able to quit.
Reacting to public outcry and the devastating negative impact of this act on the economy by some highly placed unpatriotic people and taking a cue from the actions of Governor Wike, the Federal Government, last year, took urgent steps to secure oil installations in the Niger Delta and in the process about 295 illegal connections to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited’s pipelines, many of which have been in sabotage operations for years, were discovered. These were in addition to many illegal refineries that had to be destroyed.
Sequel to this positive development, a report by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) indicated an appreciable increase in oil production for early October in contrast to what was obtained in August and September. Thanks to the decision to engage the indigenous pipeline surveillance firm, Government Ekpemupolo’s Tantita Security Services Limited. The report stated that oil production averaged 1,014,485 barrels per day in October representing an 8.18 per cent increase compared to September figures of 937,766 million barrels a day.
To sustain the trajectory, governments in Nigeria need to offer employment to the youths and those who make a living from illegally refining oil in the Niger Delta to achieve peace in the region. Our approach to that is that the nation must engage them by establishing modular refineries so that they can participate in legal refineries. Where jobs are not forthcoming, the Federal Government has to make more provisions for amnesty and social intervention.
It is pertinent to stress at this point that all those engaged in this national shame ought to be exposed, no matter how highly placed. We say this because of experiences in matters like this where only small fries and inconsequential characters are presented to the public while the main backers are shielded because of who they are, the position they occupy in society and, especially, their political affiliations.
Lamentably, there are widespread reports of collusion between oil thieves, security personnel, and wealthy and influential individuals in the region. This is why the gains of the ongoing security arrangement should be sustained. Even more importantly, the service chiefs and security commanders must ensure that their men cooperate with NNPC Limited in the ongoing effort to bring this national economic waste to an end in the interest of Nigeria and its citizens.
Editorial
Again, Need For Peaceful Polls
After months of anxiety, Nigerians, on February 25, turned out to elect a new set of leaders to steer the
affairs of the country, particularly the President and the federal lawmakers. In the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the presidential election. He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the polls with a total of 8,794,726 votes.
Last Saturday’s election was particularly characterised by the deferred start of the voting exercise at many voting centres, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System’s (BVAS) failure to upload results, violence in parts of the country, intimidation of voters, corruption and incompetence, ballot box-snatching, and impunity conflated with security failures which prevented a smooth exercise nationwide.
INEC, despite having everything it requested for from the Federal Government to prosecute the polls, extremely disappointed Nigerians in several areas. This is very arduous because the elections came at a time of deep economic and social adversity, severe cash crunch, and a general resolve by the 82.7 million voters who collected their permanent voter cards to perform their civic duty.
The chief culprits are the politicians. Sadly, many believe that a free, fair, and credible election in Nigeria entirely depends on INEC. They have the erroneous notion that the commission has all it takes to conduct a hitch-free election, and so, heap all the blame on the electoral body, if anything goes wrong, be it violence orchestrated by political thugs, or low voter turnout. While we do not dispute that much depends on the electoral umpire to deliver a credible election, we do not subscribe to the notion that all depends on it.
To put things in their proper perspectives; a free, fair, and credible election is one in which the electorate is free to make their choices through the ballot without fear, inducement, threat, or intimidation from anyone. In a fair election, all contestants are given a level playing field to compete, without anyone enjoying an undue advantage over the others. And a credible election is one in which the process is steep in transparency, with the result devoid of manipulation, and underhand dealing by critical stakeholders, including INEC.
Despite efforts by the commission and the Federal Government to right past missteps and use technology, daytime curfews, massive deployments of the police and the military, and cash shortages to prevent them from tapping into their stash of billions of naira to sway votes, politicians still managed to undermine votes in some places, compelling INEC to extend voting and collation to Sunday and even Monday.
Local and international observers fear that unless these blunders are corrected to the satisfaction of Nigerians, the outcome could be controversial; further polarising an already marginalised population and adding to the appalling problems the new government will inherit. In many states, the election was raucous despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to keep the vote free. Hooligans also disrupted voting in some places.
The delay in uploading the election results with the BVAS frustrated many voters, who have taken to social media to express their anger. While many have urged INEC to upload the results to the IRev as quickly as possible, reports reveal that most results of several polling units across the country were not uploaded more than 24 hours later. Regardless of INEC’s claim that the results would not be sabotaged, many speculated that the delay could be a means to tamper with the results.
Security agencies did not help matters. Widespread insecurity across the country threatened the safe conduct of the general elections. The threats from thugs, ballot box snatchers, vote-buyers, and VIPs deploying their aides and security details to suppress voters and subvert the process was observed. To overcome election rigging and violence in Nigeria, there should be more focus on the security agencies than the political parties.
Copious challenges continue to threaten electoral credibility in Nigeria, including internal remonstrances affecting INEC operations and management, as well as numerous external factors such as party primary processes, rampant vote-buying, electoral violence, and the investigation of electoral offences. Consequently, the electoral commission should perfect its IT platform and system.
The commission needs to get its logistics right for the governorship and state legislative houses polls that come up on March 11. Late arrival of personnel and materials, failure of BVAS, and transmission of results should not recur. Voters should not be disenfranchised. Violence should be eschewed and grievances should be channeled to the appropriate authorities such as the law court. Security agencies should be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Security agents must do better this time around. They need to focus heavily on intelligence and preventive measures; identify, track, and pre-emptively neutralise criminals before they can strike. There can be no end to electoral violence as long as the politicians that hire and arm thugs are not arrested, exposed, and prosecuted. Also, Nigerians should also not term anywhere they failed to win to be rigged or manipulated. Afterall, it is secret ballot and the beauty of the system, is that every voter is guaranteed the secrecy of his or her choice. It is only the electoral umpire that is authorized to announce the results after aggregating the individual choices. We only demand that the process should be transparent. Saturday’s outing was below par; Nigerians deserve better performance going forward.
There is every need for peaceful polls in our country. Nigerians should approach elections with devotion, dedication, an open mind and selflessness by ensuring that the nation’s peace and unity are not jeopardised as voters exercise their franchise and pursue their political dreams and aspirations. This way, we can deepen citizens’ faith in our democratic process and minimise the likelihood of electoral violence or fraud. We should be mindful that Nigeria is the only country we have. Therefore, we must play our parts in sustaining peace, unity, and progress.
Editorial
Addressing Petroleum Products Supply Challenges
Nigeria’s Federal Government recently announced that the commencement of operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery had been moved from December 2022 to the first quarter of this year. In September last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while speaking after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, promised Nigerians that the country’s biggest refinery would become functional by December 2022.
However, that was no longer possible, according to Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari. Both men spoke at the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015 – 2023) series, anchored by the Federal Ministry of Information in Abuja. The reason adduced by Sylva and Kyari was that the government was buying stakes in some upcoming privately owned refineries in the country because of the need to ensure the nation’s energy security.
Sadly, the Nigerian government, instead of developing refining capacity, waits patiently for the completion of private refineries currently being constructed to end fuel scarcity in the country. This compels the nation to rely on imported petrol for local consumption. This factor robs Nigeria of the gains of the current spike in crude oil prices. The contentious issue of fuel subsidy would not have arisen if Nigeria can refine all its needed petroleum products, as dependence on imported fuel has continued to put serious pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange account at the expense of other productive sectors of the economy.
We reject the reason given by the two government officials for the inability of the Port Harcourt Refinery to commence production last December as originally scheduled. If the refinery had worked, it would have added 60,000 barrels per day of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the supply equation at a time when fuel scarcity has returned across the country and prices have skyrocketed to between N280 and N500 per litre at the few filling stations dispensing the product. This would have helped to reduce the burden on Nigerians.
Furthermore, we think that resuscitating and putting other local refineries back on stream will additionally boost the government’s desire to bridge the yawning gap in the demand and supply chain, and reduce the frustration millions of Nigerians are facing in efforts to move around from one place to another or power their homes. Getting more private sector-driven refineries, like Dangote, Waltersmith, and others to contribute to enhancing the volume or quantity of refined petroleum products available to consumers will help address the excruciating pains the people are experiencing.
At a time when inflation has risen to an all-time high, the Naira’s capacity to compete at the international market (exchange rate) is so weak, the purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been drastically whittled down, and economic opportunities are near zero. Hence, addressing the fuel supply hiccup is key to refocusing the nation, and returning it to a functional state.
Petrol shortages have been recurring for several decades in Nigeria. The present scarcity resurfaced about four months ago and has defied all logic and solutions. The government and its agencies are clueless, making disconnected statements and uncoordinated moves. Curiously, the Department of State Service (DSS) directed the NNPC Limited, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria to resolve the fuel crisis in 48 hours.
Others directed by the Service were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, and other stakeholders. The queues initially appeared to reduce after the directive, but the reprieve did not last as the scarcity assumed a more acute dimension, frustrating Nigerians who are now spending many precious hours at filling stations.
Marketers were selling the product at prices ranging from N175 to N300 per litre in defiance of the regulated pricing regime, signifying an out-of-control. Some private depots in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and other cities increased the ex-depot price to N235/litre as against the approved N148.17/litre. The scenario is further proof of the disarray in the administration of President Buhari. A serious, coordinated government would have cobbled together an inter-agency effort, efficiently coordinated, and with tasks assigned to each agency.
This development is ignominious considering that Nigeria is one of the six leading oil producers and exporters in the world, a fact the President once underscored when meeting with stakeholders. But lamentations are not enough. The Buhari-led government should set to work immediately on a long-term scheme that will not only end scarcity, but ensure the refining of enough petroleum products locally for Nigerians’ consumption. The corruption-ridden importation, which has hampered local refining, is the bane of fuel supply.
Whenever Nigeria experiences fuel scarcity, there are usual speculations about likely causes, claims, and counter-claims by operators and regulators. But one constant fact is that scarcity is not often because of product non-availability but the general increase in the overall cost of importing the product, which usually affects marketers who are always without the required capital amid complaints of unsettled previous loans from the banks.
It is time to ask the Nigerian authorities pertinent questions. What has happened to the refineries the NNPC claimed had been turned around to complement import? What impact has the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had on fuel supply? The law, passed after more than a decade of debate, was meant to overhaul the nation’s oil industry; is it doing that? What about the modular refinery development strategy that was meant to leverage local refining? Why is it not operational yet, and is there nothing to be done about that?
Buhari should stop treating petrol scarcity with levity. As President and de facto Petroleum Minister, he should suspend his endless foreign trips, and coordinate an inter-agency effort to resolve the current supply logjam. Certainly, enough excuses have been offered for the fuel scarcity in the country and sufficient damage has been done to the people’s well-being. The present administration can end this national shame if it shows a greater commitment to governance and the interest of the people.
Editorial
More Laurels For Wike
Less than four months to the end of his administration, the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was
yet again honoured with a prestigious award last Saturday at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos by the Independent Newspapers Limited (INL), publishers of Daily Independent, Saturday Independent, and Sunday Independent titles. The event was a gathering of who-is-who among eminent Nigerians.
The national stable also bestowed awards and honours on some illustrious Nigerians and corporate organisations who have used their positions to serve humanity. According to sources from the newspaper, the distinguished individuals and organisations were cautiously picked by the Awards Committee of INL and were affirmed to have used their positions and privileges to serve the people and demonstrated true character as genuine servants of the public.
Bearing the theme, “Celebrating Nigeria’s Best”, the 2022 edition was unique and further hollowed the successes recorded in the previous awards as the recipients were selected purely on merit as they ranked among the very best in their different endeavours in their courses of service to humanity. Leading at the award ceremony was Wike who was deservedly revered as Independent’s Man Of The Year.
This award did not come as a jolt as Wike has demonstrated his love and desire to see the good of the ordinary man in both his immediate Rivers State and Nigeria in general. The governor has developed Rivers to the extent that President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him with the ‘Infrastructure’ Award. He has been very vocal in championing the course of Nigerians, especially with the effects of the current economic crunch induced by the redesigning of the naira and fuel scarcity, where he has remained relentless in pursuit of succour for ordinary Nigerians.
As early as 2017, barely a couple of years into his administration, Wike had already carved his indelible niche in the annals of infrastructure delivery in the country. No wonder Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, christened him “Mr. Projects” in recognition of his tremendous achievements in such a short period when most of his first-term colleagues were still trying to find their feet and settle down to the nitty-gritty of their new mandate.
Needless to say that in the more than five years that have elapsed since the Vice President’s uncommon acknowledgement of Wike’s pragmatic leadership, the Rivers governor has accomplished an outstanding galore of breathtaking, fabulous, gigantic infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of Rivers State. This has not only transformed Port Harcourt and its environs into a befitting capital city but also provided comfortable access and passage into many ancient kingdoms, hitherto accessible only by sea.
The 12 flyovers (some already completed and in use while others are nearing completion and will all be completed before his tenure is over), criss-crossing the milieu of Port Harcourt and its environs, the massive state-of-the-art Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigeria Law School complex, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre, the impressive Mother and Child Hospital, the iconic Real Madrid Football Academy are some projects.
Others include Sakpenwa-Kono dual carriage expressway, Opobo Unity Road, the reconstructed jetties, the renovated schools, and the rehabilitated internal roads across the state are some projects on the list that are just too comprehensive to reel out. Indeed, the governor’s generosity and humanitarian acts both within and across the country have now become legendary. Wike has done all these, despite the poor state of infrastructure he inherited from his predecessor and the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the entire country.
We recall similar recognitions and awards to the amiable Rivers governor. Apart from the honours from some national newspapers, he has in his kitty awards, including Human Rights Award by National Human Rights Commission; 3G Ambassadors Award; Bayelsa Media Network Award, and the ‘Best Governor’ by Nigerian Social Media Awards. The Nigerian Social Media Awards, the brainchild of Francis Amirize, was created to recognise personalities, brands, and services having the most impact on the social media space in Nigeria.
More than seven years, Governor Wike’s regional importance and growing national status as a political titan, a visionary game changer, and a developmental leader has grown in leaps and bounds. He has also transformed Port Harcourt and Rivers State into a buzzing matrix and solid base for the resolution of political conflicts and a bastion for results-oriented, functional leadership. This is against the backdrop of a progressively dysfunctional and administratively dystopian national leadership.
Recognising Wike’s onliest attributes, Diversity Bridge Builders Collective (DBBC), a coalition of advocates for true inclusion, zero prejudice, and peaceful coexistence recently declared that the Rivers State governor was an assertive leader with a strong character and virtues of firm and effective leadership. DBBC said it all. Rather than vilify the man with such attributes, he should be applauded for being a leader, who does not give oxygen to laxity, indolence, and underwhelming performance in public office.
The current day Nigeria, with all its self-inflicted multi-faceted challenges, decadence, hopelessness, and widespread disillusionment requires a decisive, vibrant, fire-brand, assertive, and result-oriented leader like the Rivers Chief Executive. This is in contradistinction to the incumbent, underwhelming, indecisive leadership characterised by uninspiring lethargy, evasiveness, and nonchalance at the federal level. Wike’s attributes present him with a remarkable edge over other leaders in the country.
Most veritably, Governor Wike cannot be compared with his counterparts. There is no state in Nigeria where projects have been inaugurated like Rivers. The governor has turned it into a project commissioning state. Almost all notable political, traditional, and economic leaders commissioned projects in the state. From roads to hospitals to schools, to courts, and special projects, dignitaries from other parts of the country inaugurated projects that enriched the lives of Rivers people. Wike has candidly raised the bar of governance.
