Admonition To Nigerian Youth

There are two things to aim at in life: first, to get what you want and, after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. – William Bollitho.

With 2023 as an election year in Nigeria, there are indica

tions that prior to the proposed elections, some hard and trying experiences would feature across the nation. To say that the scrambles for political power are deadly activities in Nigeria, is an understatement. It is also true to say that majority of those who engage in such do-or-die activities are largely those who place little value on noble ideals and the sanctity of human life. Thus, prior to elections, there are usually increasing cases of ritual murders and missing persons. Perusal of police crime records and statistics would confirm this assertion.

Before the occurrence of serious upheavals, a few persons are usually permitted to foresee the shape of things to come. Some of such persons may be moved by the disturbing features of what they foresee, to warn the public to be more cautious and mindful of what they do and who they associate with. In this case, such admonition goes largely to Nigerian youth, especially those who have a habit of staying out late at night. Specifically, female youths are at greater risk of being used for ritual purposes.

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), English novelist and poet, would tell us that: “The female of the species is more deadly than the male”. The “more deadly” nature of the female species arises from the proclivity to preserve life even at the cost of personal sacrifices. This accounts for why virgins or young women feature more in ritual sacrifices.

Like the weird sisters of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, ritualists win ambitious power seekers to their harm, and like the instruments of darkness, win those who consult them with honest trifles, and then betray them to deepest consequences. The irony of power is that in the process of scrambling to get it, many prospects open up, but after the deeds to grab it have been done, then the consequences begin to appear, with an option to make more sacrifices, almost endlessly. Thus, like an aphrodisiac or an addiction, power gotten through blood, continues to demand endless sacrifices.

Getting into the deeper waters of political power is like taking a sweet but highly intoxicating wine. It becomes difficult to know when fair becomes foul, and foul fair. In the case of Nigerian politics, activities of supporters, financiers and party thugs often place the power seeker in a dilemma whereby a lot of crooked things can be done for his sake without him ordering or knowing about it. Any honest Nigerian politician would confess to a number of ugly things being done to put him in power, but without him knowing when such things were done. The price for this system of getting into power is the phenomenon of power holders becoming hostages to those who “made sacrifices” to place them in power.

“Sacrifices” made by political party barons, supporters and thugs constitute the dark side of politics, whereby such sacrifices range from financial support, to other unspeakable atrocities. Such unspeakable atrocities can include shopping for human parts for the witches’ brew. Those who know how pervasive the phenomenon of cultism is in Nigeria would know that rituals for political power go along with unspeakable atrocities. Once blood is involved, there is hardly an end in blood-letting activities.

Therefore, the admonition to Nigerian youth, as 2023 electioneering activities start, is a serious warning that the months ahead are dangerous for those who keep late nights. Crime statistics and records show that a larger percentage of violent crimes are committed during the period of darkness and in lonely places. Increasing cases of indecent assaults on women, including girls under the age of 18, have to do with some abnormality associated with cultism and rituals connected with unspeakable atrocities undertaken for power or money. Apart from indecent assaults, removal of vital body parts of the female sex are meant to serve ritual purposes.

Pitifully, some of the ritualists who demand or make use of human parts include those who claim to be pastors and prophetesses. There had been cases where placentas of women who gave birth to baby-girls are demanded and paid for, and at the end traced to “pastors who use placenta for pepper soup”.

From burglary and armed robbery to ritual murder and cultism, young men and women are involved, including some who have university education. Excuses of joblessness cannot justify such engagements. Rather, the company that an individual keeps can have corrupting influences. It is a pity that some of the youths who participate in unspeakable atrocities include children of respectable and highly placed parents. With the influence of money and connections, some parents get their erring children off the records of criminality.

This article is not meant to be an indictment on Nigerian youth, or trace the causes of growing cases of abnormalities in the society. Rather, it is a warning that there are increasing temptations capable of luring unsuspecting youths into acts that would be detrimental to their well-being. Apart from cultism and quick wealth, youths are exposed to a number of ideas, creeds and doctrines which may look noble on the surface but whose ultimate effects they may be unable to handle alone. There are some global organisations using electronic media to lure unsuspecting youths into various activities whose end results can be hard to handle.

Surely, there are a large number of Nigerians who are not themselves, but who from time to time can behave in strange ways. Apart from occult practices, youths can be lured into making certain experiments or taking certain combination of foods and concoctions which can alter their behavioural patterns. Locally, there is the possibility of being lured into political activities by some power hustlers, which can lead to a point of taking an oath of loyalty, with money serving as an appetiser. At the end of the day an unsuspecting youth may find himself doing things he did not bargain for.

From using firearms to carry out deeds of infamy, youths stand the risk of investing their loyalty where the promises given at the beginning turn out to be deceptive. More importantly is the need to be cautious and mindful of personal security, with regard to falling into the hands of ritual killers, for power purposes. Both ritual killers and kidnappers carry out their deeds mostly during dark periods. Staying home with parents at night can reduce the risk anyone can encounter outside.

By: Bright Amirize

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.