Late Dame Nmerukini Lived For God, Advanced Humanity -Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has in strong terms condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.

The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Speaking last Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.

President Buhari had, last Thursday, in a nationwide broadcast to the nation, sustained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on N500 and N1,000 notes, in violation of the Supreme Court order halting the ban.

Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.

“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.

“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court”, he said.

Governor Wike maintained that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.

According to him, if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.

Wike said, “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.

“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”

He told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

Governor Wike said history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.

Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.

Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when elected, would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects in Andoni.

Presenting party’s flags to the candidates, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.

On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.

He said Andoni people had resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and thanked Governor Wike for keeping his words by completing the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi assured that Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Governor Wike in the area.

Earlier, Governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party had visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.