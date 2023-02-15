Crime/Justice
NAWOJ Condemns Rape, Murder Of Pastor’s Wife In Ekpeye
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, has condemned in strong terms the rape and killing of Mrs Chigbewejim Lawyer by cultists suspected to be members of the dreaded Iceland cult group at Abaripko in Ahoada East Local Government Area.
This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson of the Association, Sussan Serekara-Nwikhana and its secretary, Ngozi Anosike and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Association described as wicked, the abduction and rape of a mother of two , Mrs. Chigbewejim Lawyer to death few hours after she was abducted in her Abarikpo, community over the weekend.
Report has it that the late Pastor’s wife whose abduction took place at about 1:00am was later found dead at about 10am in her community with multiple injuries and blood in her private part.
NAWOJ therefore called for justice on behalf of the deceased, mandated security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the evil act are brought to book.
It stressed that with the narration given by the husband of the late woman, Pastor Lawyer Steward, that solution to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits are already provided.
The husband of the victim, who is also an assistant Pastor with Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo, in a chat with newsmen, disclosed that his late wife was murdered by some group of boys after raping her.
The association believes that the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the people behind the dastardly act especially with the disclosure made by the deceased ‘s husband who further alleged that one Mr Sunday, aka ‘Borokiri’ claimed to have been responsible for the dastardly act.
The association also described as painful the sudden twist of the fate of the two children of the late woman, aged between seven and three.
The women journalists maintained that given the harsh economic realities on ground, people are already stressed up and should be saved from living in fear as it called for the deployment of more security personnel to Abarikpo community to forestall the breakdown of law and order.
The body further tasked security agencies on the peace and security of Abarikpo community and wondered why lives of human beings no longer have meaning to cultists.
Unconfirmed report also has it that the cultists claimed that the deceased talked much about their ‘activities’ in her privacy hence the reason for the attack.
By: King Onunwor
Court Sentences Cleric To Double Life Imprisonment For Defiling, Impregnating Sisters
An Ikeja Sexual offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced a 51-year-old cleric, Nduka Anyanwu, to double life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two biological sisters in a church complex.
The Tide source reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye convicted the Lagos-based pastor of impregnating a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of whom have been delivered of babies.
Soladoye held that evidence of prosecution witnesses were believable and consistent.
She described the convict as morally-bankrupt.
The judge said that the police ought to have charged the parents of the victims/survivors alongside the convict.
She described the parents as irresponsible, saying that they encouraged the survivors to get defiled by the defendant.
“On several occasions, one of the survivors went back to the parents to complain about the conduct of the defendant. She was beaten and sent back to the defendant’s home.
“The prosecution has proved the ingredients of the offences against the morally-bankrupt defendant,” she said.
The judge held that the cleric should have his name written in the state’s Sexual Offenders Register.
According to Lagos State Government, Anyanwu committed the offences on Aug. 3, 2020, on Arowojobe St., Oshodi, Lagos State.
The prosecution team – Mr Olusola Soneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Adegoke – called five witnesses.
The witnesses are the survivors, their parents and a social worker.
The convict testified as the sole defence witness.
According to prosecution, Anyanwu defiled and impregnated the sisters on the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.
Elections: PWDs Demand Inclusion In Electoral Processes, Access To Polling Units
Network of Women with Disabilities (NWD), Tuesday, have demanded for inclusion in the electoral process at all levels and access to polling units nationwide.
The network, in collaboration with the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative(WRAPA) made the call during a walk and presentation of the charter of demand for women with disability to the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.
Hajiya Zainab Abdulrasheed, Programme Officer WRAPA, said the removal of any physical barrier faced by PWDs during election day and in the electoral processes would enable them vote in line with Nigeria’s polling system.
Abdulrasheed, stressed the need for election management bodies and other stakeholders to protects the rights of women and PWDs, urging them to include them in the implementation of electoral processes in Nigeria.
“Part of it is ensuring polling units are accessible for PWDs and be able to participate meaningfully during election to exercise their franchise or voting candidates of their choice.
“ And not be intimidated because inaccessibility of polling units can deter prospective voters from exercising their franchise.
“And this is the right time to promote PWDs especially women in the 2023 election and beyond.”
According to her, the rally exercise was to create more awareness and promote the rights and inclusion of PWDs in the forthcoming election.
She added that an abridged version of a charter of demands that spells out what the provisions of the laws of Nigeria in disabilities rights are pertaining to the PWDs, particularly women in the forthcoming elections was also launched to make their demands known.
“We came to create awareness on this purpose for all stakeholders to come on board and ensure that the forthcoming 2023 election and beyond have to be very inclusive of women with disabilities.
“ And to ensure that their rights are not infringed upon.
“ They should not be discriminated for any reasons, they should be part of any development and governance in any society where they may exist.
“That is why we are here for people to know that they have a rights to vote and be voted for.
“ This activity came at the right time towards the 2023 election, where we know that polling is about to take place and we hope INEC has put in place resources to ensure inclusiveness for PWDs and others alike,” she said.
Also, Ms Rose Daniels, Vice President, decried that women with disability have been relegated to the background in every sector, stressing the need for inclusion, which would empower them and contribute to national development.
“We want to be heard, To be included in the political sphere, we have capable women with disability who can run for offices and be voted for, to be in the parliament.
“We are demanding for our 10 per cent quota which I believe is not too much, to have our space in the national polity,” she said.
On her part, Ms Godiya John, Media and Communication Officer NWD, FCT Chapter, reiterated the need for inclusion of women with disability in all the affairs of the government, adding their right to inclusion should not be denied.
“All we are asking is inclusion in politics, governance, health, education. We are asking of inclusion, our rights to vote, rights to be voted for, rights to education, rights to gainful employment.
“We want government to include us in politics, we want them to know that there is so much ability in us, so much we can contribute to the political sphere of the government.
“ So, we are asking for inclusion, women generally are asking for just 35 per cent, but we are asking for only 10 per cent from government.
“When you empower a woman with disabilities, you empower the nation because most are mothers.
“We have been discriminated and abandoned, but when we are empowered it will go along way in the contribution of the development of the country,” she said.
Responding, Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Winifred Oyekunle, assured the group that issues tabled will be presented to the relevant authorities with a follow up action.
Oyekunle said, “be assured that your issues are always considered as your interest will be protected.
“The Attorney General will do his best as your message will get across and you will be happy with his decision,” she said. (NAN)
Bauchi Unveils Laws To Tackle Delay Tactics In Criminal Trial, Others
The amended Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJL) 2022 in Bauchi State will make tendencies for manipulation, through delay tactics in criminal trial impossible, The Tide source reports.
The Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Mr Aliyu Idris, made this known while unveiling the gazetted copies of the amended Violence Against Persons Prohibition Laws (VAPP) last Tuesday in Bauchi.
The permanent secretary said the amended laws has prohibit all forms of violence against persons.
It would be recalled that the amended VAPP laws was signed by the state Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed in 2022, to repeal the 2020 VAPP law.
He said also that the gazetted VAPP laws highlighted the definition of various forms of violence, protection for victims of criminalisation of harmful practices, among others.
“The law aimed to address all forms of Violence, including domestic, sexual and harmful traditional practices, discrimination against vulnerable Persons,” the permanent secretary said.
Idris, however, said that some of the innovations featured in the amended ACJL laws included the provisions for non custodial, remedial and restorative sentences.
Others are the provision for the time limit for issuance of legal advice and other directives to police from the Attorney General, the permanent secretary said.
Idris also explained that the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) was passed ACJL 2022.
He said ACJL became necessary as a result of the challenges and lacunae associated with the ACJL 2018.
“Some of the challenges of the previous enactment include the exclusion of magistrate courts in law and review sentences for offenses.
“Others are the need to harmonise the dual judicial and criminal justice that run concurrently in Bauchi state by replacing Customary Court’s with Shariah Court’s to strengthen Administration of Criminal Justice in the state,” the permanent secretary said.
Idris said that the ACJL 2022 would ensure that criminal justice was administered in a fair, efficient and effective manner in the state.
He said that the ACJL made some innovations which expanded the jurisdiction of Chief Magistrates to try rape cases.
The permanent secretary, however, called on the media practitioners to enlighten the general public on VAPP and ACJL laws in the state.
Also, the Chief Register, Bauchi State High Court, Mr Sublim Emmanuel, said the signing into law was not an easy task.
“In the case of Administration of Criminal Justice Law and Violence Against Persons Prohibition law, the repealed laws when assented to were perhaps said to be recent existing laws only in our status books.
“These laws only existed in the bookshelves of the Ministry of Justice as they could not be implemented after their assent.
“The major reasons in the legal cycle are primarily because of the multiple incurable defects associated with the laws.
“our Penal Code never saw the Right at amendment since September 30, 1940 when it was signed Into law,” he said.
The chief registrar said latest figures would give an idea of where the state was as a state in the administration of justice.
“About 2,416 cases were recorded out of which 184 were Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022,” Emmanuel said.
He said that from January to date, the state had registered 275 criminal cases and seven were GBV.
Mrs Amina Garuba, the Executive Director, Ikra Foundation for Women and Youth Development, an NGO working in Bauchi, appreciated the state government for gazetting the VAPP laws.
