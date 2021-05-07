Opinion
On Professional Apologists
Damage-control mechanism in modern statecraft employs the services of professional apologists, whose task is to put embittered public and “doubting Thomases” in good humour. Even if the strategy is meant to achieve a momentary reprieve, the idea is to gain some understanding and time to be able to come up with more lasting strategies. Professional apologists are not ordinary public relations experts; rather, they are establishments’ spin-doctors who are capable of lying like truth. Smooth operators!
Usually drawn from the ranks of senior security and intelligence operatives, professional apologists are tutored in statecraft as additional skill. Their roles are not only to explain away establishments’ follies and failures, but more to build public confidence and revamp drooping morale of a long-bamboozled public. The more adept among professional apologists add the toga of priesthood or ecclesia, as a part of their working accoutrements. Cosmetic geniality!
Rather than the old-fashioned strategy of bullying and bluffing or bashing of heads in military and macho style, modern damage-control measures now bear some human face. Rather than “do this and that, with immediate effect and alacrity”, the new trend would be as follows: “Please try to understand the position of government and the state of the country”; “other nations have worse challenges than ours; by God’s grace we will overcome our challenges; just play your own part and cooperate with the government …”
For a long time in Nigeria, snakes and rodents had been in the ready services of professional and freelance apologists. Yes, electricity supply in the country was a failure because of the mischief of giant snakes that made Kainji Dam their place of abode. Kainji Dam, a hydro-electric power station, was responsible for power-generation but snakes sabotaged the efforts of expert electrical engineers, resulting in power outage. Some consultants suggested the use of snake-charmers to resolve the jinx! Voodoo Politics!
As for snakes swallowing huge sums of money from establishments’ strongrooms, that strategy became a failed apology. Similarly, that the office of a president could be assailed by audacious rodents and gnats, also became an old-fashioned apologia. Neither is it still fashionable to use “brown envelopes” and big sticks to make audacious journalists report that white is black, or black is white, as ordered. The evidence is clearer that Nigerians are becoming increasingly better informed and also restive.
Damage-control stunts are legitimate strategies of healing wounds and applying first aid as palliative measures of appeasement. But some smart fellows soon found ways of undermining the use of plaster and sedative in damage-control business. The idea was to bloat and exaggerate existing damage for the purpose of increases and more rapid flow of security vote. They succeed and then smile to the banks, while the nation bleeds economically. How come there are “false IDP camps” and other financial black-holes!
There are various gossips that the Boko Haram insurgency is a money-spinning, even though risky, business. From foreign consultants and negotiators, to local collaborators and suppliers of weapons and food, the Boko Haram national damage now has damage-control consultants and apologists. There are those telling Nigerians that Boko Haram insurgents are not terrorists but estranged citizens who are embittered because of the attitude taken towards them. They demand reintegration and rehabilitation, coupled with Presidential Amnesty Programme, to forgive and empower them.
Another brand or species of professional apologists are some faceless groups of persons and interest groups who play advocacy roles for the establishment. There are apologists who defend the right of cattle to eat grass wherever grass grows, even in farmlands. Other apologists specialise in prevarication and equivocation, defending obviously indefensible situations, actions and utterances of some people in power. An example is the suggestion about recruiting millions of Nigerians into the Army, which an apologist quickly came up to apply some balm upon. Careless talk?
With reference to the President of Nigeria, Buhari, travelling to Britain for whatever reason, Nigerians have been entertained with different kinds of apologia, pointing towards the justification of not handing over power officially to the Vice President, even temporarily as provided by the constitution. We are told that a President could operate from anywhere, as if governance is not guided by definite rules!
Purposes of damage-control activities especially in governance include correcting erroneous statements emanating from official angle, or correcting wrong impressions which such statement would have created. Sincere damage-control palliatives go with the application of the balm of Gilead to heal the ills of an ailing nation, but rustic apologists often add some hidden agenda. It is the value-added tax in damage-control stunts which falls in the domain of professional apologists. The diet is easy to ingest but hard to digest.
An eternal code of conduct in damage control business is as follows: “even though the news be sad, yet, tell it merrily”. Medical personnel know this professional code so well that they apply it by way of reassuring and giving courage and confidence even to a dying patient, that all is well. It works! In academic research circle this damage-control strategy is known as placebo effect, whereby drooping faith and confidence are boosted by means of psychological conditioning and pep-talks. Sports team managers are usually experts in this strategy of morale-boosting.
On the other hand, fear which can arise from threat or sight of horrow, can reduce and undermine the confidence or faith which an individual has. Diabolical practice of witchcraft use fear to undermine personal immunity, but positive practice of damage-control work on human morale and volition as strategic weapons of victory in situations hard to deal with. The strategy has a tonic effect on individuals and governments.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Nigeria’s Untapped Talents
Every now and then, we are reminded of the huge innate potentials of very many Nigerians which need to be tapped and honed for the development of the country. On various social media platforms young talented citizens are seen showcasing their innovations ranging from cars, tricycles, printing machines, gas and kerosene cookers and even jets.
For some days now, the story of a 24-year old Solomon Ukoha from Amaekpu in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, who constructed an electricity substation with crude oil and other locally sourced materials has been trending. According to the young man, the inspiration for the amazing innovation came from God and he did not learn it from anybody.
At many competitions, both local and foreign, young Nigerian students have made the country proud through their award winning innovations. A few years ago, five students from a Catholic girls’school, Regina Pacis Model School, Onitsha, beat 114 other contenders to clinch gold at the World Technovation Challenge 2018 (Junior Division), which was held in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA. They created a mobile-based application that detects fake drugs at the point of purchase. Known as FD Detector, the app is to enhance the fight against the drug abuse menace bedeviling the nation.
Some months later, four boys from another school in the state won a bronze medal in Tunisia at the African Science and Technology Competition (IFES). The students achieved the feat with two devices they called the Adaptable Alternative Power Supply for sub-Saharan Africa which is a single, fully-packaged solar technology and another noiseless inverter system all locally sourced and produced by them.
Similar innovations abound all over the country. Sadly, after the initial news about these achievements, there are hardly stories on how the government, both federal and states, or well-to-do individuals and organizations encourage the scaling of such inventions.
That is why the action of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to award five years full scholarship to Ukoha is being widely commended even as many hope it would not be a way of gaining cheap publicity as some leaders and politicians in Nigeria are reputed for. The governor has less than three years to be in office, it will be advisable for him to ensure that all legal frameworks and other measures necessary to ensure that beyond his administration the innovator continues to enjoy the deserving scholarship are put in place.
There is no gainsaying the fact that investing in such technical ingenuity will be of great benefit to, not only Abia State, but the entire nation which has faced the problem of power supply and its attendant consequences on every sector of the economy from time immemorial.
But beyond this once-in-a-blue-moon special treatment of a talented citizen who was lucky to be linked to the governor, there is the need for the federal and state governments to institute an enduring plan of constantly fishing for these technically talented men and women in whose hands the fate of the technological advancement of the nation lies and properly train them.
With the current global pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the economy of virtually all nations, Nigeria cannot help but begin to identify and develop the potentials and talents, which is the innate mental and artistic aptitude of her human resources, for industrial and national development through training.
The other day, there was a discussion on a nation radio station on what becomes of the people that have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as more doses expected from India might delay in arriving the country due to the precarious situation of the pandemic over there; the moderator was quick to point out that resorting to Johnson and Johnson vaccine as being considered by the government may be way above the nation’s budget for the vaccine and that will obviously affect the economy adversely.
Records from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have it that 13.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed. This huge number of vibrant, talented young men and women are viable tools for the insecurity bedeviling the nation. What a better way of profitably engaging them than through technological training and support for the ones so disposed. This way, these young men and women can be turned to technicians, craftsmen, artisans and tradesmen who will contribute to national development through development of local fabrications, machines and tools for industrial use.
One thinks it is high time the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant bodies harnessed all these raw talents and nurture them for the good of the country.
It is also important that attention be paid to the technical colleges in the country to ensure that the main goal of technical institutions, which is, to provide career-oriented training is not jettisoned. According to the Nigerian national policy on education, technical education should be concerned with qualitative technological human resources development directed towards a national pool of skilled and self-reliant craftsmen, technicians and technologists in technical and vocational education fields. The question is, how has the curriculum, government policies, embezzlement of education development funds, corruption and other challenges faced by these technical colleges impeded the actualisation of the objectives and what measures are being taken to make things right?
It’s over 60 years of Nigeria’s independence and the nation is yet to join the league of technologically advanced nations, despite her abundant human and material resources. That must change through concerted, deliberate and sincere efforts to mine our talented youth across the country, train, encourage and support them. In the words of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, “the more we give importance to skill development, the more competent will be our youth; we need to give importance to skill development because this way we can end unemployment.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
WPFD And Press Freedom
World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) is celebrated annually on the 3rd of May. The celebration was proclaimed in 1993 following the recommendation adopted at the 26th session of the UNESCO General Assembly conference 1991.This was in response to the call of African journalists in 1991 that produced a landmark Windhoek Declaration on media pluralism and independence.
It is a day set aside to evaluate press freedom around the world, a day to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, a day that serves as a reminder to awaken the government to its duty upholding and respecting their commitment to press freedom and also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues on press freedom, professional ethics and to defend the media from attacks.
WPFD is a day of support for the media which are targets for the remembrance and tribute for journalists who lost their lives in pursuit of news.Looking at how the Nigerian press has performed for many decades and how they have been treated, I’m not sure the press has been free in its dissemination of information.
This is because owners of media houses, both private and public, sensor most of the information to be disseminated by the reporters. Owners have control over the kind of stories that must be published or broadcast. In the case of public information managers ensure that what is made public does not go against the publishers. And, of course, no journalist can be allowed to report any news against the government. Editors as gate-keepers are there to do their job. There are restrictions to what should be published even when such report or information may be in favour of the masses, especially if it is not to the advantage of government.
In the case of private media, some are established to protect political interests while others are for profit making. Of course, they need fund to run their business. Some political groups use them against opposition so restriction is less.
The challenges journalists face, especially the women, are enormous in the course of their duties. They are often harassed if there’s no formal invitation to the place, despite the fact that they identify themselves as journalists. Meanwhile, security agents are supposed to work in harmony with journalists, they are supposed to be partners and friends.
It is expected that every media practitioner is allowed in coverage and reportage of events in the society, as watchdog of the society, provided such person has a means of identification. I recall the period of lockdown of the #ENDSARS protests, when only journalists were still performing their duties, those who worked and closed late were embarrassed even on essential duties. Some were asked to explain what they were reporting when they won’t mention that security agents were also brutalised.
Although there are some who hold journalists in high esteem that as soon as they come across the media, will pave way for them to carry out their duties. During briefings, the press is usually invited for coverage and reportage, at least, to publicise the efforts security agencies make especially in the area of crime fighting.
Harassment in any form does not deter them from doing their jobs. Journalists should not be seen as ordinary persons in the streets; they perform very important roles in the society. Some ofthem don’t get enough reward for the job they do. And once harassed, they may withdraw,bearing in mind that there is no adequate protection. So, because no protection is guaranteed, he or she becomes apprehensive. Freedom is not really there.
Recently, about nine journalists were allegedly attacked in Rivers State by suspected hoodlums when they went for a press briefing. The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, in a press release, described such attack as unfortunate, barbaric and criminal and added that under no circumstances should a journalist on legitimate duty be attacked.The statement added that the alleged attack on the journalists by hoodlums portends danger to safety and security of lives. The journalists were reportedly attacked, beaten, wounded, their personal effects carted away. It didn’t end there as two of them were detained but later released.
Speaking on a live programme on Treasure FM 98.5 in Port Harcourt, the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, Susan Serekhara-Nwikhana, wondered why despite the fact that, in the Nigerian Constitution, there is the existence of protectional constitution, as stipulated in Section 39 (1), yet journalists are still maltreated as they go about their jobs.” Why is the law silent about them?” She queried.
It is pathetic to observe that journalists are owed salaries for several months, especially in the private media. How will they cope with the high standard of living? It is difficult for those who earn salary, you can imagine those who don’t take.
Serekhana-Nwikhana said there is need for both public and private media to be financially viable so that they will be able to pay journalists. The essence of viability, she said, is to avoid journalists involving in “brown envelope” journalism. Acceptance of gratification from the unsuspecting public will lead to sentiments in course of reportage and the reporter may not be objective.
If the reporter is well remunerated, there is no doubt that you can get the best in him. Lack of proper remuneration will also lead to corruption. It is unethical to ask or receive brown envelope. But they don’t have any choice as their salaries are delayed or not even paid.
The female journalists if not well protected, will definitely be lured into danger as they carry out their duties. You discover that some reporters gate-crash, not minding whether they are invited or not, they want, at least, “media by media” for survival. They are humans who need finance for solve personal problems.
Although this contravenes the ethics of the profession. This issue of quackery in journalism profession is an issue that has to be looked into. It should not be an all-comers affair. You don’t just pick anyone to do the job, every reporter must undergo a training to qualify.
A journalist must obtain a degree in mass communication, a post-graduate diploma when coming from another discipline or, at least,national diploma in mass communication. Those who cannot pay this category of people engage quacks to work for them at cheaper stipend thereby encouraging quackery.
Actually, the celebration should not be for merry-making but it should serve as a reflection of the way the press has been treated the world over. Some journalists have been arrested, humiliated, wounded while others have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their duties.
As the world marks Press Freedom Day, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) should establish some measures that will assist reporters to carry out proper reportage.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
