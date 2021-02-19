Sports
Wikki Tourists’ Bus Catches Fire, Players Escape Death
The bus conveying players from the Bauchi based Nigeria elite division side went up in flames yesterday morning, albeit, no casualties were recorded
Wikki Tourists players and officials escaped a dangerous bus incident yesterday morning.
The club players were on their way to Uyo for their Nigeria Professional Football League clash against Dakkada FC when their bus caught fire.
According to posts on Twitter from the players, the luxury bus conveying the Giant Elephants caught fire but it’s not clear what caused the fire.
The bus did lose two tyres at Hawan Kibo, a town near Jos, Plateau State just before the fire started and then the players got out of the vehicle.
As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach out to management of the team on this incident proved futile.
Following goalless draws against Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars in their last two encounters, Usman Abd’Allah’s men were looking forward to ending their uninspiring form against the Akwa Ibom based team.
Dakkada, for their own part, were aiming to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 loss to league leaders Kwara United at the Ilorin Township Stadium with goals from Wasiu Alalade, Michael Ohanu and Alao Danbani deciding the encounter.
After 10 rounds of matches in the NPFL 2020-21 campaigns, Wikki Tourists occupy 10th spot in the log having garnered 13 points, while their hosts sit in ninth position with 14 points from the same number of outings.
The League Management Company as expected to issue a statement before the close of the day on whether the game would go on as planned.
After several delays caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian top-flight resumed across several stadia on December 27.
Sports
Abia Warriors’ Victory, Well Deserved – Amapakabo
Abia Warriors head Coach,Imama Amapakabo, says the team’s 1-0 win over Rangers was “well deserved”, as they continue to move up the table.
Paul Samson, who returned after an injury spell, scored a nice curling shot from the edge of the box in the 25th minute.
The goal proved to be the match winner, but Abia Warriors laboured to see out the win with ten men after Daniel Wotlai was given his marching orders.
“Another game in the league that we had to play, fortunately I know that the game would be highly tactical and I give kudos to the boys. They were able to keep their shapes especially after the red card,” Amapakabo said.
“After the red card, we hard to reorganise and make the players keep their shape tactically and even when we went on a low line, they were still able to keep the head.
“The red card changed our game completely, I wanted to make other changes but the red card affected the plans completely.”
On how he masterminded the win over coach Salisu Yusuf, whom he worked with in the national team, Imama Amapakabo said he was familiar with how the veteran coach usually set up his team.
“Again, I’ve worked with Salisu Yusuf in the national team and clubs side, so I could guess or predict his approach.
“I could say I got lucky to get one over him today,” he conclude.
Sports
NWFL: Rivers Angels FC Maintains Unbeaten Runs …Beats Osun Babes 2-1
Rivers Angles Football Club of Port Harcourt, on Wednesday maintain a their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Women Football League, (NWFL), after beating Osun Babes FC of Osogbo, Osun State, 2-1.
It was one of match day six of the NWFL games held at the University of Port Harcourt, Sports Institute Field.
The Jewel of Rivers attacker, Cynthia Aku, capitalised on the blunder by Osun Babes goalkeeper to get the lead in the second minute into the encounter, while the visitors levelled at the 18th.
Angels continued with their impressive performance and scored the winning goal at 48th minute by Damilola Koku, who got her first goal for the team this season.
Speaking during the post match interview with sports journalists, the head of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, expressed happiness for winning the match.
He stated that the maximum three points were very important for the team.
“My overall impression is that I thank God for the three points.
He commended Damilola Koku, for scoring her first and winning goal for the team, saying that she is a good player, adding that Rivers Angels do not recruit players that don’t know how to play football.
“Rivers Angels FC is for those that are serious to play football.
Every player in the Jewel of Rivers can play different positions, “ Okon explained.
Also speaking, the head coach of Osun Babes, Olaka Ashala, said in the game of football,awinner must emerge.
She stated that they came down to Port Harcourt to run away with three points, adding that the result was not bad.
“In football you win some and you loss some but thanked God we were not disgraced,” Ashala stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
