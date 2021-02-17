Opinion
Herdsmen: Quit Notice In Order
The quit notice issued to herdsmen in some parts of Nigeria has led to lots of reactions. Some people have reasoned it as a way of causing disunity between southern and northern parts of the country. There are also allegations that it is a way of sending their kinsmen back home.
Cattle rearing is a private business like poultry, piggery, fishery, among others run and managed by the owners without inconveniences to residents where such businesses are being carried out.
Owners of cattle engage herders who direct them on major roads and inside people’s farms where they destroy crops and vegetables. It’s been observed that the reports are coming mainly from the south than the north where the owners are based.
It is wrong for a lorry load of cows to be discharged on someone’s land, community and in the forest where herdsmen who are employed to rear them decide to engage in criminal acts. You don’t expect communities affected to be silent.
Yes, Nigeria must be united, but things have to be done right. Every part of the country needs each other for survival. People from other parts of the country need cow from the north for consumption while northerners also deserve food and products from the south. So let’s not be sentimental about the issue of herdsmen and their cows with all the problems associated with their presence.
Years back, when I was much younger, I used to see them with only sticks or batons chasing and directing the cows while they went astray; but nowadays, they carry arms. There is no war anywhere. If they were involved in clean business, they should not have to be apprehensive at all. Guns should not be used to rear cattle.
Instead of concentrating on rearing their cows at least the time they were permitted to stay, they began to maim and kill their fellow men. Harassing and raping of women who go to farm became their business. Most missing and kidnapped persons in the southern part of the country are allegedly traceable to them.
Recently, a Toyota Hiace commercial bus travelling on Lagos-Ore-Benin Road was attacked and the occupants testified their attackers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who abducted some passengers and ran into the bush when other road users approached the scene.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly defended Fulani herdsmen for carrying guns to protect themselves from cattle rustlers who attack, kill and take away their property.
The entire southern region has accommodated the herdsmen over the years before their alleged involvement in criminal activities. Although the governor explained that the herdsmen had no option than to carry guns because, according to him, government and society were not protecting them from cattle rustlers.
Nigeria is indivisible and every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country, including Fulani herdsmen. There are southerners who reside in the north and engage in legitimate business, likewise northerners in the south. They have not been asked to vacate their abode. Let us get it right. Are they fighting a war?
Others who carry out their businesses in other regions do not carry arms and ammunition. That they possess guns looks suspicious. If they were attacked or there was harm inflicted on any of them or their cows, they should have reported to the appropriate authorities. No citizens of this country should take laws into their hands. They may have trespassed in Ondo State before the quit notice by the state government and concerned groups who raised alarm. Let’s assume that land owners had on agreement allowed the herders to settle and later, they began to abuse such opportunity.
Look at the drama at the residence of Prof Wole Soyinka in Abeokuta, where they trespassed on his property. Now humans live with cows in the compound. Unfortunately, some of the herders have communication problems. The herders do not own these cows; they work for their principals who can establish cattle ranches so that the menace can be tackled before it becomes late.
Reports have it that some of the herders come from outside Nigeria, so what else can you expect from people whose origin cannot be traced. Thanks to Kano State Government, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said that government must take urgent steps to secure the borders of the country to stop foreign herders from entering into the country. In a press interview, he said the problem with rearing cows is the fact that they see it more as a tradition than a business venture.
According to him, but how do you expect somebody from West Africa coming to Nigeria, once he comes into Nigeria he is regarded as a Nigerian. In this modern economy, how do you expect somebody to be trekking from northern part to the middle belt and southern parts of the country?
He suggested that herdsmen should be introduced to modern ways of cattle rearing and lamented that herders have not discovered alternative ways of feeding their cows. It is only wealthy persons who go into animal husbandry so it is high time they built ranches for the upkeep of their cattle. This will go a long way in putting a stop to the embarrassment from both the cattle and the herders.
Northern Governors’ Forum, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting signed by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, said the current system of open grazing operated by herders in Nigeria is no longer sustainable. It called for a review of the system in view of the increasing population of the country.
If Nigeria must exist, peace becomes paramount. Livestock farmers, opinion leaders and community heads, legislators and relevant stakeholders through the media and community heads should, as a matter of urgency, aggressively sensitise herdsmen on the need to adopt new methods of herding.
Meetings and discussions should be in top gear towards the spate of insecurity in the country. Issues concerning this matter must be looked into holistically so that all the areas of conflict that have arisen from threats must be resolved for the unity of Nigeria.
The time for the establishment of cattle ranches in Nigeria is now so as to address conflicts between farmers and herders. Experts in animal husbandry say open grazing is now impossible due to development of many places where the cattle should have been reared. Politicising security issues must be condemned. This issue of herdsmen has been on for long. So, serious measures must be taken to address them for us to have a united Nigeria.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Herdsmen: Quit Notice In Order
The quit notice issued to herdsmen in some parts of Nigeria has led to lots of reactions. Some people have reasoned it as a way of causing disunity between southern and northern parts of the country. There are also allegations that it is a way of sending their kinsmen back home.
Cattle rearing is a private business like poultry, piggery, fishery, among others run and managed by the owners without inconveniences to residents where such businesses are being carried out.
Owners of cattle engage herders who direct them on major roads and inside people’s farms where they destroy crops and vegetables. It’s been observed that the reports are coming mainly from the south than the north where the owners are based.
It is wrong for a lorry load of cows to be discharged on someone’s land, community and in the forest where herdsmen who are employed to rear them decide to engage in criminal acts. You don’t expect communities affected to be silent.
Yes, Nigeria must be united, but things have to be done right. Every part of the country needs each other for survival. People from other parts of the country need cow from the north for consumption while northerners also deserve food and products from the south. So let’s not be sentimental about the issue of herdsmen and their cows with all the problems associated with their presence.
Years back, when I was much younger, I used to see them with only sticks or batons chasing and directing the cows while they went astray; but nowadays, they carry arms. There is no war anywhere. If they were involved in clean business, they should not have to be apprehensive at all. Guns should not be used to rear cattle.
Instead of concentrating on rearing their cows at least the time they were permitted to stay, they began to maim and kill their fellow men. Harassing and raping of women who go to farm became their business. Most missing and kidnapped persons in the southern part of the country are allegedly traceable to them.
Recently, a Toyota Hiace commercial bus travelling on Lagos-Ore-Benin Road was attacked and the occupants testified their attackers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who abducted some passengers and ran into the bush when other road users approached the scene.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly defended Fulani herdsmen for carrying guns to protect themselves from cattle rustlers who attack, kill and take away their property.
The entire southern region has accommodated the herdsmen over the years before their alleged involvement in criminal activities. Although the governor explained that the herdsmen had no option than to carry guns because, according to him, government and society were not protecting them from cattle rustlers.
Nigeria is indivisible and every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country, including Fulani herdsmen. There are southerners who reside in the north and engage in legitimate business, likewise northerners in the south. They have not been asked to vacate their abode. Let us get it right. Are they fighting a war?
Others who carry out their businesses in other regions do not carry arms and ammunition. That they possess guns looks suspicious. If they were attacked or there was harm inflicted on any of them or their cows, they should have reported to the appropriate authorities. No citizens of this country should take laws into their hands. They may have trespassed in Ondo State before the quit notice by the state government and concerned groups who raised alarm. Let’s assume that land owners had on agreement allowed the herders to settle and later, they began to abuse such opportunity.
Look at the drama at the residence of Prof Wole Soyinka in Abeokuta, where they trespassed on his property. Now humans live with cows in the compound. Unfortunately, some of the herders have communication problems. The herders do not own these cows; they work for their principals who can establish cattle ranches so that the menace can be tackled before it becomes late.
Reports have it that some of the herders come from outside Nigeria, so what else can you expect from people whose origin cannot be traced. Thanks to Kano State Government, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said that government must take urgent steps to secure the borders of the country to stop foreign herders from entering into the country. In a press interview, he said the problem with rearing cows is the fact that they see it more as a tradition than a business venture.
According to him, but how do you expect somebody from West Africa coming to Nigeria, once he comes into Nigeria he is regarded as a Nigerian. In this modern economy, how do you expect somebody to be trekking from northern part to the middle belt and southern parts of the country?
He suggested that herdsmen should be introduced to modern ways of cattle rearing and lamented that herders have not discovered alternative ways of feeding their cows. It is only wealthy persons who go into animal husbandry so it is high time they built ranches for the upkeep of their cattle. This will go a long way in putting a stop to the embarrassment from both the cattle and the herders.
Northern Governors’ Forum, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting signed by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, said the current system of open grazing operated by herders in Nigeria is no longer sustainable. It called for a review of the system in view of the increasing population of the country.
If Nigeria must exist, peace becomes paramount. Livestock farmers, opinion leaders and community heads, legislators and relevant stakeholders through the media and community heads should, as a matter of urgency, aggressively sensitise herdsmen on the need to adopt new methods of herding.
Meetings and discussions should be in top gear towards the spate of insecurity in the country. Issues concerning this matter must be looked into holistically so that all the areas of conflict that have arisen from threats must be resolved for the unity of Nigeria.
The time for the establishment of cattle ranches in Nigeria is now so as to address conflicts between farmers and herders. Experts in animal husbandry say open grazing is now impossible due to development of many places where the cattle should have been reared. Politicising security issues must be condemned. This issue of herdsmen has been on for long. So, serious measures must be taken to address them for us to have a united Nigeria.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Kaduna Mafia: Facts And Farce
It may appear like a blasphemy to suggest that the Roman Catholic Church of Christendom was instrumental in the introduction of a mafia system of management of large organizations and movements. For historical inquiries, the curious reader only needs to search out facts about the Alguazil, the Jesuit, the role of Saint Dominic, etc, in the emergence of a mafia system. It was the Dominican Order which was responsible for the emergence of the Inquisition and the rise of some clandestine powerful movements in the service of power holders. The trend has not stopped.
In his irrepressible book: The Man Died, Soyinka wrote about “the dogma of power within the secret police and the dogma of power within the government”, as well as “the Cosa Nostra dogmatism of the secret service…” All these appellations refer to the instrumentation of a mafia system, whose ultimate goal is the control or custody of power. To hold power, force, treachery and deceit are ready and vital instruments, whereby victims of the application of such instruments remain powerless.
The “Italian spirit” is readily associated with the secrecy and cleverness of the mafia temperament, with the role of Iachimo in Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, serving as an example. In that play or drama, Iachimo, an Italian, gained entry into the palace and the bedroom of Imogen, daughter of King Cymbeline, in a box, to be able to steal jewelry as a proof that Imogen was unfaithful. Leonatus was husband to Imogen and Iachimo’s friend. There was a bet that Imogen could be seduced.
Without any intention to open up old wounds or bring back to memory issues that are better forgotten, one can say that there was, indeed, a “Kaduna Mafia” (1966). As a regional headquarters then, Kaduna was the point of convergence of the elite and interest or pressure groups in Northern Nigeria. The Mafia tag came in because there were elements of militancy, secrecy and exclusiveness in the gathering of champions and opinion leaders. The outcry was “Never again”! But what was at stake for such gathering and outcry?
A German Intelligence officer who was on a visit to Nigeria then, made a statement that what was brewing then was not a Nigerian affair, but an international one. Unfortunately, the mafia posture played into the hands of international hawks, some of who were oil barons and arms dealers. Another issue which was ignored locally was the fact that interests of the Blacks were of little or no concern to foreign merchants of fortune. Another unfortunate issue is that Black leaders rarely know their true friends from their smiling enemies. Thus, what happened in Nigeria between 1966-1970 was not exclusively a Nigerian affair. Nigeria was only a theatre!
When the issue of Nigeria as a pawn in the international community was raised at a seminar in the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, the body language of most participants in that seminar was quite instructive. Thus, it can be said that the mafia system is not a Nigerian affair, but a global practice whereby self-interest and self protection constitute the unwritten creed. Those who don’t grasp this can fool around.
Literally, removing the criminal element, mafia means a powerful group of people within an organisation or profession who support and protect each other. So, basically, a mafia is a protectionist gang-up of powerful people who share some common interests or ideology and take drastic steps to keep out interlopers or rivals. So, a mafioso or member of a mafia group owes unalloyed loyalty and allegiance to the inner circle that protects his interests, including secrets. In many cases, oath-taking for loyalty and preservation of the group’s code and activities, may be required from members. New entrants must be sponsored by old ones.
There was a time in Nigeria when cult and secret society controversies became so disturbing that all civil servants were asked to make affidavits in courts as proof that they did not belong to any cult or secret society. That such undertaking was a mere travesty was indicated by the fact that Freemason and the Rosicrucian Order were listed as secret societies. Mafia groups are not usually registered neither would any mafioso advertise himself, at least, for security reasons. Therefore, mafiosi are numerous everywhere, including the academia, judiciary, military, ecclesia, etc. In universities, yes!
Not all mafia groups are criminal groups or engage in criminal activities, rather, many are engaged in works of glory which demand secret execution and anonymity. But if in the process of execution there are obstructions, such intrusion can be eliminated without qualms. Recent American rescue operation in Nigeria while an American citizen was kidnapped and kept in bondage, is an example of glorious mafia operation.
True facts about Kaduna Mafia (1966) include the veracity that there was such a movement, even though none of its founding members who are still alive would admit that they were members. From top civil servants, radical military and security personnel, opinion and community leaders, to renowned diviners and other consultants, the Kaduna Mafia was an assemblage of the best and most powerful brains and muscles that came together to say: “Never again; enough is enough”!
Not being a registered movement but a group of patriots, with the goal of rising up to an emergency situation, the Kaduna Mafia sought to address issues regarded as affront to Northern interests. There were complaints and testimonies of some people celebrating and making a mockery of a religious leader who was killed in a one-sided military operation. At the end of the day passion went up, with a call for a revenge. However, excesses of the madding crowd that sought for vengeance went out of hands, resulting in public lynching. Is the mayhem over yet?
One of the conditions demanded by the Mafia, after situations went out of hand, was that there should be no public inquiries into what happened in the last six months of 1966. True to the spirit of the mafia system, self-preservation, non-revisitation of past dark deeds and immunity were demanded and granted. Besides, it would have been suicidal to make public, dark deeds that were done “under provocation”. The Mafia culture has snowballed into a standing system of management of public affairs. Call it cabal now!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Hypocrisy In Journalism
Most media houses usually have more information than what they give out for public consumption. Why? Freelance and guest writers often complain that some of the materials which they laboured hard to put together are not published. This is to be expected. No media house can survive on the basis of publish-and-perish policy. Such hardline posture is rarely helpful, and so, comes the need to manage information with professional skill and discretion, in the interest of peace and stability.
Hypocrisy in journalism comes in under the old idiom that a good soldier stays alive to be able to fight another day. Good judgment and the application of professional discretion may not always arise from cowardice, but the nobility of heart. One legal luminary, Professor Ben Nwabueze, introduced to Nigerians the concept of Imperfect Obligation, which is a vital tool in the application of professional discretion. Ours is an imperfect society and it is not a rational posture to demand perfection in an imperfect society.
For purposes of peace and stability in society there is usually some interaction or understanding between top state security operatives and the Guild of Editors, to ensure that the society is not plunged into chaos by audacious writers and journalists. Thus each media house comes up with In-House Policy and guidelines on the management of information in its reporting and editorial activities. Even private media organizations can hardly adopt a radical editorial policy, at least, for the reason that there are glass houses, stone throwers and professional “diggers” with prying eyes.
Despite the existence of a Freedom of Information Law, there are safe limits of what can be given out for public consumption. Besides, there are sensitive information and officially classified documents which, in the interest of political stability, peace and national security, should not be divulged or handled carelessly. Seditious and undesirable publications are dealt with in Section 50 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria, while Section 51 spells out what amounts to offences.
What constitutes defamation is dealt with in Section 373 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria and defined as “matter likely to injure the reputation of person by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by an injury to his reputation…” Therefore, writers should be mindful of what they publish, although Section 377 of the law on undesirable publications states that: “The publication of defamatory matter is not an offence if the publication is, at the time it is made, for the public benefit and if the defamatory matter is true”. Similarly, the publication of obscene material which offends public morality is an indictable offence.
Is it hypocrisy or patriotism if a journalist or a writer stays his pen, even when he has facts and proof of some wrong doing, if his judgement tells him that publishing such information would plunge the society into chaos and instability? Obviously, there are Nigerians in possession of sensitive information which, if published would mean disaster both for the writer, publishing house and the nation generally. A hypocrite is someone who assumes a holier-than-thou posture. In an imperfect society does anyone have such moral standing and audacity to point fingers?
Hypocrisy or cowardice comes in where the odds of saying the truth expose the writer and the society to dangers. Who would want to take such audacious risk? Moreover, self-preservation and safety guidelines demand that, like a good soldier, a journalist should stay alive, to be able to write in the days ahead. One of the imperfections of Nigeria is that the man of might, muscle and money wins more accolades than a humble man of truth. The public is more likely to take sides with the macho-man than give support to a journalist whose pen offends men of might. The world is still deceived with ornaments.
Who would not fear the tyrant, who either by public war or private treason, will take away your life? Power holders are always jittery about their deficiencies and secrets being exposed by an audacious journalist. They would do everything to put such journalist in a position of disadvantage or silence. The justification for putting audacious writers where they belong derives from the fact that no one is clean enough to point dirty fingers at another. Measures taken to checkmate “hypocritical journalists” include the use of paid agents to rubbish audacious writers.
Since the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970, there have been litanies of crimes against the nation which, even when known, could not be reported publicly. Looting of property and public money did occur during and after the war, such that great wealth of the moment derived from looting activities. There were many sacred cows who engaged in hard drug business, while some imported the Nigerian currency massively into the country between 1970 and 1979. Those who knew about these were helpless.
Now the games of hypocrisy and sanctimony are taking some more audacious guises, while the degree of rot and decay in the society gets worse. Taking the lingering movements of massive herds of cattle into farming communities in western and southern parts of Nigeria, as one example, many Nigerians know the ulterior motives but there is hypocritical silence. Or, is it fear or cowardice that accounts for the silence? Someone suggested that there is a conspiracy of silence, since there are stones ready to be thrown at other dwellers in glass houses. Who cannot be rubbished with a plot?
Major owners of marauding cattle across Nigeria and who also arm the herds with prohibited firearms, are known to some inquisitive people. Yet, to publish such information can be dangerous. Then the oil and gas sector is about the most risky ground to dabble into. Some Nigerians, including journalists, know “sacred cows” behind malpractices, including crude oil bunkering and stealing, in the oil and gas sector. It would be suicidal to open the can of worms or spoil the breakfast of the oil champions. Besides, the law on hate speech has many dragnets.
Protectionist gang-ups are global practices meant to preserve hard-earned privileges, wealth, faces and names, such that audacious opponents can be silenced with ease and alacrity. If retired General T. Y. Danjuma could say that “the armed forces are not neutral. They are conniving with the armed bandits that are killing people”, then the apparent hypocrisy or cowardice of the journalist can be appreciated better.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Politics2 days ago
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving