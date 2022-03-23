Opinion
That Bill On Women Right To Own Property
The clamour for women to own property in their father’s house as captured and so titled, before the Rivers State House of Assembly is thought-provoking and a source of concern to objective minds.
In the Christian faith where marriage is adjudged sacrosanct and is viewed from the perspective of God —the originator, the mere thought of giving right to own property to women in their father’s house without an objective and clear cut analysis on the category of women it is aimed at, is to say the least very nauseating.
The reason is not far-fetched. Women by divine design are created for men to be married out of their families.
Adam and Eve’s relationship is a prototype of the ideal marriage where a couple in matrimonial alliance should engage in the life long relationship to the exclusion of all other humans, including father and mother of both parents “for better and for worse until death do us part”. The essence is to avoid all distractions capable of encumbering a seamless operation of the family.
Already, the family is the most endangered human institution because it is the prime target of the devil’s onslaught against humanity. It is instructive to state that aside salvation-for Christains indeed- the next thing that the devil is determined to destroy is the family.
That is why people should commit to strengthen the family and its values. A failed family will inevitably produce a failed society. Aside its veritable role as the primary agency of socialisation, the family is the heart beat of God designed to drive the Kingdom project of the Great Commission.
The feminist bill of giving right to a woman in her father’s house in a Christian context, seems to negate the concept of marriage in a subjective view as a Christian.
Without argument, every child, male or female deserves to be treated equally, and given rights due them. However the yearning for the recognition of women’s rights should be viewed beyond the protection of their right. Such demand can also translate to apathy and failed marital relationship. Like the constitutional provision that gives equal rights to children born out of wedlock and products of marriage, is capable of promoting perversion of marriage and promiscuity so it is feared that the property right bill for women, is not without negative effects on families and society.
Agreed that “Change”, according to a philosopher, Permedis, “is the only thing that is permanent”. Life is not static, so the dynamics of life demands a corresponding response from society. If humans who are operators of the institutions of society must remain relevant, cultural values are not absolute. They are relative and subject to change where and when the people deem it necessary, provided such values do not have moral and ethical implications. And provided the change will not translate to infraction over time.
The bill on the right for women to own property in their father’s house appears to be good on face value if we will defined and the gray areas addressed.
However, if passed into law with the ambiguity that beclouds it, the law will have far reaching negative consequences on marriage, matrimonial families and the society.
The concept of marriage originated from God. And God designed that husband and wife relationship must be to the exclusion of all others devoid of any external influence and interferences.
To reinforce this truth the Bible states “….for this reason shall a man leave his father and mother and cleave to the wife and both shall remain one”.
The concept of marriage is rooted in indivisibility. The husband and wife are seen as one indivisible entity, hence the subsequent injunction, “therefore, what God has joined together, no man should put asunder”
Biologically, every woman is born into a family but at marriage, a woman becomes a member of the family of the husband with complete right and privileges accruing to her.
The principle also applies in church membership. It is believed that a woman’s place of worship Is determined by the husband’s place of worship. So a woman does not have a permanent worship place until she is married.
The idea is to strengthen the marriage institution which is the bedrock and basic unit of any society.
The right to own private property is fundamental. And there is nothing wrong if a married woman jointly owns property with her husband. The husband and wife married according to custom and law (marriage statutes) are one and joint ownership of property subsists even at the death of either spouse.
While it is necessary to protect women from abuses by some men who do not understand the value of a woman, the sponsor(s) of the bill on the right of women to own property in their father’s house should clearly define the category of women. Is it single women who of no fault of theirs are not married so elect to remain in their father’s house instead of living in pleasure and waywardness? Is it women who are divorced as a result of irreconcilable differences, so they chose to return to their father’s house? Or is it women who have no male sibling to protect their father’s heritage at the event of death as was the case of Zelophadad’s daughters whose father had no male child so they demanded that their father should be given land. And God granted their request?
If these were the categories of women the bill seeks to protect, then it is welcome. But if it includes even the married women then the bill leaves much to be desired and a bad taste in the mouth.
This is because the bill negates the core concept of marriage of “exclusiveness for unity of the family”.
Married women should rather be encouraged to invest their time and resources in building their matrimonial homes.
Beyond the lofty and laudable ideas and vision of the sponsors, the bill if passed into law can divide or distract the attention of married women from their husband’s home, create a sense of disloyalty and lack of submission to their husband. Wife’s submission and husband’s love are key ingredients for a successful marriage.
The act is also likely to unintentionally and covertly advocate for the Father’s House Option” or alternative in marriage. It gives the woman a soft landing to return to her father’s house just in case marriage failed.
This is potentially dangerous for a society that is fraught with several challenges of marriage including divorce, separation and uneasy calm.
By: Igbiki Benibo
Admonition To Nigerian Youth
There are two things to aim at in life: first, to get what you want and, after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. – William Bollitho.
With 2023 as an election year in Nigeria, there are indica
tions that prior to the proposed elections, some hard and trying experiences would feature across the nation. To say that the scrambles for political power are deadly activities in Nigeria, is an understatement. It is also true to say that majority of those who engage in such do-or-die activities are largely those who place little value on noble ideals and the sanctity of human life. Thus, prior to elections, there are usually increasing cases of ritual murders and missing persons. Perusal of police crime records and statistics would confirm this assertion.
Before the occurrence of serious upheavals, a few persons are usually permitted to foresee the shape of things to come. Some of such persons may be moved by the disturbing features of what they foresee, to warn the public to be more cautious and mindful of what they do and who they associate with. In this case, such admonition goes largely to Nigerian youth, especially those who have a habit of staying out late at night. Specifically, female youths are at greater risk of being used for ritual purposes.
Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), English novelist and poet, would tell us that: “The female of the species is more deadly than the male”. The “more deadly” nature of the female species arises from the proclivity to preserve life even at the cost of personal sacrifices. This accounts for why virgins or young women feature more in ritual sacrifices.
Like the weird sisters of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, ritualists win ambitious power seekers to their harm, and like the instruments of darkness, win those who consult them with honest trifles, and then betray them to deepest consequences. The irony of power is that in the process of scrambling to get it, many prospects open up, but after the deeds to grab it have been done, then the consequences begin to appear, with an option to make more sacrifices, almost endlessly. Thus, like an aphrodisiac or an addiction, power gotten through blood, continues to demand endless sacrifices.
Getting into the deeper waters of political power is like taking a sweet but highly intoxicating wine. It becomes difficult to know when fair becomes foul, and foul fair. In the case of Nigerian politics, activities of supporters, financiers and party thugs often place the power seeker in a dilemma whereby a lot of crooked things can be done for his sake without him ordering or knowing about it. Any honest Nigerian politician would confess to a number of ugly things being done to put him in power, but without him knowing when such things were done. The price for this system of getting into power is the phenomenon of power holders becoming hostages to those who “made sacrifices” to place them in power.
“Sacrifices” made by political party barons, supporters and thugs constitute the dark side of politics, whereby such sacrifices range from financial support, to other unspeakable atrocities. Such unspeakable atrocities can include shopping for human parts for the witches’ brew. Those who know how pervasive the phenomenon of cultism is in Nigeria would know that rituals for political power go along with unspeakable atrocities. Once blood is involved, there is hardly an end in blood-letting activities.
Therefore, the admonition to Nigerian youth, as 2023 electioneering activities start, is a serious warning that the months ahead are dangerous for those who keep late nights. Crime statistics and records show that a larger percentage of violent crimes are committed during the period of darkness and in lonely places. Increasing cases of indecent assaults on women, including girls under the age of 18, have to do with some abnormality associated with cultism and rituals connected with unspeakable atrocities undertaken for power or money. Apart from indecent assaults, removal of vital body parts of the female sex are meant to serve ritual purposes.
Pitifully, some of the ritualists who demand or make use of human parts include those who claim to be pastors and prophetesses. There had been cases where placentas of women who gave birth to baby-girls are demanded and paid for, and at the end traced to “pastors who use placenta for pepper soup”.
From burglary and armed robbery to ritual murder and cultism, young men and women are involved, including some who have university education. Excuses of joblessness cannot justify such engagements. Rather, the company that an individual keeps can have corrupting influences. It is a pity that some of the youths who participate in unspeakable atrocities include children of respectable and highly placed parents. With the influence of money and connections, some parents get their erring children off the records of criminality.
This article is not meant to be an indictment on Nigerian youth, or trace the causes of growing cases of abnormalities in the society. Rather, it is a warning that there are increasing temptations capable of luring unsuspecting youths into acts that would be detrimental to their well-being. Apart from cultism and quick wealth, youths are exposed to a number of ideas, creeds and doctrines which may look noble on the surface but whose ultimate effects they may be unable to handle alone. There are some global organisations using electronic media to lure unsuspecting youths into various activities whose end results can be hard to handle.
Surely, there are a large number of Nigerians who are not themselves, but who from time to time can behave in strange ways. Apart from occult practices, youths can be lured into making certain experiments or taking certain combination of foods and concoctions which can alter their behavioural patterns. Locally, there is the possibility of being lured into political activities by some power hustlers, which can lead to a point of taking an oath of loyalty, with money serving as an appetiser. At the end of the day an unsuspecting youth may find himself doing things he did not bargain for.
From using firearms to carry out deeds of infamy, youths stand the risk of investing their loyalty where the promises given at the beginning turn out to be deceptive. More importantly is the need to be cautious and mindful of personal security, with regard to falling into the hands of ritual killers, for power purposes. Both ritual killers and kidnappers carry out their deeds mostly during dark periods. Staying home with parents at night can reduce the risk anyone can encounter outside.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Miss Cell As Hard Sell
For about eleven days now, the mainstream and social media in Nigeria have been awash with news of the emergence of Miss Chidinma Ojukwu as winner of the Miss Cell 2022 beauty pageant at the female section of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.
Chidinma is the 21-year old 300-level mass communication student of the University of Lagos currently in detention at the Kirikiri maximum security prison while undergoing trial at a Lagos High Court for a confessed but later recanted crime of stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Michael Usifo Ataga, on June 15 last year.
The pageant which was reportedly staged to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day has attracted commendations and condemnations from far and wide, with some even suggesting that the young woman was being sponsored by a randy bigwig in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
But according to Francis Enohore, spokesman of NCoS, in his speech during the occasion, the beauty contest was part of the activities the correctional service facility used to ensure that inmates were kept in sound and good spirit. The other events include cooking, tailoring and make-up competitions.
He seemed to draw support from some commentators who tried to remind Nigerians of how, in the past, people always decried the poor state of the nation’s prisons and the harsh treatment of inmates. So, they had wondered why anyone would still complain now that there is visible re-orientation of staff alongside improvements in these facilities and the welfare of prisoners.
There were also those who upheld Chidinma’s right to participate in the pageant since she was only an accused and still entitled to every privilege until the courts pronounce otherwise.
However, these arguments appeared to be tough sells to several other social media respondents, including Reno Omokiri – a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan – who wondered if the incarcerated Unilag student had ‘a prison official zaddy who she is making happy, because the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison’.
He said that prison was a place where convicted felons were punished and rehabilitated; and equally wondered how relatives and friends of the slain Ataga would feel seeing their loved one’s suspected murderer prancing about as a beauty queen in prison.
Almost in the same vein, others had asked why, as a suspected criminal, Chidinma was recently brought to court in a cab instead of the usual prison vehicle (Black Maria) and even without handcuffs. Why this VIP treatment which some of the nation’s top political leaders hardly got when being tried for less grievous offences?
While expressing surprise at the presence of many beautiful young ladies at the Lagos prison, some critics had condemned the conduct of such beauty competition for prison inmates as it was capable of encouraging criminality in society.
Well, even as I admit that the new operational model for the nation’s penitentiaries is way beyond my ken, I want to believe that whoever is advising or trying to project Miss Ojukwu in this manner may not be doing her any good. Whether as an awaiting trial person or a convict already serving term, the prison environment should be seen as a place for sober reflection and certainly not a funfest rendezvous.
Cooking, dressmaking and make-up competition I can understand; but a televised beauty pageant in prison? No, sir! Why would prison officials want to secure a ‘sound and good spirit’ for an inmate while further aggravating a bereaved family or community after they would have viewed such pageant on television?
Again, a beauty queen should be a role model, especially somebody whose contemporaries and the younger generation could look up to as to finger the turns for them. Honestly, I still cannot fathom how this would work in a prison set-up. Who, except a hardened jail bird, would wish to toe the steps of a murder, kidnap or armed robbery suspect, no matter the extent of their beauty and elegance?
For the attainment of a sound and good spirit, I think only little else can seem to work like the combination of good feeding, physical exercise, daily prayers and access to legal representation. It hardly would come from the wearing of skimpy attire and parading half nude before a panel of some rutting judges.
And if I may ask, how come everyone appears not to have known about this Miss Cell event until now if indeed the show has been a long established pastime at Kirikiri, as claimed by Enohore? Or is the Chidinma factor responsible for the media blitz which the event is getting? In which case, the said contest would still have attracted sensational headlines if she had crashed out or brought up the rear.
Lacking in any moral lesson or achievement, the prison event should not be associated with the IWD in order not to taint the day set aside to highlight and discuss serious issues confronting women globally.
To effectively sell the idea behind it, if at all, the pageant’s organisers surely need to invent a noble explanation than the balderdash they have touted so far.
Dear reader, this may be the last edition of Write Angle as today marks my disengagement from the Rivers State Civil Service. Many thanks and God’s blessings to you for keeping faith with the column while it lasted. Cheers!
By: Ibelema Jumbo
