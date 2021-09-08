Opinion
Of NASS And States Creation
The National Assembly (NASS) has come up to disclaim a media report that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 states. A statement coming from the Senate spokesperson, Sen. Ajibolaji Basiru, said the claim is a gross-misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for the creation of more states.
But some reports have it that NASS was proposing such across the country. According to reports, some of the proposed states are Gurara from Kaduna South, Ijebu from Ogun, Ibadan from Oyo, Chiga from Kano, Anioma from Delta, Adada from Enugu, to mention but a few.
But NASS has denied this and said that such report is a misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states. The nation’s highest legislative body said it is not in the position to recommend or propose creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.
Basiru stated that for ease of reference, Section 8 of the constitution provides an act for NASS for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if a request supported by its two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new states in each of the following, the Senate, House of Reps, Houses of Assembly, the Local Government Councils in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly and so many considerations.
Whether there is proposal for new states or not, what we should bother about is the issue of coping with additional 20 states to what we have presently in Nigeria. If NASS considers creating additional states, will it really help the Nigerian economy? Should Nigeria consider creating additional states now?
If one may ask, how many states does a country need to have to function or utilise its economic potentials maximally. Whether true or not, many persons have argued for or against the issue. For me, it is better to take care of the existing states. With 36 states and the FCT, many states are unable to pay salaries promptly due to lack of revenue or insufficient fund.
If Nigeria needs to strengthen the economy, does she need to create more states? It may interest you to note that creation of additional 20 states will lead to the country having not less than 60 states. In that case, there will be 60 more members of the Senate, we already have above 360 members of Reps. There will be additional 20 Houses of Assembly and their special advisers who must be paid monthly.
Some of the states are not viable according to reports. They are not sustained with little revenue except they go to Abuja for Federal Allocation.
For us in Rivers State, our case is different with execution of projects that have direct bearing on the residents of the state. These include construction of flyover bridges to ease transport difficulty, building of new schools and renovation of existing ones. Building of health facilities has been another outstanding priority of the state government.
It is worrisome that some states cannot execute meaningful projects for their constituents. They only boast of purchasing wheelbarrows and commissioning of mono-pump water projects. So those states may not be helpful to the Nigerian economy. Creation of additional states cannot help Nigeria to develop except resource control. A situation where each state cannot contribute to the Federal Government from the revenue collected.
Nigeria cannot create additional states because the existing ones cannot manage themselves well. The economy of Nigeria has not been strengthened with the existence of the 36 states. I think NASS should create employment opportunities for people’s livelihood to increase instead of creating additional states. Some of them cannot pay salaries even after borrowing from the government at the centre.
When you take a closer look at the issue, you cannot compare Nigeria with other parts of the world. Looking at the impact of additional states on the economy when viewed critically will increase the financial responsibility of the country. Of course, there will be more senators, local government chairmen, governors, lawmakers representing more states, local government areas and constituencies in the states. Budgets for all these will definitely increase. In as much as we will not reduce the number of existing states, there are states that are not viable. There may not be enough money to cater for more states to avoid more borrowing. The Senate should have a rethink about that because it has not been easy managing the existing ones.
Some persons have argued that there may be nothing wrong in creating additional states but that there should be devolution of power and Nigerian constitution properly amended, allowing states to develop their potentials. It is not easy for some states as they get Federal allocation every month.
States should be allowed to develop their resources so as to be independent to an extent and remit tax or revenue to the Federal Government. Some persons are of the opinion that more local government areas should be created with autonomy instead of additional states. This will, in the long run, enable those less-privileged local councils generate democracy dividends.
How will the new states be run when some existing ones complain about low federal allocations? States are supposed to perform certain functions for themselves before seeking help from the Federal Government. Despite the challenges that may be looked at, I think creating additional states will create jobs. When additional states are created, various ministries, agencies and establishments will be created and job opportunities will be made available.
I think it’s high time every state was allowed to generate its resources instead of majority who cannot generate to depend fully on the states that have excess.
The states in the Niger Delta region possess enough resources used to develop the region and other regions including the FCT. That is overdependence on the region. Other regions should tap theirs to assist less -privileged states and Abuja.
States should not relax because something big is coming from a particular zone. If all hands are on deck, there will not be any challenge in creating more states in Nigeria; after all, rural areas must be developed.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Behind Current Global Insecurity
Taking the current situation in Afghanistan as a peg, any intelligent analyst of global events would be able to draw some far-reaching conclusions that would be quite rational. A conclusion can be deemed rational if it is based on historical antecedents without myopic or prejudicial analysis and judgment. Earliest conflicts in human history can be traced to territorial or land-related encroachment, usually by wandering or nomadic groups looking for pastures.
Behind encroachment on lands is the issue of hustling for natural resources, whereby groups with weapons of coercion usually become the aggressors. Despite cultural and language differences, aggression has its own culture and language which can be understood without an interpreter or mediator. Behind the aggressive and acquisitive temperament lies human vanity which gives impetus to the exploration of weapons of coercion and conquest. Occupational lifestyle can also give impetus to the acquisition of weapon of coercion to cow others.
Occupational lifestyle which demands wandering from one place to another usually requires possessing means of coping with the unexpected. Means of coping with unexpected encounters include weapons of coercion and the use of wit and cunning. Ancient Buddhist travelling monks developed judo and karate as weapons of self-defence. For other wandering or nomadic groups like the Moors of old, concealed daggers and poisoned arrows and bows became common personal accoutrements. Mass production of destructive weapons for warfare and conquest purposes came much later in history.
Historically, ancient Assyrians were the most dreaded and hated of all nations of antiquity, because of the unspeakable cruelties and agonies which their soldiers were noted for. Assyrian soldiers were not satisfied with conquering territories but took delight in skinning prisoners of war alive and cutting off their sex organs, just for the sadistic joy and pleasure. Ruthless military culture began with aggressive territorial conquests and proselytisation, then later as means of commerce and colonialism.
Spain in particular, among other European nations, was notorious for the sufferings and agonies brought upon the Jews and the Moors. The Black race suffered the worst forms of dehumanisation in the hands of supposedly superior White races. A study of atrocities committed by aggressive groups against other groups that they could prey upon, would be quite shocking. Questions to ask would include what accounts for man’s destructive aggressiveness, and if those who cause pains and agonies to others, do get away with their activities. It would not be enough to talk about Nemesis and Kama rather, it is imperative to understand their modus operandi.
The perplexing issues and challenges of life cannot be explained or appreciated without taking into account the operational mechanism of Nemesis or Karma, as well as the controversy about repeated life on Earth. We rarely have adequate idea about what magnanimity and grace contained in the opportunity provided for human salvation, individually and collectively. Neither do we know clearly the mechanism of the idiom that those who go by the sword, perish by it; for those who cause pains must bear pains to resolve imbalances.
Away from ancient times and atrocities committed by humans, perhaps out of vanity and ignorance, the present era has a duty to understand what lies behind current global insecurities and other challenges hard to deal with. The pillars or foundation provided by human vanity and ignorance must be dismantled, if we must have a better understanding of what lies behind current experiences. It would also require a good deal of humility rather than belligerence, to be able to work out a road map for a sustainable change for the better. Personal responsibility is a valid doctrine.
Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) can serve as a peg for exploring the trends of current global experiences. As leader of the National Socialist Party in Germany, he became a dictator from 1934, and from membership of 7 persons in 1920, Hitler’s party became a titan. Elected into power in 1932, he destroyed all other political parties and changed the direction of his country in accordance with the Nazi creed. Having annexed Austria in 1938, he occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939 and then sought to invade Poland which resulted in World War II. Hitler committed suicide when faced by defeat. Nazi creed saw the Germans as “Called People” (Master race).
Despite controversies about how Hitler’s life ended and his worldview, current global experiences have been shaped by his role in modern history. Despite all controversies about how he died and what notes that he left behind, he was alleged to have predicted that the two leading religions of mankind (Christianity and Islam) would play leading roles in global instability and insecurity. He was also alleged to have predicted beginning of global and devastating judgement. Such records were destroyed, and part of his personal memoir Mein Kamf.
Among sketchy records that could be put together by researchers, there were allusions to three issues of global significance. The first was that the light arising from the Jewish nation was taken over by power merchants and abused. The second allusion pointed fingers at the “Support Light from Arabia” being used for holding the human mind hostage through dogmatism. Then a third allusion pointed towards the “German race as providing the light for the new era”. More significant in Hitler’s lamentations was an allusion to himself as “a Moses who would not reach the promised land”.
Whatever speculations that may arise from the enigmatic life and allusions of Adolf Hiller of Nazi German and the dream of a new world, a vital summary is that World Wars I and II marked a turning point in global history. Whether or not the New Global Light took off in Germany, the evidence is that “The Light Shineth in Darkness; and the Darkness Comprehended It Not”. Similarly, the fact that the light arising from the Jewish nation and the one from Arabia, have become instruments of division, gives a testimony that the Darkness holds humanity hostage.
It is a pity that religion should become a means of global insecurity rather than unity. The situation in Afghanistan is a clear evidence that religious dogmatism and intolerance fuel global insecurity. Rather than broaden the minds and world view of humans, politics and commerce have used religion as instruments of narrow-mindedness and vanity, creating divisions among humans.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Whose Ox Is God?
In Nigeria, the ox, cow or cattle has now gone from being an article of trade or item for consumption to a god that must be revered, if not worshipped, by all citizens. Almost every aspect of our national life has been altered by the business of rearing cows for money, milk and meat.
I hear that President Muhammadu Buhari owns a flourishing cattle ranch in his native Daura, Katsina State. He is also said to be the grand patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). If so, why wouldn’t Mr. President insist that his fellow cattle breeders, most of whom are known to be top politicians and former military bigwigs, adopt ranching and stop some gun-toting herdsmen marching cattle all across the country while disrupting everything else and generating so much tension in the land?
In years past, if a cow walked menacingly in your direction and there was no immediate hiding place, all you needed do was race toward its stick-carrying shepherd for his possible intervention. But today, faced with similar situation, it will be foolish to attempt to approach an AK-47 wielding herder. Honestly, you may be better off standing and employing all your matadorial skills in self defence than run to someone who is already looking angry and hostile.
But how and when did things turn this ugly? Well, it is widely believed that the worsening desertification, Boko Haram insurgency, increasing banditry and the search for more profitable markets may have forced herders and their herds to continue to head southward, leading to the invasion of communal lands, including forests and water sources. As communities resisted this intrusion into their lives and the indiscriminate grazing that often resulted in destruction of farm crops and the retaliatory attacks on the offending livestock, clashes began to erupt between herders and rural farmers.
Some of the most infamous of such confrontations were the persistent herder-farmer clashes in Agatu and several other parts of Benue State in 2014. And this was even after delegates to that year’s National Conference had recommended that the open grazing method is now archaic and should be replaced with ranches built across Nigeria.
Just a year later, 77-year old elderstatesman and former presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae, was kidnapped from his farm at Ilado, Akure in Ondo State by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. He was said to have regained his freedom after parting with an undisclosed sum as ransom.
In October 2016, women from four local council areas in Enugu State reportedly cried out to their state government to rescue them from the nefarious activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen who regularly molest, rape, maim and destroy their farm crops and livestock. The experience is no different from what is currently being witnessed in neighbouring Ebonyi, Anambra and Abia States, to mention only a few. In fact, the situation escalated to the point where Taraba and Benue had to enact anti-open grazing legislations in 2017, enforced largely by state-backed unarmed citizen groups. But apart from the few successes recorded initially, how effective these laws have been remains a moot topic. Rivers State and a few others in the south have just introduced similar laws with respect to a recent decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) in Lagos.
Churches and other sacred grounds are hardly spared desecration by grazing bullocks and their armed herders. For example, in 2019, no fewer than 36 cows were reported to have been killed by lightning strike on a ‘sacred mountain’ in Ondo State. The story had it that the villagers were often in open confrontation with some herdsmen who refused to leave the community even when their animals had destroyed the people’s farmlands.
As for schools, the incessant invasion by herders and their cattle made major news headlines in 2017, including the case of Ihovbe Primary School in Edo State where there was always panic as teachers and pupils fled their classrooms whenever herders led their animals into the unfenced school premises during official hours. Unfortunately, this is the story of many unfenced schools in Nigeria’s southern hemisphere.
Except the sea, no mode of transportation is exempt from the setbacks associated with migrant cattle rearing in Nigeria. Vehicles coming from opposite directions of a busy interstate road can sometimes be held up for upwards of 20 minutes just to allow for the safe passage of a large herd of bovines. Imagine the frustration of travellers if this is experienced at many points on a trip! Or have we already forgotten the many close shaves airplanes have had with cattle on airport runways across this country – one of the latest being the near mishap at Akure Airport runway in 2018 about which ex-Governor Ayo Fayose tweeted? Air Peace reportedly confirmed that the incident delayed its aircraft’s touchdown for close to 10 minutes.
You may also be aware that sometime in the same year, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, did instruct that trains running the Abuja-Kaduna rail line should not travel at speeds above 90 kilometres per hour because “we don’t want to kill cow”. According to the former Rivers State governor, cow owners had often approached his Ministry to demand payment for their cows killed by trains plying the said rail route.
For me, this sounded very absurd, especially as it came at a time when some countries in the world are enjoying the time-saving benefits of speed trains, otherwise known as ‘bullet trains’; and here we are limiting the speed of some already sluggish locomotive engines.
Not even in the parts of India where cattle is regarded as a deity has it been led to graze in cultivated farmlands or disrupt the prevailing social order as is currently the case in Nigeria. Again, the sad tale about the Nigerian cow even follows it to the abattoir, most of which are currently embroiled in ownership debates, especially across the south.
Seriously, if not that nations rarely slaughter their sacred animals for food, one would have suspected that the present federal government wants to position the cow as Nigeria’s official national god. But who really is playing God with cattle?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Doctrines Of Social Reconstruction
It was quite insightful reading “Odilism As Leadership Philosophy in Nigeria”, written by one Dr Temple Uwalaka, a research associate in the University of Cambera, Australia; (ref. The Tide: Friday, 13/8/2021).
Close associates of the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, recognised quite easily the philosopher in him, demonstrated practically in a charismatic, even though wily, manner. What Uwalaka personalised as a philosophy is embodied in what is universally known as Reconstructionism.
When Queen Katharine, wife to King Henry VIII of England, was divorced because the King found a greater love in Anne Bullen, the Queen’s maid, Griffith, Gentleman-Usher to Queen Katherine, made a memorable statement, to comfort the out-going Queen. He said: “Noble Madam, men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water.” Yes, people usually see and exaggerate the faults in others, but ignore their noble qualities.
Reconstructionist philosophy is an upbuilding, bridge building, pacification project, which seeks to heal old wounds. As a young man and even before the creation of 12 states from the old regional structure, Dr Odili understood what it is to come from an extreme minority zone of the country. But rather than look for godfathers or lick boots, he learned early in life to be a bridge builder, such that he was a welcome guest anywhere he went. His relationship with people not only depicted his mindset but also showed him as a bridge builder.
Reconstructionist philosophy would say that no human being or human situation, including activities, is perfect; therefore, there is always room for continuous improvements in every field of endeavour. Those who allow the ridicules of ill-disposed persons or the fear of making mistakes to hold them back from doing what they believe in, are advised to rise from such inhibitions. It is better to make a mistake with a good volition than to do nothing because of fear of making mistakes.
Desirable social changes should be brought about through gradual but systematic process, rather than allow vanity and prevailing fashions become the determining factors. Imitation or “copy-cat” mindset should not play a role in social reconstruction, rather indigenous values, culture and aspirations should make fundamental input in the contents of desired changes. Existing indigenous values and structures should not be destroyed and discarded for what is new, rather, they should form the basis and stepping stones in the reconstruction process.
Appropriate starting point for a social reconstruction is the mind, thinking process or attitude of the people. We can hardly build a nation without first building the people; neither can we build the people unless we have an effective hold on their mind, thinking and perception. Effective social reconstruction requires that the larger majority of the population should be carried along. This would demand mass enlightenment, mobilisation and motivation of the masses through earnest, patriotic and transparent leadership.
Without an exemplary, people-oriented leadership, characterised by accountability, honesty and transparency, the masses can hardly be carried along in any effective reconstruction. Rather, what the masses observe is the practice of buying personal favour and patronage through the installation of factional paid agents, by leaders and political parties. Genuine social reconstruction should be a non-partisan mass movement, with a long-time agenda, arranged in phases to allow for mass adjustment of the people. It would be necessary to start from experimental pilot phase of simpler nature and then expand gradually.
As a large-scale, long-time project, social reconstruction demands joint involvement, support and participation of the masses, with the establishment of a forum for the interaction of stakeholders, for the sharing of information, ideas and opinions. Reconstruction is a healing and rebuilding process, with emphases on appeasement of damages, bruises and humiliations inflicted on the masses or any sections of the society in the past. Bad governance, tyranny, failed promises and corruption are realities which must be corrected with honesty, not denied.
Human capacity building must begin with an honest transformation and rehabilitation of past negligences, especially in building up the faith and confidence of estranged sections of the population. Human beings are more productive and perform better if they are in a state of happiness which demands a mass healing process of appeasement and rapprochement. Obviously many Nigerians are not happy.
Like what happened in South Africa after the apartheid regime, Nigeria must admit that the nation’s challenges go beyond corruption but also include exclusionist practices. A widening class system cuts across regions and political parties, but manifests in increasing hunger among the masses. Without that phenomenon being addressed honestly, any talk about reconstruction or restructuring would be a mere sham. The situation is more precarious because productivity and integrity are not the determinants of wealth. Would it be wrong to say that there are crimes and corruption behind every great wealth?
A principal doctrine in the reconstructionist social philosophy is that a crime-inducing or corrupt political economy breeds insecurity and instability. When can a nation’s political economy be described as crime-inducing or corrupt? It is when wealth is not the result of hard and productive labour but associated with a system of patronage and sinecure. Then a “Robin Hood” culture is enthroned whereby looting, hostage-taking and ransom payment become the means of re-distribution of wealth.
If public funds are looted to build private fortunes, there are two options to balance imbalances, namely: give back to the society via philanthropy, and then Nemesis via activities of fraudsters and bandits. To call a leader “Governor Donatus” means that the masses love cheerful givers, same as God does. Second doctrine of reconstruction: Pay lots to go scot-free, rather than hoard and perish. Plea bargaining also wins, not eating alone.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
