Oil & Energy
Airlines Ration Flight Over High Operations Cost …May Further Increase Flight Tickets Prices
Sequel to high cost of aviation fuel, otherwise known as ‘Jet A1’ in the aviation industry, and other operational challenges, some airlines at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have begun to ration flight movements in order to curtail losses.
The Tide’s check has shown that some of the airlines that operate daily now operate twice weekly, while some have expunged afternoon flight operations.
Findings showed that the United Nigeria Airline that operates daily flight to Abuja and Lagos from Port Harcourt, has rescheduled its operations to only Mondays and Wednesdays
Also, the Aero Contractors Airline no longer operate daily flight as it used to, while Ibom Air has also stopped its daily afternoon Abuja flight operations.
Efforts made to contact some key officials of these airlines for comments on the matter revealed that some of them were out of Port Harcourt for some other engagements.
Meanwhile, an official of the United Nigeria Airline, who wanted to be ananymous, disclosed to The Tide that the rationing of their flight was because of the current challenges of higher cost of operations.
Apart from the aviation fuel, other charges like parking fees, and landing charges by aviation agencies have made their airline to focus on airports where they have advantages.
The United Nigeria Airline officer also hinted that one of their aircraft has gone for maintenance in Morocco, while other aircrafts now focus on their major areas of operations, adding that only one of the aircraft is set aside to cover all other airports, including Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile, there is apprehension among air travellers that the flight ticket may further increase from N50,000 minimum to N120,000, following which some travellers have said they would resort to travel by road.
The Airline Operators Association has threatened that tickets might increase to N120,000, if nothing was done about the Jet A1.
By Corlins Walter
NASTOGRN Partner NSCDC, Commission Anti-Vandalism/ Anti-Bunkering Volunteers Corps
National Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers of Nigeria (NASTOGRN) in collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned NASTOGRN volunteers operations aimed at sensitising the youth against illegal refining, distribution and retailing of gas and petroleum products across Rivers State and other flashpoint States in Nigeria.
National President of NASTOGRN, King Onyeche Promise Obinna, performed the commissioning ceremony at the Community Secondary School, Ulakwo II, Etche Local Government Area of the State.
Speaking at the event, the NASTOGRN’s National President charged the youths to be focused and committed to the rules of engagement and avoid acts that are capable of tarnishing the image of NASTOGRN.
The King, a Professor of Engineering, however, commended the youths for thier resolve to rally round NASTOGRN in strengthening its collaboration with NSCDC and assured them of his undivided attention towards fulfilling their goals.
Obinna hinted that the exercise would be replicated across the 23 local government areas of the State and other oil producing communities in the nation with a view to reducing oil theft to its barest minimum.
In attendance were representatives of NSCDC, Rivers State Command, the Ahoada NSCDC Area Commandant and Etche Divisional Officer.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Cooking Gas Price Rises Again After Decline
Prices of liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, are again on the rise after declining at the beginning of the year.
The NUPENG branch of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association has decried the increase of cooking gas prices across the country.
Current market prices revealed an increment of up to N1,000 for 12.5kg, and N80 for 1kg within the last two weeks.
Within Lagos and neighbouring states, 12.5kg is now being sold for N8,500 from N7,500, while in Northern, Southeast, and South-South, the price has increased to N9,000/N9,500 from N8,000/N8,500.
Depots prices also increased significantly as 20 metric tons of cooking gas is now being sold for N11 million as against N10 million.
Chairman of the Association, Chika Michael Umude, described the situation as worrisome, noting that the increase of the product is now on a daily basis in both depots and retail outlets.
In a statement obtained by SweetCrude, Umudu said “the union, therefore expects the government to come up with clear policy direction for the development of LPG in the country to forestall the ugly situation.
“LPG as a clean energy has steadily been embraced by low income earning Nigerians in the last seven years against previous years when it was seen as the preserve of the rich.
“The branch union considers as an irony that such price rises are happening at the time when government is, through policy statements, assuring Nigerians of adequate supply of the product at affordable prices”, he said.
Recall that between December 2020 and early months of 2021, the government through its various programmes launched gas expansion programme often tagged “Gas Decade” aimed at not only making LPG available to all Nigerian homes irrespective of income level but also to expand the use of gas for other purposes such as automobile and public/private electric generation.
He explained that enabling infrastructure would have been in place before the launch of ‘Gas Decade’ initiatives in 2020.
“This is not equally good at this time when efforts should be at the top gear to expand the use of LPG in the country as a means of reducing environmental pollution, deforestation and desertification.
“The union, therefore, charges the government to revisit its gas expansion programme and to involve all stakeholders in the process. The branch union also decries the situation where gas produced in Nigeria is priced in dollars.
“Similarly, the branch union believes that more local production should be encouraged to minimize if not to eliminate importation,” he said.
Umudu also noted that the branch union considers as unfortunate a situation where major marketers, including the IOCs, are prioritizing retailing and related activities against their expected major role which is production.
“This is in essence killing mass employment and local participation in the sector. No economy grows where small local enterprises are not encouraged.
“It is, therefore, expected that major marketers in the sector should concentrate in high capital/technology investments such as LPG production and establishment of tank farms which would boost the country’s economy and create employment.
“This is against the trend in the last 15 years when retailing and other ‘briefcase’ business activities have been prioritized by the major companies to the detriment of small businesses and supply stability. This is because it has been proven beyond every reasonable doubt that absence of adequate product is the bane of the LPG development in the country,” he said.
‘OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent oil prices soaring and could soon deprive oil markets of more than four million barrels of Russian oil.
For decades, OPEC has been looked upon in times of crisis to stabilise oil markets, and in the coming weeks, it is likely the cartel will be called upon again.
While it is widely believed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have some spare capacity, OPEC’s real spare capacity has remained the cartel’s best-kept secret.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and, if stability doesn’t return soon, that could have serious geopolitical consequences for OPEC members. The pre-invasion hydrocarbon markets were almost in equilibrium, as stable global economic growth combined with rational management strategies from the OPEC+ alliance to balance markets.
Despite a global pandemic that disrupted the global economy for two years, energy markets had managed to return to a level of relative stability. Some were even predicting a post-Covid order in which OPEC+ would experience an era of strong influence and power.
Today, the OPEC+ alliance appears to be hanging by a thread as Russia faces an economic crisis on the back of sanctions imposed in response to its invasion. The ongoing shift inside OECD countries, especially the EU, the UK, and the U.S., to wean themselves off Russian energy supplies, is dramatic and could prove to be influential in isolating Russia from the wider energy market.
At a time when global oil and gas markets were already facing some supply issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine really threw fuel on the fire. Western energy-dependent countries are now calling on others to increase oil and gas production and exports not only to quell the global thirst for energy but also to counter the rapid rise in prices.
All eyes are on OPEC, as the oil exporters group, some call it an oil cartel, is considered the only viable option in the short term to supply more. Until now, all calls from Washington, London, and Brussels appear to have fallen on deaf ears.
In a seemingly desperate move to influence OPEC’s leaders, British PM Boris Johnson flew to Saudi Arabia, officially to discuss possible investment agreements, but mainly to push for additional oil volumes from the Kingdom.
During meetings with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the defacto ruler of the Kingdom, and his counterpart, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Johnson pushed for additional oil supplies, while also discussing Western sanctions on Russia. The Prime Ministers’ efforts, however, have been met with silence, no new energy promises have been made by either party.
According to Johnson, when asked about a potential change in OPEC’s production strategies, MBS and MBZ both made it clear that they understand the need for stability in the global oil and gas markets.
The real answer from both OPEC leaders was very clear indeed, at this moment they will not change their production and export strategies and they will not endanger their strong relationships with Russia’s leader Putin. These responses were not particularly surprising for analysts.
OPEC has always prided itself on maintaining a healthy spare production capacity in order to influence oil markets. For decades, OPEC producers have been the center of attention for traders, importers, and financial analysts, and have always been considered the ultimate resource for energy in case of a global crisis. Saudi Arabia, and lately also Abu Dhabi, have been seen as the ultimate swing-producers that clients could rely on if a sudden geopolitical or technical issue were to occur blocking potential suppliers.
The Kingdom is still seen as the ultimate swing-producer, holding a spare capacity of between 1.2-2.1 million bpd. In the last couple of years, Abu Dhabi’s upstream expansion has pushed it into a position of being a swing producer, with 0.6-1.2 million bpd.
Riyadh’s geopolitical power position is directly related to this theoretical production capacity, as it mitigates the removal of Iran or Venezuela from oil markets. Abu Dhabi’s extra volumes are becoming increasingly important in such a tight oil market. Before the pandemic, US shale companies were also seen as swing producers, even if their long-term production capacity differed.
Since the end of the pandemic (which was the first time that global analysts seemed to understand that the market was heading towards a supply crisis), the market has had to reassess this narrative of spare capacity.
The lack of new oil and gas investment and discoveries in recent decades has left oil markets drastically unprepared for such a shortage. Some have warned that part of the current OPEC+ export strategy is based on internal capacity constraints.
In a market that was slowly recovering from major demand destruction, OPEC members could hide their domestic production constraints behind the facade of a conservative production policy.
Now, with Russia in crisis and an oil shortage looming, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other members will need to put their money were their mouth is. If they fail to act now, rumors about a lack of spare production capacity will become increasingly believable.
Current analysis already indicates that most OPEC producers are incapable of increasing production. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to have higher capacity, but the current silence from both players is not going to instill confidence in observers.
A possible reality is hovering on the horizon in which 4+ million Russian oil barrels are stuck on Russian soil and the market is unable to find a substitute for them. If Saudi Arabia and the UAE are not able to supply that much-needed 2-3 million bpd to Western markets, oil prices will soar to unseen heights.
A potential failure to find a swing-producer would not only lead to a real energy price crisis but would also undermine the current strategic power OPEC holds. Geopolitically, OPEC producers’ attractiveness to others (financial markets, manufacturers, and investors, but also defense/security) is linked to their oil and gas supply capabilities. Without this, the entire geopolitical equation will change.
OPEC Production Capacity
Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait have four million bpd of spare capacity – in 3-6 months
By: Cyril Widdershoven
Widershoven reports for Oilprice.com
