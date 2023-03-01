News
#Nigeria Decides 2023: I’ll Be Your Servant-Leader, Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Acceptance Speech
My fellow Nigerians,
I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve as the 16th president of our beloved republic. This is a shining moment in the life of any man and affirmation of our democratic existence. From my heart, I say thank you.
Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.
You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.
We commend INEC for running a free and fair election. The lapses that did occur were relatively few in number and were immaterial to the final outcome. With each cycle of elections, we steadily perfect this process so vital to our democratic life.
Today, Nigeria stands tall as the giant of Africa. It shines even brighter as the continent’s biggest democracy.
I thank all who supported my campaign. From President Buhari who adeptly led my campaign as its chairman, to my Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.
To the progressive governors of our party and this nation, to the party leadership, to our loyal party members. I owe you a debt of gratitude. To the entire campaign organization, I thank you sincerely.
I thank my loving wife and dear family whose support was ceaseless and inspiring. Without you, this victory would not be possible.
I am grateful to Almighty God. By His mercy, I was born a son of Nigeria and through His sublime purpose I find myself the victor of this election. May He grant me the wisdom and courage to lead the nation to the greatness He alone has destined for it.
Finally, I thank the Nigerian people for their abiding belief in our democracy. I shall be a fair leader to all Nigerians. I will be in tune with your aspirations, charge up your energies and harness your talents to deliver a nation that we can be proud of.
To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign.
You have my utmost respect.
Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.
During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers.
Still, I know some candidates will be hard put to accept the election results. It is your right to seek legal recourse. What is neither right nor defensible is for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to the electoral outcome should be made in a court of law, and not in the streets.
I also ask my supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade. We ran a principled, peaceful and progressive campaign. The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign.
Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.
Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.
I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.
Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before.
My running mate, Vice President-elect Shettima, and I understand the challenges ahead. More importantly, we also understand and deeply value the talent and innate goodness of you, the Nigerian people. We pledge to listen and to do the difficult things, the big deeds, that put us on the path of irreversible progress. Hold us firmly to account, but please give us a chance first.
Together, we shall build a brighter and more productive society for today, tomorrow and for years to come.
Today, you have given me the greatest honor you can bestow on one man.
In return, I will give you my utmost as your next president and commander-in-chief. Peace, unity and prosperity shall be the cornerstones of the society we intend to build. When you gaze upon what we shall accomplish in the coming years, you shall speak with pride at being a Nigerian.
I thank you all.
God bless you all.
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Continue Reading
News
INEC: Tinubu, Shettima Receive Certificates Of Return
The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has received his Certificate of Return.
Also, the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, received his Certificate of Return.
The certificates of return were handed over to them by the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the presentation ceremony.
Tinubu, who was former governor of Lagos State, got a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.
Also, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.
News
Tinubu’ll Build On Buhari’s Legacies For Nigeria’s Unity, FG Assures
The Federal Government has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for winning the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
The Federal Government, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Tinubu will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for a united, peaceful, and prosperous country.
The government, while calling on Nigerians to shun violence over the just concluded general election, urged aggrieved political parties to seek redress in court.
It said: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha (CFR), on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC), congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“FEC notes that the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.
“It has the confidence that the in-coming administration will build on the legacies of the out-going administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.
“In this regard, FEC calls on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.
“Also, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council looks forward to working with the in-coming administration and its team during the transition period,” the statement read.
News
Fayose Congratulates Tinubu, Demands Ayu’s Resignation
The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, for winning the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
This is just as Fayose called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.
The former governor said this via a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.
“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day,” Fayose tweeted.
On his call for Ayu’s resignation, he stated: “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.”
Fayose is an ally of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has since been leading calls for Ayu’s resignation after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinched the PDP’s presidential ticket in May 2022
Wike, who led five aggrieved governors in the PDP, known as G5, insisted that it is unfair for the main opposition party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the northern region of the country.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku came second with 6,984,520 votes.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, came third with 6,101,533 votes.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Agency Conducts Mega Mineral Clinic In FCT
-
Featured1 day ago
2023 ELECTION: RIVERS STATE RESULTS
-
Education4 days ago
NEDC Donates Food Items, Books To Indigent Students In N/East
-
News4 days ago
2023 Election: I’ll Never Mislead Rivers People – Wike …Inaugurates Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road, Others
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Polls: Our Leaders Should Accept This Election Results – CPU
-
Nation4 days ago
Assailants Kill LP’s Senatorial Candidate, PA In Enugu
-
Featured4 days ago
BVAS Glitches, Evidence Of INEC’s Poor Preparedness For Polls -Wike
-
Politics3 days ago