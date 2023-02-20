News
CACOL Berates Buhari For Disregarding Separation Of Powers
A civil society organisation, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for adopting dictatorship style to govern the country.
CACOL made the statement in reaction to President Buhari’s last Thursday’s address where he disregarded old N1,000 and N500 as a legal tender in the country.
The civic group, in a statement titled, ‘Buhari’s Speech: A Precursor to Autocratic Governance’ signed by its Director, Administration and Programmers, Tola Oresanwo, noted that the Supreme Court has the power to give order on monetary policy which can also be binding on the executive, but berated the president for going against the judiciary.
“In the last couple of weeks, Nigerians have been facing the reality of scarcity of cash.
“Our banks are overwhelmed by angry customers demanding money, the ATMs are flooded with furious Nigerians struggling to withdraw cash, and some spend the whole day hoping to get a few Naira notes to pay bills.
“POS operators complain of lack of money; a few have charged between 15% and 20% to customers to get some cash”.
“But to make matters worse, President Buhari in his recent speech to the nation illegalizes the N500 and N1,000 notes despite the Supreme court ruling extending the period the notes can be in circulation”, the group said.
The statement read further, “The Supreme Court can make pronouncement even on the President or whatever policy that emanates from the executive and because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is part of the executive, any pronouncement from the Apex court relating to the monetary policy of the land in particular and the CBN in general must be obeyed to the latter.
“The presidency is fast turning itself to the Judiciary. Since the pronouncement has ordinarily extended the period with which the old naira notes could be used, the president doesn’t have to review it pending the ruling of the Supreme Court.
“What the president has done is tantamount to contempt of court which is a kind of impunity and it is a precursor to rule of the thumb instead of rule of law.”
While stressing that Buhari was not insensitive to the plight of Nigerians over the scarcity of naira, the group said the president was gravitating into dictatorship, not regarding the principles of separation of powers.
“Moreover, the principle of separation of powers clearly defines the limit of each arm of government. Taking the President’s speech into context, it shows president Buhari is gravitating towards dictatorship.
“The President ought to know by now that he cannot and he is not in a position to nullify the decision of the Supreme Court. If the executive is not pleased with the decision of the Court, the Attorney General of the Federation has the opportunity of going back to the Supreme Court to ask for a review of the earlier decision not that by Presidential fiat he would kind of set it aside without going back to the court.” it said.
CACOL, then, appealed that, “We at CACOL will like to use this medium to implore all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers while urging the citizens to remain calm in the midst of the present uncertainties and allow the government to find a lasting solution to the present impasse.”
News
EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home ….As APC PCC Kicks, Demands Arrest Of Publisher
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.
He said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.
“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.
“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.
Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when EFCC operatives raided Tinubu’s home.
This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.
The APC PCC rebuttal is coming hours after the EFCC also denied carrying out the raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.
An online platform, Igbo Times Magazine, had yesterday published the controversial report that about N400bn old notes were discovered by operatives of the EFCC after one of Tinubu’s underground homes was raided.
The news gained traction on social media before it was refuted by the anti-graft agency.
A statement signed by the Director of the APC PCC Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the campaign council had discovered that the rogue website was set up to disseminate false and malicious information concerning their principal.
Onanuga frowned at the story, which he said lacked the essential of “when, where and how” which make up the ingredients of any news story.
While applauding the EFCC for promptly dissociating itself from the fake story by issuing a formal statement on the purported raid by its men, the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria urged security agencies in the country to go after the website owners.
He said, “We urge the authorities to fish out the people behind the site, that is recklessly dishing out fake news, before more damage is done to our polity. We want to warn Nigerians to be wary of every piece of news emanating from the site, and its social media handles.”
News
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has in strong terms condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.
The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.
Speaking last Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.
President Buhari had, last Thursday, in a nationwide broadcast to the nation, sustained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on N500 and N1,000 notes, in violation of the Supreme Court order halting the ban.
Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.
“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.
“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court”, he said.
Governor Wike maintained that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.
According to him, if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.
Wike said, “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.
“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”
He told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Governor Wike said history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.
Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.
Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when elected, would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects in Andoni.
Presenting party’s flags to the candidates, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.
On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.
He said Andoni people had resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and thanked Governor Wike for keeping his words by completing the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi assured that Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Governor Wike in the area.
Earlier, Governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party had visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.
News
Normalcy Returns To Kaa Waterfront After Ogoni, Andoni Youths’ Clash
Calm has returned to Kaa Waterfront in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State after some youths of Ogoni and Andoni unleashed mayhem in the area following a clash which left some persons injured and properties destroyed in the area.
The crisis, which broke out last Thursday, was due to disagreement over illegal business activities between some misguided youths of Ajakajak Community in Andoni and Kaa Community in Ogoni.
The fracas, which grounded socio-economic activities, caused many people to flee the area.
The Tide reports that the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Barrister Erastus Awortu; his counterpart in Khana Local Government, Dr. Thomas Bariere; the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Barry Mpigi, along with security agencies, have visited the Kaa waterfront to assess the level of damage and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the crisis with a view to forestalling reoccurrence.
Speaking to newsmen after a joint consultative meeting with the leadership of the two communities, Barrister Awortu said the leaderships of the communities had been mandated to fish out those responsible for the mayhem.
Awortu also warned that no criminal would be allowed to bring the Andoni people and their Ogoni neighbours who have a history of peaceful co-existence into needless conflict.
While allaying fear of any further attack at the Kaa Waterfront, Awortu said the two communities have agreed to maintain peace and allow free movement of persons in the area without molestation, assuring that adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore and maintain law and order.
