Sports
Delta 2022: Bayelsa Offers Automatic Employment To Medallists
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced a reward package for athletes that represented the state at the 2022 National Sports Festival held at Asaba, Delta State.
Bayelsa placed a historic second behind Delta, surpassing its earlier best position of third recorded at the 2020 festival hosted by Edo State in 2022.
Governor Diri, who received the state’s contingent on Wednesday inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, recalled that Bayelsa won 109 gold, 104 silver and 87 bronze medals.
This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, and made available to Tidesports source , the governor announced N1 million each to individual gold medallists and N750, 000 each for team gold.
He also rewarded individual silver medallists with N500, 000 and N300, 000 went to team silver medallists, while individual bronze medallists got N300, 000 and N150, 000 for each team bronze medallist.
Coaches and secretaries of gold medal teams got N500, 000 each, while their assistants got N300, 000 each. Those in silver category got N300, 000 each and their assistants N200, 000.
The governor also rewarded non-medallists with N50, 000 each.
He also announced automatic employment for those yet to be employed in the state sports council and directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports to work out the modalities.
Sports
Napoli To Offer Osimhen €7m Yearly Contract
Napoli is prepared to break their wage structure to keep Victor Osimhen at the club and offer him a much bigger salary than he earns now, Tidesports source reports.
The Nigerian striker is having a great season at Napoli and has scored 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.
He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants next season, with multiple clubs across Europe believed to be interested in him.
According to reports in Italy, as reported by AreaNapoli, it has been claimed that Napoli are ready to break their wage structure to keep the striker beyond next summer.
They have a maximum salary limit of €3.5m per year for any player, but Napoli are prepared to make an exception for Osimhen.
The club are set to meet the forward’s representatives and offer him a contract worth up to €7m per season and Napoli believe it could help them convince Osimhen to stay on for at least one more season.
Although it is a huge contract offer by Serie A standards, Manchester United, who are keen to sign the Nigeria international, are in a position to offer him a lot more than that and Osimhen will surely want to test himself in the Premier League.
However, if he wants to leave, Napoli are likely to accept offers in the region of €120m for him next summer and with the remarkable form he is showing this season, there will be no shortage of suitors once the transfer window opens.
It is no surprise that the biggest clubs in Europe are eyeing the striker, as he is powerful, has pace and is a superb finisher with a career record of 80 goals in 171 outings, which is only expected to keep rising as he is still only 24.
Sports
We’ll Turn The Table Around In Subsequent Games – Nasarawa Coach
Nasarawa United Chief Coach, Abubakar Arikya, has assured fans and people of the State that they will turn the table round in their subsequent games in spite of their unimpressive performances in recent times.
The Solid Miners, as they are fondly called, lost 3-0 to visiting Akwa United on Sunday at the ongoing abridged 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week three game, at Jos International Stadium, Plateau State.
Coach Arikya said this in his post match interview with sports journalists and made available to Tidesports through the club’s Media Officer, Eche Amos, shortly after his side lost to Akwa United.
According to him, he accepted the outcome of the game in good faith and hoped to turn around the situation for better in subsequent matches.
“It’s never our making to lose any game, however, we accept the outcome in good faith with the hope of turning around the situation for better in subsequent games.
“The boys (players) played very well in the first-half and we had a lot of chances but could not convert them.
“But the game changed towards the closing stage of the first half and the second half wasn’t good for us.
“In all, it’s a day we have to forget in a hurry and move on,” Coach Arikya said.
As it is, Nasarawa United has suffered three straight loss in NPFL, as they lost to Enyimba, Abia Warriors and Akwa United but the technical crew still believed that they will record winnings in future.
Nasarawa United will Saturday pay visit to Gombe United to play one of the week four games in NPFL scheduled to hold at different match venues in the country.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
IMC Rules Out Postponement Of NPFL Matches
The Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has ruled that matches of the competition will run as scheduled to ensure a smooth conclusion of the season.
In a statement signed by the Committee’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, the IMC said it took the decision to avert disruption of the calendar, adding that it has already received “a raft of requests for fixtures rescheduling by a number of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs.”
The statement cited a directive from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which frowned at the deluge of requests seen as threatening the integrity of the NPFL.
“Consequent upon the directive of the NFF, there would be no more rescheduling of matches either for political or logistics reasons. The fixtures has to be strictly adhered to,” it said.
The IMC explained that the directive is in response to a chaotic demand for fixture changes that if not checked could undermine the values of the league.
The Committee advised clubs to ensure they honoured their upcoming fixtures in the league, which matchday three were concluded on Sunday, with two other fixtures in Ikenne and Port Harcourt coming up today.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Wike Donates N200m To Ariaria Traders
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Upstream Spending Will Rise To $485bn In 2023
-
News1 day ago
Rivers Health College Now Mobilises For NYSC
-
Ict/Telecom21 hours ago
Firm Calls For Partnership With FG On Bridge In Real Estate
-
Nation3 days ago
Abia Partners CCFNG On HIV Treatment
-
Business3 days ago
‘NNPC Spent $10bn On Fuel Subsidy In 2022’
-
News23 hours ago
Long-Hour Fasting, Danger To Kidney, NAFDAC Warns
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Set To Train 12,000 Teachers