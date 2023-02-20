Rivers Guber Poll: Group Endorses Fubara

A socio-cultural and political group in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Apex Intact Movement (AIM), has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and endorsed him as the next governor of the State.

The group which made its position known during the flag off of the PDP campaign in Buguma Town, headquarters of the local government expressed delight over the massive turn out of the people during the campaign, saying, the PDP standard bearer possesses the requisite qualities and pedigree to govern the oil-rich State if elected on March 11, 2023.

Speaking in an interview, the Founder and Principal of the group, Hon Tamunoiminabo Ginah, said his organisation had endorsed Fubara as the next governor of the state, assuring that members of the group would mobilise the people to vote for Fubara at the poll.

Ginah, who spoke through his media aide, Prince Abiye Bala said the group was poised to support the PDP candidate as it has already endorsed him, stressing that “My principal, Hon Tamunoiminabo Ginah, is fully behind Sir Fubara and all the other PDP candidates in Rivers State.”

He said the group was also happy over the large turn out of Kalabari people at the campaign rally and urged the people to be armed with their permanent voter cards so that they would be able to vote for all the PDP candidates during the forthcoming elections.

Ginah also hinted that his group had been involved in a number of humanitarian works and philanthropic activities, such as award of scholarships to indigent students; promotion of businesses through granting of soft loans; youth empowerment schemes for Kalabari indigenes; among others.

He equally disclosed that the group also disbursed some funds to 50 Kalabari undergraduates as part of the first phase of its bursary payments to the beneficiaries in order to create for them an enabling environment for quality and functional education.

He admonished the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money as well as concentrate on their academic work in order to be part of nation building.

Ginah also urged the people of Kalabari Kingdom to remain peaceful during and after the elections.

By: Donatus Ebi