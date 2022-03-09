Business
SMEs can Leverage Technology To Thrive – Experts
Experts in the business sec tor have reiterated the need for Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) to digitise their structures to explore available loan facilities by different banks.
The SMEs, who currently experience the challenge of access to finance, were urged to simplify their process in data gathering and information analysis to get captured.
At a virtual event in Monday, organised by Sparkle Microfinance Bank, the experts said small businesses do not usually have the capacity and expertise to create and maintain proper documentations and financial records at the level and in a manner that would show transparency and efficiency for financiers to extend credits to them.
Chief Executive Officer, Flour Mills Nigeria, Boye Olusanya, said, “I think that the major challenge for SMEs is book-keeping and financial records. If this is resolved, I believe that financiers would be able to step forward and support SMEs.”
Olusanya stated that financial literacy is a priority, adding that most SMEs want to build trust and need to experience the value that the Fintechs and other players in the financial ecosystem will bring to the table.
Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, in his part, said there is abundant data between telecommunication and banks for SMEs but what is needed is collaboration.
Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University, Nneka Okekearu, said all SMEs should understand their business very well and realise that activity and profitability are two different things.
According to Okekearu, there is a need for the banking sector to create more innovations for entrepreneurs in access to financial literacy and access to market.
Senior Vice President, CEMEA, Visa, Otto Williams, further stated that SMEs need to digitise its process for access for financiers to locate them.
“Our approach is creating efficiency, capital to SMEs; promoting inclusive economic growth by providing global access to commerce”, he said.
Ex-NAGAFF President Withdraws From CRFFN
A former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr . Eugene Nweke, has withdrawn from the forthcoming governing council election of the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).
Citing large scale compromise and rascality by state actors in charge of the electoral process, Nweke said “in the absence of professional and ethical integrity, diligence and sticking to the rules guiding an elitist professional body like the CRFFN, the inevitable result can only be hogwash”.
He said “the outcome of the election has been determined beforehand”.
Nweke, a former member of the governing council in a letter addressed to the Minister of Transport through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja, dated March 1 2022, lamented that a supposedly professional regulatory council election “has since been turned to a market union association election”.
He noted that based on intelligence report regardibg the activities of the CRFFN elections, on one han and the collusion of some of the committee members on the other hand, it has become imperative for him to withdraw temporarily from the race.
“Honorable Minister Sir, it is in view of the above findings and for the sake of preserving one’s professional integrity, that I wish not to entangle myself in an election marred with fundamental flaws and falling short of professional modesty and credibility.
“On this note, I hereby most humbly and temporarily withdraw from the electoral contest for the CRFFN Governing Council Membership Election 2022, pending such a time a credible professional regulatory governing council election will be contemplated for the advancement of freight forwarding profession in Nigeria”, the statement said in part.
Condemning what he described as a ploy to cause confusion through sponsored diversionary press statements, devised to divert attention from the alledged collusion, Nweke challenged the supervising ministry of transportation to challenge itself to deliver a credible council election.
“I insist that professional integrity, diligence and standard should be a watch word, but, with series of subtle threats and unwholesome plotting against me, may I unequivocally posit again that if purposeful and selfless service is our pursuit in this election, to serve in the CRFFN governing council is not a do or die affair.
“So far, I thank you for your attempt to discharge your leadership obligations, by giving direction of essential character to the CRFFN management when it matters most, especially on your insistence for the rule of law to prevail in the Governing Council Election.”
The CRFFN had fixed 8th of March for accreditation and screening of candidates ahead of the election across Abuja , Lagos and Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that the council through the fedteral Ministry of Transportation, recently approved participation of independent candidates against the earlier agreed associations for the forthcoming elections.
Analysts say the latest development is about the worst move so far undertaken by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.
NDLEA Impounds Tramadol, Cash At MMIA
For the umpteenth time, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, 225mg and 809,850 Euros cash.
The Agency said all of the impounded items were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy, and was at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos .
It was also disclosed that various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs were blocked from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada by operatives of the NDLEA.
A statement signed by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, said the seizure took place at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport.
According to the statement, “anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa, through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday 16th Feb and a suspect, Nwadu Ekene Christian, was arrested in connection with the seizure.
It noted that on the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy, who arrived the airport from Italy on Turkish Airline flight was arrested with 69,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage.
The Agency’s spokesman further explained that, “this was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey.
“Both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of drug business.
“At the NAHCO export shed of the airport, operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK.
Customs Suspends VIN Valuation Policy
After sustained pressure by freight forwarders, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy for 30 days.
The suspension was sequel to the long-drawn protests and strike actions which culminated in the stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos by the Customs authority to gauge the mood of the irate customs brokers.
In a circular titled “Approval of Grace Period To Clear Backlog Of Vehicles”, dated March 7th, 2022 and signed on behalf of Comptroller General of Customs by H.K Gummi, the Assistant Comptroller General, the reprieve period takes effect from Tuesday, March, 8th, 2022.
According to the circular with reference number NCS/T&T/ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111, the Service said it has approved one month window to enable the clearing agents to clear the backlog of vehicles held up in the port as a result of the strike action.
A statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the service ,DC Timi Bomodi and made available to The Tide in Lagos, said the waiver was in the consideration of public out cry against the VIN policy.
“As a responsive and responsible agency , Nigeria Customs Service will sustain its consultations with stakeholders in line with Article 2 of WTO trade facilitation Agreement for smoother customs stakeholders relationship “, the statement read.
“The Comptroller General, Col.Hammed Ali (Rtd), has graciously approved one month window to enable clearing the backlog of Vehicles held up in ports as a result of strike actions”.
Stories By: Nkpemenyie Mcdonminic, Lagos
