News
1.9m Nigerians Receiving N5,000 Cash Monthly, FG Insists
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, said no fewer than 1, 940, 004 vulnerable Nigerians are currently receiving N5,000 cash gift each every month from the Federal Government,
Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ retreat on National Social Investment (Establishment) Bill organised by the Senate Committee on Social Duties, in Abuja, yesterday, Farouq said the bill is to provide a statutory and institutional framework for the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP.
The minister, who was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, explained that the NSIP was created in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to address social and economic inequalities and alleviate poverty among Nigerians.
According to her, there are four social support programmes that are meant to empower the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians to enable them to attain an acceptable standard of living.
Farouq said the NSIP is directly and indirectly, impacting the lives of poor Nigerians through its four cluster programmes.
These, she said included the N-Power Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP, the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP and the Conditioner Cash Transfer Programme, CCTP.
The minister further stressed that the programmes were designed to serve as various forms of social safety nets specifically targeting those at the bottom of the social ladder who requires some form of assistance to enable them to become productive members of society and prevent more people from falling below the poverty line.
She said: “A wide range of sustainable development goals including poverty reduction, education, health, social inclusion and empowerment can be achieved through the NSIP.
“Section 17(3) of the constitution provides that the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that all its citizens without discrimination have the opportunity of securing adequate means of livelihood and ensuring provision is made for public assistance in deserving cases of need among others.
“Contributory social protection schemes such as social insurance, health insurance, and the pension scheme are all backed by legislation. The laws are, The Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund Act, the National Health Insurance Authority Act, and the Pension Reform Act.
“The NSIP, which is a non-contributory social protection scheme is not backed by any law and this underscores the need for it to also have a piece of legislation”.
According to her: “Since the inception of the NSIP in 2015, one million youths have been empowered through the N-Power Programme and additional 500,000 others are currently undergoing various trainings under the programme as approved by the President.
“The cash transfer has enrolled 1,975, 381 poor and vulnerable households from the National Social Register into a National Beneficiary Register. The NBR alone has 9, 841, 700 household individuals in the 36 states of the federation.”
The Cash Transfer programme, she avowed, supports the poor and vulnerable to improve consumption and develop savings skills to reduce poverty and helps build their resilience to withstand shocks.
“A total of 1, 940, 004 beneficiaries are currently receiving cash transfers monthly,” she affirmed.
In the same vein, she said public primary schools across the country “have witnessed an unprecedented number of new enrollment as a result of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.”
The programme, she said, is “currently feeding 10 million pupils in over 66, 000 public schools across Nigeria” and is “gradually reducing cases of out-of-school children nationwide.”
She further revealed: “Currently, 2, 653, 333, beneficiaries have accessed the GEEP loans under three categories including Trader Moni, Market Moni and Farmer Moni.
“A total of 1, 142, 783 individuals across the country have registered to benefit from the second round of GEEP under the three loan programmes.”
Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), explained that the retreat was aimed at bringing together, critical stakeholders from the executive arm of government to be at par with the legislature on the proposed legislation.
“Information is a very important tool for legislation. Since the government policies emanate from legislation, we invited critical stakeholders from the ministry and other agencies so that they can furnish the committee with vital information that would enable them to come up with robust legislation for the NSIP establishment,” he said.
News
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
News
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
News
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
Trending
-
