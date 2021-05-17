Opinion
Significance Of The Gates’ Marital Jinx
It is already in the public domain that the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates of United States of America has hit the rock, after several years of blissful union, with lots of money for comfort. Why do marriages fail, even when there’s money to make the union happy and comfortable? Marriage counsellors would often say that failed marriages are attributable to communication as a major causal factor. Communication gap would mean a situation where two persons rarely understand themselves.
In the domain of communication, there are many mansions of which body language is an enigmatic one. With women in particular, the unseen and unsaid rule their world, of which a majority of men are obtuse and dull in reading women’s body language. The enigma of womanhood caused King Cymbeline of Britain to exclaim: “O most delicate fiend! Who is ’t can read a woman?” From America to Africa, and from Nigeria to Nicaragua, hardly anyone can read a woman accurately. Yet they can be simple and unavoidable.
Women may not always be “delicate fiend” as portrayed by King Cymbeline, but they are deeper than any man would read correctly. Happily, the secret agonies experienced in marital unions are usually not discussed or sold out in public but often borne in silence, by those who drink of that cup of bitterness. In Shakespeares’ Winter’s Tale, we hear King Leonates of Sicilia say: “Should all despair that have revolted wives, the tenth of mankind would hang themselves”. Some men do!
Therefore, the issue of jinxed marriages is not an exclusive Gates’ affair, but a peg to explore what lies behind the phenomenon of marital enigmas. The statement that the unseen and the unsaid rule the world of the feminine sex means that women, among other qualities, have a higher and deeper perceptive ability. Women also have a lighter, more delicate but deeper inner feelings than men are endowed with. Neither can the obtuse nature of men’s feelings penetrate deeper than the surface, unless a woman be handy to point out the way. So, complementarily comes in. Open up!
As a help or mate fit for a man, a woman is not only a wife and potential mother, but also a necessary couplement, so that a union can become a starting point for the affairs of life. Thus a home set up by an adult male and female becomes a starting point for the affairs of life, whereby the couple become one in a joint mission. That joint mission goes far beyond amative activities and raising of children, but includes exploring the issues and challenges of life. Therefore, marital union is not only a joint activity but also a shared responsibility.
The fineness or delicacy of womanhood which is an idiom, is a unique quality which can be abused, distorted and coarsened, if not handled with great care and understanding. The delicacy of the female sex is an idiom because therein lies the secret about the well-being of collective humanity. Hence, the idiom that behind every successful man, there is always a woman. The delicacy of womanhood may also be called a treasure which demands to be protected and guarded diligently.
Twenty-seven years of marriage should be time enough for a couple to know the differences and unique nature of each of them. The period should also be long enough for couples to decide whether or not they are compatible enough to remain together or go their different ways. One good thing about Western culture is the freedom which individuals enjoy, which also demands personal responsibility. Marriages which are unable to hold together are allowed to end, rather than compromise the dignity of the individuals.
A long time ago, a frank and audacious American woman told an open court that her ground for seeking divorce was that she was not being satisfied by her husband. When more details were demanded from her, she said that her husband did not stand for “cunnilingus”, which was what she desired. An African housewife would be ashamed to say in an open court that her husband considers it an abomination to “use his fingers or tongue”.
If the primary purposes of marriage are confined to mating and child-bearing, then the project is a failure. Rather, marriage and family life lay the foundation for addressing the issues, challenges and perplexities of life. It takes the union of a man and a woman, just as the positive and negative phases of electricity, to be able to generate the energy necessary to cope with issues of life. It also takes suitability, complementarity and compatibility between a man and a woman, to be able to have an ideal union or marriage. Unfortunately, the condition of suitability, or matching quality among couples can be quite rare.
To say that marriages are “made in heaven”, is to say that the condition of suitability in marriage is a pre-determined issue of destiny. It is a question of matching qualities between a man and a woman whose origin pre-dates their birth on earth , and whose union complements both. Such suitability or complementarily means that one is destined for the other, in the sense that one complements and matches what the other needs for wholesomeness. Jewish belief system calls this beyond-the-earth mechanism “pairs of opposites”.
Suitable or matching pairs of opposites must unite, thus bringing wholesomeness both in marriage and other associations or combinations. The human chemistry is such that wherever imbalances or incompatibility exist, then there would be instability and friction until separation comes about. Since human destiny is affected by changes brought about by individual volition, no one is subject to any fixity. Individuals get what they deserve, through their volition, choices and strivings; even in marriages.
The fluid nature of destiny also means that provisions are made for the actualisation of such needs and conditions that are strongly felt by individuals. Divorce is one of such provisions to detach oneself from uneven yoke, neither must anyone stay in any bondage indefinitely. Even in the deeper meaning of love, freedom rather than bondage is implied. Thus, it is ethical to free oneself from selfish or bondage-love. Is any human condition permanent? Enjoy what you have while it lasts!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Presidency’s Faulty Claims On Mbaka
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government retorted recklessly to the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, through a press statement issued by Mallam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), recently. Such a rejoinder when the nation is under a siege with blood of innocent citizens being wasted on daily basis across the states, and sadly with impunity, leaves much to be desired of a government. By the progression of crimes, it suggests some key persons around the government have interests in the calamities.
Mbaka, a hitherto supporter of Buhari right from campaign for the first term, but recently embittered over the state of the nation, openly expressed his disappointment and demanded for his resignation or impeachment by the National Assembly. Unfortunately, the Presidency went out of control linking it to his disappointment to contracts deals he solicited unsuccessfully as a reward for his support. Honestly, the stinker from the hallowed Office of the President against a clarion call for the government to sit up and face its responsibilities diligently is to say the least, a bunkum. The Presidency goofed.
For emphasis, the Nigerian Constitution in Section 14 (2) (b) makes welfare and security of the people the primary purpose of government. In other words, irrespective of the causes of hardship and chaos, peoples’ wellbeing and safety remain the benchmark to measure the success of any administration. There is no justification for the Presidency to react the way it did considering that the clergy has selflessly supported the administration from the beginning. That alone attests to his interest in Buhari’s success.
By the way, what is wrong if the clergy introduced contractors to the government for patronage which is the pattern, not only in the country but beyond the shores of the country. Did the cleric ask the Presidency to move public funds to his account? It would have been a different ballgame if the cleric demanded for money for his supports and prayers. But it is not the case but introduction of some persons known to him for patronages. The duty to direct them to the appropriate quarters accordingly for laid down procedures lies with the Presidency.
Be that as it may, that’s not what the country is going through in the present times. To blow the trumpet louder, the country is shaking. In the country, even farmers are no longer safe, school pupils are not safe, families are not safe, religious places of worship are not safe, rich people are not safe, masses are also not safe, in fact, nobody can predict what will happen the next day. This is unprecedented – a system failure.
To call spade a spade, it is absurd that the presidency could create time, leaving the colossal crisis that have continued to waste innocent bloods on daily basis for media propagandas which will change nothing. The Presidency should note that Mbaka made the call when things have obviouslyfallen apart, hence, it can’t be politicised to have arisen from bias. Whether Mbaka solicited for contracts or not, the country is on fire. Nobody can pretend about it.
Without mincing words, Mbaka’s outbursts are logical. It is only sycophants that will see the continuous horrible scenes across the federation and praise the leaders. It is also sad that despite uproars over appointment of all service-chiefs from one region, it is ignored. As if not enough, a serving minister, Isa Pantami, was discovered to have had interests in terrorist groups in the past, yet, he was defended and retained. Then, since the unbalanced appointments, criminal activities have become alarming, including proliferation of guns in the region. Perhaps, crooks have confidence they will never be prosecuted for their crimes since their people head all sensitive positions.
The disaster is also a lesson for the northern leaders to see where they plunged the nation into due to greed, egocentricity and myopia. They pushed their youths into crimes to position them for Amnesty programme from government as granted Niger-Delta youths that have justifiable demands over their resources that feed the entire nation but left them in abject poverty. Then, after equipping them with sophisticated weapons, they make money from kidnapping and banditry, while their leaders pose as negotiators for ransoms,and someone expects the vices to stop. Or the negotiators don’t get commissions from the deals? In fact, Mbaka should have also called for extreme restructuring for all regions to stand independently on account of double-standard prevailing in the polity. In one region, ransoms are paid to criminals; in another, criminals are gunned down in full force.
No doubt, Buhari’s administration has laid solid foundations with a robust template, if not some critical errors, particularly selection of service-chiefs and almost all key appointments from one region. The template includes blocking leakages from the treasury which contributed to the first-stage hardships as free-money are largely blocked through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
Also, Ghana-must-go bags which used to be a popular factor at the National Assembly disappeared. The first-stage hardship was steered by the template as any policy that affects circulation of money may lead to hardship in the interim. Again, the administration should be cheered – for the first time in history, citizens under SME (Small and Medium Scale Enterprises) have been accessing loans from the federal government without tips or the usual ‘man-know-man’ syndrome as practised in advanced countries.
The Covid-19 pandemic that even shook strong economies of the world did the worst by compounding the hardships already in the society from policy reforms, as many lost jobs and countless businesses closed down after the lockdown due to lack of resources. Buhari should possibly seek external support as the crisis is going out of hands. People are hungry and suffering, and even farmers cannot freely go to their farms. In fact, the system requires radical actions now.
This is the reason that as 2023 draws closer, it is germane to begin to think deeper about leadership of the country.The numerous crisis demands a leader with vast experiences in management to succeed President Buhari.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Opinion
As Southern Governors Arise …
Has there been a meeting of this caliber in the past? I doubt it. It was long overdue and until now many have wondered why the governors of the southern part of the country have not deemed it necessary to network and form a formidable alliance like their counterparts in the north.
So, last Tuesday’s meeting of the 17 governors in the southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Asaba, Delta State, is a very commendable step which should result in a more united South and a more stabilised country.
The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting shows that the many hours spent by the state chief executives was worth the while as they seem to have addressed all issues of national concerns, giving the Presidency a polite prodding to convoke a larger national stakeholders summit on the state of the nation.
The forum restated the commitment of the people from southern Nigeria to the unity of the country ”on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity”. It called for the restructuring of the country to address increasing agitation, adherence to Federal Character Principle in appointments into federal agencies, activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country among others.
Once again, the governors harped on the economic and other implications of open grazing and banned the practice in the southern part of the country. The issue of ban on open grazing is almost becoming a cliché with some of these governors making the same pronouncements in the past either on the states or at regional levels. Even the larger body of governors, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, had months back announced that it had reached a consensus on the “need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night, and underage grazing in the country.” Yet, in many states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, cows are daily seen grazing in the open and on peoples’ farms unmolested.
Therefore, it is expected that the southern governors should not stop at mere pronouncement; rather they should follow up with a timeous legislation to that effect and ensure that their word becomes their bond. Farmers and many families who put them in power have suffered greatly in the hands of cattle herders and they cannot afford to continue “being the good boys” while the situation deteriorates.
These governors should be united and continue to speak in one voice to be able to resist whatever opposition from whatever quarters. They need not be reminded that certain part of the country, certain ethnic group which has over the years applied the divide and rule system to divide the south perpetually in order to achieve its goal of political and economic domination over the south will stop at nothing to thwart their efforts and make their good intentions counterproductive.
These political leaders should set their selfish, political interests aside, build trust among themselves and see to it that the people of the southern part of the country stop singing discordant tunes especially on the issues of security, leadership and other national issues.
That is why one must applaud the reaction of Pan Yoruba groups to a recent police report on alleged plan of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack Lagos State and ask other ethnic groups in the country to emulate them.
The group raised some salient concerns which a police force that is working for the interest of the generality of the people must always put into consideration in discharging its duties. They said, “we are worried that since the police already claim to be in possession of what appears to be a confidential information, the proper thing would have been to discreetly go after the IPOB members to arrest them unless the police is not sure of its information; the police statement carries the possibility of being misinterpreted as an Igbo plot against Lagos and Yoruba people. This is dangerous given the fragile nature of Nigeria; we are deeply concerned that the Police’s publicly declared allegations tempt the prospect of setting Yoruba in the South West against Igbos. This is very unfortunate at a time that state institutions are increasingly being turned to instruments for pursuing primordial ethnic interests. The Yoruba will work never to allow this to happen.
“We are concerned that terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction have openly been attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South West but at no time did the police call a press conference to announce such plan either before or after each horrendous killing. There was also never a time the police linked such attacks to any ethnic group.”
The group further urged the police not to allow themselves to be used by the desperate Caliphate whose age-long dream is to divide the South and set the people against each other for its own narrow gains.
It is hoped that the demands of the southern governors geared towards dousing the tension in the land and moving the nation forward will be given due and urgent attention by the president or the Presidency as the case may. The nation is in a big mess, no doubt, and suggestions by such a high-profile body on how to come out of the quagmire should not be treated with levity. We are fast drifting as a nation, people are living in fears, people are dying, hopelessness looms everywhere, there is heightened insecurity, drums of war are being beaten across the country and the Number One citizen of the country whose primary constitutional duty is protection of lives and property of the citizens seems to be unruffled?
For the sake of the very many Nigerians who may not have or cannot afford an escape plan (Plan B) from the country as advised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, let the needful be done now to fix our dear country, Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
