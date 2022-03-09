Opinion
Governance And Peer Review Mechanism
The Nigerian governance structure is predicated on the principle of federalism. The implication is that there are other levels of governance in Nigeria that make up the federation.
Government at the centre exercises exclusive list in certain areas of governance and enjoys concurrency with state Government in others. In principle, there should be a residual list of governance items, but this does not exist in actual practice as the local government administration is yet to enjoy full autonomy.
The various state governments exercise concurrent list or governance items with the federal government in such areas as Education, Road infrastructure. Health. Environment and others. In the area of security, the constitutional provision which states that the business of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens applies to all the levels of government.
However, the convoluted nature of governance structure where the federal government is in control of too many governance items has made the management of security architecture by the states very difficult, but not impossible governors who are described as the chief security officers of their states, cannot not have full control of the armed forces and police.
For example the commissioners of police take instructions from the centre, precisely from the Inspector General of Police. The states and local government areas are the closest government to the people.
This gives the states gargantuan responsibilities and challenges. The states owe their citizens more responsibilities than the federal Government but have limited resources and powers to accomplish them despite their potentials in natural resources and revenue generation.
Unfortunately, the states are held down by the absence of fiscal federalism in the Nigerian federation. These challenges and more have affected and afflicted development in the states in the areas of infrastructural development, poverty alleviation, environmental control, security and human capital development. Some commentators are of the opinion that the impoverishment of the states by the federal government is partly responsible for the spread of insecurity growing agitations and secessionists tendencies in Nigeria.
Peer Review Mechanism can be a major tool which the states can use to alleviate their burden. It is in consonance with the local aphorism that problems shared are problems solved. Peer review mechanism can be referred to as self-assessment for good governance.
For example, peer review mechanism is an instrument of governance among African States tagged the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). It is a mutually agreed instrument which member states of the African Union acceded to as a “self-monitoring mechanism”. This self-assessment is to encourage conformity with regard to political, economic and corporate governance values among member states, it is important to observe that the African Union Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals 2030 have been monitored and evaluated by AU members through Peer Review Mechanism instruments.
Simply put, peer review is the evaluation of values by one or more people with similar competencies. Governors of states who are saddled with governance challenges can go into self-assessment of their governance capacity by looking at what other governors have done in their states, evaluate and copy for the development of their own states.
It could also be a source of motivation for good governance. Peer Review Mechanism is not a copy and paste mechanism. it should be a positive way of avoiding the pitfalls of a particular governance style while evaluating and copying what is good. Peer Review Mechanism as an instrument of governance in Nigeria has very fertile pedestal. Different regions in Nigeria have platforms where their governors gather to foster social, political and economic integration. These groupings are envisioned to rub minds on development issues in their various states. In the south-south there is the BRACED. There are others including the South East Governors forum. South West Governors forum and the various Governors fora of political parties as well as the southern Governors forum recently convoked. Governors in these groupings can pick up models of development from their colleagues after thorough evolution of such projects on how they can impact meaningfully and add values to their constituents. For example the South East Governors can copy models of development from Ebonyi State where the Governor has defined Governance through infrastructural development and little bits of what other Governors arc doing.
Governor Nyeson Wike stands tall in the south-south. There are so much the Governors of south-south and indeed Nigerian Governors can learn, from him, especially his prowess in prudent management of resources, revenue generation and infrastructural development, particularly in the area of road infrastructure, tertiary education and health. The sign posts in these areas of development are models that can be copied by sister states.
Also, Lagos state as the centre of excellence and industrial development has a lot of exemplary blue prints and projects execution that other states in the west and even- the country at large can copy. It only requires a proper study and evaluation. So many states in Nigeria picked the traffic control model of Lagos state in their LASMA scheme. This is a good example of peer review in the right direction. Recently the Nigerian Guild of Editors went to Kano for their bienal convention and one of the highlights of their trip was the inspection of projects embarked upon by the Kano State Government in the last six years.
Opinion
Governance And Peer Review Mechanism
The Nigerian governance structure is predicated on the principle of federalism. The implication is that there are other levels of governance in Nigeria that make up the federation.
Government at the centre exercises exclusive list in certain areas of governance and enjoys concurrency with state Government in others. In principle, there should be a residual list of governance items, but this does not exist in actual practice as the local government administration is yet to enjoy full autonomy.
The various state governments exercise concurrent list or governance items with the federal government in such areas as Education, Road infrastructure. Health. Environment and others. In the area of security, the constitutional provision which states that the business of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens applies to all the levels of government.
However, the convoluted nature of governance structure where the federal government is in control of too many governance items has made the management of security architecture by the states very difficult, but not impossible governors who are described as the chief security officers of their states, cannot not have full control of the armed forces and police.
For example the commissioners of police take instructions from the centre, precisely from the Inspector General of Police. The states and local government areas are the closest government to the people.
This gives the states gargantuan responsibilities and challenges. The states owe their citizens more responsibilities than the federal Government but have limited resources and powers to accomplish them despite their potentials in natural resources and revenue generation.
Unfortunately, the states are held down by the absence of fiscal federalism in the Nigerian federation. These challenges and more have affected and afflicted development in the states in the areas of infrastructural development, poverty alleviation, environmental control, security and human capital development. Some commentators are of the opinion that the impoverishment of the states by the federal government is partly responsible for the spread of insecurity growing agitations and secessionists tendencies in Nigeria.
Peer Review Mechanism can be a major tool which the states can use to alleviate their burden. It is in consonance with the local aphorism that problems shared are problems solved. Peer review mechanism can be referred to as self-assessment for good governance.
For example, peer review mechanism is an instrument of governance among African States tagged the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). It is a mutually agreed instrument which member states of the African Union acceded to as a “self-monitoring mechanism”. This self-assessment is to encourage conformity with regard to political, economic and corporate governance values among member states, it is important to observe that the African Union Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals 2030 have been monitored and evaluated by AU members through Peer Review Mechanism instruments.
Simply put, peer review is the evaluation of values by one or more people with similar competencies. Governors of states who are saddled with governance challenges can go into self-assessment of their governance capacity by looking at what other governors have done in their states, evaluate and copy for the development of their own states.
It could also be a source of motivation for good governance. Peer Review Mechanism is not a copy and paste mechanism. it should be a positive way of avoiding the pitfalls of a particular governance style while evaluating and copying what is good. Peer Review Mechanism as an instrument of governance in Nigeria has very fertile pedestal. Different regions in Nigeria have platforms where their governors gather to foster social, political and economic integration. These groupings are envisioned to rub minds on development issues in their various states. In the south-south there is the BRACED. There are others including the South East Governors forum. South West Governors forum and the various Governors fora of political parties as well as the southern Governors forum recently convoked. Governors in these groupings can pick up models of development from their colleagues after thorough evolution of such projects on how they can impact meaningfully and add values to their constituents. For example the South East Governors can copy models of development from Ebonyi State where the Governor has defined Governance through infrastructural development and little bits of what other Governors arc doing.
Governor Nyeson Wike stands tall in the south-south. There are so much the Governors of south-south and indeed Nigerian Governors can learn, from him, especially his prowess in prudent management of resources, revenue generation and infrastructural development, particularly in the area of road infrastructure, tertiary education and health. The sign posts in these areas of development are models that can be copied by sister states.
Also, Lagos state as the centre of excellence and industrial development has a lot of exemplary blue prints and projects execution that other states in the west and even- the country at large can copy. It only requires a proper study and evaluation. So many states in Nigeria picked the traffic control model of Lagos state in their LASMA scheme. This is a good example of peer review in the right direction. Recently the Nigerian Guild of Editors went to Kano for their bienal convention and one of the highlights of their trip was the inspection of projects embarked upon by the Kano State Government in the last six years.
Opinion
Riv Ethics: A Ray Of Hope
Recently, I discovered a flame of hope emanating from the Brick House; a flame that has the capacity to revive the dying embers of our societal values – if only we can keep it burning. The flame is RivEthics; and as it turns out, it was ignited by the amiable Wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.
I must say that Rivers people are very fortunate to have our able Governor and Mr Projects, Chief Nyesom Wike, improving the physical infrastructure of our state, through the rehabilitation, expansion, and building of new roads; and the construction of many flyovers. While his wife, on the other hand, is on a mission to restore our future today; by reviving and strengthening our values and moral infrastructure.
I never knew or heard of RivEthics until two weeks ago when my father called me from Bonny, with instructions that I should go online, and download every episode of the RivEthics programme on radio since inception. Initially, I resisted, but my dad is 82, and for him, everything is a matter of life and death. So I acquiesced, but not before he told me what he intends to do with the RivEthics files. He told me that he has been a regular listener of RivRthics on Wazobia 94.1 FM for more than two years, and the caliber of guests and the content they put out is rich soul food. In fact, he asserted that the RivEthics radio programme should be made compulsory listening for every child in primary and secondary school here in Rivers State.
According to Her Excellency, the thrust of RivEthics is behavioural change and reorientation of the youth, through civic education and role modelling via radio programmes, school visits, and community tours. RivEthics on radio brings a diversity of experts, ranging from medical professionals, academicians, religious leaders, captains of industry, civil society organisations to tackle the major changes facing society.
In the last few episodes, the programme has addressed issues such as mental health, diabetes, breast cancer, gender-based violence, suicide, human rights, human trafficking and volunteering. To actually satisfy my curiosity, I listened to episode 292, which had Dr. Emenike Amadi of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education as a resource person, discussing International Day of Education 2022. My conclusion is that my father was right. RivEthics, if it continues, could be a primary weapon in correcting the current ills of our society; and building a better future.
The programme also uses the occasion of various international days to address pressing issues in our society. Recently, World Education Day, World Cancer Day, World Radio Day, and International Mother Language Day have been used as occasions to create awareness using credible resource persons, speaking in both English and pidgin.
This laudable initiative is coming at a time when we are overwhelmed by the colossal failure of the current crop of politicians, who have failed us in every ramification. Aside from being incompetent, most of them are very selfish. They view political office as a road to wealth; and as a consequence, they put themselves first in every case. They disregard the maxim that leaders eat last. The worst part is that they do not care about the plight of the electorate that put them in office.
Last Friday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Femi Adesina, in an article he titled, “ Knock, knock: who’s there?” made a comment that was unbecoming of someone occupying any political office, when he said that ‘the heavens will not fall’. This statement was made against the backdrop of outcries of Nigerians because of the current fuel scarcity. You can imagine the audacity of such a heartless statement coming from a man whose salary is paid by our tax.
Unfortunately, this is the stock-in-trade of most of our current leaders; they do not take responsibility, and neither do they apologise when they fail woefully, as is evident in the dirty fuel saga. Or even speak compassionately to Nigerians, bearing in mind that the people at the last rung of the ladder will be hit the hardest; especially when the price of everyday items spirals out of control.
If according to our former president, many who are vying for the highest office in the land ought to be in prison, what does it say about our country? What if one of these persons so thought of wins the 2023 elections? What will be our fate? In 2015, Muhammadu Buhari was sold to us as a saint by most of those contesting for his position today. They said he had changed; he even told us that he was for everyone and for no one. But his presidency will now go down in history as the most nepotistic, and the real bad part is he does not care. We are now reliving the early 1980s again, if only worse.
RivEthics is not bringing anything new to the war against moral and civic decadence; rather, the programme has shown its adeptness at digging up those long forgotten values that held the fabric of our society together. It is fighting a battle of attention, because the message is yet to permeate every facet of our society, the way I think it should. Most students I spoke with are not aware of it, and the same applies to teachers.
The values espoused by RivEthics are not limited by tribe, religion, age or geography, they are universal. They are values that keep families together, ensure the sustainability of businesses and economies. The values of honesty, empathy, hard work, patience, humility, community, and so on, are the pillars for every thriving society. Unfortunately, even though 297 episodes of RivEthics on Radio had been aired, we are yet to feel the buzz; and my take is that this could be as a result of low buy-in of five critical influencers in our society, namely: traditional rulers, teachers, pastors, politicians and artistes.
If we take stock of how far we have fallen as a people, and how long it took to get to where we are today, we must know that RivEthics is on a marathon. It is on a journey that will begin to bear fruit long after the administration of Governor Wike. If we hope to see the fruit from the seed being planted today, we must put on patience like the Chinese bamboo farmer. It is said that the Chinese bamboo sprouts in the fifth year, but grows as tall as 80ft in just six weeks. Therefore, because of the level of decay in our society, the impact of RivEthics will take time to be felt. But if we persist in watering its ideas, before long, change will come.
By: Raphael Pepple
Opinion
Containing The Drift
That ‘Nigeria is sinking’ is a reality known to a majority of her citizens. During his tenure as military ruler of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida, was quoted as wondering why Nigeria had not collapsed as a nation, in view of the buffetings and jolts encountered. Between the time that Babangida presided over the affairs of Nigeria and now, the country has been drifting towards a possible collapse. Incompetent leadership, according to Babangida, is largely responsible for the situation. With no clue or plan for a robust Nigeria, leaders lead helpless masses into a desolate wilderness.
To contain a precarious situation from degenerating into a state of disaster, would require taking immediate, drastic but appropriate steps that wear the face of justice. Having identified Nigeria’s problem as incompetent leadership, it would be necessary to examine the nature of such incompetence. Foremost in the causes of leadership failure is a psychological aberration known as vanity-and-vaulting-ambition syndrome (VVAS). It is a rarely known but common mental challenge, being investigated.
From General Macbeth of Scotland to Idi Amin Dada of Uganda, victims of VVAS hustle and scramble to occupy leadership positions largely because they have crippled brain. They patronise ritualists and witch doctors for blood-related sacrifices, and hire willing accomplices to commit murder, harvest human parts for rituals, but exhibit superficial piety. They are rarely themselves but under external influence. They seek to make up for their inner conflicts and deficiencies by longing for positions that would give them control over other people, to serve as outlet for their mania. Ego!
Thus, ancient philosophers would say that leaders are born and not made, meaning that leadership attributes are in-born in some people. Those born with such leadership attributes rarely hustle or scramble to occupy leadership positions. They are easily identified and then called to take up such role by those around them. Such called leaders do not use their positions to steal or expropriate what is meant for the masses, neither are they victims of VVAS. On the contrary, those who hustle and scramble to become leaders often create poverty, agonies and misery for the masses, surrounding themselves with cronies who flatter and mislead them.
That Nigeria is sinking, which is an obvious reality, has been brought about by self-called, incompetent leaders who rarely know the implications and responsibility of leadership. Such leaders pay the price for their follies and misrule by having to pass through several agonising incarnations, perhaps begging for alms in the streets. This is a reality which obtuse and ambitious people hardly think about, whereby they burden themselves with much guilts. The curses and imprecations which the suffering masses make daily as a result of failed leadership usually hang on the necks of those responsible for the agonies of the masses.
When ancient philosophers talked about philosopher-kings, they meant that those who would lead others should be individuals endowed with accurate knowledge about the laws and dynamics of life. Surely, leadership is a sacrifice rather than a looting venture by brigands. There is no way that a leader would be happy when those under his watch are hungry and in a state of agony. Good and responsible leaders avoid lavish spending and life-style as part of exemplary leadership and empathy with the masses; neither do they grow pot-belly from gluttony.
Nigeria is not only sinking and drifting in a clueless manner, but also bleeding and agonising, largely because of uninspiring political system that cannot pick out the best to lead and inspire the citizens. The installation of such toxic political system was a deliberate foundation laid by some vested interests with predatory motives. It is obvious that such faulty foundation accounts for our present experiences and the sinking of the nation. But without pointing fingers and counting losses, the immediate task would be to contain the situation and prevent it from degenerating to more serious disasters.
The situation is quite precarious but it is not too late to embark on rescue operations. Issues to be addressed immediately in such rescue operation should include a population control policy. Quality of living is better than a large number of citizens; neither should any Nigerian take pride in saying that he has 28 children from four wives. Similarly, growth of tertiary institutions does not translate into growth of knowledge and productivity on the part of citizens of any nation. Rather, more emphasis should be put into ensuring that citizens acquire relevant skills for effective living. Our obsession with certificates should be curbed.
The loss of a sense of meaning and true humanity shows visibly in a rat-race for the acquisition of wealth, power and popularity, fired by VVAS. Hardly anything else brings out the humanity in an individual and confers a true sense of meaning than engaging in selfless, joyful activities that minister to vital human needs, especially doing so in an unassuming manner. On the contrary, inferior class of humans, bereft of self-fulfillment, pursue worldly fame and honour in greedy, selfish and gangsterist manners. But they often lose out in the inner peace and joy, closed to such people.
To bring Nigeria out of the sinking position would hardly come about through sermon or legislation, but most likely through bitter personal experiences and catharses. Current happenings and experiences in the country point towards possible surprises that would usher in an era of such personal catharses capable of driving some persons into self-slaughter. For example, there was a “South Sea Bubble”, like the “Umana Wonder Bank” in Nigeria, in which huge funds invested for quick gains ended in the gnashing of teeth by some investors. Nigerian politics involves huge financial investment which may not always end in success, but huge losses and regrets.
Obviously, dark storms are gathering in Nigeria, arising from many conditions of agonies, frustrations, bitterness and insecurity, such that aggression becomes a common social phenomenon.
Leadership comes in because the mood and attitude of the masses are shaped and affected by the quality of leadership of a nation, whereby social justice is a determining factor. Where people feel that they are being short-changed in terms of social justice and leadership quality, a nation would slide and sink gradually. To contain the drift demands revamping the morale of the citizens, not by promises, but through visible positive actions that can endear the masses to their leaders. Not accumulation of loans!
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business3 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification
-
Business3 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute