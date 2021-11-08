Opinion
In Defence Of Our Own
If anything happens to my Lord, Justice Mary Odili, her husband and children, the Federal Government should be held responsible. That is the position of the Rivers State Government and Rivers people, because enough is enough!
– Gov Nyesom Wike, with Rivers leaders, during a press briefing at Trancorp Hotel, Abuja.
Penultimate Friday, it was reported that a team comprising officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Police and the Federal Ministry of Justice invaded the residence of Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria armed with a search warrant obtained from an Abuja magistrate’s court.
In a feeble attempt to justify its action, the team had claimed that it was acting in response to a whistleblower’s observation of some ongoing illegal activities at the jurist’s home. But Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna of the Wuse Zone 6 court who issued the search document had revealed how he was tricked to so do by officials of the Justice Ministry. On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had denied any involvement in the siege to Mrs Odili’s home.
Justice Odili is the wife of Dr Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State, who is also running a gauntlet of his own with the authorities in Abuja. Just weeks ago, his international passport was withheld at the airport by the Nigerian Immigration Service as he returned to the country after a brief medical trip abroad. It took a court’s intervention for the Service to state why it seized the ex-governor’s travel document.
The Rivers State Governor and some leaders of the state had, during a press briefing at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the federal government to fish out all the culprits in this matter. Prominent Nigerians have also lent their voices in condemning the botched invasion. Among organisations to do so are the PDP, PANDEF, CUPP, CNPP, NBA, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Yoruba Ronu, etc.
The Supreme Court where she works as the second most senior justice said it had commenced a full-scale independent investigation to unmask the persons behind such impunity taken too far, as well as the real motive for the incident. The nation’s apex court, through its official spokesman, described the attack as uncivilised and a shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer.
Recall that this is not the first time the former Rivers First Lady has been unjustifiably targeted. About two years ago, when she led a Supreme Court panel that upturned the gubernatorial election victory of the opposition APC in Bayelsa State, hoodlums suspected to be hired political thugs had besieged her home in Abuja. And till date, not a single arrest or prosecution has been reported on the matter.
As for this administration’s mostly Gestapo-style invasion of people’s homes which is increasingly looking like a carryover from Buhari’s 20-month reign as a maximum ruler in the mid 1980s, Rivers State has continued to rise against its share of this national show of shame. And this is principally because it is led by a governor who has remained bold, outspoken and insistent on the use of proper procedures in the arrest and prosecution of suspects.
We surely have not forgotten how His Excellency foiled the midnight attempt to arrest Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt by policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on October 8, 2016. This happened simultaneously with similar raids on the abodes of six other judges across the country, particularly in Abuja and Gombe where a number of them were picked up and later prosecuted on account of ‘evidence linking them to corruption’.
Even at enormous personal risk, Wike had ensured that the high court judge was not whisked away like a common criminal on the night of the siege at 35 Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt. He said that Rivers State was under siege and warned that if that type of raid happened again, Rivers people would resist it with all their might.
Of course such raid happened again on July 15, 2020 when a squad of heavily armed mobile policemen besieged the residence of Joi Nunieh, the erstwhile acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt. This was said to have happened less than a day to her slated appearance before a House of Representatives panel probing allegations of fraud in the Commission. And just as he had warned previously, the state’s chief executive was on hand to foil her abduction.
According to the woman, the policemen had pulled down her gate and were on the verge of destroying her security door when Governor Wike came to her rescue. He took her with him to Government House; but not before reiterating his sworn resolve to protect every Rivers indigene irrespective of their political party affiliation.
For me, nothing can be more impressive than the governor’s swift reaction in every one of these occasions. Nunieh had earlier publicly engaged in verbal exchanges with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who she alleged to have sexually harassed her. She also accused him of threatening to sack her if she refused to do his bidding, among other obnoxious demands.
Honestly, I had often speculated on how bad it would have been for any true Riversman if the governor had not arrived in time to rescue Ms Nunieh. Going by her ordeal at the time, we probably would have been cross with ourselves for pretending to nod off while an outsider entered our midst and brazenly whisked away a daughter of the state. Surely, no man worth his gender could have lived with that. So, let us rally around Governor Wike and leaders of the state as they rise against this recurrent show of primeval force against our innocent sons, daughters and wives.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Propaganda Virus
The current government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be given credit for one thing: effective propaganda network. A virus arising from such propaganda network is the belief that the current ruling party is a redeeming enclave: “Join the ruling party and your wrong deeds are blotted out!” The case of Stella Oduah can be presented as evidence in proof of this assertion. Not only can she keep and retain her jewelries, but the virus can spread out effectively.
The Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler’s Germany was a classical example of the power of propaganda machine, whose networking is a universal virus of a unique kind. To hold the human mind to ransom, pander to human ego and weaknesses, then all other things would flow easily. It does not matter whether the glittering victory is a pyrrhic one. But win and celebrate first, and then patch leaking holes and festering wounds later! Victory is not only an aphrodisiac, but also a unique virus, stronger than the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is an ancient pamphlet, over 2,000 years old, with the title Kings of Edom. Like another controversial book: The Mafia Manager, the author of the former hid his true identity, but the message is vital and instructive. Apart from the Biblical reference or version, the literal kings of Edom are prophetic narratives, requiring hypodermic perception to be able to decode the message. Not only were there some allusion to the Heart of Africa and forest kings, but there was also a mention about the “sword of mind control”. Can the sword of mind control not include propaganda, such as the APC trump card?
The turn which politics is taking in Nigeria currently would not be a surprise to anyone who is acquainted with old sibylline prophesies and predictions, with a reference to the African continent. Literally as well as idiomatically, Edom signifies a state of imbalance, chaos, injustices and various forms of abominations. More importantly, conservers and promoters of such unjust, lopsided and abominable state of affairs would be men of intimidating power, cunning and hypocrisy. Thus, kings of Edom would mean rulers of unjust and corrupt regimes; nothing good to offer!
Edomite kings and their hirelings and foot soldiers would own private jets, buy cars worth over N250 million and build several houses, each of which would be worth more than what the savings for 50 working years can account for. Yet, these same rulers and their hirelings would exhort the naïve public to shun corruption and be patriotic, being masters of hypocrisy and equivocation. Kings of Edom include rulers with seriously diminished conscience and empathy, hence they can expropriate the budget for feeding of children while such children starve and die of hunger.
Soldiers and other members of the security forces in the service of their masters turn the weapons at their disposal against the masses that they are supposed to defend and protect. Thus, the era of the rule of Edomite kings is characterised by gnashing of teeth by larger percentage of the people; gluttony and avarice by the elite, with a pretentious air of piety and honour. Predictious connected with such period indicated that there would be an influx of inferior souls as babies, through mothers who would imbibe and spread the culture of the rule of Edom, making the Earth dangerous.
Since creation is governed by definite laws which ensure justice, the era of Edomite aberrations would get to a climax and then bring about its own destruction, through the mechanism of its faulty institutions. One of the pillars of such era is propaganda, whose virus would turn out to be destructive, after a long time of building up distrust and division in the society. Silence of the masses would be mistaken for stupidity or cowardice, but bitterness can give rise to conspiracies, which can sow the seed growing into surprises.
Propaganda is defined as false or partly false information used by a government or political party to make people agree with what rulers do and say. But often the masses are regarded as not being wise or intelligent enough to know that they are being hoodwinked. Thus rising dissatisfactions and agitations are visited with various means of keeping the masses in good humour, even if temporarily. Propaganda network also includes public relations, whereby money, gifts and promises can be used to buy favour and understanding.
A state of Edom is a state of imbalances, instability, agitations, etc, whereby efforts to buy the goodwill of some people, result in widespread corruption. Such situation also provides opportunity for the true nature of the elite and leadership class in society to be known. No matter how people in positions of power and authority pretend or hide their merit, there are always openings for people’s true quality to become known. Thus crowned ruffians and bandits parading as kings can be identified.
In the case of Nigeria, much of the propaganda that we witness currently can serve two purposes, namely: win public goodwill for the moment, and also prepare grounds for electoral victory, come 2023. Nigerians were not only told that Oduah joined the ruling party (APC) but also that she defended the administration and person of President Buhari. It is human and normal that someone who was demonised yesterday can be called a hero today, by the same people, without anything changing. It is true that invisible change can take place in people’s perception, accounting for changes in values and utterances. Source of the change may be unknown.
The concept of personal integrity devolves on the standing of an individual, in terms of personal conviction and commitment, based on eternal ideals and values which an individual extols and stands for. Those who hold such values, convictions and commitments, rarely jump from one ideology to another, via the instrumentality of gold or propaganda. One challenge which Nigerian politicians must address urgently is the virus of flirtation, demonstrated in jumping camps, with the lure for money and power serving as the driving elements. Zero conviction!
Politics without conviction and commitment amounts to mercenary mindset, whereby lip-service is paid to serving the masses with patriotism and sincerity. Propaganda virus paves the way for this form of political malfeasance, spreading fast in Nigeria. Where integrity rules, hypocrisy and mercenary mindset would have no place. Power is such an enigma that those who misapply it end up getting singed by it.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Another Saro-Wiwa Trial?
In the early 1960s, around Ibikunle Street, Yaba-Lagos, there was a unique man, known by area boys as Baba Orinoco; he was a master of legerdemain. After every magical performance, to amuse youths, he always retired into the Army Engineers’ barracks (NAEME), close to Ibikunle Street. What is vital about Baba Orinoco is that he had a personal philosophy which he would share with those who would hear the story of his life. He would say that wise magicians rarely use same trick too often, because, the public can become wiser, soon.
The experiences of the Ogoni community in Rivers State under military rule, with special reference to the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), left lasting trauma and bruises on many people, not only the Ogonis. With the indictment, prosecution and hanging of late Ken Saro-Wiwa with some of his kinsmen for agitating, without arms, for a clean Ogoni environment, Nigeria had a unique experience of what power can do. Agitation for self-preservation through protest against environmental degradation, via oil and gas activities in Ogoniland by an oil company, turned MOSOP into an anti-government agency.
A Special Adviser on Legal Affairs to the then Head of State, ( late General Sani Abacha), Professor Auwal Yadudu, declared Saro-Wiwa as being “responsible for the murders” in Ogoniland. Of particular significance in the Ogoni experience was the allegation by late Saro-wiwa that “the communal clashes perpetrated by Nigerian troops were blamed on the Ogoni, so the murders are now being placed on innocent Ogoni men: Lt. Col. Paul Okuntimo’s ‘Wasting operations’ was said to be the means of destabilising Ogoniland as a prelude to bringing MOSOP and its leaders on trial.
To quite a large number of discerning Nigerians, what played out in Ogoniland prior to 1995, provided vital insight into the working of statecraft and what power can do. Apart from Okuntimo and his “Wasting operations” in Ogoniland, the Presidency and the Nigerian Judiciary also showed peculiar styles of statecraft and what power can do. At the heart of all the intrigues was the protection of economic interests which MOSOP had the audacity to challenge. Lives can be wasted in order to retain and stress the awesomeness of power!
A similar scenario comparable to the Ogoni and Saro-Wiwa experiences in 1995, under military rule, appears to be taking shape currently, with regards to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Sunday Igboho. MOSOP, under the leadership of Saro-Wiwa, was an agitation for social justice, with regards to the environmental dangers arising from the oil and gas industry in Ogoniland. IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is also an agitation for social justice, with emphasis for a referendum in view of perceived marginalisation. In the case of Igboho and the Yoruba Nation, there is a similar non-violent agitation against destruction of farmlands by cattle. Are rights of protests abridged?
The arrests of the two agitators, Kanu and Igboho, followed similar patterns, comparable to the arrest of Saro-Wiwa in 1994, all characterised by some controversies. Now, more controversies are rearing up, whereby possible charges of murders and aiding of terrorism are being contemplated against Kanu and Igboho. Is it not possible and advisable that a better step in these issues would be to look into and address the root causes of agitations in the country, rather than adopt the strategy of arms-twisting?
In the past 10 years, there have been more acts of violence and terrorism in the northern part of Nigeria which have brought about rising state of insecurity, than the situations have been in southern part of the country. There was also a suggestion that a woman in labour who was murdered by a lynching mob in Kano, December 1966, who in her last agony placed a curse on that part of the country, demanded some attention. Those who know and see better, would warn that no deliberate wrong-doing goes without some atonement, which includes genuine penitence, and a vow to live better.
But in a situation where more acts of violence are being committed, without recourse to penitence, then a state of instability would continue to increase. Let us not shy away from the fact that in the recent past, there were spirited clamours in Northern Nigeria for an implementation of Shariah Law. Even Shariah police had to be established in some states. Possible implications of that move included a suspicion across the country that some goal was meant to be achieved through some clever strategies. At the end of the day, someone opened up to tell Nigerians about Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda. That vital allegation has not been addressed hitherto.
Rather, what we observe have ranged from an unstoppable, disturbing activities of Boko Haram brigands, to appointments in strategic positions which give some sections of the country cause to talk about marginalisation. The impression which anybody can have is that something is fishy in the way that Nigeria is being managed. A situation where the masses have the impression that they are not being told the truth on vital national issues, what would follow includes careless statements or speculations which can undermine public confidence or stability.
Those who knew Saro-Wiwa closely would testify that he was not a man of violence or meanness, but stood for justice. Perhaps, it may be true that “wiving and hanging goes by destiny,” but numerous friends of Saro-Wiwa felt quite sad that he died a dusty death. Whether a “state pardon” is granted him after 26 years of such dusty death, or not, the truth is that Saro-Wiwa did not deserve the kind of treatment and death that were meted out on him. What played out, with him as a scapegoat, was the show of raw power!
Now, a similar scenario must not be allowed to repeat itself, with charges of murders, terrorism and treasonable felony being trumped upon agitators for social justice. It is not social justice for any section of the country to use religion or any other opportunity and power, to foist some ideology or lifestyle on the entire country, without recourse to due process. Let us not leave the obvious causes of social unrest and agitation, and then adopt a strategy of intimidation, blusters and subterfuge, to achieve the peace of the grave yard. Awo’s trial for treason comes to mind too.
When my late friend and colleague, Professor Tam David-West, was in prison detention for “causing the economic adversity of Nigeria” by accepting a cup of tea and a gold wristwatch from foreigners, he made a statement that we are “not serious” in Nigeria. From David-West, Saro-Wiwa, Deziani Allison-Madueke, etc, to Kanu and Igboho, it is becoming glaring that Federal Character Principle is not being observed in the task of cleansing Nigeria. Someone described Nigerians as jokers. When we get serious, things would change for the better. Nigerians are much wiser now, such that Baba Orinoco’s tricks would not work any magic.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
