News
Rivers Guber Poll: Group Endorses Fubara
A socio-cultural and political group in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Apex Intact Movement (AIM), has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and endorsed him as the next governor of the State.
The group which made its position known during the flag off of the PDP campaign in Buguma Town, headquarters of the local government expressed delight over the massive turn out of the people during the campaign, saying, the PDP standard bearer possesses the requisite qualities and pedigree to govern the oil-rich State if elected on March 11, 2023.
Speaking in an interview, the Founder and Principal of the group, Hon Tamunoiminabo Ginah, said his organisation had endorsed Fubara as the next governor of the state, assuring that members of the group would mobilise the people to vote for Fubara at the poll.
Ginah, who spoke through his media aide, Prince Abiye Bala said the group was poised to support the PDP candidate as it has already endorsed him, stressing that “My principal, Hon Tamunoiminabo Ginah, is fully behind Sir Fubara and all the other PDP candidates in Rivers State.”
He said the group was also happy over the large turn out of Kalabari people at the campaign rally and urged the people to be armed with their permanent voter cards so that they would be able to vote for all the PDP candidates during the forthcoming elections.
Ginah also hinted that his group had been involved in a number of humanitarian works and philanthropic activities, such as award of scholarships to indigent students; promotion of businesses through granting of soft loans; youth empowerment schemes for Kalabari indigenes; among others.
He equally disclosed that the group also disbursed some funds to 50 Kalabari undergraduates as part of the first phase of its bursary payments to the beneficiaries in order to create for them an enabling environment for quality and functional education.
He admonished the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money as well as concentrate on their academic work in order to be part of nation building.
Ginah also urged the people of Kalabari Kingdom to remain peaceful during and after the elections.
In a related development, the Founder and Principal of Apex Intact Movement (AIM), Hon Tamunoiminabo Ginah, has called on the people of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State not to hesitate to vote for the PDP governorship flag bearer, Sir Siminialayi Fubara during the governorship election.
Ginah, who made the call during the PDP campaign rally in Abonnema recently said the onus was on the people to vote for Fubara and all other PDP candidates at the polls as a way of reciprocating what Governor Nyesom Wike has done for the Kalabari people, stressing that the Governor had done for the people what his precessor could not do for them.
He disclosed that the Wike administration had awarded and completed several development projects like the Abonnema Ring Road, Abonnema -Obonoma link road; renovation and upgrading of Nyemoni Grammar School; Community Secondary School, Obuama; Government Secondary School; among others.
He, therefore, urged the people to give their support to the Governor by voting for Fubara and other PDP candidates at the polls, as this would be a way of reciprocating the dividends of democracy which Governor Wike had given to AKULGA people and the entire Kalabari people.
The Chairman of AIM, Hon Dumo Black Duke had in his address at the rally reiterated the position of the founder of the group and assured PDP of his principal’s willingness and commitment to ensure that the party coasts home to victory at the polls.
On his part, the spokesman of the group, Hon Abiye Bala also reiterated the commitment of Hon. Tamunoiminabo Ginah to work with PDP in the local government to ensure victory of the party at the elections inorder to consolidate Governor Wike’s good works.
By: Donatus Ebi
News
EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home ….As APC PCC Kicks, Demands Arrest Of Publisher
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.
He said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.
“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.
“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.
Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when EFCC operatives raided Tinubu’s home.
This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.
The APC PCC rebuttal is coming hours after the EFCC also denied carrying out the raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.
An online platform, Igbo Times Magazine, had yesterday published the controversial report that about N400bn old notes were discovered by operatives of the EFCC after one of Tinubu’s underground homes was raided.
The news gained traction on social media before it was refuted by the anti-graft agency.
A statement signed by the Director of the APC PCC Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the campaign council had discovered that the rogue website was set up to disseminate false and malicious information concerning their principal.
Onanuga frowned at the story, which he said lacked the essential of “when, where and how” which make up the ingredients of any news story.
While applauding the EFCC for promptly dissociating itself from the fake story by issuing a formal statement on the purported raid by its men, the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria urged security agencies in the country to go after the website owners.
He said, “We urge the authorities to fish out the people behind the site, that is recklessly dishing out fake news, before more damage is done to our polity. We want to warn Nigerians to be wary of every piece of news emanating from the site, and its social media handles.”
News
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has in strong terms condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.
The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.
Speaking last Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.
President Buhari had, last Thursday, in a nationwide broadcast to the nation, sustained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on N500 and N1,000 notes, in violation of the Supreme Court order halting the ban.
Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.
“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.
“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court”, he said.
Governor Wike maintained that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.
According to him, if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.
Wike said, “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.
“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”
He told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Governor Wike said history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.
Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.
Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when elected, would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects in Andoni.
Presenting party’s flags to the candidates, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.
On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.
He said Andoni people had resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and thanked Governor Wike for keeping his words by completing the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi assured that Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Governor Wike in the area.
Earlier, Governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party had visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.
News
Normalcy Returns To Kaa Waterfront After Ogoni, Andoni Youths’ Clash
Calm has returned to Kaa Waterfront in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State after some youths of Ogoni and Andoni unleashed mayhem in the area following a clash which left some persons injured and properties destroyed in the area.
The crisis, which broke out last Thursday, was due to disagreement over illegal business activities between some misguided youths of Ajakajak Community in Andoni and Kaa Community in Ogoni.
The fracas, which grounded socio-economic activities, caused many people to flee the area.
The Tide reports that the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Barrister Erastus Awortu; his counterpart in Khana Local Government, Dr. Thomas Bariere; the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Barry Mpigi, along with security agencies, have visited the Kaa waterfront to assess the level of damage and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the crisis with a view to forestalling reoccurrence.
Speaking to newsmen after a joint consultative meeting with the leadership of the two communities, Barrister Awortu said the leaderships of the communities had been mandated to fish out those responsible for the mayhem.
Awortu also warned that no criminal would be allowed to bring the Andoni people and their Ogoni neighbours who have a history of peaceful co-existence into needless conflict.
While allaying fear of any further attack at the Kaa Waterfront, Awortu said the two communities have agreed to maintain peace and allow free movement of persons in the area without molestation, assuring that adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore and maintain law and order.
Trending
-
Rivers12 hours ago
Expert Urges Health Professionals To Embrace AI
-
Education11 hours ago
Ikpeazu Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Enhance Educational Sector
-
Sports10 hours ago
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Tops Group A
-
Nation12 hours ago
Cleric Charges Christian Youths On Biased Voting
-
Politics11 hours ago
Obaseki Lacks Power To Order My Arrest – Oshiomhole
-
Business12 hours ago
ERA Faults NNPCL’s 30% Profits Earmarked For Frontier Exploration
-
News10 hours ago
Naira Crisis: Buhari Appeals For More Patience, Shares Nigerians’ Pains
-
Rivers12 hours ago
ITF Trains 120 Rivers Youths On Skills