Group Lauds NDDC Over Ship Building Programme

The Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State and supervising Bayelsa State in the Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Marshall Israel, has congratulated Abdulrasheed Bawa on his nomination as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He equally commended President Buhari for demonstrating and showing commitment to the younger generation by appointing a young person to head such an important agency.

The Federal Commissioner made the statement in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt shortly after the news of Bawa’s appointment broke out.

“When the news broke out, I had to call someone in the EFCC to confirm the Bawa they are talking about. Thereafter, I quickly sent him a text message to congratulate him on his appointment. I congratulate him once again because he deserves the appointment for so many reasons”.

Israel assured Nigerians that Mr Bawa would make them proud. “MrBawa is a member of my generation. He has the strength, energy and drive to move the EFCC forward. In terms of capacity and competence, you can see from his CV, has the necessary experience and expertise to bring to bear. I see a new EFCC under Bawa. Bawa is 40. He is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advanced Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Our path crossed in Port Harcourt when he was the Zonal Head of EFCC. I paid him a visit to seek for collaboration and partnership with the Public Complaints Commission. During our conversation, I saw in him a philosophy and an ideology that are in tandem with mine. Subsequently, I started referring complaints and cases of fraud and financial crimes to him for investigation and prosecution and he delivered. He is an expert in proactive investigation”.

On whether Mr Bawa can withstand the pressure and challenges of that office as corruption will always fight back, Israel said that Mr Bawa is prepared and won’t bow to pressure. “The young man is prepared and ready. He has age as an advantage. He is bold and courageous. Most importantly, he is committed and result-oriented. I believe he will not betray the trust and confidence reposed in him. He cannot afford to fail us. Young people like me are looking up to him and he will prove himself worthy of emulation.

“I will continue to pray for him and support him. He needs the necessary support especially from my generation. Corruption is the number one problem of Nigeria and a young person has been given the mandate to fight corruption so that we can have a better future. Bawa himself knows that he has no option than to make his generation proud. He has to show that young people are capable to be President, Governor, Minister, Senator etc in Nigeria”.

The Federal Commissioner equally thanked President Buhari for appointing a young person as EFCC boss and appealed for more positions.

“We live in a country where young people find it difficult to break-in. Some leaders see us as threats and they are afraid to relinquish power to us. But we are coming up gradually by the grace of God. Let me thank President Buhari for remembering us once again by appointing Bawa the EFCC Chairman. We need more of such appointments to enable us make input in the affairs of Nigeria”.

He urged young people to be strong, courageous and to participate in politics. “We cannot continue to cry of marginalisation and exclusion when we are not ready to participate fully in politics. You will be disappointed and sidelined but do not leave the system. Follow up with the activities. Any responsibility given to you, make sure you deliver. In any office you find yourself, show capacity and competence. Develop yourself with some trainings and certifications and wait for the opportunity because it must come”.