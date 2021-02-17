Herdsmen: Quit Notice In Order

The quit notice issued to herdsmen in some parts of Nigeria has led to lots of reactions. Some people have reasoned it as a way of causing disunity between southern and northern parts of the country. There are also allegations that it is a way of sending their kinsmen back home.

Cattle rearing is a private business like poultry, piggery, fishery, among others run and managed by the owners without inconveniences to residents where such businesses are being carried out.

Owners of cattle engage herders who direct them on major roads and inside people’s farms where they destroy crops and vegetables. It’s been observed that the reports are coming mainly from the south than the north where the owners are based.

It is wrong for a lorry load of cows to be discharged on someone’s land, community and in the forest where herdsmen who are employed to rear them decide to engage in criminal acts. You don’t expect communities affected to be silent.

Yes, Nigeria must be united, but things have to be done right. Every part of the country needs each other for survival. People from other parts of the country need cow from the north for consumption while northerners also deserve food and products from the south. So let’s not be sentimental about the issue of herdsmen and their cows with all the problems associated with their presence.

Years back, when I was much younger, I used to see them with only sticks or batons chasing and directing the cows while they went astray; but nowadays, they carry arms. There is no war anywhere. If they were involved in clean business, they should not have to be apprehensive at all. Guns should not be used to rear cattle.

Instead of concentrating on rearing their cows at least the time they were permitted to stay, they began to maim and kill their fellow men. Harassing and raping of women who go to farm became their business. Most missing and kidnapped persons in the southern part of the country are allegedly traceable to them.

Recently, a Toyota Hiace commercial bus travelling on Lagos-Ore-Benin Road was attacked and the occupants testified their attackers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who abducted some passengers and ran into the bush when other road users approached the scene.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly defended Fulani herdsmen for carrying guns to protect themselves from cattle rustlers who attack, kill and take away their property.

The entire southern region has accommodated the herdsmen over the years before their alleged involvement in criminal activities. Although the governor explained that the herdsmen had no option than to carry guns because, according to him, government and society were not protecting them from cattle rustlers.

Nigeria is indivisible and every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country, including Fulani herdsmen. There are southerners who reside in the north and engage in legitimate business, likewise northerners in the south. They have not been asked to vacate their abode. Let us get it right. Are they fighting a war?

Others who carry out their businesses in other regions do not carry arms and ammunition. That they possess guns looks suspicious. If they were attacked or there was harm inflicted on any of them or their cows, they should have reported to the appropriate authorities. No citizens of this country should take laws into their hands. They may have trespassed in Ondo State before the quit notice by the state government and concerned groups who raised alarm. Let’s assume that land owners had on agreement allowed the herders to settle and later, they began to abuse such opportunity.

Look at the drama at the residence of Prof Wole Soyinka in Abeokuta, where they trespassed on his property. Now humans live with cows in the compound. Unfortunately, some of the herders have communication problems. The herders do not own these cows; they work for their principals who can establish cattle ranches so that the menace can be tackled before it becomes late.

Reports have it that some of the herders come from outside Nigeria, so what else can you expect from people whose origin cannot be traced. Thanks to Kano State Government, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said that government must take urgent steps to secure the borders of the country to stop foreign herders from entering into the country. In a press interview, he said the problem with rearing cows is the fact that they see it more as a tradition than a business venture.

According to him, but how do you expect somebody from West Africa coming to Nigeria, once he comes into Nigeria he is regarded as a Nigerian. In this modern economy, how do you expect somebody to be trekking from northern part to the middle belt and southern parts of the country?

He suggested that herdsmen should be introduced to modern ways of cattle rearing and lamented that herders have not discovered alternative ways of feeding their cows. It is only wealthy persons who go into animal husbandry so it is high time they built ranches for the upkeep of their cattle. This will go a long way in putting a stop to the embarrassment from both the cattle and the herders.

Northern Governors’ Forum, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting signed by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, said the current system of open grazing operated by herders in Nigeria is no longer sustainable. It called for a review of the system in view of the increasing population of the country.

If Nigeria must exist, peace becomes paramount. Livestock farmers, opinion leaders and community heads, legislators and relevant stakeholders through the media and community heads should, as a matter of urgency, aggressively sensitise herdsmen on the need to adopt new methods of herding.

Meetings and discussions should be in top gear towards the spate of insecurity in the country. Issues concerning this matter must be looked into holistically so that all the areas of conflict that have arisen from threats must be resolved for the unity of Nigeria.

The time for the establishment of cattle ranches in Nigeria is now so as to address conflicts between farmers and herders. Experts in animal husbandry say open grazing is now impossible due to development of many places where the cattle should have been reared. Politicising security issues must be condemned. This issue of herdsmen has been on for long. So, serious measures must be taken to address them for us to have a united Nigeria.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode