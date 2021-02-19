Welcome Nigeria’s Environment Varsity

Had my cousin’s wedding been in this GSM age, it would have been a major story in almost all the social media and some traditional media.

On the fateful Saturday in April 1995, she and her spouse were over an hour late for their wedding. As their motorcade was entering the church premises, they saw the Parish priest who had the reputation of keeping to time, zooming out in his vehicle. Efforts were made to stop him, but all to no avail. Expectedly, there was confusion everywhere. Some guests who were in the church much earlier than the intending couple didn’t spare them for being so late, keeping the priest, the choristers and many other people waiting. At this point, the bride broke down in tears, blaming the groom for ruining their day.

Anybody who is conversant with the rules in the Roman Catholic Church will know how almost impossible it was for the wedding to take place under the prevailing circumstances. Moving the crowd to another Catholic church or to a hotel for another priest to officiate the wedding there, as members of some other denominations would have easily done, was unfathomable. The Parish priest had no assistant that would have been hoped on to save the day. The situation surely looked very hopeless.

The bridegroom was almost calling off the wedding when an invited priest arrived. Seeing the ugly situation, he made an effort to reach the Parish priest who gave him the permission to officiate the marriage. That was a day nobody in our family will never forget. Many of the people castigated the Parish priest for being wicked, inconsiderate, arrogant, inhuman, though we later learnt that he left for another important appointment. But that taught some of us a very big lesson – keeping to time.

We, in this part of the world, lack a sense of purpose when it comes to keeping time. Sometimes, we attend events, meetings and appointments ridiculously late and see anybody that raises an eyebrow as going overboard. That could be seen in the reactions that trailed the alleged refusal of Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church, Trans Amadi, to wed a couple that came late to church on their wedding day a few weeks ago. The pastor, who incidentally passed on Tuesday, was called all kinds of unprintable names for his decision not to officiate the marriage even though it was said that he later offered to wed the couple in his office instead of the church auditorium.

Yes, the pastor’s decision may have been harsh considering how important the day was to the couple but other than seeing him as a wicked, arrogant, heartless fellow, I see a disciplined man who wanted the right thing to be done. The truth is that we all want our country to be better but we are not ready to play our parts wherever we find ourselves. We are supposed to be at work by 8.00am but we get there by 10.00am and by 2.00pm we are on our way home, yet we see nothing wrong with that.

I was at a government hospital the other day and a cleaner who was supposed to come early and tidy up the place before patients start arriving, for whatever reason did not get there till around past 9.00am when the place was already filled up with patients and other staff of the hospital. We all had to raise our legs, suspend them in the air for a few minutes to enable her mop the floor; otherwise she would acrimoniously push them aside with her mopping stick.

From our local flights who can win a global award for their unpredictability, to our offices where the ‘African Time’ phenomenon is the order of the day, to the craftsmen and artisans whose time pieces seem to be mere ornaments, the offence list is endless. Ours is a system where punctuality is hardly valued and tardiness rarely punished. So, instead of being concerned about the apparent adverse effect of perennial lateness on our economy and other facets of our life, we take pride in our ‘African Time’ style. And we will also have a thousand and one reasons to be late – traffic jams, bad roads, no power supply, late arrival of makeup artists, hair stylist and others.

Incidentally, for Pastor Ogorry, latest information reveals that he may have made some sacrifices to see that the wedding was held. According to some of his church members, he was sick and came back to Port Harcourt from Lagos that morning for the wedding which was why he was strict with the couple when they arrived about 43 minutes late. The idea of wedding them in his office must have been borne out of his poor health situation or exhaustion.

But if that was the case, what stopped him from letting the couple know of his predicaments? Proper communication would have saved the day. It was the same issue with the priest in my cousin’s case who had a compelling reason to drive out and had the intention of coming back as soon as possible to conduct the marriage but could not pass the information to the people concerned thereby throwing everybody into confusion.

So, I agree that some of our leaders, particularly religious leaders, need to be trained on anger management and proper communication. Some of them see themselves as demi gods and can talk to their members so offensively. In some churches, the relationship between the pastors and the members is that of master-servant which ought not to be so. They should imitate the humility of our Lord Jesus Christ who the Bible tells us was humble and obedient unto death on the cross which is why God exalted Him above every other name. Therefore, if Ogorry and the other priest wanted to teach the couples the essence of time consciousness, they would have passed the message in a better way that would be less hurtful to the couples and their families.

So, the February 6th incident is one that should teach everybody a lesson – let us do away with ‘African Time’. And for those who claim Pastor Ogorry’s death was a divine punishment for not joining the couple in marriage, they should have a rethink.

By: Calista Ezeaku