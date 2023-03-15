Editorial
Reinventing The Commonwealth
Monday, March 13, 2023, was Commonwealth Day!
Held every year on the second Monday of March, the day was an opportunity to celebrate the Commonwealth and its shared values of democracy, equality, and peace for all of its people. The Commonwealth of Nations, a voluntary association of 56 countries, extends over six continents and includes the world’s biggest, smallest, richest, and poorest countries. With a total population of 2.4 billion, it gives a unified voice to about a third of the world’s population.
This year’s theme is “Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future”. The theme combines the active commitment of member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, to secure a better future for young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens. Although many Commonwealth nations were formerly in the British Empire, their association in the organisation is free and voluntary with each country recognised as an equal member.
To commemorate the day, Nigeria’s Federal Government had called on the Education Ministry at the subnational level to encourage their pupils and students to mark the Day for the promotion of tolerance, respect, understanding, and moderation which are necessary values for peace, prosperity, and democracy. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, briefed newsmen in Abuja on activities lined up for the commemoration of the 2023 Commonwealth Day.
He said Nigeria would always continue to maximise the dividends of being part of the supportive community of 56 member nations across Africa, Asia, America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific. However, we are hoping that the commemoration was not only a Federal Government affair. And that his ministry requested the management of the respective state Education Ministry nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to observe the Day.
Regrettably, the Commonwealth as currently constituted is not a particularly effective organisation. Membership carries few economic benefits. The lack of consistent comparative data on trade costs, and the wide variations in the extent to which Commonwealth countries trade with fellow members, make it very difficult to prove the existence of this ‘advantage’. Furthermore, its record in enforcing adherence to human rights and democracy is far from impressive.
In 2013, the organisation adopted a charter full of laudable aspirations about justice, democracy and human rights. As such, membership signals to the broader international community that countries share those aspirations. Yet, the Commonwealth took no action when in January 2021, long-serving Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, clung to power after a deeply flawed electoral process. Similarly, Paul Kagame of Rwanda hosted the heads of government meeting despite repeated signs that he is intolerant of opposition.
Other repressive regimes have found the Commonwealth a useful mechanism for ‘reputation laundering’. In 2013, President Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka hosted the Commonwealth summit. At the time, his government stood accused of presiding over war crimes in the country’s bloody civil war. In hosting the heads of government meeting, he hoped that the Commonwealth’s benign image would distract attention from the accusations.
It had been suggested that Brexit would deepen economic ties with Commonwealth members in Africa. But a recent trade summit between the United Kingdom and African countries produced very little. This, plus the pandemic, has taken the shine off some earlier predictions of a boom in UK-African trade. Meanwhile, the secretariat itself and its development arm have seen their budgets slashed in recent years. Donors have withdrawn or withheld funding in some very public displays of no-confidence in the leadership of the current secretary-general, Patricia Scotland.
However, something is endearing about the Commonwealth, whose biennial Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) took place in Kigali, Rwanda. Despite its history as the baby of a long-dead empire, and the very many challenges that it has faced over the years, it continues to thrive. In achieving this feat, a key feature has been its constant reinvention. The latest of this is the admission of Gabon and Togo, two Francophone countries with no historical ties to Britain, into the organisation in 2022.
The Commonwealth has scored tremendous successes traversing the realms of education, capacity building, development, economics, bilateral and multilateral trade, legal education, cultural and sporting links plus human rights and the rule of law. Noteworthy is how the body promptly suspended Nigeria following the summary execution of the human rights activist, the Ogoni-born, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his colleagues, under the military junta of late General Sani Abacha in 1995.
Notwithstanding, the Commonwealth still has so much more to do, and its future relevance will depend on how it manages to navigate the key issues of this century. One of these is the leadership of the organisation. Since its inception in 1949, the position has been held by the head of the British Monarchy. In 2018, Prince Charles was designated as the successor to Queen Elizabeth II, who had held the position since 1952. But as it expands membership beyond the original “British Empire”, the body must decide if its historical origin and tradition outweigh the precepts of democracy, equity, and equality in choosing its leadership.
Beyond the challenges, there are opportunities. Following Brexit, Britain has been reactivating alliances and partnerships across the world under its “Global Britain” strategy. It seeks to fill the gigantic gap that Brexit has opened up, and Commonwealth members come into play here. Hence, the organisation must re-ignite its presence in global and diplomatic affairs. One way to play this role effectively is by mediating Britain’s renewed interest and engagements with the less endowed member states so that the benefits are mutual. It must not allow the Commonwealth to be used as cannon fodder to benefit only its major economies.
Editorial
Rumuekpe: Wages Of Oil Theft
The pipeline fire explosion which occurred in Rumuekpe, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing at least 12 persons and utterly destroying many cars and tricycles at the weekend, should be a big lesson to perpetrators and intending miscreants of illegal oil bunkering activities in the state. We entirely condemn the unfortunate development.
The regrettable Rumuekpe fire incident, happening at an illegal crude oil tapping point from a pipeline operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, came just about 18 months after a similar fire explosion rocked an illegal refining site in the area in 2021, killing at least 22 persons. The defiant behaviour of those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in the community should be denounced by all.
Although the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, said a preliminary investigation by the police indicated that the victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire, there is a need for both the Federal and state governments to conduct independent investigations to ascertain useful facts relating to the happenstance and punish the culprits. We admonish the public to stay away from illegal oil bunkering activities.
In the past, fire incidents were traceable to power surges, the use of candles and carelessness, among others. However, Rivers State residents have been grappling with a new wave of fire outbreaks caused by artisanal oil refining activities, popularly called “Kpofire”. This is simply the process of heating or cooking the crude to extract petroleum products. Its name originated from the explosive sound that follows whenever adulterated petroleum products are in flames.
The state has witnessed several fire episodes in the recent past. One such incident occurred at Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty, which left four persons dead. A woman became devastated after she lost her three children to the fire. It was learnt that the woman left the children inside the boat to purchase something because she could not carry the three children at the same time. But sadly, before her arrival, the boat, which was loaded with gallons of illegal crude, caught fire and burnt the children beyond recognition.
Recall that for four straight days, beginning from 22 November 2021, Port Harcourt recorded four incidents of fire disasters. A fifth was reported a day after the earlier four incidents. Two other fire outbreaks followed, making it seven in nine days. These incidents left in their trail the destruction of valuable properties and four lives sent to their early graves. In the heydays of militancy, “kpofire” production and illegal oil bunkering as well as hostage-taking of oil workers for ransom were the constitutive elements of the economy of resistance.
Oil theft has become a cancer in Nigeria for years, with unimaginable volumes of oil being lifted illegally by some cabals in the oil sector. For Port Harcourt residents, the effects of artisanal oil refining remained a distant reality until 2016 when the black soot resulting from incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons hit home. Concerned residents of Port Harcourt, galvanized popular non-violent protests against the life-threatening pollution that has since become their experience.
In response, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, set up a task force to resolve the menace of black soot. The task force shut down three companies for air pollution associated with their activities. It also confiscated condemned motor vehicle tyres so that these would not be burnt into the air. These prescriptions, good as they were, failed to end the menace.
The fight was later intensified as the governor marched into the forests on his own to hunt down illegal refining and bunkering sites. He later ordered all the local council chairmen to do the same and promised N2 million for any site discovered. He also gave them 48 hours to discover and list the refining sites around the state and asked any chairman not able to quit.
Reacting to public outcry and the devastating negative impact of this act on the economy by some highly placed unpatriotic people and taking a cue from the actions of Governor Wike, the Federal Government, last year, took urgent steps to secure oil installations in the Niger Delta and in the process about 295 illegal connections to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited’s pipelines, many of which have been in sabotage operations for years, were discovered. These were in addition to many illegal refineries that had to be destroyed.
Sequel to this positive development, a report by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) indicated an appreciable increase in oil production for early October in contrast to what was obtained in August and September. Thanks to the decision to engage the indigenous pipeline surveillance firm, Government Ekpemupolo’s Tantita Security Services Limited. The report stated that oil production averaged 1,014,485 barrels per day in October representing an 8.18 per cent increase compared to September figures of 937,766 million barrels a day.
To sustain the trajectory, governments in Nigeria need to offer employment to the youths and those who make a living from illegally refining oil in the Niger Delta to achieve peace in the region. Our approach to that is that the nation must engage them by establishing modular refineries so that they can participate in legal refineries. Where jobs are not forthcoming, the Federal Government has to make more provisions for amnesty and social intervention.
It is pertinent to stress at this point that all those engaged in this national shame ought to be exposed, no matter how highly placed. We say this because of experiences in matters like this where only small fries and inconsequential characters are presented to the public while the main backers are shielded because of who they are, the position they occupy in society and, especially, their political affiliations.
Lamentably, there are widespread reports of collusion between oil thieves, security personnel, and wealthy and influential individuals in the region. This is why the gains of the ongoing security arrangement should be sustained. Even more importantly, the service chiefs and security commanders must ensure that their men cooperate with NNPC Limited in the ongoing effort to bring this national economic waste to an end in the interest of Nigeria and its citizens.
Editorial
Again, Need For Peaceful Polls
After months of anxiety, Nigerians, on February 25, turned out to elect a new set of leaders to steer the
affairs of the country, particularly the President and the federal lawmakers. In the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the presidential election. He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the polls with a total of 8,794,726 votes.
Last Saturday’s election was particularly characterised by the deferred start of the voting exercise at many voting centres, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System’s (BVAS) failure to upload results, violence in parts of the country, intimidation of voters, corruption and incompetence, ballot box-snatching, and impunity conflated with security failures which prevented a smooth exercise nationwide.
INEC, despite having everything it requested for from the Federal Government to prosecute the polls, extremely disappointed Nigerians in several areas. This is very arduous because the elections came at a time of deep economic and social adversity, severe cash crunch, and a general resolve by the 82.7 million voters who collected their permanent voter cards to perform their civic duty.
The chief culprits are the politicians. Sadly, many believe that a free, fair, and credible election in Nigeria entirely depends on INEC. They have the erroneous notion that the commission has all it takes to conduct a hitch-free election, and so, heap all the blame on the electoral body, if anything goes wrong, be it violence orchestrated by political thugs, or low voter turnout. While we do not dispute that much depends on the electoral umpire to deliver a credible election, we do not subscribe to the notion that all depends on it.
To put things in their proper perspectives; a free, fair, and credible election is one in which the electorate is free to make their choices through the ballot without fear, inducement, threat, or intimidation from anyone. In a fair election, all contestants are given a level playing field to compete, without anyone enjoying an undue advantage over the others. And a credible election is one in which the process is steep in transparency, with the result devoid of manipulation, and underhand dealing by critical stakeholders, including INEC.
Despite efforts by the commission and the Federal Government to right past missteps and use technology, daytime curfews, massive deployments of the police and the military, and cash shortages to prevent them from tapping into their stash of billions of naira to sway votes, politicians still managed to undermine votes in some places, compelling INEC to extend voting and collation to Sunday and even Monday.
Local and international observers fear that unless these blunders are corrected to the satisfaction of Nigerians, the outcome could be controversial; further polarising an already marginalised population and adding to the appalling problems the new government will inherit. In many states, the election was raucous despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to keep the vote free. Hooligans also disrupted voting in some places.
The delay in uploading the election results with the BVAS frustrated many voters, who have taken to social media to express their anger. While many have urged INEC to upload the results to the IRev as quickly as possible, reports reveal that most results of several polling units across the country were not uploaded more than 24 hours later. Regardless of INEC’s claim that the results would not be sabotaged, many speculated that the delay could be a means to tamper with the results.
Security agencies did not help matters. Widespread insecurity across the country threatened the safe conduct of the general elections. The threats from thugs, ballot box snatchers, vote-buyers, and VIPs deploying their aides and security details to suppress voters and subvert the process was observed. To overcome election rigging and violence in Nigeria, there should be more focus on the security agencies than the political parties.
Copious challenges continue to threaten electoral credibility in Nigeria, including internal remonstrances affecting INEC operations and management, as well as numerous external factors such as party primary processes, rampant vote-buying, electoral violence, and the investigation of electoral offences. Consequently, the electoral commission should perfect its IT platform and system.
The commission needs to get its logistics right for the governorship and state legislative houses polls that come up on March 11. Late arrival of personnel and materials, failure of BVAS, and transmission of results should not recur. Voters should not be disenfranchised. Violence should be eschewed and grievances should be channeled to the appropriate authorities such as the law court. Security agencies should be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Security agents must do better this time around. They need to focus heavily on intelligence and preventive measures; identify, track, and pre-emptively neutralise criminals before they can strike. There can be no end to electoral violence as long as the politicians that hire and arm thugs are not arrested, exposed, and prosecuted. Also, Nigerians should also not term anywhere they failed to win to be rigged or manipulated. Afterall, it is secret ballot and the beauty of the system, is that every voter is guaranteed the secrecy of his or her choice. It is only the electoral umpire that is authorized to announce the results after aggregating the individual choices. We only demand that the process should be transparent. Saturday’s outing was below par; Nigerians deserve better performance going forward.
There is every need for peaceful polls in our country. Nigerians should approach elections with devotion, dedication, an open mind and selflessness by ensuring that the nation’s peace and unity are not jeopardised as voters exercise their franchise and pursue their political dreams and aspirations. This way, we can deepen citizens’ faith in our democratic process and minimise the likelihood of electoral violence or fraud. We should be mindful that Nigeria is the only country we have. Therefore, we must play our parts in sustaining peace, unity, and progress.
Editorial
Addressing Petroleum Products Supply Challenges
Nigeria’s Federal Government recently announced that the commencement of operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery had been moved from December 2022 to the first quarter of this year. In September last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while speaking after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, promised Nigerians that the country’s biggest refinery would become functional by December 2022.
However, that was no longer possible, according to Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari. Both men spoke at the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015 – 2023) series, anchored by the Federal Ministry of Information in Abuja. The reason adduced by Sylva and Kyari was that the government was buying stakes in some upcoming privately owned refineries in the country because of the need to ensure the nation’s energy security.
Sadly, the Nigerian government, instead of developing refining capacity, waits patiently for the completion of private refineries currently being constructed to end fuel scarcity in the country. This compels the nation to rely on imported petrol for local consumption. This factor robs Nigeria of the gains of the current spike in crude oil prices. The contentious issue of fuel subsidy would not have arisen if Nigeria can refine all its needed petroleum products, as dependence on imported fuel has continued to put serious pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange account at the expense of other productive sectors of the economy.
We reject the reason given by the two government officials for the inability of the Port Harcourt Refinery to commence production last December as originally scheduled. If the refinery had worked, it would have added 60,000 barrels per day of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the supply equation at a time when fuel scarcity has returned across the country and prices have skyrocketed to between N280 and N500 per litre at the few filling stations dispensing the product. This would have helped to reduce the burden on Nigerians.
Furthermore, we think that resuscitating and putting other local refineries back on stream will additionally boost the government’s desire to bridge the yawning gap in the demand and supply chain, and reduce the frustration millions of Nigerians are facing in efforts to move around from one place to another or power their homes. Getting more private sector-driven refineries, like Dangote, Waltersmith, and others to contribute to enhancing the volume or quantity of refined petroleum products available to consumers will help address the excruciating pains the people are experiencing.
At a time when inflation has risen to an all-time high, the Naira’s capacity to compete at the international market (exchange rate) is so weak, the purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been drastically whittled down, and economic opportunities are near zero. Hence, addressing the fuel supply hiccup is key to refocusing the nation, and returning it to a functional state.
Petrol shortages have been recurring for several decades in Nigeria. The present scarcity resurfaced about four months ago and has defied all logic and solutions. The government and its agencies are clueless, making disconnected statements and uncoordinated moves. Curiously, the Department of State Service (DSS) directed the NNPC Limited, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria to resolve the fuel crisis in 48 hours.
Others directed by the Service were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, and other stakeholders. The queues initially appeared to reduce after the directive, but the reprieve did not last as the scarcity assumed a more acute dimension, frustrating Nigerians who are now spending many precious hours at filling stations.
Marketers were selling the product at prices ranging from N175 to N300 per litre in defiance of the regulated pricing regime, signifying an out-of-control. Some private depots in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and other cities increased the ex-depot price to N235/litre as against the approved N148.17/litre. The scenario is further proof of the disarray in the administration of President Buhari. A serious, coordinated government would have cobbled together an inter-agency effort, efficiently coordinated, and with tasks assigned to each agency.
This development is ignominious considering that Nigeria is one of the six leading oil producers and exporters in the world, a fact the President once underscored when meeting with stakeholders. But lamentations are not enough. The Buhari-led government should set to work immediately on a long-term scheme that will not only end scarcity, but ensure the refining of enough petroleum products locally for Nigerians’ consumption. The corruption-ridden importation, which has hampered local refining, is the bane of fuel supply.
Whenever Nigeria experiences fuel scarcity, there are usual speculations about likely causes, claims, and counter-claims by operators and regulators. But one constant fact is that scarcity is not often because of product non-availability but the general increase in the overall cost of importing the product, which usually affects marketers who are always without the required capital amid complaints of unsettled previous loans from the banks.
It is time to ask the Nigerian authorities pertinent questions. What has happened to the refineries the NNPC claimed had been turned around to complement import? What impact has the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had on fuel supply? The law, passed after more than a decade of debate, was meant to overhaul the nation’s oil industry; is it doing that? What about the modular refinery development strategy that was meant to leverage local refining? Why is it not operational yet, and is there nothing to be done about that?
Buhari should stop treating petrol scarcity with levity. As President and de facto Petroleum Minister, he should suspend his endless foreign trips, and coordinate an inter-agency effort to resolve the current supply logjam. Certainly, enough excuses have been offered for the fuel scarcity in the country and sufficient damage has been done to the people’s well-being. The present administration can end this national shame if it shows a greater commitment to governance and the interest of the people.
