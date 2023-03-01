News
Go To Court If Dissatisfied With Tinubu’s Victory, Buhari Tells Atiku, Obi
President Muhammadu Buhari has counselled those who feel dissatisfied with the conduct of the February 25 Presidential election to approach the courts but not to take their protest to the streets.
Buhari said though there were some technical problems with the election, he however said none of the issues registered represent a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections.
The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared as the winner of the election.
Tinubu emerged with a total 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku Abubakar polled 6,984,520 votes.
Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.
Before the final declaration of election results by INEC, the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and LP’s Peter Obi have rejected the outcome of the election.
But the President counselled those not satisfied with the conduct of the election to approach the court.
His words: “Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour. Some amongst you may have noticed my home state amongst them. The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy. There is no doubt the people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today.
“That is not to say the exercise was without fault. For instance, there were technical problems with electronic transmission of the results. Of course, there will be areas that need work to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure. However, none of the issues registered represent a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections.
“I know some politicians and candidates may not agree with this view. That too is fine. If any candidate believes they can prove the fraud they claim is committed against them, then bring forward the evidence. If they cannot, then we must conclude that the election was indeed the people’s will – no matter how hard that may be for the losers to accept. If they feel the need to challenge, please take it to the courts, not to the streets.
“However, to do the latter means they are not doing it in the interest of the people, but rather to inflame, to put people in harm’s way and all for personal, selfish gains.
“After a degree of polarization that necessarily accompanies any election, it is now time to come together and act responsibly. I call on all candidates to remember the peace pledge they signed just days before the election. Do not undermine the credibility of INEC. Let us now move forward as one. The people have spoken.”
In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 1st, by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Tinubu on his victory.
Buhari stated that he is ready for orderly handover of power.
He said: “I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.
“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.”
INEC: Tinubu, Shettima Receive Certificates Of Return
The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has received his Certificate of Return.
Also, the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, received his Certificate of Return.
The certificates of return were handed over to them by the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the presentation ceremony.
Tinubu, who was former governor of Lagos State, got a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.
Also, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.
Tinubu’ll Build On Buhari’s Legacies For Nigeria’s Unity, FG Assures
The Federal Government has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for winning the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
The Federal Government, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Tinubu will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for a united, peaceful, and prosperous country.
The government, while calling on Nigerians to shun violence over the just concluded general election, urged aggrieved political parties to seek redress in court.
It said: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha (CFR), on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC), congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“FEC notes that the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.
“It has the confidence that the in-coming administration will build on the legacies of the out-going administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.
“In this regard, FEC calls on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.
“Also, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council looks forward to working with the in-coming administration and its team during the transition period,” the statement read.
Fayose Congratulates Tinubu, Demands Ayu’s Resignation
The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, for winning the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
This is just as Fayose called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.
The former governor said this via a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.
“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day,” Fayose tweeted.
On his call for Ayu’s resignation, he stated: “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.”
Fayose is an ally of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has since been leading calls for Ayu’s resignation after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinched the PDP’s presidential ticket in May 2022
Wike, who led five aggrieved governors in the PDP, known as G5, insisted that it is unfair for the main opposition party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the northern region of the country.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku came second with 6,984,520 votes.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, came third with 6,101,533 votes.
