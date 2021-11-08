Environment
That Rivers LGA’s Move To Conserve Wildlife
The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barrister Erastus Awortu may have laid the foundation for an end to illegal poaching and destruction of wildlife in the area.
The chairman,it would be recalled has sponsored a bye law for Andoni forest conservation.
It would also be recalled that within the last three months, elephants have been seen along the Ikuru Town axis of the Andoni mainland.
The Andoni mainland stretches from Ibot Okpon Obolo to OYorokoto.
Major communities in the mainland are Ngo, Ikuru Town,Ekede,Okorobo ile, Unyengala, Egwede, Agana,Agwut Obolo Isiama, Ilotombi, Anyamboko, Asuk Oyet, Asuk Ama,Muma OYorokoto and several other Communities.
The Andoni mainland is also home to a variety of wildlife species.Prominent among which are, the elephant, python,wild pigs antelope, monkey of various species and a host of other wildlife.
Seeing the dangers faced by these animals as a result of urbanization and activities of illegal poachers,the United Nations Development Programm (UNDP) under it Niger Delta biodiversity Conservation programm submitted a draft bye law to Andoni Local Government Council in 2018 for consideration.
A copy of the draft obtained by this Reporter reads”Andoni Local Government Wildlife species protection Bye law: The protection of Endangered Flora And Fauna Bye law 2019″
According to the UNDP.”the bye law is to provide for the conservation and management of Andoni Local Government Wildlife and the protection of some of her endangered species due to over exploitation, habitat change or loss as required under the National Wildlife species protection Amendment Act 2015
“The convention on International trade in Endangered species of wildlife Fauna and Flora.
“The convention on migratory species of wild animals and her daughter Agreement and protocols and the convention on Biological Diversity to which Nigeria is a signatory.”
Unfortunately the last administration in the area did not see the UNDP effort as very important.
The draft was therefore consigned to the dust bin.
How ever the recent sighting of wild animals in the mainland hai ignited another call for a legislative process to savethese Endangered species in the Andoni mainland.
As earlier noted two elephants have been sighted within the last three months in the area.
Similarly some marine organisms are being killed by fishermen in Andoni.
The case of a large Dolphin caught at OYorokoto which went viral ignited protest across the globe.
By: John Bibor
FG Committed To End Open Defecation In Nigeria – Perm Sec
The Federal Government says it is fully committed to ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.
Permanent Secretary, federal Ministry of Water Resources who said this during the October edition of the walking and jogging exercise for public servants in Abuja also called on public servants to support the campaign against open defecation.
She said 46million Nigerians are practising open defecation which she noted is one of the highest in the world is unacceptable, adding that the Federal Government is determined to put an end to the menace in the country.
She said it was in line with this that President Muhammdu Buhari promugated the Executive Order 009 under which all ministries, departments and agencies are mandated to ensure that enough clean and gender friendly sanitation and hygiene facilities are provided.
The permanent secretary also said that making Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo the head of the implementation committee of Executive Order 009 attests to the seriousness the government attaches to the initiative.
“As individuals, we have the responsibility of ensuring clean and hygienic toilets for our families,” she said.
The permanent secretary also commended the effort of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Esan for maintaining and improving on the sanitation facilities at work place through her periodic inspection of toilet facilities and sensitisation of staff.
She therefore enjoined all public and civil servants throughout the country to be good advocates and lead campaigners in their respective immediate family environment and neighbourhood; for building, use and maintenance of the toilet facilities to guard against diseases like Cholera, Dysentery, Thypoid and Covid -19 to mention a few.
By: Inimgba Favour & Nyanna Oribim
COP26: Buhari Pledges Net Zero Emissions By 2060
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will cut its emissions to net zero by 2060.
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement said Buhari revealed this while delivering his national statement at COP26 Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
The president said that attaining national and global climate change goals would require adequate and sustained technical and financial support to developing countries.
He said greater effort should be channelled towards assisting developing nations to meet their ‘‘Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commitments through the pledges made by the developed countries to provide at least $100 billion yearly.’’
President Buhari noted that easier access to climate finance had become imperative in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which really battered the economies of developing countries.
‘‘I do not think anyone in Nigeria needs persuading of the need for urgent action on the environment.
‘‘Desertification in the North, floods in the centre, pollution and erosion on the coast are enough evidence.
‘‘For Nigeria, climate change is not about the perils of tomorrow but what is happening today. Nigeria is committed to net zero by 2060.’’
While making a case for gas-based energy transition in Nigeria, President Buhari requested international partners to finance projects using transition fuels such as gas in Nigeria.
‘‘Parties to the Paris Agreement are expected to transit from fossil fuel to clean energy and reach a Net Zero ambition for greenhouse gases emission.
‘‘Nigeria is actually more of a gas than an oil producing country.
‘‘Consequently, I am requesting for financing of projects using transition fuels, such as gas.
‘‘Nigeria has energy challenges for which, we believe, gas can be used to balance a renewable energy-based system, be it wind or sun.
‘‘This would enable us launch the long-term renewable energy infrastructure procurements and investments needed to have a sustainable energy supply,” he added.
While acknowledging that net zero ambition can lead to economic transformation across all sectors, the Nigerian leader said it would require critical infrastructure to be in place.
President Buhari also told the COP26 Leaders’ Summit that Nigeria has developed a detailed energy transition plan and roadmap based on data and evidence.
He explained that the plan had highlighted some key facts that forces the difficult conversations.
‘‘Our transition plan also highlights the key role that gas will play in transitioning our economy across sectors, and the data and evidence shows that Nigeria can continue to use gas until 2040 without detracting from the goals of the Paris Agreement.
