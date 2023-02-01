Nwanosike Intervenes In SIAT Dispute …Makes Peace Among Warring Factions

The Eze Oha Evo III, HM King Leslie N Eke JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over what he tagged timely response to the yearnings of Rivers people.

Eke said this when he spoke with newsmen during the Conference organised by the State Government christened: “Deepening The Democratic Culture And Institutions For Sustainable Development And Security In Nigeria”, in Port Harcourt.

The Evo King said the Conference was timely considering the electioneering period and the current insecurity in the nation.

According to him, the Conference has given the people an insight over understanding the principle of democracy and its workings.

He praised Governor Wike over the event and called on the people to ensure that all that was revealed by the paper presenters were put in practice.

“The Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is so gifted that he does things in line with the happenings of the time. I can liken him to the Children of Issachar in the Bible who excelled more than others because of their knowledge of the times and season”, he said.

The Monarch stated that democratic government must be practiced devoid of any form of military or any other style of governance in order to achieve its core mandate.

He expressed satisfaction over the move by the Rivers State Government, saying such ought to be emulated by others, if the people were prepared to follow up on the words and letters of democracy.

On former President Olusegun Obasanjo who visited the state for the purpose of the Conference, he said it was to prove its importance and why the people must key in to it.

He recalled that Obasanjo, who has served both as Military and Civilian Head of State of the country, has a better bite of what its challenges are.

Still on OBJ’s visit, he stated that there was nothing political about it and urged the people to be prepared to learn from those who have been trusted and proven in governance.

“Part of the challenges we have in this side of the helmisphre is that we do not know how to celebrate people. That is why we don’t have regard for our leaders. We must try to jettison such attitude in order to make room for excellence”, he said.

He also lauded all who contributed to the success of the event and prayed God to always give them the needed wisdom to enable them execute similar project for the state and in people in the future.

By: King Onunwor