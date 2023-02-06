Treat Corps Members’ Matters As Top Priority, Wike Tasks Traditional Rulers, Others …As Rivers Hosts 1615 Corps Members

The Tai local Government Area has flagged off the construction of an eighth bedroom corpers lodge at Botem Community in Tai local Government Area.

The lodge, according to the council Engineer, is made up of four rooms for male and four for female.

Flagging off the project on behalf of the council, Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Dr.Jacobson Nbina, said the project, which was in line with the desires of the people, will help to improve education in the area.

Nbina, who is Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, said the project has further increased the chances of the party’s victory in the forthcoming election in the area.

He urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining the facility when it is completed.

Meanwhile, the Senator representimg Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Senator Barinada Mpigi, has rated the Tai Local Government Council high in the execution of projects.

Speaking during a ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit campaign at Ward 8, Sime Tai, Mpigi said the Mbakpone administration has embarked on people-oriented projects across the LGAs.

He said the projects, which range from markets, water, roads, security, and others, have improved the living conditions of the people.

The Senator particularly commended the Chairman for the corpers’ lodge, stressing that it will help to boost education, not only in Botem, but that communities around the area will also benefit from the gesture.

Also speaking, Chairman of Tai Local Government Council, Hon.Mbakpone Okpe, said the project was in fulfilment of his electioneering promises to the community.

He said he told them to nominate a project and they nominated a corpers lodge.

Okpe said the project will be completed and commissioned within the next three months.

On the ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit campaigns, the council boss said so far four Wards have been visited in the area.

He said the campaign was to explain to the people the importance of voting for candidates of the PDP during the forthcoming elections.

The Tai Council boss also thanked the people for their massive turned out for the campaign.

Also speaking, the Member representing Tai in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Matthew Dike, said the people of Tai are happy with the administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

He said the people will reciprocate it by voting massively for candidates of the PDP during the election.

The campaign train visited wards one and eight.

By: John Bibor