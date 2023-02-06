Rivers
PDP Takes Campaign To Elele-Alimini …Emohua Campaign Train Visits Ward 9
In continuation of the ongoing Ward to Ward campaigns across the 14 political wards in Emohua Local Government Area (LGA), Chairman of Emohua LGA, and Director General (DG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the LGA, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, last Wednesday led the LGA campaign train to Elele-Alimini community (Ward 9) to sensitization and mobilize voters in the ward ahead of the 2023 general election.
Dr. Lloyd, who described Elele-Alimini as one of the major beneficiaries of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s infrastructural revolution in Emohua LGA, charged stakeholders of PDP in the community to improve on their previous strategy to ensure that the PDP wins convincingly across the polling units in the ward in the forthcoming general election.
He stressed that the party doesn’t need to campaign in Elele-Alimini Community to win the election because the PDP-led Rivers State Government already left a campaign statement in the community with the construction of Elele-Alimini internal roads.
He said the entire Elele-Alimini should be secured for Sir Siminilayi Fubara and other candidates of the PDP in Rivers State in the 2023 general election, in appreciation for the dividends of good governance in the community.
The leader of PDP in Elele-Alimini and former Chairman of Emohua LGA, Barr Emmanuel Nyema Wonodi, and other stakeholders in their separate remarks, reassured that all candidates of the PDP in Rivers State will be delivered in the Ward as they have always done since the PDP was founded.
Chief Emma Wonodi, who was also a Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike, noted that Elele-Alimini was one of the first communities to benefit from Governor Wike’s rural development program with the construction of Elele-Alimini internal roads, said the community will reciprocate the Governor’s uncommon love with their Voters Cards in the general election.
Former Chairman of Emohua LGA and leader of PDP caucus in the LGA, Eze Paul Wonodi, urged voters in Elele-Alimini to take advantage of the forthcoming general election to appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping to the promise made to the community during the electioneering campaign in preparation for the 2015 general election.
Wonodi, who expressed optimism that the State Governor will not hesitate to keep to his promise of constructing the section of the community road that was not captured in the internal road project, said the only way to attract more government presence to Elele-Alimini community was to secure all polling units in the community for the PDP candidates in Rivers State.
The Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, in his brief remark, lambasted the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole, who recently gathered the remnant APC supporters at a private facility in Elele-Alimini to ask what the PDP Governorship Candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara intends to consolidate if elected into office.
Woke, who enumerated the number of infrastructure projects sited in Emohua LGA by the PDP-led Rivers State government, said the blueprint of PDP governorship candidate, SiM Fubara, is centred on consolidating on the achievements of the Nyesom Wike-led administration, which the governorship hopeful understands better than any other candidate.
He rebuked Pastor Cole for comparing himself with the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, saying that the former Acountant General of Rivers State is not operating in the same frequency with him.
He advised the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State to be more concerned about the absence of his godfather in his campaign train.
Earlier, the member representing Ikwerre-Emohua Federal Constituency, Hon Barr. Boniface Emerengwa, who enumerated his constituency projects across Ikwerre and Emohua LGAs, promised to capture Elele-Alimini community in the next phase of his constituency project distribution if re-elected to the national assembly.
The immediate past Chairman of Emohua LGA, High Chief Tom Aliezi, who spoke on the sideline of the ward sensitization rally in Elele-Alimini, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for his magnanimity towards the people of Elele-Alimini through project distribution and political recognition.
He said the 2023 general election would be a payback for those who neglected Elele-Alimini community when they were in power, stressing that the people have resolved to stand by Governor Wike, who, he said, remembered the community after the previous administration abandoned the community.
In his own remark, former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua LGA, Engr Nnamdi Abah, who expressed optimism that the PDP in Emohua LGA will come out victorious in the forthcoming general election, said he returned to the PDP to contribute and be part of the victory of Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other PDP candidates in Rivers State.
Engr Abah stated that the existence of the APC in Emohua LGA was traceable to Dr. Chidi Lloyd and himself, describing his resignation from the APC to join the Emohua Council Boss who had earlier left the APC back to the PDP where he was a founding member as added advantage to the PDP in the forthcoming general election.
He stressed that the PDP has no strong opposition in Emohua LGA in the 2023 general election.
By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso
Rivers
Monarch Hails Wike Over Landing Jetty Project Award
The Amanyanabo and Traditional Ruler of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru Apina VII, has stated the gratefulness of his people to the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
He said the people of Ele community will continue to be grateful to the governor for graciously supporting their “illustrious” son, Barr Vincent Nemieboka, to become the chairman of the local government area, and approving the construction of a landing jetty in the area.
King Apina vii in a statement from the palace said the people of Ele kingdom have been given a sense of belonging by these gestures, because “it is first of its kind from any governor of the state”.
The monarch noted that for the governor to remember the community in his development plans, “the people are most grateful”, assuring him that they are fully mobilised and ready to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections for candidates that will have the interest of the community at heart.
On behalf of the Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs and the people of Ele Kingdom, he pledged their loyalty and support, stressing that construction of the landing jetty will in no small measure alleviate the untold suffering experienced during low tide.
He also noted that the jetty will encourage business boom in the area and further assured that all necessary co-operation will be given to the contractor when the project commences.
The first citizen of the community also lauded the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Barr Vincent Nemieboka, for the construction of a Health Centre and provision of a portable drinking water for the people.
This, he said, has given the people a sense of belonging, noting that Ele Community as one of the ancient nine clans of Okrika ethnic nationality, is in dire need of other developmental projects.
Rivers
Tai LGA Flags Off Construction Of Corpers’ Lodge
The Tai local Government Area has flagged off the construction of an eighth bedroom corpers lodge at Botem Community in Tai local Government Area.
The lodge, according to the council Engineer, is made up of four rooms for male and four for female.
Flagging off the project on behalf of the council, Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Dr.Jacobson Nbina, said the project, which was in line with the desires of the people, will help to improve education in the area.
Nbina, who is Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, said the project has further increased the chances of the party’s victory in the forthcoming election in the area.
He urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining the facility when it is completed.
Meanwhile, the Senator representimg Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Senator Barinada Mpigi, has rated the Tai Local Government Council high in the execution of projects.
Speaking during a ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit campaign at Ward 8, Sime Tai, Mpigi said the Mbakpone administration has embarked on people-oriented projects across the LGAs.
He said the projects, which range from markets, water, roads, security, and others, have improved the living conditions of the people.
The Senator particularly commended the Chairman for the corpers’ lodge, stressing that it will help to boost education, not only in Botem, but that communities around the area will also benefit from the gesture.
Also speaking, Chairman of Tai Local Government Council, Hon.Mbakpone Okpe, said the project was in fulfilment of his electioneering promises to the community.
He said he told them to nominate a project and they nominated a corpers lodge.
Okpe said the project will be completed and commissioned within the next three months.
On the ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit campaigns, the council boss said so far four Wards have been visited in the area.
He said the campaign was to explain to the people the importance of voting for candidates of the PDP during the forthcoming elections.
The Tai Council boss also thanked the people for their massive turned out for the campaign.
Also speaking, the Member representing Tai in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Matthew Dike, said the people of Tai are happy with the administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.
He said the people will reciprocate it by voting massively for candidates of the PDP during the election.
The campaign train visited wards one and eight.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
‘Naira Redesign, Ill-Timed’
The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) has described as ill-timed the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government.
The society also called for the establishment of a Ministry of Science And Technology in Rivers State.
Chairman of the Society, Dr. Legborsi Emmanuel, said this at the quarterly general meeting of the branch in Port Harcourt.
Emmanuel said the Naira redesign program is coming at a time when Nigerians are batlling with the fuel price hike.
“NCS supports cashless policy, but increasing the sufferings of the Nigerian masses at a time we are battling with fuel price hike by taking out the old notes when we do not have enough of the new notes in the commercial banks have ended up putting pressure on the good people of Nigeria”, he said.
According to him, the programm has further contributed towards the destruction of the falling economy that needed to be well protected by the Federal Government.
He said the situation will provide opportunity for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to integrate all their data and operate seamlessly in the state.
He described the theme of the meeting, which is, “The use of ICT As A tool For Social Re-Engineering And Economic Transformation of Nigeria”, and the lecture, as a call to duty.
Speaking on the topic, “The use of ICT As A tool for social Re-Engineering and Economic Transformation of Nigeria”, from Canada, through zoom, Mr. Oraye Franklin said the present administration in Rivers State should be commended for it’s information communications and Technology (ICT) policy.
He expressed the hope that incoming administrations will built upon it to further improve the sector.
Franklin said the deployment of ICT can be used to solve the multifaceted problems of Nigerians.
According to him, ICT can be used to address socio-economic problems of Nigerians, ranging from the health sector to a general improvement in the conditions of lives of the people.
He specifically said ICT has helped to check the spread of dieseas, thereby enhancing access to quality health care services.
He said the situation has allowed for greater transperancy In governance , improved productivity in public sector, and help farmers boost productivity.
He also stressed the need for both State and Federal Governments to support and encourage the development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the view to expanding the economy.
The event also featured the presentation of the society’s 2023 budget.
By; John Bibor
