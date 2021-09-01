NAPTIP And Use Of Town-Criers

To doubt that Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor is dead is like struggling to reject a fait accompli. Indeed, it shocked us all. Until the sad event, penultimate Saturday, Madam (as we all called her) was a Director in the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, which Acting Editor she also was. Even till the recent appointment of a substantive General Manager, she briefly doubled as the Acting General Manager. You may have heard that she was also chairman of the newspaper’s Editorial Board.

I joined The Tide in 1996 when Mrs. Njiowhor was the Women Editor and shared an office with late Chief Soye Jamabo, the then Entertainment Editor and one of the finest journalists I have had the privilege of working with. Not long after my arrival, Madam contested to become Chairman of The Tide Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Jamabo campaigned for her as though his life depended on her victory. Frankly, I hadn’t begun to like any of them back then; and despite their several overtures to me, I voted against Njiowhor. My candidate failed, anyway. And Madam knew she didn’t get my vote because I still clung to her rival.

Not quite long after, someone resigned from the Chapel’s new exco to contest in the State Council election; thus creating a vacancy for which filling I picked a form to vie against two others. Naturally, that would have been Madam and Jamabo’s payback time. But no. Instead, and even without my campaigning to them, the duo still mobilised support for me. I defeated my closest rival by just one vote in an election where I would have been roundly trounced had they not rallied for me. That was the first proof to me that Njiowhor had a very large heart. I eventually mustered the courage to go and thank them but not without a face still full of shame. I just couldn’t forgive myself.

In the course of time, I had another opportunity of being very close to Njiowhor when we worked together on the Midweek title of the paper with her as editor. Ordinarily, editors are known to be a greedy folk, especially when it comes to sharing pecuniary rewards with their reporters. For example, a typical editor can receive N50,000 appreciation for a good publication. But while relating back to the reporter who probably wrote the story, the tendency is for him to swear to have received only N20,000; of which he still had title to a lion share! Thank God, Madam was different. At least, I still remember how much of the weekly production allowance she released to us during our Tuesday night productions back then. I can also recall without any fear that we received close to nought from the fellow who acted during the period she was on annual leave. We did kick, though; but no one seemed interested.

Another ugly trait found in our editors of yore was that they hardly voiced out their appreciation of younger writers but were always quick to shout at them over the slightest failing. In my early years at The Tide, only very few editors stopped by to encourage a reporter whose news story or article was commendable. They included our then General Manager/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart, who often walked into our offices to literally pat a reporter on the back whose published work he considered very good; the others, for me, were Mrs. Njiowhor, Chief Jamabo, Chief Dagogo Clinton and Nengi Josef-Ilagha (now of Bayelsa). We were highly encouraged by their words of commendation (and sometimes gifts) and will remain ever grateful to each and every one of them.

With Madam around, there was never a dull moment at the office. She was easily accessible, very lively and also very hardworking. Or was it when she sat on promotion interview panels? While some of the panelists asked ridiculous questions to unsettle and possibly deny us a career lift, Njiowhor hardly joined in as she often spoke in defence of any deserving staff. In short, for those of us without protective godfathers, it was always our prayer that she sat on all such panels.

The experience was no different when one had a demand or defence to make before the Corporation’s Management. All you needed do was approach Njiowhor early and explain the matter to her. If really your case deserved help, she would naturally lend you her weight. And trust me, Madam did carry a lot of it!

Or need I talk about the day I closed early from work and opted to spend some time in the reception, snacking up a combination of fried groundnuts and ‘manpower’. I saw my Acting Editor drive in and, rather than alight, she sat back in her vehicle while discussing with a security guard who had gone to welcome her. They always did. And you will soon know why.

Before long, a passing Hausa yam seller pushed his wheelbarrow into the premises and headed toward Madam’s car. After what appeared like a moment of haggling, I noticed our security man leave with a sizeable yam tuber in his hand. Later, word spread and people started emerging from every corner to pick a yam each. In no time, the more than ten yams in the mini cart were gone and the trader wheeled away an empty barrow. That was vintage Njiowhor! The aboki got a good bargain for his yams while the ‘buyers’ all smiled home. She really knew how to tickle those located at society’s lower rungs.

As a member of the Editorial Board, to which I also belong, Madam was bold, even if decidedly obstinate at times, and never shied away from discussing a topic no matter how uncomfortable it appeared for an only female member. She was always quick to grasp the topic of discussion even when she walked in late. This rare attribute became most evident when she had to combine three top management positions at the same time. Mrs. Njiowhor was a workaholic, no doubt about it. In fact, there were times I wondered how she coped at the home front.

With her active role as a two-term Standing Committee member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Njiowhor was already well known among Guild members across the country. Even news of her death reportedly got to editors in Lagos and Abuja before reaching any of her office colleagues here in Port Harcourt. She was a very good ambassador of The Tide family. And I’m sure we shall all miss her very dearly.

By: Ibelema Jumbo