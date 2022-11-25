News
34 States Domesticate Child Rights Act
The Child Rights Act, which addresses issues including child abuse, child labour, forced marriage, and other challenges in Nigeria, has now been domesticated by 34 of the 36 states that make up the federation, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has disclosed.
She said the remaining two states which she refused to mention have given assurances that the Act will be domesticated in their states before the year runs out.
The proposed law named “The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015)” had been domesticated by just 13 states as of 2019, raising concerns in government and child rights circles.
“We have made progress on the domestication of the Child’s Right Act 2003. When I assumed office, we had only 12 states that have domesticated the Child’s Right Act and without the Act, we cannot achieve our desire of educating female children.
“With the Child’s right Act, the girl child is guaranteed to be in school up to senior secondary school, minimum when she will be about 17-18 years and by then, she would have crossed the early marriage stage,” she added.
Tallen, who appeared at the 59th edition of the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said the outcome is a result of active advocacy to ensure that all states key into the initiative.
The minister said she had personally met with key stakeholders and speakers of State Houses of Assembly to stress the need for them to pass the bill into law for their governors to assent to.
Tallen said: “We go to the traditional rulers, we go to community leaders, we go to religious leaders, and we go to the state assemblies.”
She also noted the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari provided in the effort to have all states domesticate the act, complemented by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the Forum of First Ladies.
The minister said cases of Gender Base Violence is on the increase daily and urged men to join the fight against the scorch, saying it was the reason the UN system instituted the He4She slogan and decorated Nigerian leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who believe without women they cannot get it right.
“As I said the world is now taking the face of a woman and is addressing gender balance. Without having more women at the decision table, we can never get it right. Once we have women, the difference will be clear because men cannot know it all, and that was why woman was created by God. So, ignoring women is going against the will of God.”
She disclosed that as of November 22, 2022,out of 11,053 reported gender-based violence, 401 ended in fatality, 33 perpetrators have been convicted, 592 cases have been closed, while 3,507 cases are still open.
“We have a total of 11, 053 cases of gender-based violence reported, fatal cases, 401, closed cases, 592, very sad and we had only 33 persons convicted for this deadly act and that is unacceptable and that is why we are calling on the justice system to act fast on cases of gender-based violence because justice delayed is justice denied,” Tallen stated.
The minister also disclosed that under Nigeria for Women Project, supported by World Bank over N3billion has been disbursed to 67,358 women beneficiaries.
She added that A total number of 6,142 beneficiaries from the eight pilot States have profited from the disbursement of the National Women Empowerment Fund (NAWEF), a micro-credit intervention Fund to provide loans up to N100,000.00 to women in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.
The beneficiary states are Abia State – 644; Adamawa State – 791;AkwaIbom State – 939;Borno State 1,074;Jigawa State – 442;Nasarawa State – 388;Osun State – 174; and Yobe State – 1,690.
The minister, who emphasized that girl child education is key in all societies, used the occasion to call on parents to ensure that they train their girls to at least secondary school level before giving them out for marriage.
“The education of the girl child is key to the ministry without education, you can’t get it right. Education is top on our agenda and that is why we work hand in hand with the Ministry of Education because that is what will equip the woman for life.
“Without education, we will not have women representing us at the international level. Without that, Amina Mohammed wouldn’t have been there making us proud at the UN, likewise, Dr NgoziOkonlo-Iweala would not have been at the World Trade Organization.
“I’m happy because the President of Nigeria, MuhammaduBuhari has insisted that every Nigerian child deserves to be educated especially the girl child. When you educate a woman, you educate the family and society at large but when you educate a man, you are educating a single person,” she said.
News
We Get Petrol At N200 Per Litre From Depots, IPMAN Cries Out
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the ‘unsustainable’ price that the private depot owners sell the premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol in the country.
Speaking, yesterday, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, revealed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer of the commodity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, however, sell it for as high as N195 to N210 to independent marketers, which is not sustainable.
“Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners. It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.
“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” he noted.
The IPMAN official said depot owners give excuses such as the cost of transporting the product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar as reasons for the price hike.
Mustapha lamented that most Lagos depots are in a chaotic situation and marketers spend three days to load refined petrol that they are not supposed to spend more than three hours to lift.
He urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, saying the common man is at the receiving end.
For weeks, vehicle owners have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Lagos and Abuja.
Whilst many outlets are closed, the few open ones sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.
The supply shortage has led to long, gruelling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to the black market.
The situation has also worsened traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.
News
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked leaders of corporate organisations to build the capacity of Nigerian youths to be innovative and embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisations and the nation.
The president, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference (ADC), yesterday, in Lagos.
The ADC had as its theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.”
Buhari, noting that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, stressed the need for heads of organisations to harness technology to achieve effective governance.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing the necessary legal support and framework to support the entrenchment of good corporate governance practices across various sectors of the economy.
Buhari also pledged his commitment to supporting the IoD by giving the institute’s chartered bill the necessary consideration to enable it to achieve its mandate.
Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed, said the world was hit by a series of global crises which have affected the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Mohammed said technology and digitalisation would set the era of digital transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture and finance.
News
Nigeria Does Not Belong To North, Arewa Youths Tell Northern Elders
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria does not belong to the North ahead of the 2023 general election.
Apparently reacting to the recent interview granted by a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alh Sani Zango Daura, in which he called on the North to support a Northern candidate.
The AYCF, in a statement issued by its National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that supporting a southerner was clearly a demonstration of justice.
He noted that this was because Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023, because the Presidency cannot be hereditary and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”.
Shettima further said, however, that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general, saying that a “ little balancing was needed in position of our father Zangon Daura, more so when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.
The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasirel-Rufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice.
“Though we are not card-carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.
“We are aware, as well as our father ZangonDaura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners.
“We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President MuhammaduBuhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party. In the North, like our father ZangonDaura knows, promises are sacred and in fact a culture”.
It would be recalled that in a viral audio of AlhajiZangonDaura while addressing a group of youths, suggested that they should throw their weight behind a fellow Northerner for the presidency in 2023, citing historic and religious instances, something the AYCF said it believed was “overtaken by events, current realities, and the spirit of justice and fairness in the Nigerian project”.
