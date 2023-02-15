Ict/Telecom
Agency Head Moves For Inter-Agency Collaborations
The Director-General of National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Dr. Akintayo Omimakinde, has said that inter-agency collaborations would lead to minimal costs and a handy tool to save government’s resources.
Omimakinde said this at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between NACETEM and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), in Abuja recently.
He said the implication of such collaborations was to enable government agencies and parastatals leverage on each other’s strengths to save government resources in terms of capital flight.
The D-G added that inter-agency collaborations would take advantage of what was readily available in the country, thereby facilitating the process that would lead to minimal expenditures.
He noted that in an age where knowledge changed at the speed of light, no organisation could afford to work in isolation.
“The time we are in calls for active interaction and engagement between and, or among institutions to achieve any meaningful development that will rub off on the society in terms of concrete impacts”, he said.
Omimakinde said areas of collaborations between NITT and NACETEM in the MoU included, fostering of cooperation between the Institute and NACETEM in the areas of technology transfer and adaptation in transport and logistics services.
The collaboration also involved data gathering and dissemination for operators, stakeholders and policy makers in the transport industry.
Others are; joint research and development activities in the transport and logistics industry for improved capacity and products services delivery.
“Today’s signing of MoU is another step to underscore the significance of science, technology and innovation (STI) to all sectors of the economy”, he said.
The NACETEM D-G said collaborating with NITT was an easy decision to make due to the significance of the transport sector to Nigeria’s economy and the critical roles it played within the sector.
Director-General of NITT, Dr Bayero Farah, also corroborated the importance of inter-agency collaborations, stressing that it would assist government established agencies fast track national development.
He said the MoU signing with NACETEM was a significant in the history of NITT in terms of collaborations.
###
Ict/Telecom
Expert Tasks INEC On Urgent BVAS Upgrade
The Managing Director of New Horizons, Mr Tim Akano, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently upgrade the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the forthcoming polls.
Akano, who heads the computer training firm, made the call at the weekend in Lagos at the celebration of the World Data Privacy Day organised by Data and Knowledge Information Privacy Protection Initiative (DKIPPI).
The Tide source reports that the theme of the celebrations was “Understanding Privacy and Online Risk in Digital World Today”.
He said regardless of the performance of BVAS in the next three weeks, there was a need for an urgent upgrade against the background of the over-voting recorded in the recent Osun governorship election.
“This will be the first time in the history of elections in Nigeria that the country would rely on wholesale technology to choose its next President. Will BVAS lead to a breakthrough or a breakdown of Nigeria even though BVAS end -to-end encryption security offers more than a kilogramme of comfort and confidence?”, he said.
Akano said more importantly, transmitting sensitive data using the GSM technology which BVAS depended on was not as water-tight as using the satellite technology.
He said that a reconfigured BVAS 2.0 would definitely be capable of identifying and automatically eliminating cases of over-voting from the source polling units using certain Artificial Intelligence technology.
According to him, it will also save INEC from avoidable embarrassment of having to harmonise their data, as it happened in Osun with three results in one election.
He further noted that time was no more for the implementation of this reconfiguration before the February 23 presidential election but suffice to say that the technology to arrest over-voting by BVAS exists today.
“If the F-35 American fighter jet, the most sophisticated fighter jet in the world, can be hacked, BVAS is not absolute”, he said.
In his address, the Convener, Mr Tokunbo Smith, expressed excitement because many government institutions, corporate bodies and professional bodies have joined in celebrating the World Data Privacy Day.
He said that DKIPPI had contributed and was still contributing to the development of Data Privacy and Protection in Nigeria.
Smith said that the desire of the initiative to create awareness on data privacy and educate the public on the importance of data privacy was already yielding positive results.
Ict/Telecom
Data Protection Bureau Set To Create 500,000 Jobs
The National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has informed of its intentions to create at least 500,000 jobs from its planned initiative of licensing and indigenous institution.
The Bureau said this was to train and certify data privacy and protection experts in the country.
The National Commissioner of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji said this at the 1st year anniversary and the launch of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations Report (NDPR), in Abuja, recently.
Olatunji, noted that the bureau had recorded modest progress and had initiated a plan to create at least 500,000 career jobs for the Nigerian labour market.
“We have initiated a comprehensive process for training and certification of data privacy as well as protection experts in Nigeria.This training and certification are expected to create career opportunities for at least 500,000 persons in the labour market.
“There is need for NDPB to license an indigenous institution to coordinate the development of training materials and certify training providers based on internationally acceptable standards”, he said.
Olatunji said the bureau had recorded modest progress in Strategic Road Map and Action Plan, Capacity Building, Awareness, Institutional collaborations.
Others were data protection compliance organisations with National Data Protection Adeqaucy Programme (NaDPAP) and Data Protection Certification, accordingly.
He listed some of the impacts the bureau is having on the nation’s economy to include: Creation of 9577 jobs, 1928 verified Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and 138 Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs).
According to the report, these achievements were recorded within a period of two years (2020-2022).
The NDPB used the occasion to recognise institutions that had been supportive and awarded them institutional support awards.
The institutions included: The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), awarded Institutional Pillar of Support while Prof. Mansur Auwalu received the award on behalf of the the Executive Vice-Chairman Prof. Umar Danbatta.
Auwalu assured the bureau of the commission’s continued support, adding that they were seeing what the bureau was doing.
Meanwhile, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was awarded Institutional Value Support.
The Chairman NDPB, Strategic Road Map and Action Plan (SRAP), Abdul-Hakim Ajijola, said data protection in Nigeria was extremely important for a number of reasons.
“This data is often sensitive and could be misused or stolen if it is not protected.You have done a lot within this one year period but you need to do more, while all the stakeholders must make sure Nigeria ratifies the Malabo Convention of Data Privacy”, he said.
###
Ict/Telecom
Group Charges Journalists On Fact Checking, Others
In what looked like way forward in modern media practice, Journalists have been asked to always fact check to verify the authenticity of videos, pictures, audio and news stories before sharing or publishing same.
The Editor, Dubawa Nigeria, Kemi Busari, gave the advice at a two-day digital verification and fact checking workshop organised by Dubawa Nigeria and Centre for Investigative Journalism for journalists in Port Harcourt, weekend.
Busari noted that fact checking was the process of verifying information with the intent of determining its correctness.
He also affirmed that it was imperative for a 21st century media practitioner to ensure that information they dish out to the public was authentic in order to avoid chaos and panic among members of the public.
The media expert also called on journalists to be weary and not be deceived by doctored images, opinion disguised as fact, and false statistics by candidates of political parties, especially as the country is set for electoral processes.
Other things a journalist should do to verify whether a claim was true or false, he said, was to investigate through the internet search, geographical mapping, speaking with human sources, and search through documents.
Speaking, the Deputy Director, Verification and Media Literacy Practice of Centre for Investigative Journalism Development (CJID), Caroline Anipah, called on journalists to be sure they get their facts right as not to misinform or dis-inform the society.
Anipah further stated that pressmen as the Fourth Estate of the Realm should be at alert to know when a content was manipulated , false content, mis-leading, fabricated and satiric.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Mr. Stanley Job Stanley, advised journalists to always report facts.
Stanley also called on politicians to conduct themselves peacefully to make the job of reporters easy as the elections draw closer.
He, however, expressed regret that journalists are exposed to so much danger and called for laws that will protect them.
Meanwhile, the NUJ Chairman lauded Dubawa Nigeria and Center for Investigative Journalism and Development for their efforts to keep journalists abreast with digital ways of fact checking stories, videos, audio and pictures before sharing or publishing. ###
By: King Onunwor
