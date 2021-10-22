Opinion
Check Activities At Eleme Junction
Eleme Junction connects the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, East-West (from Eleme), Oyigbo and Igbo-Etche Roads.
It houses many motor parks through which people travel to and from the state – through Igbo-Etche to Abia, through Eleme to Bori, then to some riverine communities like Andoni, Opobo, among others. Cross River and Akwa Ibom States also use the motor parks as well as people travelling to other parts of Nigeria.
The popular Wednesday Oil Mill Market, the Fruit and Vegetables market, the newly built Air Force Market by Igbo-Etche junction, Wazobia market and the Phone market opposite Oil Mill Market are all sited there.
Banks, petrol stations and other genuine businesses go on at Eleme Junction.
Vehicular and pedestrian movements are very high.
Despite the recent lockdown of Oil Mill Market by the Rivers State Government due to Covid-19 pandemic, the area has remained busy.
Since the flyover bridge was built, the usual vehicular traffic had disappeared making motorists comfortable while driving from one destination to another. But below the bridges have become a home for many hoodlums. Unknown persons have continued to make the place uncomfortable for others.
On daily basis, different groups of young men emerge from unknown routes harassing innocent passersby, defrauding them of their personal belongings. They snatch ladies’ bags, hand phones, including men. They go as far as snatching from moving vehicles in traffic.
Most early mornings, they search and collect huge sums of money from market women as the latter travel to purchase what they will sell.
At the end of the day, they go back home empty handed.
These same people are engaged in Agbero jobs which they do on behalf of their principals. Both registered and unregistered touting take place there. Sometimes, they also harass private vehicle owners who may wish to render assistance to pedestrians.
These groups of people are not of the same tribe. They are made up of different tribes, speaking different languages. Always smoking and looking rough in their dressing.
They may also be the same people terrorising commuters at the bad spot on Igbo-Etche Road. Hardly any day passes without a record of burgling of passengers’ belongings or kidnappings.
The worrisome thing is that these groups of people lose control at any little provocation. During the #ENDSARS protest last year, it was these unknown persons who hijacked the protest.
On that Tuesday night, 20th of October, 2020, when the Lekki Toll Gate massacre occurred, they were busy setting used vehicle tyres ablaze. Eleme Junction was full of smoke late that night so much that people found it difficult to get to their destinations.
Even postings on social media that night showed how the fire was as high as the flyover bridge. The next morning was a Wednesday when the problem became more pronounced. What was seen as a peaceful protest turned to something else. Between 9 and 10am that Wednesday morning, they had blocked the top of the flyover leading to Aba Road and there was no movement from Oyigbo either. The down part of the bridge was also on fire with thick smoke preventing movement from Eleme to East-West Road. The other part of Igbo-Etche road was not left out.
Within an hour, a clash occurred between them and Hausa boys who deal on fruits at Eleme Junction. They dealt with Hausa boys and spoilt all their fruits. Different groups carrying various clubs against each other injuring themselves.
As an eyewitness, I ran for my dear life holding my slippers in my hands. Other women were running helter skelter until we escaped through “Nkoro way”. Even policemen on duty around Eleme Junction all took off. Those that were still around there undressed immediately.
This and other disturbances led to the lockdown of that area by the Rivers State Government subsequently. In fact, I commend the government for that bold initiative concerning Eleme Junction otherwise nobody knew what would have happened.
Within few days, most shops in the area were looted during the lockdown as the owners obeyed the lockdown order by government. The Rumuokwurusi phone market, opposite Oil Mill market was set ablaze and the merchants counted their losses. Till today, I’m not sure it can be traceable to anyone.
Prior to the Yuletide, police authorities had warned that use of fireworks wouldn’t be tolerated, including burning of tyres. During the New Year eve, Eleme Junction witnessed burning of vehicle tyres so much that all the adjoining roads now wear dark looks. Debris of burnt tyres litter everywhere. Passersby try to cover their noses to avoid inhaling the dark dust while vehicles moved on them. As if they are above the law in that area.
The question I am asking is, who are these unknown persons? What tribe are they? Who do the Agberos remit their collections to? Because they collect N50 or N100 from commercial vehicles at every loading point. Once the drivers refuse to give to them, they use harmful objects on their vehicles. Do these money get to government? If not, their activities must be checked.
Although this may not concern Eleme junction alone, other places are also involved. I know that members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) usually put on reflective jackets of white and green colours. But these ones do not. So who do they work for?
I’m not unaware that police men and women are posted at strategic points on official duty at Eleme Junction. I think the security agencies should extend their patrol to the bridges which serve as hiding places for some of them when they carry out their nefarious acts.
The police should not feel that it is not their duty to chase hoodlums whose identities are unknown. Then if a mini police post can be built there, better.
Government should, as a matter of fact, check through appropriate ministries and Obio/Akpor Local Government Council to ascertain the identity of those hoodlums whose operation is posing a challenge to passersby and those who carry out their daily businesses genuinely.
Eleme Junction also belongs to a host community. The landlords, through the community development committee (CDC) should carry out a thorough investigation about the area. This will help curtail their nefarious activities.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Tribute To Colin Powell
The brotherhood of man is not determined by blood relationships, but by the celestial latitudes and life-waves that human consciousness operates – Thomas Carlyle (1795 – 1881)
O’ Hare Airport, Chicago, USA, December, 1980. Visiting America from London, even with a return-ticket but with not much cash in hand, and even after a confirmation from my host, as well as my status as a post-graduate student, US Immigration personnel insisted on deporting me back to London, from O’Hare Airport. Then stepped in a tall, handsome man of awe-inspiring countenance, intervening in the situation and asking politely if I was from Barbados or Nicaragua. The man whom I told that I was a Nigerian studying in U.K, turned out, after many years, to become US Secretary of State, Colin Luther Powell.
Born April 5, 1937, Powell was reported dead, October 18, 2021. A 4-Star General of the US Army, he became a politician and served as the 65th United States Secretary of State. During the George W. Bush administration in 2008, Powell was succeeded by Ms Condoleza Rice, another African-American that did the Black race proud. He also served as the 16th US National Security Adviser (1987 – 1989) and the 12th Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff (1989 – 1993).
The Powell family moved to USA from Jamaica when Colin was young and then attended the New York City Public School and the City College where he had a bachelor’s degree in geology. He was a professional soldier for 35 years and held the highest military position in the Department of Defence, during which time he oversaw 28 crises, including the invasion of Panama in 1989. Also Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq (1990 – 91) .
What is known as the ‘Powell Doctrine’ was a US military policy which limited American military activities within the framework of American national security interests. Especially vital in that policy is the provision of conditions of ‘Overwhelming force and widespread public support’. His tenure as the 65th US Secretary of State was controversial because of inaccurate justification from America’s Iraq War in 2003.
My American Journey is the title of Powell’s autobiography (1995). As a prolific writer, despite his busy schedule and activities, Powell wrote other books: It Worked for Me … being lessons which he learned practically in life, and Leadership (2012). In line with the political philosophy of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Powell shares the truth that: “A country that allows its rulers to revel with impunity and reckless abandon in the worst form of corruption and misrule, cannot hope to be blessed with the grace of light”. Light shuns dark places!
Nigerian retired Generals should, like Colin Powell, invest in writing motivational books on how to build up their country, rather than building hotels in each of the state capitals. One retired General Jibril Musa Sarki, in his Born to Rule, threw some light into the lifestyle of the top hierarchy of the Nigerian military. What great differences, reading Powell’s books!
After retirement from public services, Powell pursued a career as a public speaker, addressing and motivating diverse audiences across America and other places across the globe. His mission was to spread the philosophy of how to turn personal adversities and liabilities into rewarding assets and legacies. As Chairman of America’s Promise — the Alliance for Youths, that non-profit organisation is dedicated to mobilising people to build up noble character and personal competence. No idleness!
Rather than sponsor and finance gangs of bandits who cause mayhem across the country, let retired Nigerian Generals emulate the life-after-retirement of General Powell. What men do, especially in old age, is usually a reflection of the values and ideals which they stand for and cherish. No matter how a man may have lived in the past, there is nothing more demeaning in old age than to pander to narrow, mean, ethnic and clandestine interests. Especially when such agenda do not add value to the status of collective humanity, then such project cannot be a worthy or ideal legacy to foster.
Retired General Powell is so popular, especially among the American masses, that even when he did not seek to contest an election in 2016, he received votes from Washington D.C. for the Office of President of the United States. He received numerous awards and decorations in the military circle, both in America and foreign countries, as well as civilian awards, including Presidential Medal of Freedom, Congressional Gold Medal, Presidential Citizens’ Medal, etc.
Powell was such a role model that students in schools and universities would invite him to come to give inspiring lectures in campuses. Hence, several schools and universities honoured him across the country. Neither did he look back on his Jamaican root, but inspired and encouraged struggling youths, except that he would not condone hashish or any form of gangsterism or hooliganism. Naturally, with age, the human body begins to degenerate towards feebleness. Powell was treated for blood cancer, and died October 18, 2021, from complications of COVID-19, close to 84 years of age.
No human is perfect; neither does it pay to wear the garment of sanctimony. It is also true that “Men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water”. But Powell’s virtues would live in brass and gold, largely because of his concern for those that the establishment seek to oppress. Powell was neither an Immigration officer nor an advocate, but a ‘busy-body’ who played an advocacy role for a distraught student at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, USA, in 1980.
The pride of USA lies in picking and using the best, no matter where found, but the plight of Nigeria, in the words of one Abagba Ndubuisi: “Mediocres who otherwise should hide away in shame now become not only leaders, but cynosures and political fulcrums… We should come out of our lethargy rather than watch apathetically from the side while a few gluttons glibly talk us into another war, with their seemingly arrogant and trenchant dispositions” (Daily Sunray of 1/9/94). Colin Luther Powell, please stride on in the hereafter as you did here on Earth – boldly!
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
BRACED For A New Start
It is exactly 21 days since governors of states in the South South geo-political zone of Nigeria rose from a BRACED Governors’ Council meeting in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, with a communiqué outlining some bold and far-reaching resolutions taken by the body.
One of the decisions as contained in the press address by the Delta State Governor and Chairman of the South South Governors’ Forum, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is the floating of a regional security outfit. Recall that, at one of its recent meetings, the Forum had mandated the BRACED Commission to draw up a plan for the establishment of such regional vigilance group.
For those who may not know it, BRACED is an acronym coined from the first letters in the names of the six states that constitute the zone; namely Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta. It embodies the collective determination of these states to pursue a vision for the social and economic development of the region with the aim of providing better living standard for its people.
This Commission is an outcome of recommendations made at the maiden South South Economic Summit by the chief executives of these states at the Tinapa Complex in Calabar, Cross River State, in April 2009. Seriake Dickson, Chibuike Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Liyel Imoke, Adams Oshiomhole and Emmanuel Uduaghan, respectively, were the sitting governors then.
Records have it that an agreement for the Commission’s establishment was signed in 2011 – one year after the opening of its headquarters in Port Harcourt and the appointment of Ambassador Joe Keshi as the Director General. This was also amidst concern that the individual states were yet to enact laws backing the agency’s establishment.
Simply put, BRACED was raised to foster the integration, socio-economic and infrastructural development of the South South region. It was to achieve this by adopting the principle of comparative advantage as to avoid unnecessary duplication of efforts and waste of resources among member-states. For the avoidance of doubt, agriculture, industrialisation, power, roads, education, human capacity development, tourism and environment were some of the principal areas of interest. Also among its ideals was the peer review mechanism so that no member-state was left behind.
Indeed, a keen look at the Commission’s initial programmes would leave no one in doubt of its serious intentions. However, it is also pertinent to point out that, besides the few alternating jamborees it hosted in the names of summits and retreats, only little else can attest to its nearly 11 years of existence.
In terms of funding, it is doubtful that BRACED received anything meaningful from its member-governors before partisan politics tore them apart. To be sure, the defection of then Governor Amaechi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 had resulted to bickering in the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) of which he was the chairman.
It was alleged that Amaechi often capitalised on his NGF position to deride President Goodluck Jonathan at every forum, including BRACED events. And so, he needed to be checkmated at all cost. This led to Governor Akpabio’s emergence as the arrowhead of plans to stop Amaechi’s return for a second NGF chairmanship tenure. The rest, as they say, is history. But more than anything else, the bad blood this created among the region’s governors became so apparent that it destroyed the basis for any more BRACED summits.
Until 2015 when Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Udom Emmanuel and Ben Ayade were elected for Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, respectively, it is doubtful if the Commission ever got a mention in any South South government house.
Permit me to point out here that while a similar agency in the South West, known as the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), cannot be said to have been unaffected by its own internal politics, after all Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State was never of the dominant Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN); but such diversity hardly hindered the collective pursuit of their regional development agenda. A recent demonstration of this was by Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who came to power through the PDP; the rest five governors of the region being of the APC. As reports had it, when it came to contributing funds and equipment for the newly founded regional security outfit, Amotekun, no governor rose to the occasion more than Makinde – not even his Lagos counterpart. He was said to have donated more than his state’s fair share of some of the items on demand.
My point here is that the current South South governors have acted in the region’s best interest, going by their present resolve to revive the BRACED Commission. The only fear is that none should act in a manner that would dampen this new spirit. Though, as things stand now, any sincere mind would be wondering what the governors hope to accomplish for the Commission in the 18 months remaining for most of them; and considering that a new election season is already by the corner.
Yes, it is widely believed that with clearly defined objectives, funding and sincerity of purpose, a lot can still be achieved even in less than one year. If only the governors will afford the institution a legal backing and subsequently assign it funding provisions in their respective appropriation bills; they will have established a foothold for it.
Surely, the BRACED blue print was drawn up when the nation’s economy enjoyed better health. Recall that in their Asaba meeting of 2017 where they resolved to revive BRACED, the South South governors were said to have also agreed to build integrated transport facilities in the region through a balanced development of airports, roads, rail and waterways infrastructure. Even as good as this had sounded, one would assume that the governors may have foreseen a progressive post-recession recovery. That not being the case, the next best option would be for the state chief executives to go for the low-hanging fruits in the rather robust blue print.
BRACED has never been a bad concept. Apparently, what its Commission requires in order to blossom is a good embrace from its owner-states. The initial outing was obviously truncated by overzealousness, exuberance and unnecessary politicking. Let us pray and hope for a better demonstration of maturity this time around. At least, to allow for an eventual take-off.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Policing The Police
But for my intervention a few days ago, a woman in distress, alone in her car and a police man, with finger on the trigger of the gun he had, and sitting in the front of the woman’s car, would have had a forced labour. What was the woman’s offence? – “Driving one-way”! The police man was so inexperienced and naïve that he was unaware of when a monitoring device was inserted in his uniform. A pregnant woman driving into the Rivers State University (RSU) campus was held up by an armed policeman for driving “one way”, resulting in the police man getting into the car, amidst traffic jam.
The policeman’s name-tag indicated the part of the country he came from and his behaviour spoke eloquently about his level of perception. Despite telling him that the person he was interacting with was a CSP, the policeman insisted on all of us driving to his “superior officer”. The empathic superior officer who knew the identity of the intervening civilian, advised the gun-carrying policeman to make an apology and let the matter end there, sans brown envelope. The distraught woman drove into a clinic less than fifteen minutes after.
This matter is being brought to public attention because of rising estrangement between the police (who should be friends of the public) and the civilian population. The sad image of the police has become such that many of them wear the uniform only in their offices when on duty, so as not to be identified as policemen or women. Similarly, ex-police officers feel ashamed to admit that they were once police officers. What accounts for the odium?
Firstly, to cut off one’s nose, to spite one’s face, is a great folly. Despite the “no victor, no vanquished” slogan after the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970), the best-trained and most highly experienced police officers in Nigeria were cleverly frustrated and weeded out from the job. They were replaced with quickly promoted, poorly trained and local authority police personnel. The result was a drastic fall of the status and professional efficiency of the Nigeria Police. So, we deserve what we have currently, since a smooth transition was not allowed to take place. You can’t have your cake and eat it!
Secondly, there are glaring evidence and proof of “toxic” postings and deployment of police personnel across the country, whose ulterior motives are not lost to discerning Nigerians. Recently there was a private investigation involving statistics of deployment of divisional police officers in the southern part of Nigeria. The result of that enquiry was quite instructive, nor could the motives of such postings have been accidental. One flaw in our management system is that we do things believing that no eyes are seeing or watching. A good example of this obtuseness is the inability of a policeman to be aware of someone installing a monitoring device on his uniform. Yet he was busy threatening, finger on trigger!
Thirdly, long years of military rule obviously altered the psyche and attitude of Nigerian masses. Soon, the belligerence and attitude of impunity, which are associated with military culture became a standing lifestyle of the Nigerian masses, generally. This aberration has not ceased to be a devouring cancer in Nigerian social culture. The results of this anomaly include growing militancy, brashness and lawlessness bearing a common name of indiscipline.
What we call corruption in Nigeria has a unique history and development, and, like a cancer phenomenon, infects and seeks to destroy remaining healthy parts of the society. Without mincing words, the civil war provided great and unstoppable opportunities for various aberrations to have strong foot-hold and anchor in Nigeria. The euphoria of victory did not allow what lurked behind that national experience to be discovered. The military, unwittingly became the midwife for the enthronement of a cancerous anomaly.
A few people, who saw the dangers ahead, did propose the adoption of diarchy or combination of military and civilian government as a solution to the Nigerian dilemma. When that proposal could not be accepted by the Nigerian masses, the military top hierarchy devised what it knew best — setting up of a booby-trap! As astute strategists and tacticians, the military allowed Nigerians to have a “toxic” 1999 constitution, designed by astute spin-doctors. Like the gift from voodoo masters, Nigerians received a parting zombie-gift that transmogrified into our current political economy. Serves you right!
The standard-bearers of the “Greek-gift” of the outgone military, are the Nigerian security and intelligence apparatus, which politicians and their various parties cannot do without. There is also a need to give the hint that the matter was not solely a Nigerian affair, thanks to global oil and gas politics and capitalist economy. When we add these antics and shenanigans to the growing influence of Islamic global brotherhood, what we have can be interpreted best with reference to Afghanistan experience.
Apart from contending global power blocks and interests, the Nigerian political economy is caught in the web of vicious global politics and economy. With oil and gas as the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, we should be asking why, for example, the value of the Nigerian money, the Naira, should continue to decline; Why over 80 percent of Nigerians are poor and hungry, in the midst of obscene affluence for a clever few! Why is there growing state of insecurity in Nigeria, and why such hypocrisy! Are there no sponsors of insecurity! Why! Who?
With a gun-carrying policeman earning less than N80,000 as monthly salary, and having perhaps two wives and five children to cater for; how does he cope with the current economy? Are some parts of Nigeria not bearing a heavier burden of supporting the nation’s economy? Would a policeman not lobby to be posted to a greener pasture or juicy duty-post? In the peculiar economy of the nation, can those who hold the power of command and postings not be selective who is posted where? Why are there oppositions to restructuring, sane dialogue and state police, among other agitations?
Policing the police would require more than mass protests against police brutality, public complaints commission, etc. Neither would monthly lectures for police personnel and pontification connected there with, help matters. Apart from total restructuring and overhaul of the entire security network, all personnel should be posted to serve in their home states for the next two years. Later the police, security and intelligence organs of the establishment must face some probe. Defective structures collapse eventually! Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
By: Bright Amirize
