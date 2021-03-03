Opinion
We Need Petroleum Products
In recent times, the prices of petroleum products rose to the extent that citizens found it difficult to meet up.A situation where the price of petrol especially, is put at N170, N175 per litre in a country where crude oil is produced calls for concern.
Sometimes the problem may not come from the marketers but the authorities saddled with the responsibility of providing these essential commodities.I think one of the reasons for high cost of the products is the issue of importation and landing cost which according to some marketers make it difficult for them to break even.According to them, the marketers purchase from the major distributors at N161 or N162, and do not make any serious margin selling at N170 per litre.
When the present federal administration came into power a few years ago, the price of petrol was less than N100 per litre. They would always talk about subsidy removal and nothing reasonable to show from funds recovered from that.
How long will Nigerians continue to suffer with high cost of petroleum products? With epileptic power supply available, it is difficult for people to cope buying petrol at high cost to power their generating sets.
The chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, Dr. Obele Ngechu, said there was a looming petrol scarcity in the country and explained that high percentage of marketers were unable to get the products at the depots.
Motorists have been advised to avoid panic buying as the issue will soon be sorted out.
According to him, what is happening today in the international market, the rise, the upward review of crude oil is affecting the local market. The cost of gas is no longer the same. PMS is selling at over N170 or N180 in some stations. In the country today, you find out that the supply of petrol is not sufficient. Most petrol stations have run out of stock.
You imagine a situation where all the marketers will be requesting for petrol and only about 25 per cent will be able to get.
Last week, I had an experience of moving up to two or three filling stations in a particular area and none had a product.Cooking gas was also not there as they said they never had supply. When I finally got one, the price had increased.
I think there is need for Nigeria to fix the refineries and not wait or depend on private ones which may not be able to satisfy users.It is high time the National Assembly took a short-term approach to the situation by making emergency arrangement for approval for subsidy since it was not in the 2021 budget.
Let there be subsidy because it will be difficult for Nigeria to be buying petrol at the initial high rate when she is not paying subsidy.In any port in Nigeria, the landing cost of petrol is N190 per litre from the foreign market, according to the IPMAN chairman.
When these products are refined in Nigeria; for instance, kerosene prices definitely will be minimal for the masses. The kind of kerosene available does not look good.
IPMAN Chairman said adulterated kerosene has taken over the market due to the high cost of refined kerosene in the international market.His words: “All Nigeria consumes now is what they call “Kpo fire”, because kerosene imported from the international market now is very expensive, it will cost N300 to arrive Nigeria and you can see “Kpo fire” is the one refined locally and a lot of people are dying as a result of it.”
The implication is that hike in price of petrol will definitely affect transport fares. Motorists may want to increase fares to recover the cost and maximise profit, which is the mission of every business operator.
For the transporters who ply inter-state business with more quantities of fuel in some trips may also increase the fares to meet up. The rate at which people travel from one destination to another will reduce considering the high cost and scarcity of the product.
Although from December till now, with the price fluctuation, commercial vehicle operators have maintained their fares.We are aware that each time there is increase in pump price, prices of commodities rise because traders who deal on staple food especially the ones who go to “bush markets” will also increase price due to high cost of transportation.
Economic losses are always associated with high pump price because some commercial motorists can decide to withdraw from the business with the fear of not meeting up the turnover on a daily basis.
Sometimes car owners decide to keep their vehicles at home preferring to board public transport to work.
High foreign exchange is another issue affecting the major distributors from the international market and with high cost marketers find it difficult to cope.
Nigeria’s benchmark in the budget as it relates to sale of crude oil at the international market is pegged at $30 to $35 but crude oil is sold at $62 dollars per barrel.
Even cooking gas of 12.5 kg which was sold at N4000 for sometime now has gone up to N5000. This started gradually and unfortunately has not stopped till now.
As a result, some households have resorted to the use of kerosene and even firewood as their last option which, according to experts, is not advisable.
The government is supposed to subsidise the price for independent marketers and let the four refineries be fixed to function maximally, otherwise this current challenge in the petroleum industry will not do the citizenry any good.
We are not unaware that more private refineries are being established by individuals while some will be in operation soon, but let something be done as fast as possible because of the masses.
Since the four traditional refineries are not producing at full capacity, the government should set up additional modular refineries that should be able to refine fuel in Nigeria at the price that the marketers can afford and break even.
When this is done, the product will be readily available, the issue of high cost and sometimes scarcity of the product will be a thing of the past.
The Federal Government should, as a matter of fact, repair the refineries so that crude oil can be refined in Nigeria. If they have become so obsolete, then new ones can be built new ones.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
We Need Petroleum Products
In recent times, the prices of petroleum products rose to the extent that citizens found it difficult to meet up.A situation where the price of petrol especially, is put at N170, N175 per litre in a country where crude oil is produced calls for concern.
Sometimes the problem may not come from the marketers but the authorities saddled with the responsibility of providing these essential commodities.I think one of the reasons for high cost of the products is the issue of importation and landing cost which according to some marketers make it difficult for them to break even.According to them, the marketers purchase from the major distributors at N161 or N162, and do not make any serious margin selling at N170 per litre.
When the present federal administration came into power a few years ago, the price of petrol was less than N100 per litre. They would always talk about subsidy removal and nothing reasonable to show from funds recovered from that.
How long will Nigerians continue to suffer with high cost of petroleum products? With epileptic power supply available, it is difficult for people to cope buying petrol at high cost to power their generating sets.
The chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, Dr. Obele Ngechu, said there was a looming petrol scarcity in the country and explained that high percentage of marketers were unable to get the products at the depots.
Motorists have been advised to avoid panic buying as the issue will soon be sorted out.
According to him, what is happening today in the international market, the rise, the upward review of crude oil is affecting the local market. The cost of gas is no longer the same. PMS is selling at over N170 or N180 in some stations. In the country today, you find out that the supply of petrol is not sufficient. Most petrol stations have run out of stock.
You imagine a situation where all the marketers will be requesting for petrol and only about 25 per cent will be able to get.
Last week, I had an experience of moving up to two or three filling stations in a particular area and none had a product.Cooking gas was also not there as they said they never had supply. When I finally got one, the price had increased.
I think there is need for Nigeria to fix the refineries and not wait or depend on private ones which may not be able to satisfy users.It is high time the National Assembly took a short-term approach to the situation by making emergency arrangement for approval for subsidy since it was not in the 2021 budget.
Let there be subsidy because it will be difficult for Nigeria to be buying petrol at the initial high rate when she is not paying subsidy.In any port in Nigeria, the landing cost of petrol is N190 per litre from the foreign market, according to the IPMAN chairman.
When these products are refined in Nigeria; for instance, kerosene prices definitely will be minimal for the masses. The kind of kerosene available does not look good.
IPMAN Chairman said adulterated kerosene has taken over the market due to the high cost of refined kerosene in the international market.His words: “All Nigeria consumes now is what they call “Kpo fire”, because kerosene imported from the international market now is very expensive, it will cost N300 to arrive Nigeria and you can see “Kpo fire” is the one refined locally and a lot of people are dying as a result of it.”
The implication is that hike in price of petrol will definitely affect transport fares. Motorists may want to increase fares to recover the cost and maximise profit, which is the mission of every business operator.
For the transporters who ply inter-state business with more quantities of fuel in some trips may also increase the fares to meet up. The rate at which people travel from one destination to another will reduce considering the high cost and scarcity of the product.
Although from December till now, with the price fluctuation, commercial vehicle operators have maintained their fares.We are aware that each time there is increase in pump price, prices of commodities rise because traders who deal on staple food especially the ones who go to “bush markets” will also increase price due to high cost of transportation.
Economic losses are always associated with high pump price because some commercial motorists can decide to withdraw from the business with the fear of not meeting up the turnover on a daily basis.
Sometimes car owners decide to keep their vehicles at home preferring to board public transport to work.
High foreign exchange is another issue affecting the major distributors from the international market and with high cost marketers find it difficult to cope.
Nigeria’s benchmark in the budget as it relates to sale of crude oil at the international market is pegged at $30 to $35 but crude oil is sold at $62 dollars per barrel.
Even cooking gas of 12.5 kg which was sold at N4000 for sometime now has gone up to N5000. This started gradually and unfortunately has not stopped till now.
As a result, some households have resorted to the use of kerosene and even firewood as their last option which, according to experts, is not advisable.
The government is supposed to subsidise the price for independent marketers and let the four refineries be fixed to function maximally, otherwise this current challenge in the petroleum industry will not do the citizenry any good.
We are not unaware that more private refineries are being established by individuals while some will be in operation soon, but let something be done as fast as possible because of the masses.
Since the four traditional refineries are not producing at full capacity, the government should set up additional modular refineries that should be able to refine fuel in Nigeria at the price that the marketers can afford and break even.
When this is done, the product will be readily available, the issue of high cost and sometimes scarcity of the product will be a thing of the past.
The Federal Government should, as a matter of fact, repair the refineries so that crude oil can be refined in Nigeria. If they have become so obsolete, then new ones can be built new ones.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Born To Rule?
Born To Rule is the title of a 180-page book which was published in 1999 by Minerva Press, Atlanta, USA. Author of the book, Major General Jibril Musa Sarki, used a pseudonym to pass on his message concerning various inconsistencies and anomalies in Nigeria’s political and economic arrangements which account for her current plight. Like a controversial old book titled Maria Monk, Born To Rule, being an “awful revelation” by an insider, did not enjoy unrestricted circulation in Nigeria, because of its sensitive message. So, it is likely that many Nigerian elite have not read the book and, besides, there are groups who claim to be born to rule, who may consider the book as an affront to their right or might.
As a fiction written in the form of an autobiography, Born To Rule describes in satirical details Nigeria’s as well as the various characteristics of her ethnic groups. There was a confession by the author: “I was always mindful of the consequences of anyone in authority finding out I had Igbo blood in my veins… I had been warned by my parents…that my hope for future progress in the Army hinges on my place of origin”.
As a student, the author said that he was so dull that he had only one credit pass in the school certification examination. Therefore, to be able to gain admission into the military school, it was necessary for him to become “a Housa boy” which entailed having to change his names. What if Gabriel becomes Jibril, Moses becomes Musa and Sunday becomes Sarki? The author succeeded and has remained General Sarki.
The Nigerian game of survival has to be learned early in life, so that one does not become “mumu” as an adult. Born To Rule as a book, may be described as a fascinating autobiography full of satire, wit, sarcasm and innuendos, pointing out inconsistencies, imbalances, corruptions and shenanigans common in the Nigerian state. Obviously, citizens of a nation adopt such lifestyles and behavioural patterns which would facilitate their survival. Leadership sets the pace and standard, with the political will and courage to do what is right always. Rarely!
The role of the military and the vices which combined to pull down, to a lamentable level, a proud, promising and resourceful African nation, featured prominently in the fictional autobiography. A reader of the work can get quite angry with some of the revelations, if not that the author is a clever writer, capable of hiding his intents in humorous narratives. The style of the author may be compared to Jonathan Swift’s Gullivers Travels, in which national and human aberrations and follies are portrayed in humorous satires.
The 8-chapter book began with the author celebrating his 50th birthday, lavish preparations made for the occasion, the large turnout of guests and the numerous gifts from friends and well-wishers. It was a celebration of success at the age of 50; a success measured in terms of many houses and exotic property acquired at that age; thanks to a successful military career. The General’s birthday celebration was comparable to that of Arthur Nzeribe in London where guests danced on top of sterling currency notes, to show that “the money was there” and that at 29 a young Nigerian drove in the poshest car and lived in the poshest area of London. Great success!
Hear General Sarki’s personal testimony: “As of February 1994 when I turned 50 years, I have had a good modern building in each of the 30 state capitals of Nigeria, apart from a duplex and a big guest house at Abuja…” Gifts at the birthday celebration were over 500 items, with two parcels and three envelopes, one of which came from an oil company. Expectedly, the numerous gift items included expensive household property, a house built in his name on Lekki Island in Lagos, an aircraft and a cheque for the sum of £500,000 sterling by distinguished colleagues.
Born To Rule as a book also portrayed hypocrisies in politics, religion, lifestyles, etc, as prevailing norms whose patrons are the ruling elite. Sarki described how those whose religion forbids alcohol would be served different brands of beer, hot drinks and wines in big and small white kettles, coloured plastic cups and other guises, for social security. Similarly, the worst forms of lechery are practised daily by those who would quickly endorse the stoning to death of those who have fun outside wedlock. Great and honourable hypocrites!
With regards to the history of the Nigerian Civil War, Sarki revealed lots of intrigues, shenanigans and the roles played by foreign powers and individual advisers, which resulted in the outcome of that sad Nigerian experience. For example, proposals made by Northern delegates as means of resolving the issues and to pacify the North, were dropped and disowned, arising from the advice of foreign powers. Same foreign powers and interests advised that as long as population figures are used to determine representation, distribution of resources and political appointments, the North would have an edge.
It was considered expedient that larger population and land mass should serve as bargaining chips if the North would continue to rule over the country. Some humorous comments were added that cattle and cows can boost population permutation and figures. To say that population figures and controversies connected with past census exercises are quite unreliable and constitute veritable sources of distrust in this country, is to put the matter mildly. Large land mass does not always translate to larger populations.
Born To Rule as a fictional book of humour, satire and sarcasm, gives insight into the character of the Nigerian political economy, as well as the mechanism of internal colonialism. The born-to-rule political posture of some section of the country expresses some mindset, as well as how power culture employs force, intimidation, treachery and deceit as vital strategies and instruments of power politics. The danger in letting crude power have a sway in a democracy is that mediocrity would reign supreme. Is competence the goal of politics?
Surely, a thorough perusal of General Sarki’s book would convince the reader that Born To Rule is a work of a genius who does not want to offend or wound directly but provide a mirror to portray the state of the nation. The power game is the crux of the matter and Sarki is intelligent enough to use a pseudonym to tell us the story of his life and experience. He was not born to rule but to tell the truth under a good cover. Congratulations to enigmatic General Jibril Musa Sarki for warning that a nation is in danger where shame vanishes!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Before Journalism Goes Extinct
That there is a yawning gap in trust between Nigerian citizens and the government is common knowledge. Many people see those in authority as being selfish and unfair to the generality of the people. They see an ulterior motive behind any government policy and programme.
This trust-deficit apparently stems from how government at various levels has been run over the years. Ours is a country where those in authority constantly tell us one thing and do the opposite; where the information dished out by the leaders is far from the realities on ground. We have been told, time without number, that Boko Haram terrorist group has been defeated, yet there are still reports of the group causing mayhem in the country. During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, billions of naira was said to have been used by the federal government on palliatives, including feeding school children who were not then in schools, yet there was little or nothing to show for it. The list goes on and on.
Worrisomely, this culture of mistrust has degenerated to the level where even bills by the National Assembly meant to better the society are viewed with some skepticism or outrightly condemned. A typical example is the Nigeria Press Council Amendment Bill 2019 currently before the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The private member bill, sponsored by Mr. Francis Agbo which has been slated for second reading, seeks to raise the qualification for journalism practice in Nigeria, making it compulsory for practitioners to have degrees or diplomas in media-related courses.
The bill particularly seeks to amend Sections 19 (1) (a), 19 (1) (b), 21 (5) (a), 21 (5) (b) and 35 of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004. When amended, the new law will provide that “only a person who has a first degree, Higher National Diploma in Journalism, Media Art or Communication, or postgraduate certificate shall practice as a journalist.” It would also increase the punishment and fine for untrained and fake journalists.
A grace period of five years is, however, given to graduates of other fields already working as journalists to obtain a post graduate diploma in journalism.
As a practising journalist for many years, and having seen the effects of quackery on the profession, I make bold to say that journalists should be happy that a law is being proposed to add respect and value to our noble profession. It’s high time we raised the bar in journalism practice in the country. The days of making it an all-comers affair where every Dick, Tom and Harry dabbles into without the prerequisite training should be over.
Of course, with the invention of the New Media, everybody is now involved in citizen journalism. On our timeline we post all manner of things. People now reveal things happening around, including uncovering corruption and other ills in the society. We are at liberty to do that without any training and unhindered even though the consequences on society are sometimes huge. But when it comes to conventional journalism, professionalism should be the watchword. Yes, you may be naturally blessed with oratory, you have got amazing writing skills or you may have the best degree result from other fields but you must meet the requirement to be registered as a journalist. That way, you can be respected as a true professional.
The issue of unprofessionalism in the teaching profession started getting enough attention with the establishment of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria which sees to it that for anybody to qualify as a teacher, he must have at least the minimum teaching qualification. Doctors and dentists have the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which regulates their practices and conducts exams for doctors and dentists before they are certified to practice. The same goes with lawyers, nurses and midwives, librarians, surveyors and other professionals. The question then is, if all these professions are regulated, why not journalism?
The proposed amendment is basically saying yes, the Press Council has been there for decades holding journalists to high and ethical standards, now let us widen its scope and give it the legal backing to also play the role of ensuring that practising journalists possess the requisite knowledge.
We all know that journalism has a lot to contribute to national development, security, unity and peace in the country. A single wrong information is capable of setting the entire nation on fire especially in this our tension-soaked country. If the cliché, “the pen is mightier than the sword” is anything to go buy, then the pen should be held by people with requisite knowledge and skills.
So the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP) which has threatened to take a legal action against the National Assembly if the bill is not dropped on account of the educational qualification to be a member of the legislative body and to become a president being a School Certificate, should have a rethink. There is nothing discriminatory about the bill rather it is championing the cause of standard journalism practice in the country. However, nothing stops SERAP from demanding for higher educational qualification for lawmakers and other politicians if they consider that a problem.
Similarly, those claiming that the motive behind the sponsorship of the bill is for the government to gag the media or hinder freedom of expression in the country should reconsider their stand as true professionalism in journalism will reduce the rate of misinformation we have in our society among other benefits.
It is, therefore, expected that the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, the Guild of Editors, and the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria should support this all-important bill and follow through all the stages of its passage into law.
It is always said that to whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, it is expected that if eventually the bill sails through, the Nigeria Press Council should ensure that it lives up to its responsibility. The story of exam malpractice, certificate buying, bribery and corruption, poor quality and the likes should no longer be associated with the Nigeria Institute of Journalism. Some people have claimed that with the advent of the social media, journalism will soon go extinct but before that happens, let us take all steps necessary to ensure high moral, ethical and professional standards in our honourable profession at all times.
Calista Ezeaku
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Nation2 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation2 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Opinion5 days ago
America, Homosexuals And Others
- News5 days ago
NSA Warns Against 5G Network, Expresses National Security Concerns
- News5 days ago
FG Maps Out 30 Grazing Reserves For NLTP Implementation