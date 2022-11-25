News
Integrity Govs Accuse PDP’s Enemies Of Frustrating Quest For 202
The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the ‘Integrity Group’, have again, blamed some people, described as enemies of progress of frustrating the party’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.
They spoke last Wednesday’s night, when the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike led the governors of Benue, Samuel Ortom; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo, Seyi Makinde; to Abia State ahead of the flag-off of campaign of the state’s chapter of the PDP.
They were received on arrival by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who after the welcome formalities, organised a gala night for them in his country home, Umuobiakwa.
He treated them to delectable rich cultural performances, music rendition, dances, and comedy.
The Integrity Governors also had their session and danced.
Traditional Rulers of Obiakwa, led by the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke, made special presentation to the five governors.
Some of the items included traditional wrappers, warrior machetes plus prayers said on them.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Dr. Samuel Ortom, reiterated that they were committed members of the PDP.
He stressed that as governors of states controlled by the PDP, they were working assiduously while deploying political strategies, to make sure that the party secured victories in their states during the 2023 election.
“All our states from Abia to Rivers, Oyo to Enugu and Benue, all of us are PDP states, and we are very strong in these states, and we are committed to our party.
“We have teamed together to build this party to make it very strong and our intention was that we will take over governance in 2023 and build Nigeria again from bottom to top.”
Ortom noted the enormous encouragement, support and leadership that Wike has provided the group in its battle against forces that were frustrating the PDP from winning the 2023 election.
He said, the five governors were men of integrity who believe in equity, fairness and justice, and would never succumb to any intimidation.
“One notable person that has made this party what it is, is Wike. Since he joined PDP, he has never left PDP.
“In 2015, when I was denied the ticket, l left, went to APC, and grab the governor, came back to PDP, because PDP is home.
“So, we appreciate PDP. It is the platform we are working for in our various states. We are not going to be intimated. We appreciate the traditional rulers. You charged us not to be intimidated but stand for the truth. That is what we stand for.”
Ortom expressed regret that some of those who were part of the accord on the demand that the next Nigeria’s president should be a southerner eventually “chickened out.
“Unfortunately, enemies of progress came in; because one thing that we believed as men of integrity, as men who believed in equity, fairness and justice was our resolve.
“All of us and many others who chickened out, especially from the South, resolved that after eight years of rule in the North, we all know that in the unwritten Constitution of this country, it was only right for the sake of justice and equity that presidency should come from the South. And that is what we have stood for.”
Ortom said further, “Unfortunately, we have found ourselves where we are. But, we told ourselves, we are not going to leave the PDP. You cannot build a house, and when a snake creeps into your house, you abandon that house and run away to go and build another one”.
In his welcome address, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, explained that the Integrity Governors think, operate and execute their strategies and programmes in one accord.
He noted that beyond their states, which they support mutually ahead of the 2023 elections, they were beefing up firm support for the PDP in Cross River where the moral tenets of equity, fairness and justice were deeply rooted.
“We have come under serious attack and very serious propaganda from all quarters but we are undeterred. We are determined to stand firm for the truth, and soon, as the needful is done, I assure you that all of us will work assiduously to make sure that PDP wins election in 2023.”
Ikpeazu asserted that Nigeria was in dire strait and the Integrity Governors understood what should be done, which was why they were putting the right feet forward with a conviction that the country must be rescued.
“What we are preaching is not about our individual comfort but rather for you to see that we are saying the truth, laying a solid foundation for Nigerians today and for our children in the future.
“I am an incurable optimist and I believe that soon, the voice of reason will sound in the ears of those who are yet to realise and see the wisdom behind our position, and the things we are saying.”
News
We Get Petrol At N200 Per Litre From Depots, IPMAN Cries Out
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the ‘unsustainable’ price that the private depot owners sell the premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol in the country.
Speaking, yesterday, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, revealed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer of the commodity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, however, sell it for as high as N195 to N210 to independent marketers, which is not sustainable.
“Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners. It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.
“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” he noted.
The IPMAN official said depot owners give excuses such as the cost of transporting the product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar as reasons for the price hike.
Mustapha lamented that most Lagos depots are in a chaotic situation and marketers spend three days to load refined petrol that they are not supposed to spend more than three hours to lift.
He urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, saying the common man is at the receiving end.
For weeks, vehicle owners have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Lagos and Abuja.
Whilst many outlets are closed, the few open ones sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.
The supply shortage has led to long, gruelling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to the black market.
The situation has also worsened traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.
News
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked leaders of corporate organisations to build the capacity of Nigerian youths to be innovative and embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisations and the nation.
The president, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference (ADC), yesterday, in Lagos.
The ADC had as its theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.”
Buhari, noting that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, stressed the need for heads of organisations to harness technology to achieve effective governance.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing the necessary legal support and framework to support the entrenchment of good corporate governance practices across various sectors of the economy.
Buhari also pledged his commitment to supporting the IoD by giving the institute’s chartered bill the necessary consideration to enable it to achieve its mandate.
Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed, said the world was hit by a series of global crises which have affected the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Mohammed said technology and digitalisation would set the era of digital transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture and finance.
News
Nigeria Does Not Belong To North, Arewa Youths Tell Northern Elders
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria does not belong to the North ahead of the 2023 general election.
Apparently reacting to the recent interview granted by a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alh Sani Zango Daura, in which he called on the North to support a Northern candidate.
The AYCF, in a statement issued by its National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that supporting a southerner was clearly a demonstration of justice.
He noted that this was because Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023, because the Presidency cannot be hereditary and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”.
Shettima further said, however, that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general, saying that a “ little balancing was needed in position of our father Zangon Daura, more so when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.
The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasirel-Rufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice.
“Though we are not card-carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.
“We are aware, as well as our father ZangonDaura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners.
“We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President MuhammaduBuhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party. In the North, like our father ZangonDaura knows, promises are sacred and in fact a culture”.
It would be recalled that in a viral audio of AlhajiZangonDaura while addressing a group of youths, suggested that they should throw their weight behind a fellow Northerner for the presidency in 2023, citing historic and religious instances, something the AYCF said it believed was “overtaken by events, current realities, and the spirit of justice and fairness in the Nigerian project”.
