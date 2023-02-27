2023 Polls: RSG Warns Against Fake Video, Audio Clips On Wike

The Rivers State Government has warned the general public and stakeholders of the state to discountenance a fake video and audio clips making the rounds on social media purporting to be the voice of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, on Monday, said that the alleged fake video and audio clip was only a concocted figment of the imagination of its purveyors.

The ststement reads in full: “It has come to the attention of Rivers State Government that certain individuals have undertaken to conduct a campaign of calumny against the person of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, utilising all forms of doctored and false audio and visual materials and circulating same particularly over the Internet.

“Of particular mention is a doctored audio clip that was concocted by Saharareporters during the 2016 re-run election in Rivers State in which they purported same to be a discussion between the governor and Hon. Dum Dekor.

“That audio concoction was duly discredited and discarded as a piece of rubbish masterminded by evil people to tarnish the image of Wike.

“But in a hurry to throw dirt at the governor this time, some people decided to exhume and use same old discredited clip to justify their evil machination of sullying the image of the governor.

“Let it be clearly stated that after Wike and his wife managed to cast their vote last Saturday, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day.

“It was, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against the governor, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that Wike moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes.

“This is, indeed, a lie taken from the very abyss of hell.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Wike does not have a single soldier in his formal and informal entourage at any time, more so, during election time.

“The governor did not for whatever reason visit or move around after casting his vote.

“The accusation of him moving around to intimidate or cause any disruption of any kind derives only from the wicked imagination of evil doers but they have failed.

“Therefore, the general public is, by this press statement, urged to disregard the concocted video and audio clips, voice notes and other forms of multimedia contraptions to tarnish the image of Governor Nyesom Wike”, it added.