Kaduna Mafia: Facts And Farce

It may appear like a blasphemy to suggest that the Roman Catholic Church of Christendom was instrumental in the introduction of a mafia system of management of large organizations and movements. For historical inquiries, the curious reader only needs to search out facts about the Alguazil, the Jesuit, the role of Saint Dominic, etc, in the emergence of a mafia system. It was the Dominican Order which was responsible for the emergence of the Inquisition and the rise of some clandestine powerful movements in the service of power holders. The trend has not stopped.

In his irrepressible book: The Man Died, Soyinka wrote about “the dogma of power within the secret police and the dogma of power within the government”, as well as “the Cosa Nostra dogmatism of the secret service…” All these appellations refer to the instrumentation of a mafia system, whose ultimate goal is the control or custody of power. To hold power, force, treachery and deceit are ready and vital instruments, whereby victims of the application of such instruments remain powerless.

The “Italian spirit” is readily associated with the secrecy and cleverness of the mafia temperament, with the role of Iachimo in Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, serving as an example. In that play or drama, Iachimo, an Italian, gained entry into the palace and the bedroom of Imogen, daughter of King Cymbeline, in a box, to be able to steal jewelry as a proof that Imogen was unfaithful. Leonatus was husband to Imogen and Iachimo’s friend. There was a bet that Imogen could be seduced.

Without any intention to open up old wounds or bring back to memory issues that are better forgotten, one can say that there was, indeed, a “Kaduna Mafia” (1966). As a regional headquarters then, Kaduna was the point of convergence of the elite and interest or pressure groups in Northern Nigeria. The Mafia tag came in because there were elements of militancy, secrecy and exclusiveness in the gathering of champions and opinion leaders. The outcry was “Never again”! But what was at stake for such gathering and outcry?

A German Intelligence officer who was on a visit to Nigeria then, made a statement that what was brewing then was not a Nigerian affair, but an international one. Unfortunately, the mafia posture played into the hands of international hawks, some of who were oil barons and arms dealers. Another issue which was ignored locally was the fact that interests of the Blacks were of little or no concern to foreign merchants of fortune. Another unfortunate issue is that Black leaders rarely know their true friends from their smiling enemies. Thus, what happened in Nigeria between 1966-1970 was not exclusively a Nigerian affair. Nigeria was only a theatre!

When the issue of Nigeria as a pawn in the international community was raised at a seminar in the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, the body language of most participants in that seminar was quite instructive. Thus, it can be said that the mafia system is not a Nigerian affair, but a global practice whereby self-interest and self protection constitute the unwritten creed. Those who don’t grasp this can fool around.

Literally, removing the criminal element, mafia means a powerful group of people within an organisation or profession who support and protect each other. So, basically, a mafia is a protectionist gang-up of powerful people who share some common interests or ideology and take drastic steps to keep out interlopers or rivals. So, a mafioso or member of a mafia group owes unalloyed loyalty and allegiance to the inner circle that protects his interests, including secrets. In many cases, oath-taking for loyalty and preservation of the group’s code and activities, may be required from members. New entrants must be sponsored by old ones.

There was a time in Nigeria when cult and secret society controversies became so disturbing that all civil servants were asked to make affidavits in courts as proof that they did not belong to any cult or secret society. That such undertaking was a mere travesty was indicated by the fact that Freemason and the Rosicrucian Order were listed as secret societies. Mafia groups are not usually registered neither would any mafioso advertise himself, at least, for security reasons. Therefore, mafiosi are numerous everywhere, including the academia, judiciary, military, ecclesia, etc. In universities, yes!

Not all mafia groups are criminal groups or engage in criminal activities, rather, many are engaged in works of glory which demand secret execution and anonymity. But if in the process of execution there are obstructions, such intrusion can be eliminated without qualms. Recent American rescue operation in Nigeria while an American citizen was kidnapped and kept in bondage, is an example of glorious mafia operation.

True facts about Kaduna Mafia (1966) include the veracity that there was such a movement, even though none of its founding members who are still alive would admit that they were members. From top civil servants, radical military and security personnel, opinion and community leaders, to renowned diviners and other consultants, the Kaduna Mafia was an assemblage of the best and most powerful brains and muscles that came together to say: “Never again; enough is enough”!

Not being a registered movement but a group of patriots, with the goal of rising up to an emergency situation, the Kaduna Mafia sought to address issues regarded as affront to Northern interests. There were complaints and testimonies of some people celebrating and making a mockery of a religious leader who was killed in a one-sided military operation. At the end of the day passion went up, with a call for a revenge. However, excesses of the madding crowd that sought for vengeance went out of hands, resulting in public lynching. Is the mayhem over yet?

One of the conditions demanded by the Mafia, after situations went out of hand, was that there should be no public inquiries into what happened in the last six months of 1966. True to the spirit of the mafia system, self-preservation, non-revisitation of past dark deeds and immunity were demanded and granted. Besides, it would have been suicidal to make public, dark deeds that were done “under provocation”. The Mafia culture has snowballed into a standing system of management of public affairs. Call it cabal now!

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.