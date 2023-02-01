Virtual Learning, Setback To Accommodation Investments –Report

A Nigerian Tech Firm, PX PropertyHub, has called for partnership with the Federal Government in order to showcase its efforts to bridge the gap in the real estate sector.

The General Manager, Operations/Legal of the company, Barr. Nonye Nwabueze, made the remark during the official unveiling of the firm’s innovative online real estate platform in Abuja, recently.

Nwabueze said there was a need for collaboration with the Federal Government to help Nigerians build long lasting wealth through Real Estate, leveraging on technology and experience.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is doing so much in this regard, trying to create several mortgage financing activities.

“We are calling for partnership to showcase what the Federal Government is equally doing in the sector to provide affordable housing for Nigerians and checkmate the activities of fraudsters in the sector”, she said.

She noted that the new technological-driven option by PX PropertyHub stands out, saying that it was a massive and fast-growing digital platform.

“The platform showcases available property to everyone resident in and anywhere in the world. It is a global platform and we are not stopping at this.

“We also have what we call ‘PX Stay’, where we equally showcase hotel owners, apartments, car rentals and others. Jt is actually a listing platform for anyone who wants to buy, sell or rent genuine properties,” she said.

Chief Charles Ndudim, a beneficiary of the platform, said the issue of housing must be treated as a fundamental basic right of every citizen in the country.

He said the Federal Government and the corporate world must collaborate to deal with the issues and challenges in the real estate sector just as is being done in other climes.

“In other developing countries such as Nigeria, to deal with the issue of housing, we have to see it as a fundamental human basic right of every Nigerian.

“Every man under the sun needs a roof over his head, but there are economic implications and challenges in the sector as not everybody can afford it.

“However, what other developing countries have done is to find ways of creating intervention programmes for the poor people, especially in the rural areas”, he said.

“So, government and the corporate world must come together and collaborate in such a way as what PX PropertyHub is doing to aggregate all these houses and make them visible to meet the needs of all Nigerians.

“I, therefore, encourage everyone to take advantage of this revolutionary platform that is making life easier like Amazon and the likes,” he said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Chuka Okafor, said he is a young entrepreneur who saw a gap in the real estate sector and decided to proffer solutions to the issues and challenges in the sector.

He stressed the need for investors to take advantage of the hassle-free and convenient platform to rent and purchase their house dreams.

Okafor said the platform can also connect holiday makers with preferred hotel and any tourist destination.

“PX PropertyHub is a modern Real Estate Platform, connecting buyers, sellers and owners with the industry’s top professionals through technology that empowers you by making all things Real Estate simple, intelligent and seamless.

“We have built our Real Estate Hub to serve as a platform that streamlines the tedious process of selling, buying, renting, managing, and financing property”, he said.