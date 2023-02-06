PDP Takes Campaign To Elele-Alimini …Emohua Campaign Train Visits Ward 9

In continuation of the ongoing Ward to Ward campaigns across the 14 political wards in Emohua Local Government Area (LGA), Chairman of Emohua LGA, and Director General (DG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the LGA, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, last Wednesday led the LGA campaign train to Elele-Alimini community (Ward 9) to sensitization and mobilize voters in the ward ahead of the 2023 general election.

Dr. Lloyd, who described Elele-Alimini as one of the major beneficiaries of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s infrastructural revolution in Emohua LGA, charged stakeholders of PDP in the community to improve on their previous strategy to ensure that the PDP wins convincingly across the polling units in the ward in the forthcoming general election.

He stressed that the party doesn’t need to campaign in Elele-Alimini Community to win the election because the PDP-led Rivers State Government already left a campaign statement in the community with the construction of Elele-Alimini internal roads.

He said the entire Elele-Alimini should be secured for Sir Siminilayi Fubara and other candidates of the PDP in Rivers State in the 2023 general election, in appreciation for the dividends of good governance in the community.

The leader of PDP in Elele-Alimini and former Chairman of Emohua LGA, Barr Emmanuel Nyema Wonodi, and other stakeholders in their separate remarks, reassured that all candidates of the PDP in Rivers State will be delivered in the Ward as they have always done since the PDP was founded.

Chief Emma Wonodi, who was also a Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike, noted that Elele-Alimini was one of the first communities to benefit from Governor Wike’s rural development program with the construction of Elele-Alimini internal roads, said the community will reciprocate the Governor’s uncommon love with their Voters Cards in the general election.

Former Chairman of Emohua LGA and leader of PDP caucus in the LGA, Eze Paul Wonodi, urged voters in Elele-Alimini to take advantage of the forthcoming general election to appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping to the promise made to the community during the electioneering campaign in preparation for the 2015 general election.

Wonodi, who expressed optimism that the State Governor will not hesitate to keep to his promise of constructing the section of the community road that was not captured in the internal road project, said the only way to attract more government presence to Elele-Alimini community was to secure all polling units in the community for the PDP candidates in Rivers State.

The Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, in his brief remark, lambasted the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole, who recently gathered the remnant APC supporters at a private facility in Elele-Alimini to ask what the PDP Governorship Candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara intends to consolidate if elected into office.

Woke, who enumerated the number of infrastructure projects sited in Emohua LGA by the PDP-led Rivers State government, said the blueprint of PDP governorship candidate, SiM Fubara, is centred on consolidating on the achievements of the Nyesom Wike-led administration, which the governorship hopeful understands better than any other candidate.

He rebuked Pastor Cole for comparing himself with the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, saying that the former Acountant General of Rivers State is not operating in the same frequency with him.

He advised the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State to be more concerned about the absence of his godfather in his campaign train.

Earlier, the member representing Ikwerre-Emohua Federal Constituency, Hon Barr. Boniface Emerengwa, who enumerated his constituency projects across Ikwerre and Emohua LGAs, promised to capture Elele-Alimini community in the next phase of his constituency project distribution if re-elected to the national assembly.

The immediate past Chairman of Emohua LGA, High Chief Tom Aliezi, who spoke on the sideline of the ward sensitization rally in Elele-Alimini, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for his magnanimity towards the people of Elele-Alimini through project distribution and political recognition.

He said the 2023 general election would be a payback for those who neglected Elele-Alimini community when they were in power, stressing that the people have resolved to stand by Governor Wike, who, he said, remembered the community after the previous administration abandoned the community.

In his own remark, former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua LGA, Engr Nnamdi Abah, who expressed optimism that the PDP in Emohua LGA will come out victorious in the forthcoming general election, said he returned to the PDP to contribute and be part of the victory of Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other PDP candidates in Rivers State.

Engr Abah stated that the existence of the APC in Emohua LGA was traceable to Dr. Chidi Lloyd and himself, describing his resignation from the APC to join the Emohua Council Boss who had earlier left the APC back to the PDP where he was a founding member as added advantage to the PDP in the forthcoming general election.

He stressed that the PDP has no strong opposition in Emohua LGA in the 2023 general election.

By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso