Opinion
Kaduna Mafia: Facts And Farce
It may appear like a blasphemy to suggest that the Roman Catholic Church of Christendom was instrumental in the introduction of a mafia system of management of large organizations and movements. For historical inquiries, the curious reader only needs to search out facts about the Alguazil, the Jesuit, the role of Saint Dominic, etc, in the emergence of a mafia system. It was the Dominican Order which was responsible for the emergence of the Inquisition and the rise of some clandestine powerful movements in the service of power holders. The trend has not stopped.
In his irrepressible book: The Man Died, Soyinka wrote about “the dogma of power within the secret police and the dogma of power within the government”, as well as “the Cosa Nostra dogmatism of the secret service…” All these appellations refer to the instrumentation of a mafia system, whose ultimate goal is the control or custody of power. To hold power, force, treachery and deceit are ready and vital instruments, whereby victims of the application of such instruments remain powerless.
The “Italian spirit” is readily associated with the secrecy and cleverness of the mafia temperament, with the role of Iachimo in Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, serving as an example. In that play or drama, Iachimo, an Italian, gained entry into the palace and the bedroom of Imogen, daughter of King Cymbeline, in a box, to be able to steal jewelry as a proof that Imogen was unfaithful. Leonatus was husband to Imogen and Iachimo’s friend. There was a bet that Imogen could be seduced.
Without any intention to open up old wounds or bring back to memory issues that are better forgotten, one can say that there was, indeed, a “Kaduna Mafia” (1966). As a regional headquarters then, Kaduna was the point of convergence of the elite and interest or pressure groups in Northern Nigeria. The Mafia tag came in because there were elements of militancy, secrecy and exclusiveness in the gathering of champions and opinion leaders. The outcry was “Never again”! But what was at stake for such gathering and outcry?
A German Intelligence officer who was on a visit to Nigeria then, made a statement that what was brewing then was not a Nigerian affair, but an international one. Unfortunately, the mafia posture played into the hands of international hawks, some of who were oil barons and arms dealers. Another issue which was ignored locally was the fact that interests of the Blacks were of little or no concern to foreign merchants of fortune. Another unfortunate issue is that Black leaders rarely know their true friends from their smiling enemies. Thus, what happened in Nigeria between 1966-1970 was not exclusively a Nigerian affair. Nigeria was only a theatre!
When the issue of Nigeria as a pawn in the international community was raised at a seminar in the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, the body language of most participants in that seminar was quite instructive. Thus, it can be said that the mafia system is not a Nigerian affair, but a global practice whereby self-interest and self protection constitute the unwritten creed. Those who don’t grasp this can fool around.
Literally, removing the criminal element, mafia means a powerful group of people within an organisation or profession who support and protect each other. So, basically, a mafia is a protectionist gang-up of powerful people who share some common interests or ideology and take drastic steps to keep out interlopers or rivals. So, a mafioso or member of a mafia group owes unalloyed loyalty and allegiance to the inner circle that protects his interests, including secrets. In many cases, oath-taking for loyalty and preservation of the group’s code and activities, may be required from members. New entrants must be sponsored by old ones.
There was a time in Nigeria when cult and secret society controversies became so disturbing that all civil servants were asked to make affidavits in courts as proof that they did not belong to any cult or secret society. That such undertaking was a mere travesty was indicated by the fact that Freemason and the Rosicrucian Order were listed as secret societies. Mafia groups are not usually registered neither would any mafioso advertise himself, at least, for security reasons. Therefore, mafiosi are numerous everywhere, including the academia, judiciary, military, ecclesia, etc. In universities, yes!
Not all mafia groups are criminal groups or engage in criminal activities, rather, many are engaged in works of glory which demand secret execution and anonymity. But if in the process of execution there are obstructions, such intrusion can be eliminated without qualms. Recent American rescue operation in Nigeria while an American citizen was kidnapped and kept in bondage, is an example of glorious mafia operation.
True facts about Kaduna Mafia (1966) include the veracity that there was such a movement, even though none of its founding members who are still alive would admit that they were members. From top civil servants, radical military and security personnel, opinion and community leaders, to renowned diviners and other consultants, the Kaduna Mafia was an assemblage of the best and most powerful brains and muscles that came together to say: “Never again; enough is enough”!
Not being a registered movement but a group of patriots, with the goal of rising up to an emergency situation, the Kaduna Mafia sought to address issues regarded as affront to Northern interests. There were complaints and testimonies of some people celebrating and making a mockery of a religious leader who was killed in a one-sided military operation. At the end of the day passion went up, with a call for a revenge. However, excesses of the madding crowd that sought for vengeance went out of hands, resulting in public lynching. Is the mayhem over yet?
One of the conditions demanded by the Mafia, after situations went out of hand, was that there should be no public inquiries into what happened in the last six months of 1966. True to the spirit of the mafia system, self-preservation, non-revisitation of past dark deeds and immunity were demanded and granted. Besides, it would have been suicidal to make public, dark deeds that were done “under provocation”. The Mafia culture has snowballed into a standing system of management of public affairs. Call it cabal now!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Hypocrisy In Journalism
Most media houses usually have more information than what they give out for public consumption. Why? Freelance and guest writers often complain that some of the materials which they laboured hard to put together are not published. This is to be expected. No media house can survive on the basis of publish-and-perish policy. Such hardline posture is rarely helpful, and so, comes the need to manage information with professional skill and discretion, in the interest of peace and stability.
Hypocrisy in journalism comes in under the old idiom that a good soldier stays alive to be able to fight another day. Good judgment and the application of professional discretion may not always arise from cowardice, but the nobility of heart. One legal luminary, Professor Ben Nwabueze, introduced to Nigerians the concept of Imperfect Obligation, which is a vital tool in the application of professional discretion. Ours is an imperfect society and it is not a rational posture to demand perfection in an imperfect society.
For purposes of peace and stability in society there is usually some interaction or understanding between top state security operatives and the Guild of Editors, to ensure that the society is not plunged into chaos by audacious writers and journalists. Thus each media house comes up with In-House Policy and guidelines on the management of information in its reporting and editorial activities. Even private media organizations can hardly adopt a radical editorial policy, at least, for the reason that there are glass houses, stone throwers and professional “diggers” with prying eyes.
Despite the existence of a Freedom of Information Law, there are safe limits of what can be given out for public consumption. Besides, there are sensitive information and officially classified documents which, in the interest of political stability, peace and national security, should not be divulged or handled carelessly. Seditious and undesirable publications are dealt with in Section 50 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria, while Section 51 spells out what amounts to offences.
What constitutes defamation is dealt with in Section 373 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria and defined as “matter likely to injure the reputation of person by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by an injury to his reputation…” Therefore, writers should be mindful of what they publish, although Section 377 of the law on undesirable publications states that: “The publication of defamatory matter is not an offence if the publication is, at the time it is made, for the public benefit and if the defamatory matter is true”. Similarly, the publication of obscene material which offends public morality is an indictable offence.
Is it hypocrisy or patriotism if a journalist or a writer stays his pen, even when he has facts and proof of some wrong doing, if his judgement tells him that publishing such information would plunge the society into chaos and instability? Obviously, there are Nigerians in possession of sensitive information which, if published would mean disaster both for the writer, publishing house and the nation generally. A hypocrite is someone who assumes a holier-than-thou posture. In an imperfect society does anyone have such moral standing and audacity to point fingers?
Hypocrisy or cowardice comes in where the odds of saying the truth expose the writer and the society to dangers. Who would want to take such audacious risk? Moreover, self-preservation and safety guidelines demand that, like a good soldier, a journalist should stay alive, to be able to write in the days ahead. One of the imperfections of Nigeria is that the man of might, muscle and money wins more accolades than a humble man of truth. The public is more likely to take sides with the macho-man than give support to a journalist whose pen offends men of might. The world is still deceived with ornaments.
Who would not fear the tyrant, who either by public war or private treason, will take away your life? Power holders are always jittery about their deficiencies and secrets being exposed by an audacious journalist. They would do everything to put such journalist in a position of disadvantage or silence. The justification for putting audacious writers where they belong derives from the fact that no one is clean enough to point dirty fingers at another. Measures taken to checkmate “hypocritical journalists” include the use of paid agents to rubbish audacious writers.
Since the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970, there have been litanies of crimes against the nation which, even when known, could not be reported publicly. Looting of property and public money did occur during and after the war, such that great wealth of the moment derived from looting activities. There were many sacred cows who engaged in hard drug business, while some imported the Nigerian currency massively into the country between 1970 and 1979. Those who knew about these were helpless.
Now the games of hypocrisy and sanctimony are taking some more audacious guises, while the degree of rot and decay in the society gets worse. Taking the lingering movements of massive herds of cattle into farming communities in western and southern parts of Nigeria, as one example, many Nigerians know the ulterior motives but there is hypocritical silence. Or, is it fear or cowardice that accounts for the silence? Someone suggested that there is a conspiracy of silence, since there are stones ready to be thrown at other dwellers in glass houses. Who cannot be rubbished with a plot?
Major owners of marauding cattle across Nigeria and who also arm the herds with prohibited firearms, are known to some inquisitive people. Yet, to publish such information can be dangerous. Then the oil and gas sector is about the most risky ground to dabble into. Some Nigerians, including journalists, know “sacred cows” behind malpractices, including crude oil bunkering and stealing, in the oil and gas sector. It would be suicidal to open the can of worms or spoil the breakfast of the oil champions. Besides, the law on hate speech has many dragnets.
Protectionist gang-ups are global practices meant to preserve hard-earned privileges, wealth, faces and names, such that audacious opponents can be silenced with ease and alacrity. If retired General T. Y. Danjuma could say that “the armed forces are not neutral. They are conniving with the armed bandits that are killing people”, then the apparent hypocrisy or cowardice of the journalist can be appreciated better.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
On Gumi’s Solution To Banditary
Undoubtedly, a major is sue that dominated discussion in the country this week is the unending herdsmen’s onslaught across the country. Many people proffered solutions or rather, reechoed some already existing suggestions on how to bring an end to the problem.
While the Northern Governors Forum routed for a ban on open grazing, Nigeria in general and urged cattle herders to adopt modern practise of animal rearing, the nation’s lawmakers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country by taking more decisive steps to curb insecurity in the country, urging the new security chiefs to take more drastic actions to bring an end to the menace in the country.
To many Nigerians, these are very old songs that have been heard over and over again. We will soon not be able to count the number of times such ban will be pronounced either by the National Executive Council or the state governors under various umbrellas, yet cows are daily seen everywhere – on peoples’ farms, on the streets, and even on major highways causing havoc; yet some of the herders who have metamorphosed into bandits have continued to kidnap people for ransom, rape women and kill innocent citizens unabated, among other crimes.
Today is not a day to dwell so much on the governors and their obsolete declarations without back-up actions. I want to focus on solutions recently proffered by a respected Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi. The cleric who claims he has been voluntarily visiting the bandits in different locations across the northern part of the country, as his own contribution to solving the insecurity problem in the country, has been canvassing for amnesty for the criminal Fulani herdsmen.
Speaking on a national radio station on Wednesday, he called for dialogue, rehabilitation of the herders for there to be peace in the country. According to him, the herders are aggrieved by the way they are being treated by the government and other members of the Nigerian society, hence they resorted to banditry as a way of fighting the government.
Hear him: “They have genuine complaints. They feel oppressed by the government and the people in the society. They don’t have uniformed leadership, they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have people to speak for them, and they don’t have means of explaining their grievances to the people. Many Fulanis are killed in the bushes, nobody to speak for them. They use the money they make from kidnapping to buy weapons to fight the Nigerian government.”
Sheikh Gumi, who confirmed the speculations that some of the bandits are foreigners, decried the lack of amenities like water, hospitals and schools in the bushes they choose to reside. He suggested that the bandits be incorporated into the country’s security system, that they be placed on salaries, warning that “if Nigerians do not want this type of thing, Nigerians should be ready to be kidnapped.”
Listening to the interview increased my worries about the hope for a better Nigeria where the citizens will be free to use the roads, go to their farms without being raped, maimed or killed, where people of different ethnic groups and religion will coexist in unity and love. Yes, we cannot fail to appreciate the cleric’s show of patriotism. Often, we are told that security is everybody’s business that the government cannot do it alone and he has exemplified it by embarking on such a risky venture for the sake of security in the country.
However, much as I try, it is difficult to understand why a renowned cleric like Gumi should be asking that criminals who have wasted and are still wasting harmless peoples’ lives, depriving people of their money and other means of livelihood, who violate our women, among other atrocities, should be patted at the back, settled, empowered and be paid salaries. Neither is it possible to fathom how some terrorists who even the federal government admitted are non-Nigerians will be conscripted into our security agencies. Does it mean Nigeria is no longer a sovereign nation such that any group can build their own nation inside our nation with their own ideologies and be giving conditions for peace in the country?
On the issue of being neglected and oppressed, if one may ask, please who relegated the nomadic Fulanis to the bush? We have seen educated and enlightened people of the same ethnic origin come on air to defend their nomadic nature. Just a few weeks ago, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders to vacate the state’s forest reserves and that became a big issue. Many ethnic groups across the country have asked them to leave the forests to towns as their cattle rearing business causes a colossal damage to their farming business and that was seen as a threat.
On the issue of education, in 1989, the National Commission for Nomadic Education was established by Decree 41 0f 1989 (now Cap 243 LFN 1990) to provide education to the nomadic pastoralists and migrant fisher folks, with the aim of providing functional and relevant education that will facilitate integrating the nomads into the national life and equip them to make favourable contributions to the nation’s socio–economic development. How many nomads have taken advantage of that? Shouldn’t the Sheikh and his likes be educating and sensitizing the nomads to get educated through this means or make moves to make the commission function optimally if there is a problem in that regard?
Bad governance at various levels is a problem being faced by many Nigerians. What then happens if all aggrieved persons and groups decide to take up arms against the government? The Niger Delta militants that were granted amnesty in the pass had genuine reasons for their agitation. On the other hand, the bandits are criminal elements who deserve to be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land if the security agencies would work in the interest of the country and its citizens instead of seeing the insecurity situation in the country as an opportunity to enrich themselves.
By: Calista Ezeaku
