Agency Head  Moves For Inter-Agency Collaborations

The Director-General of National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Dr. Akintayo Omimakinde, has said that inter-agency collaborations would lead to minimal costs and a handy tool to save government’s resources.

Omimakinde said this at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between NACETEM and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), in Abuja recently.

He said the implication of such collaborations was to enable government agencies and parastatals leverage on each other’s strengths to save government resources in terms of capital flight.

The D-G added that inter-agency collaborations would take advantage of what was readily available in the country, thereby facilitating the process that would lead to minimal expenditures.

He noted that in an age where knowledge changed at the speed of light, no organisation could afford to work in isolation.

“The time we are in calls for active interaction and engagement between and, or among institutions to achieve any meaningful development that will rub off on the society in terms of concrete impacts”, he said.

Omimakinde said areas of collaborations between NITT and NACETEM in the MoU included, fostering of cooperation between the Institute and NACETEM in the areas of technology transfer and adaptation in transport and logistics services.

The collaboration also involved data gathering and dissemination for operators, stakeholders and policy makers in the transport industry.

Others are; joint research and development activities in the transport and logistics industry for improved capacity and products services delivery.

“Today’s signing of MoU is another step to underscore the significance of science, technology and innovation (STI) to all sectors of the economy”, he said.

The NACETEM D-G said collaborating with NITT was an easy decision to make due to the significance of the transport sector to Nigeria’s economy and the critical roles it played within the sector.

Director-General of NITT, Dr Bayero Farah, also corroborated the importance of inter-agency collaborations, stressing that it would assist government established agencies fast track national development.

He said the MoU signing with NACETEM was a significant in the history of NITT in terms of collaborations.

###