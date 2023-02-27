News
Tinubu Calls For Calm In Lagos Over Loss To Obi
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has enjoined the residents of Lagos State to shun any act of violence following his loss to the presidential flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Saturday’s presidential election in the state.
Tinubu, who said this via a statement issued on Monday, noted that the result of the 2023 presidential election should not be a source of violence in Lagos State.
“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence.
“As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the former governor of Lagos State said.
Obi, a former Anambra State governor, polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu in Lagos State as the APC presidential candidate got 572,606 votes.
Tinubu, a former senator, won in 11 local governments while Obi led in nine, but the LP candidate came top in the presidential election.
The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third with 75,750 votes.
News
2023 Polls: RSG Warns Against Fake Video, Audio Clips On Wike
The Rivers State Government has warned the general public and stakeholders of the state to discountenance a fake video and audio clips making the rounds on social media purporting to be the voice of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, on Monday, said that the alleged fake video and audio clip was only a concocted figment of the imagination of its purveyors.
The ststement reads in full: “It has come to the attention of Rivers State Government that certain individuals have undertaken to conduct a campaign of calumny against the person of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, utilising all forms of doctored and false audio and visual materials and circulating same particularly over the Internet.
“Of particular mention is a doctored audio clip that was concocted by Saharareporters during the 2016 re-run election in Rivers State in which they purported same to be a discussion between the governor and Hon. Dum Dekor.
“That audio concoction was duly discredited and discarded as a piece of rubbish masterminded by evil people to tarnish the image of Wike.
“But in a hurry to throw dirt at the governor this time, some people decided to exhume and use same old discredited clip to justify their evil machination of sullying the image of the governor.
“Let it be clearly stated that after Wike and his wife managed to cast their vote last Saturday, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day.
“It was, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against the governor, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that Wike moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes.
“This is, indeed, a lie taken from the very abyss of hell.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Wike does not have a single soldier in his formal and informal entourage at any time, more so, during election time.
“The governor did not for whatever reason visit or move around after casting his vote.
“The accusation of him moving around to intimidate or cause any disruption of any kind derives only from the wicked imagination of evil doers but they have failed.
“Therefore, the general public is, by this press statement, urged to disregard the concocted video and audio clips, voice notes and other forms of multimedia contraptions to tarnish the image of Governor Nyesom Wike”, it added.
News
#2023NigeriaDecides Obi Wins All 17 LGAs In Enugu
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Enugu State.
Obi polled a total 428,640 votes to defeat other contenders, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scoring 15,749 and 4,772 votes, to a distant second and third, respectively.
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled a total of 1,808 to record the fifth position.
The collation officer of presidential election in Enugu State and Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe, declared the results of the election.
According to him, a total of 2,112,793 voters were registered for the election, while accredited voters for the election were 482,990.
Scores: APC – 4,772, LP – 428,640, PDP – 15,749 and NNPP – 1,808.
Iwe noted that total valid votes are 456,424, rejected votes 12,467 and total votes cast were 468,891, respectively.
The Labour Party also won all the 17 local government areas of the state in a landslide.
News
Presidential Polls: Police Warn Against Circulating Fake Results
Against the backdrop of various circulations of unauthenticated results from Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force has warned persons or groups engaging in spreading fake election results to desist or face the wrath of the law.
The Police urged Nigerians to wait patiently for INEC’s official results.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday morning, advised mischief makers to stop overheating the polity, noting that those billed to cast their votes yesterday should go about the civic duty in an orderly manner as security has been re-enforced.
It reads, “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.
“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation.
“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.
“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”
