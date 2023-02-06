‘Naira Redesign, Ill-Timed’

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) has described as ill-timed the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government.

The society also called for the establishment of a Ministry of Science And Technology in Rivers State.

Chairman of the Society, Dr. Legborsi Emmanuel, said this at the quarterly general meeting of the branch in Port Harcourt.

Emmanuel said the Naira redesign program is coming at a time when Nigerians are batlling with the fuel price hike.

“NCS supports cashless policy, but increasing the sufferings of the Nigerian masses at a time we are battling with fuel price hike by taking out the old notes when we do not have enough of the new notes in the commercial banks have ended up putting pressure on the good people of Nigeria”, he said.

According to him, the programm has further contributed towards the destruction of the falling economy that needed to be well protected by the Federal Government.

He said the situation will provide opportunity for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to integrate all their data and operate seamlessly in the state.

He described the theme of the meeting, which is, “The use of ICT As A tool For Social Re-Engineering And Economic Transformation of Nigeria”, and the lecture, as a call to duty.

Speaking on the topic, “The use of ICT As A tool for social Re-Engineering and Economic Transformation of Nigeria”, from Canada, through zoom, Mr. Oraye Franklin said the present administration in Rivers State should be commended for it’s information communications and Technology (ICT) policy.

He expressed the hope that incoming administrations will built upon it to further improve the sector.

Franklin said the deployment of ICT can be used to solve the multifaceted problems of Nigerians.

According to him, ICT can be used to address socio-economic problems of Nigerians, ranging from the health sector to a general improvement in the conditions of lives of the people.

He specifically said ICT has helped to check the spread of dieseas, thereby enhancing access to quality health care services.

He said the situation has allowed for greater transperancy In governance , improved productivity in public sector, and help farmers boost productivity.

He also stressed the need for both State and Federal Governments to support and encourage the development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the view to expanding the economy.

The event also featured the presentation of the society’s 2023 budget.

By; John Bibor