Sports
Sun Sets For Ifeanyi Ubah FC After Six-Year NPFL Campaign
FC Ifeanyi Ubah (FCIU) ended their six-year uninterrupted campaign in elite division with a 1-0 win against Warri Wolves on August 5, in the 2020/2021 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) but fell short of overcoming relegation.
The victory was not enough for FCIU, popularly known as ‘Anambra Warriors’, to scale relegation as they finished 19th on the final league table.
Tidesports source reports that in the meantime, sports administrators and enthusiasts have been expressing divergent views on the implications of the Anambra Warriors exit from the NPFL to the State, as well as the issue of private club ownership and management.
While Anambra parades a galaxy of football stars, it now joins the league of those without ambassadors in the NPFL, while the FCIU had chalked up the longest record of a privately-owned club that survived in the NPFL.
Other relegated clubs, over the years, included the likes of Giwa FC of Jos, Ikorodu United of Lagos, Remo Star of Abeokuta, ABS FC of Ilorin, Go Round FC and Nembe FC, all of which had suffered relegation from the top league in the last seven years.
A Green Eagles veteran, Arthur Ebunam, blamed FCIU’s ouster on low player morale and survival challenges in the league.
Ebunam, who played in many Nigerian clubs, stated that football management needed so much attention and that Nigeria’s league was not designed to encourage private investors.
“Private club owners don’t have what it takes to run clubs in Nigeria, football is not run like a regular business; professionalism and players’ welfare are germane.
“I have been in the forefront of fighting the government to own a club; Anambra State is not the poorest, the state is overdue to own one,” he said.
Afootball coach, Chris Abakare, said the relegation of FCIU was a bitter lesson that will linger for a long time as their presence in the NPFL served as motivation for many clubs and players.
Abakare said a lesson from the development was that individuals, who owned clubs should, as much as they could, ensure that the management structure was separated from their person.
Sports
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
Bayelsa State’s two main football clubs, the Bayelsa United and the Bayelsa Queens Football Clubs are to receive brand new buses before the commencement of the next football league season.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa while giving a pre-match pep talk to the players, coaches and officials of the two teams, ahead of their Aiteo FA Cup final matches.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who said the two teams had made Bayelsa proud for getting to the final of the FA Cup, assured them that they would have their buses as part of government efforts to boost their morale before, during and after every league season.
The Deputy Governor who said he was at the stadium to encourage the teams, lauded them for their perseverance and assured them of government’s full support towards winning.
“We want to thank you for your show of confidence and perseverance. Initially we were afraid with the way things were going, thinking you will crash out at the group stages of the competition, but you all survived. You have shown that you are Bayelsans in spirit and in physical.
“The state is proud of you; the government is proud of you. I decided to personally come to witness this last training session and speak to you and encourage you. The best way to ask a person to do more is to thank him and encourage him.
“We will ensure that before the next football league season starts, the two teams will have their buses, because the best way to tell somebody thank you is to reward them positively for the feat achieved”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Sports
Football Competition, Veritable Tool To Fight Social Vices – Coach
The head coach of Future Stars Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Churches Benibo, has described football competition in the grassroots as one of the best ways to bring children out of social vices in the society.
He said that, if the children are engaged in different sporting activities at the grassroots they will have no time to Indulge in cultism.
Benibo stated this, at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, just after his boys defeated, Bright Stars football academy, 4-2 via panelty, after playing goalless draw in the regulation time of the semi final match of the ongoing Sir P, Under 13 football tournament, at the Ruomuji football pitch, Port Harcourt.
He commended his boys, for a job well done adding that, he is happy for their performance so far in the competition.
“ I love the tempo of the game, because both teams played well.
I need more effort from my boys because the final game is not going to be easy.
This is our year, as I speak with you, my boys are also in the final of The Kings football tournament at number six field and today we are through with this competition as well.
We need more competitions, for the past three weeks the children are engaged and it will take off their minds form social vices in the society,” Benibo stated.
He commended the organiser of the tournament, saying that to gather children from different parts of Port Harcourt was not easy.
“ I think we need more competitions to engage the children in the grassroots,” he said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games yesterday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.
While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women’s long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event’s women’s freestyle 68kg.
The Games which began on July 23 and ended yesterday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table,including 13 of the 54 from Africa.
