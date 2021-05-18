Business
Strike: SME Operators Count Losses In Kaduna
Operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kaduna State have urged the state government to end the current industrial action by labour unions in the state as it was negatively impacting their businesses.
The Tide recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State chapter on Monday, embarked on a five day warning strike to press home demands over the sack of civil servants in the state.
A welder at Narayi, Mr Ruphus Eke, lamented that his business had been grounded due to lack of electricity, explaining that using power generating set was not an option for his kind of profession.
“Although the strike is well intended, the attendant consequences for some of us is unbearable.
“I am completely incapacitated without electricity, so, I am at the mercy of the power company,” he lamented.
Mrs Irene Musa who operates a beauty salon along post office junction, Sabo also told The Tide source that her profit would not add up, since she spent extra money on fuel to power her generator.
“I cannot afford to power the generator all day as such, some customers prefer where there is electricity.
“I want the government to come to agreement with labour so that our businesses can thrive”.
Miss Esther Jacob who operates a business center within the premises of Kaduna State University (KASU) said she did not open as the school had been closed due to the strike.
“You can imagine what happens to some of us that depend on our small earning to cater for personal and family needs.
“I plead with the parties involved to come to a compromise so that people can go about their normal businesses,” she said.
Business
Expect Passage Of PIB In June – Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says that efforts to ensure passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the National Assembly are still on course.
He expressed optimism that the PIB would be passed before June
Sylva made this known at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
“I want to tell you that PIB is fully on course and we are very happy because we have focused on that for a long time and we had many meetings with the National assembly and stakeholders.
“Today, I believe that we are all basically satisfied with where we are.
“The National Assembly has given a timeline, they actually gave April but a few things, but give or take, I still believe that the passage of the PIB will not go beyond June.
“We are hopeful that between now and June, they will pass the PIB, I don’t think we are far away with the passage of the PIB,’’ he said.
Commenting on fuel subsidy, the minister said subsidy had created opportunity for people to transport products to nearby countries to make more profit as the price is high in those places.
“People are ready to take all kinds of risk to transfer products to places like Benin Republic. So when the prices are at par, it might help to reduce some of these risks,’’ he said.
He noted that until Nigeria bridges the price differentials in the pump price of petrol, people would continue to take all risks to smuggle the product.
“The price differential is a major incentive for smuggling, that is why until we are able to bridge that gap, people will continue to do that; because, it is very difficult for government to police all the border of Nigeria,’’ he said.
Sylva said government had exhibited political will and commitment to announce deregulation for the downstream sector in March 2020 and urged Nigerians to support government’s efforts to ensure full deregulation of the sector for economic growth and development.
“The truth is that the common man is not benefiting from the subsidy,’’ he said.
Business
NDE Launches Advance Skills Training In Rivers
The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) has launched its Advance National Open Apprenticeship Scheme for Vocational Skills in Rivers State.
The training covers 46 beneficiaries drawn from various local government areas of the state.
Speaking during the official kick-off of the scheme at the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Acting Director General; Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Udoh Alfred Udoh, charged beneficiaries of the programme to leverage on the opportunity given them to remedy Nigeria’s economic situation and become gainfully employed.
The Director General explained that skills acquisition was capable of triggering economic development as it is presently in developed nations of China and Japan.
On his part, the Director of Vocational Skills Development Department, Mr Fakunle Julius, represented by Mr Igwesi Onyekwelu, advised participants to make good use of the free opportunity to acquire the skills.
He said that resettlement items or starter packs and loans would be given to graduate apprentices who demonstrate seriousness during the three months period of training.
He urged participants to take their training seriously through dedication and prompt reporting for trainings.
Present at the orientation ceremony were the Head of Department, Vocational Skills Development in Rivers State, Mrs Biraye George, state management team members, and master trainers on fashion design, computer, catering, electrical installations and auto mechanics.
Business
NDDC Set To Graduate 200 Trainees ’Morrow … Reorganises Skills Acquisition Programme
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says it has reorganised its skills acquisition programme towards creating more jobs for Nigerians.
The agency also said it was set for the graduation of about 200 trainees who have gone through its skills acquisition directorate programme on ICT from 2018 till date.
The graduation ceremony is expected to come up tomorrow (Thursday), and will be for participants who had gone through the training on ICT from 2018.
The consultant to NDDC on ICT, Dr. Marizu Uche, who disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend, said that the essence of the graduation ceremony was to showcase to the world that the NDDC’s skills acquisition programme is still on course, and has been modified.
According to him, the current interim administration of the NDDC has shown great concern on how to make the programme a job creation one, and have come up with modifications that will make such achievable.
One of such modifications the current interim management has come up with is to give starter pack like laptop and other accessories to participants right at the beginning of the programme, he said.
“The issue of starter pack has been a thing that many have been clamouring for. Everybody wants to be given something at the end of the training, and the reason or aim for giving such is mostly not achieved.
“We have got reports of some of the graduates, when given a starter pack, will just sell them and instruct that they should not let anyone know about it, thereby defeating the aim for the starter pack.
“It is for this reason that the interim management decided to reorganise, and give the starter pack at the beginning of the programme, to enable participants get used to the items which will be used as tools for their work”, he said.
Uche said that skills acquisition training in the Niger Delta became imperative in view of the decision by the major multinational oil companies not to employ people based on ethnicity, but on the relevant skills qualifications.
He, however, said that the agency had reduced the number of trainees from 5,000 to 2,000 and from that to 200 participants in specialized areas, saying training large number of people was not sustainable.
Recalling that the training programme had been on since 2004, Uche disclosed that another batch of trainees would be recruited in the next two months, and urged those interested to check out on the agency’s website on www.nddc.gov.ng.
The consultant also assured of transparency in the recruitment exercise, saying the present NDDC management is passionate about skills acquisition, youths employment and job creation.
By: Corlins Walter
