In Defence Of Our Own

In the early 1960s, around Ibikunle Street, Yaba-Lagos, there was a unique man, known by area boys as Baba Orinoco; he was a master of legerdemain. After every magical performance, to amuse youths, he always retired into the Army Engineers’ barracks (NAEME), close to Ibikunle Street. What is vital about Baba Orinoco is that he had a personal philosophy which he would share with those who would hear the story of his life. He would say that wise magicians rarely use same trick too often, because, the public can become wiser, soon.

The experiences of the Ogoni community in Rivers State under military rule, with special reference to the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), left lasting trauma and bruises on many people, not only the Ogonis. With the indictment, prosecution and hanging of late Ken Saro-Wiwa with some of his kinsmen for agitating, without arms, for a clean Ogoni environment, Nigeria had a unique experience of what power can do. Agitation for self-preservation through protest against environmental degradation, via oil and gas activities in Ogoniland by an oil company, turned MOSOP into an anti-government agency.

A Special Adviser on Legal Affairs to the then Head of State, ( late General Sani Abacha), Professor Auwal Yadudu, declared Saro-Wiwa as being “responsible for the murders” in Ogoniland. Of particular significance in the Ogoni experience was the allegation by late Saro-wiwa that “the communal clashes perpetrated by Nigerian troops were blamed on the Ogoni, so the murders are now being placed on innocent Ogoni men: Lt. Col. Paul Okuntimo’s ‘Wasting operations’ was said to be the means of destabilising Ogoniland as a prelude to bringing MOSOP and its leaders on trial.

To quite a large number of discerning Nigerians, what played out in Ogoniland prior to 1995, provided vital insight into the working of statecraft and what power can do. Apart from Okuntimo and his “Wasting operations” in Ogoniland, the Presidency and the Nigerian Judiciary also showed peculiar styles of statecraft and what power can do. At the heart of all the intrigues was the protection of economic interests which MOSOP had the audacity to challenge. Lives can be wasted in order to retain and stress the awesomeness of power!

A similar scenario comparable to the Ogoni and Saro-Wiwa experiences in 1995, under military rule, appears to be taking shape currently, with regards to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Sunday Igboho. MOSOP, under the leadership of Saro-Wiwa, was an agitation for social justice, with regards to the environmental dangers arising from the oil and gas industry in Ogoniland. IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is also an agitation for social justice, with emphasis for a referendum in view of perceived marginalisation. In the case of Igboho and the Yoruba Nation, there is a similar non-violent agitation against destruction of farmlands by cattle. Are rights of protests abridged?

The arrests of the two agitators, Kanu and Igboho, followed similar patterns, comparable to the arrest of Saro-Wiwa in 1994, all characterised by some controversies. Now, more controversies are rearing up, whereby possible charges of murders and aiding of terrorism are being contemplated against Kanu and Igboho. Is it not possible and advisable that a better step in these issues would be to look into and address the root causes of agitations in the country, rather than adopt the strategy of arms-twisting?

In the past 10 years, there have been more acts of violence and terrorism in the northern part of Nigeria which have brought about rising state of insecurity, than the situations have been in southern part of the country. There was also a suggestion that a woman in labour who was murdered by a lynching mob in Kano, December 1966, who in her last agony placed a curse on that part of the country, demanded some attention. Those who know and see better, would warn that no deliberate wrong-doing goes without some atonement, which includes genuine penitence, and a vow to live better.

But in a situation where more acts of violence are being committed, without recourse to penitence, then a state of instability would continue to increase. Let us not shy away from the fact that in the recent past, there were spirited clamours in Northern Nigeria for an implementation of Shariah Law. Even Shariah police had to be established in some states. Possible implications of that move included a suspicion across the country that some goal was meant to be achieved through some clever strategies. At the end of the day, someone opened up to tell Nigerians about Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda. That vital allegation has not been addressed hitherto.

Rather, what we observe have ranged from an unstoppable, disturbing activities of Boko Haram brigands, to appointments in strategic positions which give some sections of the country cause to talk about marginalisation. The impression which anybody can have is that something is fishy in the way that Nigeria is being managed. A situation where the masses have the impression that they are not being told the truth on vital national issues, what would follow includes careless statements or speculations which can undermine public confidence or stability.

Those who knew Saro-Wiwa closely would testify that he was not a man of violence or meanness, but stood for justice. Perhaps, it may be true that “wiving and hanging goes by destiny,” but numerous friends of Saro-Wiwa felt quite sad that he died a dusty death. Whether a “state pardon” is granted him after 26 years of such dusty death, or not, the truth is that Saro-Wiwa did not deserve the kind of treatment and death that were meted out on him. What played out, with him as a scapegoat, was the show of raw power!

Now, a similar scenario must not be allowed to repeat itself, with charges of murders, terrorism and treasonable felony being trumped upon agitators for social justice. It is not social justice for any section of the country to use religion or any other opportunity and power, to foist some ideology or lifestyle on the entire country, without recourse to due process. Let us not leave the obvious causes of social unrest and agitation, and then adopt a strategy of intimidation, blusters and subterfuge, to achieve the peace of the grave yard. Awo’s trial for treason comes to mind too.

When my late friend and colleague, Professor Tam David-West, was in prison detention for “causing the economic adversity of Nigeria” by accepting a cup of tea and a gold wristwatch from foreigners, he made a statement that we are “not serious” in Nigeria. From David-West, Saro-Wiwa, Deziani Allison-Madueke, etc, to Kanu and Igboho, it is becoming glaring that Federal Character Principle is not being observed in the task of cleansing Nigeria. Someone described Nigerians as jokers. When we get serious, things would change for the better. Nigerians are much wiser now, such that Baba Orinoco’s tricks would not work any magic.

By: Bright Amirize

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.