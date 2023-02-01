Crime/Justice
Effect Of Drug Abuse: What Police Need To Do To OSPAC
According to the BlacksLaw Dictionary (Nith Edition), in its page 572, Drug Abuse was said to mean “The detrimental state produced by the repeated consumption of a narcotic or other potentially dangerous drugs, other than as prescribed by a doctor to treat an illness or other medical condition”.
Google also described drug abuse as “The use of illegal drugs or the use of prescription or over-the-counter drugs for purposes other than those for which they are meant to be used, or in excessive amounts”.
Drug abuse as it was learnt, may lead to social, physical, emotional, job-related problem. Today, the menace of drug abuse is so obvious in the society in that it has caused a lot of havoc in both families and the entire society.
This bring to mind the rate at which crime is committed nowadays among young people. They do many things with ease including crime commission and execution. Then it was unheard of that someone was beheaded after being killed.
But now, young people especially the cultists and crime predators among them, blame and scold any of their pals who succeeded in ‘ killing a perceived enemy without beheading same. To show his worth and to get the class approval he needed, he must kill and dismember the enemy just to spite him even at death.
Drug has been written about in many languages and by many people over the centuries. Many of these works are very useful in treatment for addiction, but few have the same impact as the Holy Bible. According to the Scriptures in Ist Peter chapter 5:8, it generally condemned intoxication, which also include drug abuse.
It read thus: Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil propels like a roaring lion looking for some to devour”, .It was also gathered that substance abuse or alcohol addiction dulls the mind. It makes it a fertile soil for destructive behaviour which leads to various level of crime participation and commission.
Some addicts may start from petty stealing just to afford money for drug. That is why the Holy Scriptures pointed out in Ephesians chapter 5 in the 18th verse thusly: “Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the spirit”.
Also, the Quran in its chapter 2 : 219 said thus” They ask you about wine and gambling. Say, “In them is great sin and yet, some benefit for people. But their sin is greater than their benefit”. And they ask you what they should spend. Say, “The excess beyond needs”.
No meaningful human environment has ever welcomed the idea of drug abuse. In some climes, abusers are often treated as lepers wherein even their family members and friends distance them. They are treated that way so they can retrace their steps and do the needful.
I was shocked to the marrow when I was told the items or substance that could be abused and lead to serious intoxication. Many have failed in this aspect and have permanently injured their brain. Some abuse even the human feaces in the name of getting high.
Today, in our society there are many promising youths who have ran mad or suffering other sorts of brain disease due to drug abuse. Some started as a result of one night stand with friends. From there, they became addicts.
These are the ones that are very gruesome in action. They maim, kill and leave their victims in horrible state. They are no more humans because their sense of responsibility has left them.They reason from the anus instead of the brain given that the brain has been lost to drug abuse.
In no distance time, families and the society generally may not boast of producing quality people and good brains. In a chat with one Primary School teacher in one of our rural areas in the state, I was drenched in my own tears when he told me that five male siblings of same parents are now psychiatric patients due to drug abuse.
Now, if this is the case, in the next decade more families in that community may suffer same fate. Another family very well known to me , shared in the fate with that ‘teachers community’, wherein two hefty male adults of same parents are now visitor to the psychiatric hospital due to drug abuse. If the government do not act fast in this direction, the fate of the future generation will be in serious jeopardy.
The most shocking aspect of the development is that girls are not spared in the ugly trend. While growing up, ladies were hardly sipping beer in the open. They were tutored to see such life style as masculine. They maintained a high level of decorum and were given the required protection and respect by their male counterparts who saw them as the ‘Weaker Vessels’, as the Scriptures made us to believe.
But currently, there is a keen rivalry between the males and females as to who should be adjudged to be the highest abusers of drug or substances. Many young ladies now roam the streets as a result of drug abuse. Night Clubs operators are, to my mind, the major sponsors of this venture, because some of them as I reliably gathered, provide the ladies with free drugs and other substances.
Reason for the free drug provision by the Club owners for the ladies is to enable them be on fire. When on fire, it was gathered that it will take the ‘help’ , of a male partner who is also on ‘fire’, to quench hers. This, according to sources, brings about business boom in the clubhouses.
Some of the ladies in the nightclubs have testified to the fact that no one can live such life without abusing drugs or other substances. Now if such revelation is anything to go by, why won’t drug abusers abound in the society? People must come together and fight drug abuse. The government and other relevant agencies are more concerned with what will be of immediate benefit to them before they will then consider its pros and cons.
This ugly situation which is gradually becoming the talk-of-the- day is a respecter of no man.Some time last month, it was rumoured that a son of a prominent Nigerian was spotted at the roadside dipping slices of bread in a stagnant water and eating same. When probed into, it was discovered that he was not only a substance abuser, but an addict of the highest order.
The Drug Law operatives have made it clear that they are always ready to partner any group or individual willing to undergo rehabilitation free of charge. At a security summit at Rumuibekwe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, some time ago, a representative of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, told the guests then how a woman’s head was pounded with a mortar pestle to pieces by a drug addict who was undergoing rehabilitation in their facility in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the addict who was said to be from a rich family was withdrawn by her mother the same night she was killed on the ground that the facility was not befitting for her son. The Drug Law representative revealed that the addict was fast responding to treatment before the forceful withdrawal by mother.
Now the nucleus of this write up is for the Police authority to partner with the NDLEA to fight drug abuse rather than focusing their searchlight on the OSPAC. OSPAC, just like every other human outfit, has its bad eggs. The bad eggs are not free of drug abuse, they could be fished out and made to undergo rehabilitation.
The Police rather than give the OSPAC an undeserving attention, should in a jiffy, come to terms with the NDLEA and flush the system. This will seriously check radicalism and the unwanton behaviour among OSPAC operatives.
From the above narratives and some definitions provided so far, it can then be generally accepted that crime commission is more often than not the result of drug abuse and other substances. If the listed agencies come together to fight against drug abuse, the excesses of the OSPAC will not only be nibbed in the bud, but the entire society will know peace, reason being the fact that the fountain of crime has been attacked and addressed.
History may not be kind to the callers of OSPAC’s neck going by the good they have done.
Let us not throw away the baby alongside with the bath water.
By: King Onunwor
Crime/Justice
Hoodlums Kill Police Inspector In Aba
A Police Inspector from Ndiegoro Police Station was killed on Tuesday by suspected IPOB/ESN members around Ohanku Road-Iheorji junction in Aba, Abia State.
Two of the attackers were however neutralised by the police in the ensuing gun duel.
Confirming the incident, the Abia Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the incident happened at about 12 : 30 pm on Tuesday.
Ogbonna said some policemen from Ndiegoro Police Station were on patrol around Iheorji when they came under attack by people suspected to be IPOB/ESN members.
“During a gun duel, one of the Policemen paid the supreme price while two of the gunmen were neutralised.
“As they shot the policeman they also collected his Police AK 47 riffle”, he said.
An eye witness told The Tide source in Aba that the Inspector was killed by one of the gang members when he went after the hoodlum as he was escaping.
The witness who gave his name only as Ahanna said that the incident happened about noon on Tuesday.
“We were in the market when we saw these boys, who were inside a tricycle with very powerful guns as they passed us.
“It was not long when they passed us that some policemen on patrol followed them.
“The Policemen engaged them and killed two of them while the others ran away and one ran into the back of a nearby building.
“The Inspector ran after the robber that ran to the back of a nearby building unknown to him that the other robber was waiting for him.
”The robber shot at the Inspector at close range and killed him on the spot”, he narrated.
Ogbonna said that the police were on the trail of the gunmen who escaped and urged residents to volunteer credible information that would help in their arrest.
Crime/Justice
Church In Court Over Conduct Of Elections, Exams On Saturdays
A member of Seventh Day Adventist Church has dragged the federal government before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order to stop the conduct of the 2023 general election and examinations on Saturdays.
An elder of the church, Mr Ugochukwu Uchenwa, told the court that the election fixed for Saturday February 25 infringes on their freedom of worship. Accordingly, he prayed the court to declare the day unconstitutional or in the alternative should be allowed to vote or write examination on any day of the week.
Defendants in the suit are President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Minister of Internal Affairs, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, National Examination Council, West African Examination Council and National Business and Technical Examination Board.
When the matter came up Monday, Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Benjamin Amaefule, told the court that all the defendants had been served with the court process except NECO.
According to him, he was at a loss as to why the defendants were not in court.
The judge therefore, adjourned the case to March 15, 2023 for hearing.
In the originating summon, the plaintiff is praying the court for a declaration that the schedule of elections in Nigeria by the respondents on Saturdays, the “Sabbath Day” is a violation of fundamental rights of freedom of (a) conscience, profession and free practice of faith and (b) Right to participate freely in the government of the applicant and that of entire members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nigeria.
A declaration that the actions of the 5th to 8th respondents fixing examinations on Saturdays, a “Sabbath Day Of The Lord” is a violation of the fundamental rights of: (a) freedom of conscience, profession and free practice of Faith of the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria and right to freedom of education of the applicant and the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria.
An order of this Honourable Court restraining the 4th respondent from further violating the rights of members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church by holding elections on Saturdays or in the alternative order the 4th respondent to mark out a different day for the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria to participate in their own election if the 4th respondent cannot schedule and hold the elections on a day other than Saturdays.
By: Akujobi Samuel
Crime/Justice
Use Legionnaires To Turn The Security Architecture Of The Nation – Wenike-Briggs
The Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party ( YPP) Engr, Danagogo Opurum Wenike-Briggs, has called on the Federal Government to use the Legionnaires to turn around the security network of the nation.
Wenike-Briggs spoke during the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt over the weekend.
He said since security was everyone’s business, that the government at the center should make fresh laws and rules that will capture the welfare of Legionnaires in a new and special dimension.
According to him, the Armed Forces have done wonderfully well in the areas of security of lives and property and should be given better and adequate attention at various levels.
The YPP Guber candidate, who doubles as a Deacon in the Salvation Ministries, said no single individual can manage security effectively due to its complexity and added that he will have a permanent advisory council that will oversee the welfare of Legionnaires in the state.
He also informed that there will be more plans to encourage the enrollment of Rivers people into the Armed Forces to enable the state have more military personnel.
States like Plateau and Benue, he pointed out, are what they are in history due to the intimidating number of military personnel in their areas.
Such he said, is achievable, if all hands will be on deck irrespective of party or tribal affiliations.
“I think security should be considered top in the agenda of every government. People must feel safe before considering empowerment and other welfare packages. That is why we must think more on having military personnel in our state”, he said.
He also called on the youth to think less of crime and use their youthful energy and push for something useful that will bring pride to their respective families and the state.
About the N100 million donations by the Rivers State Goverment to the Legionnaires, he said it was key and should act as a wakeup call to the donees.
Meanwhile , he has called on the Armed Forces to resist any pressure to get them involved in partisan politics as such may be against the law that established them.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
-
Education2 days ago
Varsity Students Urged To Embrace Skill Acquisition
-
Sports2 days ago
Coach Bosso Drops Four Players Ahead Of U20 AFCON
-
Nation2 days ago
Rising Insecurity In S’West Bothers Traditional Rulers, Experts
-
Features3 hours ago
Hostilities And Seamless Democratic Transition (II)
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike, OBJ List Path To Sustainable Democracy In Nigeria
-
Featured2 days ago
2023 Election Failure’ll Polarise The Polity, Set Democracy Backwards -Wike
-
Niger Delta4 hours ago
We Are Winning Oil Theft War, Militancy – Military
-
Politics2 hours ago
2023: Jega Decries Poor Voter Education, Wants Security For INEC Server