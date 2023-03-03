News
Food Prices Rise In January, NBS Affirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that prices of food items such as yam, rice and beef witnessed an increase in January.
This is contained in NBS Selected Food Prices Watch Report for January 2023 released in Abuja, yesterday.
The report said the average price of 1kg beef boneless on a year-on-year basis, increased by 29.72 per cent from N1, 864.70 in January 2022 to N2,418.91 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg beef boneless increased by 1.75 per cent from N2,377.29 recorded in December 2022”, it said.
The report showed that the average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 19.67 per cent from N430.21 in January 2022 to N514.83 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 1.71 per cent from N506.17 recorded in December 2022’’, the report said.
NBS also said the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis, rose by 27.26 per cent from N367.01 in January 2022 to N467.04 in January 2023.
According to NBS, “Also, on a month-on-month basis, 1 kg of tomato increased by 1.88 per cent from N458.42 recorded in December 2022.’’
The report showed that the average price of 1kg brown beans (sold loose) rose by 19.06per cent on a year-on-year basis from N498.85 recorded in January 2022 to N593.96 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 1.33per cent from N586.14 recorded in December 2022’’, it stated.
The NBS said the average price of one bottle of palm oil increased by 29.62per cent from N805.45 in January 2022 to N1,044.04 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the item grew by 1.94per cent from the N1,024.13 recorded in December 2022.”
NBS also said the average price of one bottle of vegetable oil stood at N1,183.67 in January 2023, showing an increase of 28.55per cent from N920.76 recorded in January 2022.
“On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 1.89per cent from N1,161.76 recorded in December 2022.’’
The report said the average price of one tuber of yam stood at N431.36 in January 2023, showing an increase of 30.22per cent from N331.24 in January 2022.
“On a month-on-month basis, one tuber of yam increased by 1.38per cent from N425.48 recorded in December 2022.”
Similarly, it said the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 21.28per cent on a year-on-year basis from N368.10 in January 2022 to N446.44 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.41per cent from N435.93 in December 2022.”
The NBS said the average price of pre-packed wheat flour (golden penny 2kg) increased by 26.82per cent on a year-on-year basis from N974.87 in January 2022 to N1,236.31 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.69per cent from N1,203.88 recorded in December 20223 , the report said.
The report said at the state level, the highest average price of rice (local, sold loose) was recorded in Rivers at N714.99, while the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N362.75.
It said Cross River recorded the highest average price of 1kg onion bulb at N1,067.53, while the lowest was reported in Adamawa at N189.05.
The report said Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans (brown, sold loose) at N912.56, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi State at N350.99.
Also, the report said Imo recorded the highest price of Palm oil (1 bottle) at N1,315.56 while Kwara recorded the lowest price at N695.65.
It said Akwa Ibom recorded the highest average price of a tuber of yam at N875.44 while Benue recorded the lowest price at N184.44.
Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg beef boneless was higher in the South-East and South-South at N3,002.13 and N2,641.04, respectively while the lowest price of the item was recorded in the North-East at N2,079.20.
The report said South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) at N604.54.
This was followed by the South-West at N536.19, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-West at N443.54.
News
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
News
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
News
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
#NigeriaDecides Tinubu Pockets Ogun Ahead Of Atiku, Obi
-
Entertainment24 hours ago
Behold New Nollywood Films In Netflix
-
Rivers23 hours ago
Wike Joins Makinde To Inaugurate, Flag-Off Projects In Ibadan
-
News4 days ago
Tinubu Calls For Calm In Lagos Over Loss To Obi
-
Sports24 hours ago
Basketball: Kwara Falcons Sign Senegalese Player
-
Business23 hours ago
Fuel Overpricing: Marketers Set To Sanction Depots, Filling Stations
-
Rivers5 days ago
Fubara, Finebone, Others Laud INEC Over Smooth Elections
-
Opinion1 day ago
Russia’s Unfortunate Stalemate