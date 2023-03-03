News
Fayose Dumps PDP, Says Atiku Rejected One Term Offer ……Blames Ayu For PDP’s Failure
Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party and also quit partisan politics.
This is coming hours after his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Fayose, who announced his resignation while appearing as a guest on ARISE TV revealed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, rejected the offer of one term in office to get the G5 governors’ support.
Atiku lost the G5 governors’ states to APC’s Tinubu who won three and Labour Party candidate, Obi won two states.
Announcing his resignation, Fayose said, “From today, I stay off PDP.”
When asked if that was a resignation, he said, “Let me put it this way, in party politics. Because there are certain facts. I am 62.
“I say it here from today, I step aside because I must be talking like a leader in this country.
“I had issued on my Twitter handle even in the month of January or December, I warned the PDP about this problem that if not resolved will consume this party, I told them there is danger ahead. Watch it.
“I was invited by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to a hotel in Lagos. I told him four things, that there were four demands they made of you. One, you are seventy-six as of last year. The G-5 said, you are already a candidate, you can’t abort a child that has been given birth to.
“But let us go back and tell the Southerners that you will spend four years so that it would not look like it will be eight to eight years back to back for the North because Buhari is leaving and he is representing the North irrespective of the party.
“They told his excellency to make his official announcement, not that he should hand it over to any member of the G-5. That you are going to spend four years and at that time you will be 80 years, all the people surrounding him disagree, that they can’t say such, when he becomes President he will say it, who does that?”
Speaking further, Fayose accused the National Chairman of the party, Iyiorcha Ayu, of the failure of the party at the poll.
He urged the party to accept defeat, alleging that they are sponsoring protests against the outcome of the election.
“This Ayu was the one who led Atiku to the gutters. They took him to the gutters. You see when a man cannot come out. At 80 what does he want to do after?”
Reacting to a video showing members of a civil society organisation who protested against the outcome of the election in Abuja, Fayose said, “Let me first fault the people I saw here today, that are calling themselves civil society. No, they are PDP members.
“The person that first spoke on behalf of protesters here is Yusuf from Oyo State. He is a PDP member that contested in 2019. He is a good brother of mine. The young lady too is from Oyo State. They are all PDP members.
“These are PDP agents. These are people doing this to just show Nigerians that we are not happy. PDP has been sponsoring a lot of people to protest and giving them money. They go and carry people from somewhere.
Give them N1,000 each and sometimes they will beat themselves. You can count the number of protesters here in an election that attracted almost 22 million people. You count these people protesting,” he said.
Speaking on the governorship election in Lagos State, he said, “The PDP candidate in Lagos to me, they are people doing theatre. Lagos business is a serious business. There are lots of challenges in Lagos. So I enjoin everybody in Lagos to return Sanwo-Olu.”
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
