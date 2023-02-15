Group Charges Journalists On Fact Checking, Others

The National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has informed of its intentions to create at least 500,000 jobs from its planned initiative of licensing and indigenous institution.

The Bureau said this was to train and certify data privacy and protection experts in the country.

The National Commissioner of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji said this at the 1st year anniversary and the launch of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations Report (NDPR), in Abuja, recently.

Olatunji, noted that the bureau had recorded modest progress and had initiated a plan to create at least 500,000 career jobs for the Nigerian labour market.

“We have initiated a comprehensive process for training and certification of data privacy as well as protection experts in Nigeria.This training and certification are expected to create career opportunities for at least 500,000 persons in the labour market.

“There is need for NDPB to license an indigenous institution to coordinate the development of training materials and certify training providers based on internationally acceptable standards”, he said.

Olatunji said the bureau had recorded modest progress in Strategic Road Map and Action Plan, Capacity Building, Awareness, Institutional collaborations.

Others were data protection compliance organisations with National Data Protection Adeqaucy Programme (NaDPAP) and Data Protection Certification, accordingly.

He listed some of the impacts the bureau is having on the nation’s economy to include: Creation of 9577 jobs, 1928 verified Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and 138 Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs).

According to the report, these achievements were recorded within a period of two years (2020-2022).

The NDPB used the occasion to recognise institutions that had been supportive and awarded them institutional support awards.

The institutions included: The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), awarded Institutional Pillar of Support while Prof. Mansur Auwalu received the award on behalf of the the Executive Vice-Chairman Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Auwalu assured the bureau of the commission’s continued support, adding that they were seeing what the bureau was doing.

Meanwhile, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was awarded Institutional Value Support.

The Chairman NDPB, Strategic Road Map and Action Plan (SRAP), Abdul-Hakim Ajijola, said data protection in Nigeria was extremely important for a number of reasons.

“This data is often sensitive and could be misused or stolen if it is not protected.You have done a lot within this one year period but you need to do more, while all the stakeholders must make sure Nigeria ratifies the Malabo Convention of Data Privacy”, he said.

###