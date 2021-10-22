City Crime
Football Enthusiast Lauds RSFA Over Soccer Competitions
Football enthusiast in Port Harcourt, Cleudius Princewill, has applauded the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) for organising the ongoing Rivers State Keves Football Competition in the state.
He expressed joy, saying that such tournaments are what people are looking for to discover great players in the state and further commended the RSFA for living up to its responsibilities.
Princewill made the commendation on Wednesday in a chat with sports journalists shortly after one of the matches at the ongoing Keves Football Competition, at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt.
According to him, football is a game of passion and a game that unite everybody, adding that if the RSFA continues organising competitions of this nature, the state would produce talented grassroots players as it used to be in the past.
“I commend the RSFA for their good job.
If you can remember in the past, this is the kind of competition that produced great talented grassroots football players from the state, players like Adokiye Amiesimaka, Hamilton Green and so on,” Princewill said.
He further explained that the only challenge he is having is that the big coaches are not going to watch grassroots football competitions to do the needful.
“This is the type of tournament where we expect to see different coaches and football scouts. But in recent times, coaches no longer come to tournament venues to pick players, so with this how will our grassroots players see limelight?” he asked.
He also commended the Rivers State Referees Association, (RSRA) for good officiating.
By: Kiadum Edookor
City Crime
Football Enthusiast Lauds RSFA Over Soccer Competitions
Football enthusiast in Port Harcourt, Cleudius Princewill, has applauded the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) for organising the ongoing Rivers State Keves Football Competition in the state.
He expressed joy, saying that such tournaments are what people are looking for to discover great players in the state and further commended the RSFA for living up to its responsibilities.
Princewill made the commendation on Wednesday in a chat with sports journalists shortly after one of the matches at the ongoing Keves Football Competition, at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt.
According to him, football is a game of passion and a game that unite everybody, adding that if the RSFA continues organising competitions of this nature, the state would produce talented grassroots players as it used to be in the past.
“I commend the RSFA for their good job.
If you can remember in the past, this is the kind of competition that produced great talented grassroots football players from the state, players like Adokiye Amiesimaka, Hamilton Green and so on,” Princewill said.
He further explained that the only challenge he is having is that the big coaches are not going to watch grassroots football competitions to do the needful.
“This is the type of tournament where we expect to see different coaches and football scouts. But in recent times, coaches no longer come to tournament venues to pick players, so with this how will our grassroots players see limelight?” he asked.
He also commended the Rivers State Referees Association, (RSRA) for good officiating.
By: Kiadum Edookor
City Crime
Alleged Diversion: Court Remands Ex-NSITF Boss In EFCC Custody
An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi, yesterday, ordered that the former board chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, be remanded in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s custody, until today.
The judge, Justice Maryam Hassan gave the order after listening to both counsel submissions on the defendant’s bail application.
She directed that the defendant should be in the EFCC’s custody pending the ruling on the application for bail, today.
Olejeme is standing trial over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oûce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.
The offence it was alleged she committed between 2012 and 2015 when she was the board chairman of the NSITF.
The none-count charge bordering on mismanagement, giving false statement, taking kickback from contracts and diversion of NSITF funds into personal accounts and companies she had interest in, formed the basis for the defendant’s arraignment.
One of the charges alleged that the funds were diverted through the award of suspicious contracts to proxy companies.
The offence according to prosecution contravened the provisions of sections 8,19 (1) (b) (1), punishable under the Corrupt Practice & other Related Offence Act 2000 and Section 17, (1) (2), 39 of EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.
With the defendant pleading not guilty, the prosecution counsel, Steve Odiase prayed for a date for hearing to enable the prosecution to prove her case against the defendant.
The defendant counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, therefore, informed the court of the bail application dated and filed on October 18 before it.
Erokoro submitted that the application was supported by a 20-paragraphs affidavit attached with six exhibits.
He also informed the court that his client was not a flight risk, as she voluntarily returned to Nigeria when she heard that the prosecution wanted to question her.
Erokoro further stated that his client had been reporting to the commission’s office as she was questioned and released on bail in 2017.
The counsel equally urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognisance or in the alternative, in the most liberal terms.
He said the bail application was predicated on medical grounds as the defendant has been diabetic and hypertensive for 30 years.
In addition, the counsel said that the defendant has had four major surgeries in the U.S and South Africa.
He further stated that the defendant four months ago suffered a heart failure and got infected with the Covid-19 virus in September.
He submitted in addition that the defendant had been scheduled for another follow-up surgery for November in South Africa.
Erokoro said the defendant’s recent medical report from a medical facility stated that she required close medical monitoring as her medical status can lead to a medical emergency.
Odiase, on his part, responded that he was not opposing the bail application, but opposed to the granting of bail on self-recognisance as submitted by the defence counsel.
He said that there was no consideration for bail on self-recognisance in Section 165 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA),2015.
He urged the court to grant the defendant bail with reasonable surety.
The court, therefore, adjourned until today to rule on the bail application.
City Crime
Court Jails Three Oil Thieves In PH
Justices S. D. Pam and A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, convicted and sentenced three oil thieves to three months Community Service for illegal dealing in petroleum products.
The convicts: Illiyasu Ibrahim, Mallam Shehu Idris and Mohammed Bello were jailed on Monday, October 18, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to one-count separate charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products, upon their arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The lone- count charge read: “That you Illiyasu Ibrahim on or about the 10th day of September, 2021, at Port Harcourt Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dealt in petroleum product to wit: Automotive Gas Oil which is not of the quality for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (18) (a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007 and punishable under the same Section”
They pleaded “guilty” to the charge preferred against them by the prosecution.
In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, N. A. Dodo, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.
Defence counsel: M. M. Suleiman prayed the court to temper justice with mercy “for they are first -time offenders and have no previous criminal records”
Justice Pam convicted and sentenced Illiyasu Ibrahim to three (3) months Community Service with an option of fine of N50, 000).
In the same vein, Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced Idris and Bello to the same three months Community Service with an option of fine of N50,000 each.
Both Judges ordered that the illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) stored in 23 jerry cans be sold by the court in conjunction with EFCC officials and the proceeds paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Government.
Additionally, the court required the convicts to depose to affidavits of good behaviour henceforth.
The Head Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said the convicts were arrested by operatives of the EFCC, acting on some verified intelligence, on September 6, 2021 at Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State, at the scene where several bunkered petroleum products were assembled and sold, along the road to trucks and vehicles within the location.
Trending
- Information Technology5 days ago
How to improve PC aim in Warzone
- Business4 days ago
Currency In Circulation Rises To N2.84trn – CBN
- Business4 days ago
Large Expenditure Responsible For Nigeria’s High Debt Service -Minister
- Business4 days ago
Bayelsa Seeks China’s Partnership To Boost Dev
- Business4 days ago
FG Scraps DPR, PPPRA, PEF, Inaugurates New Agencies
- Business4 days ago
NCC Warns Against Linking NIN To Another Subscriber’s SIM
- Business4 days ago
‘Policy Inconsistency, Bane Of Maritime Industry’
- Business4 days ago
#EndSARS: Insurance Firms Pay N9bn Claims On Deaths, Property