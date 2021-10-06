Opinion
Covid-19 Vaccine: Remedy Or Poison?
Without a doubt, the word ‘Covid-19’ is familiar to every one except infants. Even infants discernibly observed strange changes particularly unusual access to parents that used to be unavailable, during the global lockdown. The pandemic inarguably shook the world and humbled superpowers as equals to Third World countries.
Notably, Coronavirus enabled poor, developing countries to also boldly ban citizens and travellers from rich, developed nations, including USA, United Kingdom and Switzerland, amongst others, from entry. This was hitherto unbelievable. Above all, the pandemic unimaginably makes health experts — medical practitioners, pharmacists, professors in health fields to submit to security guards with little knowledge on health for temperature checks. Indeed, Covid-19 shook the world.
Coronavirus diseases, an infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome was first identified amid an outbreak of respiratory illness cases in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and initially reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 31, 2019. Amid the outbreak witnessed all manner of predicaments – confusions, conspiracy theories and fake news against information from WHO and other relevant bodies.
In the United States, the then president, Donald Trump spearheaded the conspiracy theories for selfish interests and arrogantly went to the extreme by stopping WHO funding. Excitingly, Joe Biden reviewed it immediately inaugurated. As part of conspiracies, a US-based Cameroonian medical doctor, Stella Immanuel, masqueraded with misleading information against WHO prescriptions.
In Nigeria, many accepted the conspiracy theories despite no scientific proofs. The fallacies against Covid-19 include; “Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility in women”, “Covid-19 vaccine alters one’s genetic codes”, “5G network spreads Coronavirus”, “Drinking alcohol reduces the risk of infection”, “Covid-19 vaccines imbed ‘mark-of-the-beast’”, “Real vaccines take years to produce”, “Covid-19 vaccines attract severe side-effects and allergic reactions”, etc.
These are all misconceptions, baseless and misleading. First, technology advancement affects speed and produces results faster than centuries ago. Today, the Covid-19 vaccines are facing similar rejections other vaccines prior to it like vaccines for chickenpox, measles, poliomyelitis also faced. From history, many, particularly Africans rejected chickenpox vaccines as poison then which led to many deaths of children before it gained acceptability.
On 5th generation (5G) network, scientists have always deflated the allegations that it causes Coronavirus. In fact, it should be noted that 5G is not the end in the expansion series. It began from G1 network and will continue to advance by innovations of scientists. Some countries are already gearing up for 6th generation network due to advanced benefits. The world is speedily becoming a global village, and it is only realistic through innovations in technology by scientists. And from record, Covid-19 has significantly plagued countries with little or no 5G network coverage including Iran.
Instructively, politicians and religious preachers that are neither medical experts nor trained in health discipline have no basis to dabble into health matters. Supernatural healing is an act of divinity, and doesn’t make a non-medical practitioner to become an authority in health matters. Supernatural healing is without doubt real, but doesn’t deny existence of ailments. Besides, it is still through medical tests – science that healings whether conventional or supernatural are confirmed.
Remarkably, Pastor Paul Enenche, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre who is also a medical doctor by training believes in supernatural healings and always holds weekly healing services with testimonies, yet encouraged his congregation to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures and protocols. Apart from compliance to regulations by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), his church donated medical equipment and safety items worth millions of Naira to government towards combating the pandemic. In addition, his church distributed trailer loads of food items including bags of rice, toiletries, clothes to downtrodden public including non-members and non-Christians during the lockdown. There’s no better way to preach the gospel if it must be ‘good news’.
By publicly complying with outlined preventive measures, Enenche aptly understands that people have different levels of faith, and that encouraging people to get prevented from the infection doesn’t undermine supremacy of the supernatural. The Glory Dome is the largest Christian auditorium in the world presently, with capacity of 100,000 seats. Yet, when a lockdown was in place, the church cooperated, operated through House-fellowships. In other words, despite Enenche’s faith in supernatural healings, the cleric understands that preventive measures put in place by health institution should be adhered to in the interest of the general public.
In WHO statistics, from January 3, 2020, a total of 226,236,577 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 4,654,548 deaths from its complications were recorded globally as at 4.18 pm on September 16, 2021. In Nigeria, on September 17, 2021, a total of 200,957 confirmed cases, 2647 deaths and 188,817 discharged cases were recorded. These figures affirm that Covid-19 is not a myth but real. The fact remains that from January 2020 to date, the world has recorded unprecedented deaths and sicknesses with Covid-19 symptoms.
Sadly, these deaths did not take place far from those rebuffing the outbreak. In fact, many medical doctors had been infected; some died, some survived. Emphatically, information from WHO are superior to individual opinions of any medical practitioner anywhere on health issues. This must be noted. Interestingly, Covid vaccines are administered free. Though, public acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines increases gradually, progression is vital.
To sum, preventive measures including approved vaccines health experts prescribe as remedies to the outburst should be welcomed without fears. To conspiracy theorists, they must note that the blood of those that died following their misleading claims are on their heads.What is expected from leaders particularly religious preachers is to pray against the pandemic and support governments by encouraging their followers to adhere to prescribed preventive measures.
Other preachers like RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye deserve commendation for unyielding supports in the fight against the pandemic.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and social crusader.
Opinion
Celebration Of Our Nationhood: Matters Arising
Nigeria became a country divided into two Protectorates in 1900 A.D. The persistent dichotomy between the North and Southern Nigeria thus started in the year 1900 AD.
In 1914, the inherently divided nation of North and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated by Lord Frederick Lugard. Political commentators have come to see this development as the bringing together of two strange bed fellows. The socio-economic discomfort in this arrangement began to manifest and haunt the nation at birth.
At Independence in 1960, after several experiments at constitutional development, it was expected that Nigeria would have enough structural simulation that would make it a great country.
The independent Nigeria was structured into a Republic in 1963. Thus severing the country from the apron strings attached to the British monarchy.
Prior to the Republican Constitution, the Queen of England was still the ceremonial Head of State, represented by the Governor General, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.
This was the final stage of gaining nationhood. The nation had already been structured into three regions of North, West and Eastern Nigeria, plus the Mid West which was part of the Western Region.
Indeed, Nigeria stood on a Tripod of North, dominated by Hausa Fulani, West, the Yoruba and the Eastern Region dominated by Igbo. Ethnic minorities were only heard but not seen. Nigeria was thus a divided country along ethnic lines. The three major political parties were also along ethnic lines. Action Group was a Western Nigerian Party, Northern people’s Congress was indeed a Northern Hausa-Fulani political rallying point, while N. C. N. C which was supposed to be a national party was an Eastern Nigeria Igbo political party.
It was indeed sad that every group only struggled to grab power for the benefit of their region and not for the country. The Coup of January 15, 1966 was therefore not a surprise as the nation had begun to show signs of collapse from the 1964 elections crisis.
The electoral violence in the Western Region became the sign post of a country going off the cliff.
Earlier, the young nation had become mature in different ills such as corruption, nepotism, ethnic and religious bigotry as well as electoral fraud . There was negative growth in socio-political life of the nation. The positives however were in the area of Agriculture and revenue sharing formula, where states benefited from their natural resources. Many proponents of resource control would love to go back to that era.
The military struck in January 15, 1966 to halt the derailment of the new nation.
One would have thought that the jackboot dispensation would bring sanity, unfortunately, it plunged the nation into a Civil War that lasted for 30 months.
The reunification of Nigeria in 1970 did not usher in a democratic dispensation until 1979. The fragile civil rule was again truncated in 1983.
Finally in 1999, a democratically elected Government came on stream to begin a new vista of hope for national development in a democratic environment. In every independence celebration in Nigeria, there is always a question on whether there is anything to celebrate in Nigeria after many years of independence.
This question on whether Nigerians have anything to celebrate is indeed a rhetorical question.
This year has brought forth the same question and many Nigerians have their answers up their sleeves, positive and negative. I see it as a rhetorical question with an open ended response. Why would a citizen of a nation that has a geographical definition under government not celebrate something.
Some citizens of the world in parts of North Africa and the Northern fringes of West Africa are stateless. They do not belong to any national authority, they wander from place to place posing security threats to independent nations.
Nigerians today have a country to call their own, with freedom to elect or select their leaders and participate in international affairs under a flag.
However, Nigeria is getting more and more divided over the years. There is a new line of division which has created two kinds of citizens. One is a nation of citizens which are referred to as NAIJA. NAIJA citizens are new generation of creative and innovative Nigerians.
NAIJA citizens are the Nollywood stars, the new musical Icons and the ICT innovative citizens who live in and outside Nigeria. These ones are the creative Nigerians that have brought respect and honour to the country.
They do their own thing and with them, Nigerians have become more resilient in overcoming economic hardship. These citizens are serial entrepreneurs who have or are pulling themselves out of poverty with or without government inputs. They are the future of this nation. The NAIJA people are cool, innovative and resilient. They are the ones with the Nigerian spirit. On the flip side, we have Nigerians, the old school, the political class, the formal business class, the traditional institutions and political parties as well as the organised labour.
These Nigerians are the ones that have failed to up the ante in national development. Old school Nigerians are the ones that have turned the nation into the poverty capital of the world. They are the ones that created divisions along parochial ethnic lines that have brought about secessionist calls across the country. President Buhari in his broadcast to the nation expressed the unwavering resolve of his administration to unite the country. This was the high point of his broadcast because the nation is drifting and may plunge into separate nation if nothing is done to hold it together.
By: Bon Woke
Opinion
Law As Football
An old idiom which describes law as an ass, sends a wise message which would not fail to make an appropriate impression on individuals who can discern human shenanigans. Page 2 of The Tide newspaper of Friday, September 24, 2021, carried a headline news” “FG Considers Fresh Charges Against Igboho”. Oyo State High Court awarded N20 billion damages in favour of Igboho, against the Federal Government, arising from an action of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The news report said that the judge, Ladiran Akintola, had awarded the money as “an exemplary and aggravated damages” against the AGF and the Department of State Services, over the invasion of Igboho’s home in Ibadan on July 1. In a reaction to that judgement, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, speaking in faraway New York, said that FG may file fresh charges against Igboho. The position of the Federal Government on the judgement was about law and jurisdiction.
In the words of the AGF “As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it?” Surely, within the context of obedience to court orders, there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the Federal Government. Apart from rights of appealing against that Oyo State High Court judgement, the AGF made other allusions. They include “right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgement” and “possibility of filing a fresh action”, including the jurisdiction of the court that gave that judgement.
The fact that Malami made statement on the Oyo State High Court judgement from New York means that the Igboho issue is not confined within Nigeria. What is the grouse of the Federal Government of Nigeria against Sunday Igboho? He is referred to as an agitator, wanting to split the unity of Nigeria. Invasion of Igboho’s house at night by security agencies resulted in the loss of a human life, but Igboho could not be arrested there and then.
While Malami was speaking in New York on the judgement of an Oyo State High Court that awarded N20 billion in favour of Igboho, there were other agitators insisting on a protest at the United Nations General Assembly, on September 24. Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINA), Professor Banji Akintoye, spoke for various Nigerian agitators in diaspora. There were Yoruba and Biafra agitators as well as Middle-Belt groups insisting that the Federal Government would not stop their protest at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
There was an allegation that the Federal Government of Nigeria planned to sponsor a counter-protest, but a vital question to ask is: What is “Million-Man Freedom March” all about? Why agitations from various quarters under NINAS? In the catalogue of the complaints of the agitators are that “the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria was a fraud against the people of South and Middle-Belt”; that “a Fulani militia group masquerading as a trade union, Miyyetii Allah, should be declared as a terrorist organisation”.
There was a news report that “The Grand Finale of the NINAS Million-Man Freedom March holds on September 24, 2021, the day President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly”. The goal was to “show before the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria”.
NINAS Director of Public Communications, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, was quoted as saying that, “no matter how the Nigerian Government try to scuttle the NINAS Grand March, the will of the people shall prevail”. He went on to say: “We refuse to be rattled. We shall not be intimidated. No oppressor has ever triumphed against the collective will of the people…” The international community is being told by the agitators that there is a “rape of our ancestral land and hijack of our assets and sovereignty by the Fulani-controlled Nigerian Government”.
Current agitations in Nigeria by various ethnic nationalities would call attention to past experiences in apartheid South Africa, when courts and security agencies were partners in oppressive practices. A situation where decisions and judgements of courts would turn legal institutions into the status of an ass or a football, portends ill for human freedom. Like the VAT issue, would the judgement of Oyo State High Court; awarding Igboho N20 billion damages, become an issue of appeals, litigations, interpretations and intimidations? Why threat of fresh charges against Igboho because a court awarded him N20 billion damages? Agitation can become a treasonable offence!
In the early days of formation of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America, some of the activities of its operatives resulted in litigations and award of damages in favour of the litigants. If in Nigeria we continue to have litigations involving “exemplary and aggravated damages” in which the Federal Government would have to pay some billions of naira to litigants, perhaps our security agencies would be less combative in their operatives. Unfortunately, court judgements which go against the establishment can be taken as brazen affronts.
Recent experiences with regards to judgements involving political litigations give us the impression that the law can be interpreted and treated like a football. A football is for everybody, players and non-players alike, yet, it is for nobody, in the sense that it can be kicked about by anybody, inside and outside a football field. Without going into various allegations made against several administrators of the legal system, at least gossips are many about judgements that conflict one with another. Judgements have been known to be written at night and sometimes under gun-point or threats.
Rising agitations coming from various ethnic groups in Nigeria have become such that they should not be addressed by threats, intimidations, or swept aside as irrelevant. The Guardian newspaper of Friday, 13 June, 2008, published an open letter by Ethnic Nationalities Movement, a part of which read: “We of the Ethnic Nationalities Movement say with emphasis that Nigeria will not be re-colonised either by foreigners or by gangster leaders”.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
