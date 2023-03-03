Editorial
Again, Need For Peaceful Polls
After months of anxiety, Nigerians, on February 25, turned out to elect a new set of leaders to steer the
affairs of the country, particularly the President and the federal lawmakers. In the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the presidential election. He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the polls with a total of 8,794,726 votes.
Last Saturday’s election was particularly characterised by the deferred start of the voting exercise at many voting centres, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System’s (BVAS) failure to upload results, violence in parts of the country, intimidation of voters, corruption and incompetence, ballot box-snatching, and impunity conflated with security failures which prevented a smooth exercise nationwide.
INEC, despite having everything it requested for from the Federal Government to prosecute the polls, extremely disappointed Nigerians in several areas. This is very arduous because the elections came at a time of deep economic and social adversity, severe cash crunch, and a general resolve by the 82.7 million voters who collected their permanent voter cards to perform their civic duty.
The chief culprits are the politicians. Sadly, many believe that a free, fair, and credible election in Nigeria entirely depends on INEC. They have the erroneous notion that the commission has all it takes to conduct a hitch-free election, and so, heap all the blame on the electoral body, if anything goes wrong, be it violence orchestrated by political thugs, or low voter turnout. While we do not dispute that much depends on the electoral umpire to deliver a credible election, we do not subscribe to the notion that all depends on it.
To put things in their proper perspectives; a free, fair, and credible election is one in which the electorate is free to make their choices through the ballot without fear, inducement, threat, or intimidation from anyone. In a fair election, all contestants are given a level playing field to compete, without anyone enjoying an undue advantage over the others. And a credible election is one in which the process is steep in transparency, with the result devoid of manipulation, and underhand dealing by critical stakeholders, including INEC.
Despite efforts by the commission and the Federal Government to right past missteps and use technology, daytime curfews, massive deployments of the police and the military, and cash shortages to prevent them from tapping into their stash of billions of naira to sway votes, politicians still managed to undermine votes in some places, compelling INEC to extend voting and collation to Sunday and even Monday.
Local and international observers fear that unless these blunders are corrected to the satisfaction of Nigerians, the outcome could be controversial; further polarising an already marginalised population and adding to the appalling problems the new government will inherit. In many states, the election was raucous despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to keep the vote free. Hooligans also disrupted voting in some places.
The delay in uploading the election results with the BVAS frustrated many voters, who have taken to social media to express their anger. While many have urged INEC to upload the results to the IRev as quickly as possible, reports reveal that most results of several polling units across the country were not uploaded more than 24 hours later. Regardless of INEC’s claim that the results would not be sabotaged, many speculated that the delay could be a means to tamper with the results.
Security agencies did not help matters. Widespread insecurity across the country threatened the safe conduct of the general elections. The threats from thugs, ballot box snatchers, vote-buyers, and VIPs deploying their aides and security details to suppress voters and subvert the process was observed. To overcome election rigging and violence in Nigeria, there should be more focus on the security agencies than the political parties.
Copious challenges continue to threaten electoral credibility in Nigeria, including internal remonstrances affecting INEC operations and management, as well as numerous external factors such as party primary processes, rampant vote-buying, electoral violence, and the investigation of electoral offences. Consequently, the electoral commission should perfect its IT platform and system.
The commission needs to get its logistics right for the governorship and state legislative houses polls that come up on March 11. Late arrival of personnel and materials, failure of BVAS, and transmission of results should not recur. Voters should not be disenfranchised. Violence should be eschewed and grievances should be channeled to the appropriate authorities such as the law court. Security agencies should be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Security agents must do better this time around. They need to focus heavily on intelligence and preventive measures; identify, track, and pre-emptively neutralise criminals before they can strike. There can be no end to electoral violence as long as the politicians that hire and arm thugs are not arrested, exposed, and prosecuted. Also, Nigerians should also not term anywhere they failed to win to be rigged or manipulated. Afterall, it is secret ballot and the beauty of the system, is that every voter is guaranteed the secrecy of his or her choice. It is only the electoral umpire that is authorized to announce the results after aggregating the individual choices. We only demand that the process should be transparent. Saturday’s outing was below par; Nigerians deserve better performance going forward.
There is every need for peaceful polls in our country. Nigerians should approach elections with devotion, dedication, an open mind and selflessness by ensuring that the nation’s peace and unity are not jeopardised as voters exercise their franchise and pursue their political dreams and aspirations. This way, we can deepen citizens’ faith in our democratic process and minimise the likelihood of electoral violence or fraud. We should be mindful that Nigeria is the only country we have. Therefore, we must play our parts in sustaining peace, unity, and progress.
Editorial
Addressing Petroleum Products Supply Challenges
Nigeria’s Federal Government recently announced that the commencement of operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery had been moved from December 2022 to the first quarter of this year. In September last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while speaking after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, promised Nigerians that the country’s biggest refinery would become functional by December 2022.
However, that was no longer possible, according to Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari. Both men spoke at the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015 – 2023) series, anchored by the Federal Ministry of Information in Abuja. The reason adduced by Sylva and Kyari was that the government was buying stakes in some upcoming privately owned refineries in the country because of the need to ensure the nation’s energy security.
Sadly, the Nigerian government, instead of developing refining capacity, waits patiently for the completion of private refineries currently being constructed to end fuel scarcity in the country. This compels the nation to rely on imported petrol for local consumption. This factor robs Nigeria of the gains of the current spike in crude oil prices. The contentious issue of fuel subsidy would not have arisen if Nigeria can refine all its needed petroleum products, as dependence on imported fuel has continued to put serious pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange account at the expense of other productive sectors of the economy.
We reject the reason given by the two government officials for the inability of the Port Harcourt Refinery to commence production last December as originally scheduled. If the refinery had worked, it would have added 60,000 barrels per day of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the supply equation at a time when fuel scarcity has returned across the country and prices have skyrocketed to between N280 and N500 per litre at the few filling stations dispensing the product. This would have helped to reduce the burden on Nigerians.
Furthermore, we think that resuscitating and putting other local refineries back on stream will additionally boost the government’s desire to bridge the yawning gap in the demand and supply chain, and reduce the frustration millions of Nigerians are facing in efforts to move around from one place to another or power their homes. Getting more private sector-driven refineries, like Dangote, Waltersmith, and others to contribute to enhancing the volume or quantity of refined petroleum products available to consumers will help address the excruciating pains the people are experiencing.
At a time when inflation has risen to an all-time high, the Naira’s capacity to compete at the international market (exchange rate) is so weak, the purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been drastically whittled down, and economic opportunities are near zero. Hence, addressing the fuel supply hiccup is key to refocusing the nation, and returning it to a functional state.
Petrol shortages have been recurring for several decades in Nigeria. The present scarcity resurfaced about four months ago and has defied all logic and solutions. The government and its agencies are clueless, making disconnected statements and uncoordinated moves. Curiously, the Department of State Service (DSS) directed the NNPC Limited, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria to resolve the fuel crisis in 48 hours.
Others directed by the Service were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, and other stakeholders. The queues initially appeared to reduce after the directive, but the reprieve did not last as the scarcity assumed a more acute dimension, frustrating Nigerians who are now spending many precious hours at filling stations.
Marketers were selling the product at prices ranging from N175 to N300 per litre in defiance of the regulated pricing regime, signifying an out-of-control. Some private depots in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and other cities increased the ex-depot price to N235/litre as against the approved N148.17/litre. The scenario is further proof of the disarray in the administration of President Buhari. A serious, coordinated government would have cobbled together an inter-agency effort, efficiently coordinated, and with tasks assigned to each agency.
This development is ignominious considering that Nigeria is one of the six leading oil producers and exporters in the world, a fact the President once underscored when meeting with stakeholders. But lamentations are not enough. The Buhari-led government should set to work immediately on a long-term scheme that will not only end scarcity, but ensure the refining of enough petroleum products locally for Nigerians’ consumption. The corruption-ridden importation, which has hampered local refining, is the bane of fuel supply.
Whenever Nigeria experiences fuel scarcity, there are usual speculations about likely causes, claims, and counter-claims by operators and regulators. But one constant fact is that scarcity is not often because of product non-availability but the general increase in the overall cost of importing the product, which usually affects marketers who are always without the required capital amid complaints of unsettled previous loans from the banks.
It is time to ask the Nigerian authorities pertinent questions. What has happened to the refineries the NNPC claimed had been turned around to complement import? What impact has the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had on fuel supply? The law, passed after more than a decade of debate, was meant to overhaul the nation’s oil industry; is it doing that? What about the modular refinery development strategy that was meant to leverage local refining? Why is it not operational yet, and is there nothing to be done about that?
Buhari should stop treating petrol scarcity with levity. As President and de facto Petroleum Minister, he should suspend his endless foreign trips, and coordinate an inter-agency effort to resolve the current supply logjam. Certainly, enough excuses have been offered for the fuel scarcity in the country and sufficient damage has been done to the people’s well-being. The present administration can end this national shame if it shows a greater commitment to governance and the interest of the people.
Editorial
More Laurels For Wike
Less than four months to the end of his administration, the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was
yet again honoured with a prestigious award last Saturday at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos by the Independent Newspapers Limited (INL), publishers of Daily Independent, Saturday Independent, and Sunday Independent titles. The event was a gathering of who-is-who among eminent Nigerians.
The national stable also bestowed awards and honours on some illustrious Nigerians and corporate organisations who have used their positions to serve humanity. According to sources from the newspaper, the distinguished individuals and organisations were cautiously picked by the Awards Committee of INL and were affirmed to have used their positions and privileges to serve the people and demonstrated true character as genuine servants of the public.
Bearing the theme, “Celebrating Nigeria’s Best”, the 2022 edition was unique and further hollowed the successes recorded in the previous awards as the recipients were selected purely on merit as they ranked among the very best in their different endeavours in their courses of service to humanity. Leading at the award ceremony was Wike who was deservedly revered as Independent’s Man Of The Year.
This award did not come as a jolt as Wike has demonstrated his love and desire to see the good of the ordinary man in both his immediate Rivers State and Nigeria in general. The governor has developed Rivers to the extent that President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him with the ‘Infrastructure’ Award. He has been very vocal in championing the course of Nigerians, especially with the effects of the current economic crunch induced by the redesigning of the naira and fuel scarcity, where he has remained relentless in pursuit of succour for ordinary Nigerians.
As early as 2017, barely a couple of years into his administration, Wike had already carved his indelible niche in the annals of infrastructure delivery in the country. No wonder Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, christened him “Mr. Projects” in recognition of his tremendous achievements in such a short period when most of his first-term colleagues were still trying to find their feet and settle down to the nitty-gritty of their new mandate.
Needless to say that in the more than five years that have elapsed since the Vice President’s uncommon acknowledgement of Wike’s pragmatic leadership, the Rivers governor has accomplished an outstanding galore of breathtaking, fabulous, gigantic infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of Rivers State. This has not only transformed Port Harcourt and its environs into a befitting capital city but also provided comfortable access and passage into many ancient kingdoms, hitherto accessible only by sea.
The 12 flyovers (some already completed and in use while others are nearing completion and will all be completed before his tenure is over), criss-crossing the milieu of Port Harcourt and its environs, the massive state-of-the-art Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigeria Law School complex, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre, the impressive Mother and Child Hospital, the iconic Real Madrid Football Academy are some projects.
Others include Sakpenwa-Kono dual carriage expressway, Opobo Unity Road, the reconstructed jetties, the renovated schools, and the rehabilitated internal roads across the state are some projects on the list that are just too comprehensive to reel out. Indeed, the governor’s generosity and humanitarian acts both within and across the country have now become legendary. Wike has done all these, despite the poor state of infrastructure he inherited from his predecessor and the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the entire country.
We recall similar recognitions and awards to the amiable Rivers governor. Apart from the honours from some national newspapers, he has in his kitty awards, including Human Rights Award by National Human Rights Commission; 3G Ambassadors Award; Bayelsa Media Network Award, and the ‘Best Governor’ by Nigerian Social Media Awards. The Nigerian Social Media Awards, the brainchild of Francis Amirize, was created to recognise personalities, brands, and services having the most impact on the social media space in Nigeria.
More than seven years, Governor Wike’s regional importance and growing national status as a political titan, a visionary game changer, and a developmental leader has grown in leaps and bounds. He has also transformed Port Harcourt and Rivers State into a buzzing matrix and solid base for the resolution of political conflicts and a bastion for results-oriented, functional leadership. This is against the backdrop of a progressively dysfunctional and administratively dystopian national leadership.
Recognising Wike’s onliest attributes, Diversity Bridge Builders Collective (DBBC), a coalition of advocates for true inclusion, zero prejudice, and peaceful coexistence recently declared that the Rivers State governor was an assertive leader with a strong character and virtues of firm and effective leadership. DBBC said it all. Rather than vilify the man with such attributes, he should be applauded for being a leader, who does not give oxygen to laxity, indolence, and underwhelming performance in public office.
The current day Nigeria, with all its self-inflicted multi-faceted challenges, decadence, hopelessness, and widespread disillusionment requires a decisive, vibrant, fire-brand, assertive, and result-oriented leader like the Rivers Chief Executive. This is in contradistinction to the incumbent, underwhelming, indecisive leadership characterised by uninspiring lethargy, evasiveness, and nonchalance at the federal level. Wike’s attributes present him with a remarkable edge over other leaders in the country.
Most veritably, Governor Wike cannot be compared with his counterparts. There is no state in Nigeria where projects have been inaugurated like Rivers. The governor has turned it into a project commissioning state. Almost all notable political, traditional, and economic leaders commissioned projects in the state. From roads to hospitals to schools, to courts, and special projects, dignitaries from other parts of the country inaugurated projects that enriched the lives of Rivers people. Wike has candidly raised the bar of governance.
Editorial
The Naira Swap Confusion
The controversy surrounding the redesign of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the subsequent withdrawal of the old notes with the deadline originally set at January 31, 2023, has been reverberating nationwide. The CBN, however, extended the deadline for the usage of the old notes by 10 days, up to February 10, 2023. But the intervention of the Supreme Court halted the CBN from enforcing the February time limit.
This battle, which extended to the two arms of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, remains heated in the public domain with various permutations and insinuations introduced into the unfolding imbroglio. The Senate and the House of Representatives had earlier passed resolutions for the deadline to be extended to the end of June and July 2023 respectively.
The recent claims by the CBN that about N1.9 trillion worth of the old notes had already been received by the banking system and about N900 billion worth are still outside appeared instructive and worth further consideration. In any case, countless issues arise on this seeming power play between the apex monetary authority on one hand and the politicians and lawmakers on the other.
There is the general perception that the naira redesign and the subsequent policy on cash withdrawal limits are linked to the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February and March 2023. That appears plausible given the country’s experience in previous elections where vote buying through the dispensing of cash to gullible voters had played a very key role in the electorate’s inducements to vote in some particular direction.
Consequently, some individuals and civil society organisations called on the CBN to resist any attempt to extend the deadline beyond the dates set for the elections. Most of the reported incidences of vote buying usually take place a few days before the election as well as on the election dates when cash is splashed across the polling booths in the country with the destitute and vulnerable population tempted to compromise in this regard.
Excess cash in the hands of unscrupulous politicians allows them to influence votes cast for their political parties. This is a clear case of the weaponisation of poverty for political gains. So, the CBN’s currency redesign policy appears to have some serious advantage in ensuring free and fair elections in February and March. But the challenge here is how the apex bank can navigate through this process without constituting a stricture in the wheel of progress for the enhancement of economic activities.
Since the apex bank announced that it was going to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations and urged Nigerians to swap the old naira notes with the new ones, the policy is generating more reactions from Nigerians as the new notes are scarce despite assurances by the apex bank that commercial banks should continue to load their ATMs with the new notes. Nigerians across the country have been lamenting the scarcity of the naira notes, with some angry and frustrated bank customers vandalising the facilities of some banks.
The epic battle over the retention or ban of old naira currency notes shifted to the Supreme Court recently when the Attorneys General of three states (Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara) approached the apex court on the issue of the deadline set by the CBN. The states are asking the court to stop the Federal Government from proceeding with its demonetisation policy because of the hardship the policy is bringing upon people in the affected states. The court granted the interim order against the Federal Government, restraining it from going ahead with its deadline for the use of the old naira note until February 15, 2023.
Some state governments, including Rivers, have decided to file separate applications to join the suit instituted by the three states at the Supreme Court on the same issue. The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, commended the Supreme Court for saving democracy by halting the Central Bank from banning the use of the old naira notes after February 10, 2023. The governor said the intervention of the court was timely because some elements were bent on derailing the democratic process. He urged Nigerians to vote against any candidate supporting the manner the currency redesign policy was being implemented.
We entirely agree with the governor’s views. Our position is based on the imminent economic dislocation the hurried implementation of the policy has brought upon hapless Nigerians struggling for survival. For weeks, while the CBN boasted that it had enough of the new notes with the commercial banks, their ATMs were crying in need of them. And as the blame game persisted, the short time frame led to a rush by the people to banks to dispose of old notes.
The CBN could have taken a leaf from the United States, which adopted a gradual process in the redesign of the dollar notes. For instance, the issuance of new banknotes in the first redesign since the 1920s began with the $100 note in 1996. That was followed by the $50 note in 1997, the $20 note in 1998, and the $10 and $5 notes in 2000. As for the United Kingdom, which set 30th September 2022 as the last day to use the paper £20 and £50 notes for retail purposes, the withdrawn notes can always be exchanged at the Bank of England for new notes at any time after this date.
To reduce the present currency crisis, therefore, there is a need for aggressive action by the CBN to ensure an adequate supply of naira in the system. This also accords with the position of the National Council of State (NCS). The council had tasked the CBN during its meeting last week to make the new naira notes available or recirculate the old notes to ease the current suffering of Nigerians. The volume of the new notes in circulation is highly insufficient and most of the ATMs have no new notes to dispense, while the dispensing few are still paying out old notes.
Beyond issuing mere threats, the CBN should sanction severely any commercial bank found hoarding the new naira notes since it claims that it has produced enough for distribution to all the banks across the country. Furthermore, many Point of Sales (PoS) agents are engaged in sharp practices by charging customers up to 30 per cent before paying them money. This has produced a negative effect on the cost of living and businesses. Accordingly, the CBN should punish these agents by withdrawing their licences.
Currently, millions of Nigerians are battling with fuel scarcity and escalating prices of petrol, kerosene, and diesel. Enormous productive time is being wasted on long queues. The untoward fuel crisis coincided with long queues at the INEC offices across the country by eligible citizens who waited to collect their PVCs, ahead of the forthcoming elections. Sadly, Nigerians now have to endure another long queue to obtain the redesigned naira notes and swap the old currency.
